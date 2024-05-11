Today in High Prairie: May 12, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – May 12, 2024

Attend the church of your choice.

9:30 a.m. – Mother’s Day Breakfast at Joussard Community Hall. $10/person, 12 & under free.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy cribbage games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave.

2:30-3:30 p.m. – Free Chess Club at HP Municipal Library for ages 11 years & under. Board provided.

6:30 p.m. – Enilda & District Society for Rec & Culture meets at Enilda Bowling Alley.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – May 12, 2024

1670 – Frederick Augustus I, Said to have sired 355

1803 – Justus von Liebig, “Founder organic chemistry”

1820 – Florence Nightingale, “Founder of Nursing”

1902 – Wilfrid Hyde-White, My Fair Lady actor

1907 – Katharine Hepburn, On Golden Pond actress

1915 – Mary Kay Ash, Mary Kay Cosmetics founder

1918 – Oscar Beregi Jr., Young Frankenstein actor

1921 – Farley Mowat, Canadian writer/naturalist

1924 – Tony Hancock, Hancock’s Half Hour comedian

1925 – Yogi Berra, New York Yankee

1928 – Burt Bacharach, US composer

1935 – Johnny Bucyk, Boston Bruin

1938 – Susan Hampshire, Vanity Fair actress

1942 – Billy Swan, I Can Help singer

1945 – Linda Carlson, Newhart actress [Bev]

1947 – Michael Ignatieff, Canadian politician

1948 – Lindsay Ann Crouse, Slapshot actress

1948 – Steve Winwood, English musician

1955 – Kix Brooks, Brooks & Dunn singer

1956 – Homer Simpson, Fictional TV character

1961 – Bruce McCulloch, Kids in the Hall actor

1962 – Emilio Estevez, Mighty Ducks actor

1969 – Kim Fields, Facts of Life actress

1970 – Mike Weir, Canadian pro golfer

1973 – MacKenzie Astin, Facts of Life actress

1995 – Sullivan Sweeten, Everyone loves Raymond actor

This Day in Local History – May 12, 2024

May 12, 1914: The Grouard Board of Trade orders 2,000 pamphlets to promote the town.

May 12, 1965: Dr. Jack Chalmers visits St. Bruno Mission School in Joussard and says the conditions of the buildings are deplorable.

May 12, 1971: MLA Roy Ells announces the tenders for base paving for 12 miles east of Sucker Creek is advertised.

May 12, 1976: South Peace News reports a Kinsmen Club has been formed in High Prairie with Roger Monahan as president.

May 12, 1978: The High Prairie Regional Health Complex opens with new facilities added to the existing hospital.

May 12, 1978: A gunman barricades himself in a High Prairie home with one hostage but later surrenders to police.

May 12, 1981: The Enilda roller skating rink opens. The rink eventually becomes the bowling alley.

May 12, 1988: Monahan Ford Sales celebrates their recent renovations.

May 12, 1993: South Peace News reports that the High Prairie and District Palliative Care Society is formed.

May 12, 1998: The High Prairie Chamber of Commerce says major changes are needed for the trade show to survive after the 1998 event saw a 50 per cent decrease in attendance.

May 12, 1999: High Prairie town council agrees to begin the process in securing funding for a new $3.087 million water treatment plant.

May 12, 2001: A hog roast held at Salt Prairie nets over $7,000 for the High Prairie and District Palliative Care Society. The event is organized by the Nichols and Goulet families.

May 12, 2007: Caley Shapka gives the valedictorian’s address at the E.W. Pratt High School commencement ceremony.

May 12, 2008: The M.D. of Big Lakes commits $200,000 to construct the Seal Lake Road, subject to Peavine Metis Settlement and High Prairie town council contributing.

May 12, 2008: Four records fall at the HPSD Divisional Track and Field Meet in High Prairie. High Prairie St. Andrew’s School student Brendan New sets a record in junior boy’s shot put with a toss of 11.12 metres.

May 12, 2010: The M.D. of Big Lakes council shuns an idea to hire another deputy CAO. Council was unanimous in saying they did not need the position filled.

May 12, 2010: The M.D. of Big Lakes agrees to nominate the Seal Lake Road for the Alberta Minister’s Awards for Municipal Excellence in the Partnership category.

May 12, 2010: A Spotlight story features a report which says whitefish in Lesser Slave Lake are getting smaller.

May 12, 2011: Duane Nichols is re-elected president of the Grouard and Area Historical Society. He remains the only president in the society’s two-year history.

May 12, 2012: Grade 12 student Jillian Payne delivers the valedictorian’s address at the E.W. Pratt High School commencement ceremony.

May 12, 2015: High Prairie town council gives interim CAO Brian Martinson direction to negotiate with former Town of Valleyview CAO Garry Peterson for the vacant CAO position.

May 12, 2015: Matthew Dymetro Zahacy passes away at the age of 78 years. He was very active in the construction of the new Triangle Hall.

May 12, 2017: Alberta Health Minister Sarah Hoffman and Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee cut the ribbon to officially open the $228 million High Prairie Health Complex.

May 12, 2018: Zale Zabolotniuk delivers the valedictorian’s address at the E.W. Pratt High School Commencement ceremony.

