Today in High Prairie: May 12, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – May 12, 2022

Grouard Indian Residential School Gathering at Kapawe’no First Nation [Day 4 of 5].

1:30 p.m. – AHS Workshop – Understanding COPD – Call 1-877-349-5711 to register for Zoom class.

3:30 – 5 p.m. – Faust Youth Program [12-17 years]: Birdfeeders activity.

4 p.m. – Next Steps Teen at Big Lakes Children’s Centre in HP. Pre-registration required: 780-523-2715.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – May 12, 2022

1670 – Frederick Augustus I, Said to have sired 355

1803 – Justus von Liebig, “Founder organic chemistry”

1820 – Florence Nightingale, “Founder of Nursing”

1902 – Wilfrid Hyde-White, My Fair Lady actor

1907 – Katharine Hepburn, On Golden Pond actress

1915 – Mary Kay Ash, Mary Kay Cosmetics founder

1918 – Oscar Beregi Jr., Young Frankenstein actor

1921 – Farley Mowat, Canadian writer/naturalist

1924 – Tony Hancock, Hancock’s Half Hour comedian

1925 – Yogi Berra, New York Yankee

1928 – Burt Bacharach, US composer

1935 – Johnny Bucyk, Boston Bruin

1938 – Susan Hampshire, Vanity Fair actress

1942 – Billy Swan, I Can Help singer

1945 – Linda Carlson, Newhart actress [Bev]

1947 – Michael Ignatieff, Canadian politician

1948 – Lindsay Ann Crouse, Slapshot actress

1948 – Steve Winwood, English musician

1955 – Kix Brooks, Brooks & Dunn singer

1956 – Homer Simpson, Fictional TV character

1961 – Bruce McCulloch, Kids in the Hall actor

1962 – Emilio Estevez, Mighty Ducks actor

1969 – Kim Fields, Facts of Life actress

1970 – Mike Weir, Canadian pro golfer

1973 – MacKenzie Astin, Facts of Life actress

1995 – Sullivan Sweeten, Everyone loves Raymond actor

This Day in Local History – May 12, 2022

May 12, 1914: The Grouard Board of Trade orders 2,000 pamphlets to promote the town.

May 12, 1965: Dr. Jack Chalmers visits St. Bruno Mission School in Joussard and says the conditions of the buildings are deplorable.

May 12, 1971: MLA Roy Ells announces the tenders for base paving for 12 miles east of Sucker Creek is advertised.

May 12, 1971: South Peace News reports that R.M.G. Norton is appointed manager of the High Prairie Royal Bank.

May 12, 1976: South Peace News reports a Kinsmen Club has been formed in High Prairie with Roger Monahan as president.

May 12, 1978: The High Prairie Regional Health Complex opens with new facilities added to the existing hospital.

May 12, 1978: A gunman barricades himself in a High Prairie home with one hostage but later surrenders to police.

May 12, 1981: The Enilda roller skating rink opens. The rink eventually becomes the bowling alley.

May 12, 1988: Monahan Ford Sales celebrates their recent renovations.

May 12, 1993: South Peace News reports that the High Prairie and District Palliative Care Society is formed.

May 12, 1998: The High Prairie Chamber of Commerce says major changes are needed for the trade show to survive after the 1998 event saw a 50 per cent decrease in attendance.

May 12, 1999: High Prairie town council agrees to begin the process in securing funding for a new $3.087 million water treatment plant.

May 12, 2001: A hog roast held at Salt Prairie nets over $7,000 for the High Prairie and District Palliative Care Society. The event is organized by the Nichols and Goulet families.

May 12, 2007: Caley Shapka gives the Valedictorian’s Address at the E.W. Pratt High School commencement ceremony.

May 12, 2008: The M.D. of Big Lakes commits $200,000 to construct the Seal Lake Road, subject to Peavine Metis Settlement and High Prairie town council contributing.

May 12, 2008: Four records fall at the HPSD Divisional Track and Field Meet in High Prairie. High Prairie St. Andrew’s School student Brendan New sets a record in junior boy’s shot put with a toss of 11.12 metres.

May 12, 2008: The M.D. of Big Lakes gives $1,000 to the High Prairie Municipal Library to support an after-school program but tables a request for funding for the recently-opened Faust Library.

May 12, 2008: Long-time High Prairie resident Peter Kuchuk dies.

May 12, 2010: The M.D. of Big Lakes council shuns an idea to hire another deputy CAO. Council was unanimous in saying they did not need the position filled.

May 12, 2010: The M.D. of Big Lakes agrees to nominate the Seal Lake Road for the Alberta Minister’s Awards for Municipal Excellence in the Partnership category.

May 12, 2010: A Spotlight story features a report which says whitefish in Lesser Slave Lake are getting smaller.

May 12, 2011: Duane Nichols is re-elected president of the Grouard and Area Historical Society. He remains the only president in the society’s two-year history.

May 12, 2012: A team comprised of Jared Gomes and Destiny Ward wins the Fear Factor competition at the High Prairie Municipal Library.

May 12, 2012: Grade 12 student Jillian Payne delivers the valedictorian’s address at the E.W. Pratt High School commencement ceremony.

May 12, 2015: High Prairie town council gives interim CAO Brian Martinson direction to negotiate with former Town of Valleyview CAO Garry Peterson for the vacant CAO position.

May 12, 2015: Matthew Dymetro Zahacy passes away at the age of 78 years. He was very active in the construction of the new Triangle Hall.

May 12, 2017: Alberta Health Minister Sarah Hoffman and Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee cut the ribbon to officially open the $228 million High Prairie Health Complex.

