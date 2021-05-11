Today in High Prairie, May 12, 2021

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]tmail.com

What’s Happening Today – May 12, 2021

10 a.m. – M.D. of Smoky River meets at admin building.

10 a.m. – Big Lakes County meets at admin building.

7:15 p.m. – Village of Donnelly meeting at village office.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – May 12, 2021

Alvin Billings

Candace Cunningham

Darrell Caudron

Lorraine Lund

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – May 12, 2021

Angela Courtoreille

Charmaine Nygaard

Kaitlyn Piercey

Kallen MacEachern

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – May 12

1670 – Frederick Augustus I, Reported to have sired 355

1803 – Justus von Liebig, “Founder organic chemistry”

1820 – Florence Nightingale, “Founder of Nursing”

1902 – Wilfrid Hyde-White, My Fair Lady actor

1907 – Katharine Hepburn, On Golden Pond actress

1915 – Mary Kay Ash, Mary Kay Cosmetics founder

1918 – May 12, Oscar Beregi Jr., Young Frankenstein actor

1921 – Farley Mowat, Canadian writer/naturalist

1924 – Tony Hancock, Hancock’s Half Hour comedian

1925 – Yogi Berra, New York Yankee

1928 – Burt Bacharach, US composer

1935 – Johnny Bucyk, Boston Bruin

1938 – Susan Hampshire, Vanity Fair actress

1942 – Billy Swan, I Can Help singer

1945 – Linda Carlson, Newhart actress [Bev]

1948 – Lindsay Ann Crouse, Slapshot actress

1948 – Steve Winwood, English musician

1955 – Kix Brooks, Brooks & Dunn singer

1956 – Homer Simpson, Fictional TV character

1961 – Bruce McCulloch, Kids in the Hall actor

1962 – Emilio Estevez, Mighty Ducks actor

1969 – Kim Fields, Facts of Life actress

1970 – Mike Weir, Canadian pro golfer

1973 – MacKenzie Astin, Facts of Life actress

1981 – Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody actor

1995 – Sullivan Sweeten, Everyone loves Raymond actor

This Day in Local History: May 12

May 12, 1914: The Grouard Board of Trade orders 2,000 pamphlets to promote the town.

May 12, 1965: Dr. Jack Chalmers visits St. Bruno Mission School in Joussard and says the conditions of the buildings are deplorable.

May 12, 1971: Grouard MLA Roy Ells announces the tenders for base paving for 12 miles east of Sucker Creek is advertised.

May 12, 1971: South Peace News reports that R.M.G. Norton is appointed manager of the High Prairie Royal Bank.

May 12, 1976: South Peace News reports that a Kinsmen Club has been formed in High Prairie with Roger Monahan as president.

May 12, 1978: The High Prairie Regional Health Complex opens with new facilities added to the existing hospital.

May 12, 1978: A gunman barricades himself in a High Prairie home with one hostage but later surrenders to police.

May 12, 1981: The Enilda roller skating rink opens. The rink eventually becomes the bowling alley.

May 12, 1988: Monahan Ford Sales celebrates their recent renovations.

May 12, 1993: South Peace News reports that the High Prairie and District Palliative Care Society is formed.

May 12, 1998: The High Prairie Chamber of Commerce says major changes are needed for the trade show to survive after the 1998 event saw a 50 per cent decrease in attendance.

May 12, 1999: High Prairie town council agrees to begin the process in securing funding for a new $3.087 million water treatment plant.

May 12, 1999: High Prairie town council agrees to move the new log tourist booth into town by the end of the month.

May 12, 2001: A hog roast held at Salt Prairie nets over $7,000 for the High Prairie and District Palliative Care Society. The event is organized by the Nichols and Goulet families.

May 12, 2007: Caley Shapka gives the Valedictorian’s Address at the E.W. Pratt High School Graduation ceremony.

May 12, 2008: The M.D. of Big Lakes commits $200,000 to construct the Seal Lake Road, subject to Peavine Metis Settlement and High Prairie town council contributing.

