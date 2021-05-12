Today in High Prairie: May 13, 2021

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – May 13, 2021

No listings!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – May 13, 2021

Courtney Halcrow

David Auger

Dawn Williscroft

Sam Halcrow

Michelle Hill

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – May 13, 2021

Cindy New

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – May 13, 2021

1842 – Arthur Sullivan, Pirates of Penzance composer

1883 – G. Papanikolaou, Inventor of the Pap smear

1912 – Helen Craig, Snake Pit actress

1912 – Gil Evans, Canadian musician

1914 – Joe Louis, US world heavyweight champ

1922 – Bea Arthur , Maude actress

1926 – Dewey Philip, “Daddy-O” US pioneering DJ

1931 – Jim Jones, Peoples Temple cult leader

1937 – Roch Carrier, The Hockey Sweater author

1937 – Trevor Baylis, Wind-up radio inventor

1938 – Buck Taylor, Gunsmoke inventor

1939 – Harvey Keitel, Pulp Fiction actor

1959 – Ritchie Valens, La Bamba singer

1943 – Mary Wells, My Guy singer

1945 – Richard Salwitz, J. Geils Band musician

1945 – Louis Marini, Blues Brothers saxophonist

1950 – Danny Kirwan, Fleetwood Mac musician

1950 – Stevie Wonder, US singer/songwriter

1964 – Stephen Colbert, The Colbert Report host

1965 – Natalie Massenet, Founder of Net-a-Porter

1966 – Darius Rucker, Hootie & the Blowfish singer

1981 – Sunny Leone, Canadian model/actress

1986 – Robert Pattinson, Harry Potter films actor

This Day in Local History: May 13

May 13, 1914: Over 100 men fight a brush fire east of Grouard which threatens the Mission building and the Hudson Bay Company barns.

May 13, 1970: South Peace News reports the Public Health Department condemns the use of the wading pool for the coming season unless a suitable chlorination system in installed. The High Prairie Optimist Club announces it will cover all costs to chlorinate the wading pool to keep in open this coming season.

May 13, 1972: A plaque is unveiled at the High Prairie Museum honouring the late Max Vanderaegen for his contributions.

May 13, 1972: High Prairie’s Wayne McCullough is honoured for his 20 years of service to Metis rehabilitation by the Metis Rehabilitation Branch of the Department of Social Development.

May 13, 1974: The High Prairie Golden Age Club receives their certificate of organization.

May 13, 1985: The Save It Store celebrates its grand opening.

May 13, 1985: The High Prairie Recreation Board meets and approves a plan for extensive upgrading at Jaycee Park. Included in the plans are upgrading and construction of new baseball diamonds.

May 13, 1987: High Prairie town council buys the campsite east of town for $1 from the Alberta government, who says they were going to close the facility.

May 13, 1989: Candace Carson and Darwin Calliou win gold medals in sparring and Shanda Rosser wins a gold medal in patterns at the High Prairie Taekwondo Tournament.

May 13, 1991: Spruce Point Park receives $659,000 in federal and provincial grants to complete the marina.

May 13, 1992: South Peace News reports that Shawna Rich, Deanna Pasicka and Leigh Turcotte are competing for the honour of Indoor Rodeo Queen.

May 13, 1994: Clarence Peter Payou, 26, of Falher steals a bread truck and rams two vehicles before being arrested.

May 13, 1996: One of the area’s oldest people, George Francis Okimaw, dies at the age of 102. He attended the Treaty 8 signing in 1899 when he was six.

May 13, 1998: High Prairie town council receives a letter from Municipal Affairs Minister Iris Evans officially suspending dissolution talks with the M.D. of Big Lakes.

May 13, 1998: High Prairie RCMP S/Sgt. Geoff Elliott tells town council crime increased by 29 per cent from the previous year.

May 13, 2005: Rick Neidig, vice president of academic, is appointed Northern Lakes College president effective Sept. 1.

May 13, 2006: Gift Lake Metis Settlement joins a proposed economic alliance proposed for the west end region of Lesser Slave Lake.

May 13, 2006: Lyndsey Greer delivers the valedictorian’s address at the E.W. Pratt High School Commencement Ceremony.

May 13, 2008: The High Prairie Royal Canadian Legion donates $300 and Caisse Horizon Credit Union $900 to help Serafina Jorquera, 9, and her Clean Up Your World Project. Earlier on April 9, High Prairie town council refused to support the project financially. Keay Trucking also supports the project by purchasing garbage bags and gloves.

May 13, 2009: High Prairie town council agrees to put aside $15,000 for upgrades at Enilda Mud Bowl. None of the money is forwarded in 2009 but $5,000 each for the three years following.

May 13, 2009: High Prairie Mayor Rick Dumont tells George Keay at a council meeting there is no need to worry over construction of the new High Prairie Hospital and that the money is in place, as promised in the Alberta government’s budget.

May 13, 2009: The Grouard and Area Historical Society is formed as its first meeting concludes. Duane Nichols is elected president, Louis Bellerose vice-president, David Pike treasurer and Louise Meyer secretary.

May 13, 2010: China Investment Corporation makes a deal with Penn West Energy Corporation to invest over $1 billion in the company, including $817 million in the Seal Lake region north of High Prairie. The news is welcomed in the High Prairie region which could prompt unprecedented growth.

May 13, 2010: Grouard and Area Historical Society president Duane Nichols is re-elected at the organization’s annual meeting in Grouard. Nichols is pleased with the progress the group made in its first year.

May 13, 2011: High Prairie Friendship Centre executive director Vicky Barsalou announces they have received a $209,700 grant from the Alberta Safe Communities Innovation Fund to run the police cadets program in the region.

May 13, 2012: High Prairie town council hires Keli Tamaklo as its permanent CAO despite recommendations to not do so.