May 12, 2018: Zale Zabolotniuk delivers the valedictorian’s address at the E.W. Pratt High School Commencement ceremony.

This Day in World History – May 12, 2022

1215 – English barons serve ultimatum on King John; leads to Magna Carta.

1551 – San Marcos University in Lima, Peru, opens.

1777 – First ice cream advertisement pu8blished in the NY Gazette.

1792 – Toilet that flushes itself at regular intervals is patented.

1870 – Manitoba becomes a province of Canada.

1875 – First recorded shutout in pro baseball, Chicago 1, St Louis 0.

1885 – Battle of Batoche: leads to surrender of Louis Riel.

1908 – Wireless radio broadcasting is patented.

1925 – Uzbekistan & Kirgizistan become autonomous Soviet republics.

1926 – Airship Norge is the first vessel to fly over North Pole.

1928 – Benito Mussolini ends women’s rights in Italy.

1937 – Coronation of King George VI of Great Britain occurs.

1938 – Sandoz Labs manufactures LSD.

1941 – World’s first working programmable, fully automatic computer, debuts.

1948 – Queen Wilhelmina of the Netherlands abdicates.

1951 – First hydrogen bomb test occurs on Enewetak Atoll.

1963 – Bob Dylan walks out of the Ed Sullivan Show.

1967 – First quadraphonic concert by Pink Floyd.

1978 – US gov’t decides hurricane names will no longer be only female.

1984 – Joe Lucius scores his 13th hole-in-one on same hole.

1984 – South Africa prisoner Nelson Mandela sees wife for first time in 22 years.

1989 – “Entertainment Tonight” makes 2,000th TV performance.

1995 – Dow Jones sets record for fifth straight day.

1997 – Russia & Chechnya sign peace deal after 400 years of conflict.

1997 – Susie Maroney, 22, of Australia, is first to swim from Cuba to Florida.

2008 – 7.8 earthquake in China kills over 87,000, injures 374,643.

2014 – Voters in Eastern Ukraine vote for self-rule in referendum.

2017 – Brazil declares end to Zika virus national emergency.

Today’s Horoscopes – May 12, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You might be planning to host a social event in your home tonight or perhaps in a few days. It could have you doing a lot of cleaning, rearranging, and beautifying around the house. A friend might drop by to lend a hand. You might also find yourself planning an incredible menu. Do not work too hard, or you might not have any energy left for your family or guests!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Today you might want to spend time visiting friends in your neighbourhood. Small purchases might be necessary, perhaps new clothes, perhaps objects that improve or add beauty to your home. You might have to squeeze a few errands between visits. At some point during the day, you can expect a very welcome phone call from a friend you have not heard from in a long time. Enjoy!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – A chance to earn a small amount of money, perhaps by doing a little extra work at home, could come your way today. You could hear about it through a friend or colleague. A visitor might come to your home, perhaps to help with something that needs to be done. This promises to be a very exciting day, with a lot of stimulation that could keep you occupied into the night!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Expect a lot of intellectual stimulation to come your way today. Important news could come on the phone, necessitating action on your part in order to bring about a desired end. You might need to spend time in the car, contacting others in the neighbourhood. The excitement of the moment could have you feeling especially optimistic, but take care to pace yourself. Exhaustion could prove counterproductive now!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Your creative talents should be operating at an all-time high today. You might be offered an opportunity to earn some money putting them to use. Your excitement and enthusiasm are likely to ensure you will do the best you possibly can and earn a lot of approval from those around you. Your intuition is also operating at a high level, boosting your imagination and relations with others. Enjoy your day!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Getting out and working with groups could seem especially appealing today, particularly groups involving athletics or other physical activities. This is an excellent day to go out for team sports or attend a yoga, aerobics, or tai chi class. You could also want to make a short trip out of town with some friends. A bit of adventure is definitely in the wind for you. Enjoy it!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – An exciting new project or opportunity could be presented to you today. It could involve a new love or at least a new friend. Something you’ve been working on for a long time could finally come to fruition. It will stir your enthusiasm for moving on to the next project! What are you waiting for?

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Contact with friends who live or work far away could bring a string of new opportunities your way. You might also be thinking of taking a trip, perhaps to another country or by boat. An opportunity to attend a seminar of some kind could present itself, possibly through friends. A lot is happening, but try to stay focused. What happens today could be too important to let your mind become muddled!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – New investment possibilities could present themselves to you today. This could involve an investment of time, money, or other resources. You might also consider an exciting new start of some sort. Do not let yourself get so excited you move ahead before you consider all the pros and cons. You might want to consult a friend or your partner. This would make an excellent excuse to schedule a romantic evening!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – An opportunity to travel with a partner or colleague could come your way, perhaps for business. Any travel planned or begun today is likely to go well and bring you whatever results you hope for. Whatever it is you are planning, it should excite your enthusiasm and optimism for your future success. Business and personal relations with others should be warm, cordial, and stimulating. Make the most of it!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – News of a possible raise could come your way today, possibly through some enterprise you have been working on. You are feeling especially energetic, and therefore you could well be tempted to take on more than you usually would. This is fine, but remember to pace yourself. If you are going to continue on your current path, you will need to save some energy for tomorrow and beyond!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – A group might invite you to participate in a creative project of some kind today. Whatever you do is likely to be stimulating and exciting. You will want to channel a lot of energy and enthusiasm into it. You could find yourself thinking in terms of a partnership, making plans to explore the possibility further. This is a great day for socializing. If you receive an invitation to go out, go!