May 12, 2008: Four records fall at the HPSD Divisional Track and Field Meet in High Prairie. High Prairie St. Andrew’s School student Brendan New sets a record in junior boy’s shot put with a toss of 11.12 metres.

May 12, 2008: The M.D. of Big Lakes gives $1,000 to the High Prairie Municipal Library to support an after-school program but tables a request for funding for the recently-opened Faust Library.

May 12, 2008: Long-time High Prairie resident Peter Kuchuk dies.

May 12, 2010: The M.D. of Big Lakes council shuns an idea to hire another deputy CAO. Council was unanimous in saying they did not need the position filled.

May 12, 2010: The M.D. of Big Lakes agrees to nominate the Seal Lake Road for the Alberta Minister’s Awards for Municipal Excellence in the Partnership category.

May 12, 2010: Viterra’s market centre manager, Derrick Mizera, writes a letter to South Peace News stating news of the local Viterra store’s closure is completely unfounded.

May 12, 2010: A Spotlight story features a report which says whitefish in Lesser Slave Lake are getting smaller.

May 12, 2011; Grade 4-5 students at St. Andrew’s School retell the tale of Oliver Twist under the direction of Collin Rattray. A second performance is held the next day.

May 12, 2011: Duane Nichols is re-elected president of the Grouard and Area Historical Society. He remains the only president in the society’s two-year history.

May 12, 2012: A team comprised of Jared Gomes and Destiny Ward wins the Fear Factor competition at the High Prairie Municipal Library.

May 12, 2012: Grade 12 student Jillian Payne delivers the valedictorian’s address at the E.W. Pratt High School commencement ceremony.

May 12, 2015: High Prairie town council gives interim CAO Brian Martinson direction to negotiate with former Town of Valleyview CAO Garry Peterson for the vacant CAO position.

May 12, 2015: The High Prairie Traditional Powwow receives a $1,000 donation from ATCO Electric.

May 12, 2015: Matthew Dymetro Zahacy passes away at the age of 78 years. He was very active in the construction of the new Triangle Hall.

May 12, 2017: Alberta Health Minister Sarah Hoffman and Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee cut the ribbon to officially open the $228 million High Prairie Health Complex.

May 12, 2018: Zale Zabolotniuk delivers the valedictorian’s address at the E.W. Pratt High School Commencement ceremony.

This Day in World History – May 12

1215 – English barons serve ultimatum on King John; leads to Magna Carta.

1551 – San Marcos University in Lima, Peru, opens.

1777 – 1st ice cream advertisement pu8blished in the NY Gazette.

1792 – Toilet that flushes itself at regular intervals is patented.

1870 – Manitoba becomes a province of Canada.

1875 – 1st recorded shutout in pro baseball, Chicago 1, St Louis 0.

1885 – Battle of Batoche: leads to surrender of Louis Riel.

1908 – Wireless radio broadcasting is patented.

1925 – Uzbekistan & Kirgizistan become autonomous Soviet republics.

1926 – Airship Norge is the 1st vessel to fly over North Pole.

1926 – Dmitri Shostakovich’s 1st Symphony premieres in Leningrad.

1928 – Benito Mussolini ends women’s rights in Italy.

1937 – Coronation of King George VI of Great Britain occurs.

1938 – Sandoz Labs manufactures LSD.

1941 – World’s 1st working programmable, fully automatic computer, debuts.

1948 – Queen Wilhelmina of the Netherlands abdicates.

1951 – 1st hydrogen bomb test occurs on Enewetak Atoll.

1963 – Bob Dylan walks out of the Ed Sullivan Show.

1967 – 1st quadraphonic concert by Pink Floyd.

1978 – US gov’t decides hurricane names will no longer be only female.

1984 – Joe Lucius scores his 13th hole-in-one on same hole.

1984 – SA prisoner Nelson Mandela sees wife for 1st time in 22 years.