May 13, 2014: The High Prairie and District Sports Complex Society breaks ground on its new High Prairie Skate Plaza.

May 13, 2015: Big Lakes County grants Joussard Councillor Ed Podollan a leave of absence from May 5 to July 4 for personal reasons.

May 13, 2016: Four local students place in area judging in the annual Remembrance Day contest. Taryn Barnes-Roberts placed second in Area Junior Poems, Brooke Buchan first in Area Intermediate Poems, Krysta Auger first in Intermediate Colour Poster, and Brett Friesen first in Area Intermediate Essay.

May 13, 2019: A woman tells a High Prairie provincial court judge during sentencing that her theft from a Joussard business was fueled by her cocaine addiction.

May 13, 2019: Big Lakes County hires Zachary Thompson as its new sustainability officer.

This Day in World History – May 11

609 – Pope Boniface I turns Pantheon in Rome into a Catholic church.

1637 – Cardinal Richelieu of France reputedly creates the table knife.

1767 – Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart writes 1st opera “Apollo et Hyacinthus.”

1787 – Arthur Phillip sets sails with 11 ships of criminals to Botany Bay.

1830 – Republic of Ecuador is founded.

1848 – 1st performance of Finland’s national anthem.

1888 – DeWolf Hooper 1st recites “Casey at Bat” poem.

1913 – 1st four-engine aircraft built and flown.

1917 – 1st appearance of Mary to 3 children in Fatima, Portugal.

1934 – Great dustbowl storm sweeps across US prairies.

1942 – Helicopter makes its 1st cross-country flight.

1943 – German occupiers try to confiscate all radios in the Netherlands.

1950 – 1st race of the Formula 1 World Drivers run at Silverstone, England.

1958 – The trade mark Velcro is registered.

1967 – Octagonal boxing ring is tested to avoid corner injuries.

1973 – Bobby Riggs beats Margaret Smith Court in Mother’s Day match.

1979 – Shah of Iran & family sentenced to death in Tehran.

1981 – Pope John Paul II is shot and critically wounded by Turkish gunman.

1982 – Chicago Cubs win their 8,000th game.

1989 – 2,000 students begin hunger strike in Tiananmen Square, China.

1991 – Apple releases Macintosh System 7.0.

1992 – 3 astronauts simultaneous walked in space for the 1st time.

1993 – CBS’ soap opera “Knots Landing” ends 14 year-run with 334th show.

2004 – Final episode of “Frasier” on NBC is watched by 33 million people.

2018 – China’s 1st domestically built aircraft carrier begins sea trials.

Today’s Horoscopes – May 13, 2021

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – It’s likely that you will succeed at whatever you set out to accomplish today. If you’ve been held back by worries over the integrity of a relationship or the long-term prospects of a partnership, you can dispel concerns by confronting the person directly. You may find he or she has the same feelings about you! Honesty is important today.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Your energy may flag a bit today. There’s nothing to worry about, though you could take better care of your health. What happened to that exercise regimen you vowed to start? It’s never too late to improve your eating habits and begin working out. Even if you only walk three times a week, you will notice a dramatic difference in your appearance and outlook.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today is meant for socializing and connecting. Your creativity is at an all-time high, so also try to work in some quiet time where you can do some writing or painting. If friends invite you out in the evening, by all means, take them up on the offer. You may meet someone who could be pivotal to your career. Be open to all possibilities.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You can’t help but notice that your home looks a bit drab. Today you could plan to do something about it. It won’t take much money, just time and a little creativity. Paint some samples on the walls. Your spirits will improve. You can make big changes to the mood of the place simply by introducing more colour.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You have a to-do list a mile long today. You may spend a lot of your day running errands. It certainly takes a lot to run a household, as you no doubt realize. Try not to get overwhelmed with all that you feel needs to be done. Most of the deadlines are self-imposed. No one will know if you don’t meet them.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You’re ready for a career change, or at least a change of venue. Have you considered telecommuting one day per week? That might give you the variety you seek without needing to find a new job. You may meet someone today or in the near future who will have a dramatic influence on your career decisions. Listen carefully.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – What is your dream? Answer that question as specifically as possible today, then set about attaining that goal. All signs indicate that whatever you begin today will pay off big time. Even though you may feel that your dreams are too ambitious, there’s no need to feel overwhelmed. Vow to take things one step at a time. Keep in mind the old adage, “Once begun is half done.”

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – This may seem odd, but you may not be the person you think you are. There are indications you have hidden talents. If they come out today, no one will be more shocked than you! This could take your career in an entirely new direction. Strategize ways to incorporate this talent into your career. Your work will take on a new dynamic, and you will take a major leap forward.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You’re about to experience a major change in your life’s direction, and it may occur today. Keep your mind open to all sorts of possibilities. You’re likely to receive some important information. Of course, you may not realize its importance right away. It’s only with the passage of time that you will look back on this event as pivotal. Make sure you don’t miss it.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You’re unstoppable today. It seems you can do anything. Your confidence and energy are high. There’s no question that you’re ready to take the world by storm. Is the world ready for you? Think carefully as you formulate plans for your new project. Whatever you do will succeed, but be sure you’re doing what you really want to do rather than what others expect of you.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – It’s likely you’re being held back by certain traumatic past events. Before you can make further progress in your life, you must address these painful memories for the last time. If it feels too frightening to do alone, seek professional help. You will find that mustering the courage to do this difficult, emotional housecleaning is more than half the battle.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You could receive some sort of windfall today. Use it wisely. Consider buying some time to figure out what you want to do with your life. It’s likely that your career isn’t exactly ringing your bells these days. You’re ready for new challenges and opportunities. Meditate on what would make you happy and then take a systematic approach to achieving it.