This Day in World History – May 12, 2024

1215 – English barons serve ultimatum on King John; leads to Magna Carta.

1551 – San Marcos University in Lima, Peru, opens.

1777 – First ice cream advertisement pu8blished in the NY Gazette.

1792 – Toilet that flushes itself at regular intervals is patented.

1870 – Manitoba becomes a province of Canada.

1875 – First recorded shutout in pro baseball, Chicago 1, St Louis 0.

1885 – Battle of Batoche: leads to surrender of Louis Riel.

1908 – Wireless radio broadcasting is patented.

1925 – Uzbekistan & Kirgizistan become autonomous Soviet republics.

1926 – Airship Norge is the first vessel to fly over North Pole.

1928 – Benito Mussolini ends women’s rights in Italy.

1937 – Coronation of King George VI of Great Britain occurs.

1938 – Sandoz Labs manufactures LSD.

1941 – World’s first working programmable, fully automatic computer, debuts.

1948 – Queen Wilhelmina of the Netherlands abdicates.

1951 – First hydrogen bomb test occurs on Enewetak Atoll.

1963 – Bob Dylan walks out of the Ed Sullivan Show.

1967 – First quadraphonic concert by Pink Floyd.

1978 – US gov’t decides hurricane names will no longer be only female.

1984 – Joe Lucius scores his 13th hole-in-one on same hole.

1984 – South Africa prisoner Nelson Mandela sees wife for first time in 22 years.

1989 – “Entertainment Tonight” makes 2,000th TV performance.

1995 – Dow Jones sets record for fifth straight day.

1997 – Russia & Chechnya sign peace deal after 400 years of conflict.

1997 – Susie Maroney, 22, of Australia, is first to swim from Cuba to Florida.

2008 – 7.8 earthquake in China kills over 87,000, injures 374,643.

2014 – Voters in Eastern Ukraine vote for self-rule in referendum.

2017 – Brazil declares end to Zika virus national emergency.

Today’s Horoscopes – May 12, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – With today’s planetary energy, you will find yourself a little more extraverted than usual. You will finally be able to say what you really think about things. It is an important change for you, and you will find that expressing your ideas and beliefs is a great help in reaching all your goals in life.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Today you are unstoppable! You are a very hard worker by nature, and with the current planetary alignment you will be able to accomplish even more than usual. You have an abundance of energy, more than enough to handle everything that comes your way. Just be sure to use your usual good judgment. Rash decisions, especially those concerning your personal life, could lead to regret later.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Discard those items from the past for which you really no longer have use. As much as you like to surround yourself with objects of sentimental value, the time comes when it is necessary to look to the future rather than dwell on the past. The time spent cleaning your home and throwing out extraneous things will release you from the past and allow you to embrace the future.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Intimacy will be in the air over the next few days. Loved ones suddenly want to spend more time with you, and you will want to invite friends over every night! By all means, do. You will be recharged, and some of the wonderful discussions could lead to something great. However, there may be a bit of tension in the air to temper all that closeness, since not everyone will agree with your point of view.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Feeling unusually adventurous? You are often motivated by your idealistic expectations, and the planetary configurations today are going to push you even further on your spiritual quest. Satisfy your desire to discover new horizons and meet new people by saying hello to anyone and everyone you feel like talking to. Sometimes life’s biggest adventures begin with a simple action.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – The celestial energy signals a pleasant change for you today. Finally, the overpowering emotions that have been surging from your relationships will subside. You are now beginning a more contemplative phase. You may feel as if you are about to depart on a long trip, with all the time in the world to meditate on the events of the past few months.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – This is a good day to devote time and thought to spiritual pursuits. Do something inspirational that instills a sense of wonder deep in your soul. Go to a church and light a candle, sit outdoors and watch the changing sky, or study a painting in a local museum. Meditate on your concept of spirituality and the interconnection of humans and the planet, past and present. Savour the connection you feel.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – A new phase in your life is beginning! The previous phase could be interpreted as having taught you to be serious and devoted to professional responsibilities. And you did accomplish some good deeds to boot. Now you can relax and look ahead to what is next. Let yourself feel the welcome tug of the future.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Today’s aspects might clear up some rather sketchy ideas about your professional future. If you long for a change, such as daring to undertake a more artistic pursuit, now is the time to begin planning exactly how to go about it. The first step is to figure out how you can make a living from it. Welcome back to reality!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You have acquired some sound confidence in yourself. Now it is time for you to show everyone else by actually putting it to use in your life. It is as though you have symbolically just completed an in-depth acting class. Well, now is the time to go on stage. Smile, remember your lines, and do not forget to bow when everyone applauds. You will knock ‘em dead!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Today’s planetary energy should compel you to commit certain acts of self-affirmation that are needed to define your territory and protect your rights. You will be encouraged to explore your desires and personal tastes and express your opinion openly and clearly. Everyone has an identity to claim! Do not be bashful about claiming yours now.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Today your brain is supercharged! If you have been thinking about doing some writing or have put off analyzing a particularly tricky problem, this would be the perfect day to get started. You will have all the inspiration you could possibly need. And do not worry about shocking the people around you with your directness and assertiveness. They will appreciate your valuable ideas.