1989 – “Entertainment Tonight” makes 2,000th TV performance.

1995 – Dow Jones sets record for 5th straight day.

1997 – Russia & Chechnya sign peace deal after 400 years of conflict.

1997 – Susie Maroney, 22, of Australia, 1st to swim from Cuba to Florida.

2008 – 7.8 earthquake in China kills over 87,000, injures 374,643.

2014 – Voters in Eastern Ukraine vote for self-rule in referendum.

2017 – Brazil declares end to Zika virus national emergency.

Today’s Horoscopes – May 12, 2021

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You’re looking good and feeling great. Now if only your home environment reflected who you are. As you look around, you may realize that it isn’t as elegant as it could be. Today you can begin to change it. Begin with the basics. Tidy up and clear away clutter. Once all the extraneous items are gone, you can begin to look at more serious changes.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Sign up for a class or workshop today. Your career could greatly benefit from more training. A short computer course might be all you need to move your career a giant leap forward. Don’t neglect your artistic abilities. Ideally, you will find a way to integrate your creative talents into your daily business life. There’s always room for creativity.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You’ve been working especially hard lately, and today you may begin to reap the benefits of all your hard work. Some project that’s dear to your heart may be nearing completion, and even you are impressed by the results! All those naysayers who said it would never work are now looking at you with admiration and respect. Give yourself a pat on the back for your accomplishment.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – There’s no other way to say this – you’re in the mood for love. Tonight you may feel a strong urge to be with your partner. If there isn’t one in your life, you should take steps to correct that. You may meet someone who sweeps you off your feet. You want to be head-in-the-clouds in love, which is the only way to be!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You have a generous spirit, which could get you into trouble if you aren’t careful. When you get a gift of money or even a hint of one, your tendency is to buy presents for all your friends. It’s hard to fault you for this, but there are other ways to show your affection. You could bake cookies to distribute, for example. This will keep your money safe and earning interest.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You hardly even believe in love, much less love at first sight, but something that occurs today may turn you into a believer. You never know when it will happen. You could be in line at the grocery store when someone catches your eye [and heart]. Perhaps someone with whom you’ve only had a phone relationship suddenly shows up at your office. Adventure lies ahead.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – It’s likely a hidden talent of yours is revealed today. All those scraps of writing could turn into something more concrete, such as a novel. Maybe you begin to dabble with your children’s paint set and realize how much you enjoy the creative process. Be open to all possibilities. You may find your life takes a different, more authentic direction.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You will feel especially close to family and friends today. There’s a lot of positive energy in the air, and people feel optimistic and congenial. It’s a pleasure to be with your loved ones, and interactions with strangers have a lovely flavour as well. Take advantage of the warm astral energy and plan a get-together with your favourite people. You will enjoy growing closer.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You’re likely feeling confident, optimistic, and enthusiastic today. You feel as though anything is possible, and indeed it is. If you feel a bit of wanderlust and are anxious to explore new places and meet new people, you may soon receive the chance. Life is one great big adventure. You’re fortunate to have the sort of spirit that embraces it fully.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You have a wonderful combination of optimism and spirituality. You believe in miracles as well as angels, Santa Claus, and the Tooth Fairy. We support your attitude wholeheartedly! Today something may happen that only further solidifies your beliefs. Perhaps your guardian angel saves you from stepping in front of a bus, or you receive a telepathic message that stops you from making a bad career mistake.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Don’t be afraid to ask for help today. It may be that your friends and family help you with a task or you discover a mechanized solution that does the job for you. Technology can be a wonderful thing. Don’t let any aversion to it stop you from incorporating it into your daily life. You will find that once you embrace innovation, it improves your quality of life dramatically.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You can expect your love life to take a dramatic turn for the better. This may be because you feel more self-confident than you have in a long time. In addition, you feel great and look even better. It’s no wonder your romantic partner is reacting to you in such a powerful, positive way. Make the most of this opportunity by spending some quality time together.