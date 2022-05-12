Today in High Prairie: May 13, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – May 13, 2022

3-8 p.m . – Town of McLennan Clean-up. Call [780] 324-3065 for details.

Grouard Indian Residential School Gathering at Kapawe’no First Nation [Day 5 of 5].

10 a.m. – Coffee Time at Kinuso Senior Centre.

1:30 p.m. – Cribbage games at HP Golden Age Centre.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meeting at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – May 13, 2022

1842 – Arthur Sullivan, Pirates of Penzance composer1

1883 – G. Papanikolaou, Inventor of the Pap smear

1912 – Helen Craig, Snake Pit actress

1912 – Gil Evans, Canadian musician

1914 – Joe Louis, US world heavyweight champ

1922 – Bea Arthur, Maude actress

1926 – Dewey Philip, “Daddy-O” US pioneering DJ

1931 – Jim Jones, Peoples Temple cult leader

1937 – Trevor Baylis, Wind-up radio inventor

1938 – Buck Taylor, Gunsmoke inventor

1939 – Harvey Keitel, Pulp Fiction actor

1959 – Ritchie Valens, La Bamba singer

1943 – Mary Wells, My Guy singer

1945 – Richard Salwitz, J. Geils Band musician

1945 – Louis Marini, Blues Brothers saxophonist

1950 – Danny Kirwan, Fleetwood Mac musician

1950 – Stevie Wonder, US singer/songwriter

1964 – Stephen Colbert, The Colbert Report host

1965 – Natalie Massenet, Founder of Net-a-Porter

1966 – Darius Rucker, Hootie & the Blowfish singer

1981 – Sunny Leone, Canadian model/actress

1986 – Robert Pattinson, Harry Potter films actor

This Day in Local History – May 13, 2022

May 13, 1914: Over 100 men fight a brush fire east of Grouard which threatens the Mission building and the Hudson Bay Company barns.

May 13, 1970: South Peace News reports the Public Health Department condemns the use of the wading pool for the coming season unless a suitable chlorination system is installed. The High Prairie Optimist Club announces will cover all costs to chlorinate the wading pool to keep in open this coming season.

May 13, 1972: A plaque is unveiled at the High Prairie Museum honouring the late Max Vanderaegen for his contributions.

May 13, 1972: High Prairie’s Wayne McCullough is honoured for his 20 years of service to Metis rehabilitation by the Metis Rehabilitation Branch of the Department of Social Development.

May 13, 1974: The High Prairie Golden Age Club receives their certificate of organization.

May 13, 1985: The Save It Store celebrates its grand opening.

May 13, 1985: The High Prairie Recreation Board meets and approves a plan for extensive upgrading at Jaycee Park. Included in the plans are upgrading and construction of new baseball diamonds.

May 13, 1987: High Prairie town council buys the campsite east of town for $1 from the Alberta government, who says they were going to close the facility.

May 13, 1989: Candace Carson and Darwin Calliou win gold medals in sparring and Shanda Rosser wins a gold medal in patterns at the High Prairie Taekwondo Tournament.

May 13, 1991: Spruce Point Park receives $659,000 in federal and provincial grants to complete the marina.

May 13, 1992: South Peace News reports that Shawna Rich, Deanna Pasicka and Leigh Turcotte are competing for the honour of Indoor Rodeo Queen.

May 13, 1994: Clarence Peter Payou, 26, of Falher steals a bread truck and rams two vehicles before being arrested.

May 13, 1996: One of the area’s oldest people, George Francis Okimaw, dies at the age of 102. He attended the Treaty 8 signing in 1899 when he was six.

May 13, 1998: High Prairie town council receives a letter from Municipal Affairs Minister Iris Evans officially suspending dissolution talks with the M.D. of Big Lakes.

May 13, 1998: High Prairie RCMP S/Sgt. Geoff Elliott tells town council crime increased by 29 per cent from the previous year.

May 13, 2005: Rick Neidig, vice president of academic, is appointed Northern Lakes College president effective Sept. 1.

May 13, 2006: Gift Lake Metis Settlement joins a proposed economic alliance proposed for the west end region of Lesser Slave Lake.

May 13, 2006: Lyndsey Greer delivers the valedictorian’s address at the E.W. Pratt High School Commencement Ceremony.

May 13, 2008: The High Prairie Royal Canadian Legion donates $300 and Caisse Horizon Credit Union $900 to help Serafina Jorquera, 9, and her Clean Up Your World Project. Earlier on April 9, High Prairie town council refused to support the project financially. Keay Trucking also supports the project by purchasing garbage bags and gloves.

May 13, 2009: High Prairie town council agrees to put aside $15,000 for upgrades at Enilda Mud Bowl. None of the money is forwarded in 2009 but $5,000 each for the three years following.

May 13, 2009: The Grouard and Area Historical Society is formed as its first meeting concludes. Duane Nichols is elected president, Louis Bellerose vice-president, David Pike treasurer and Louise Meyer secretary.

May 13, 2010: China Investment Corporation makes a deal with Penn West Energy Corporation to invest over $1 billion in the company, including $817 million in the Seal Lake region north of High Prairie. The news is welcomed in the High Prairie region which could prompt unprecedented growth.

May 13, 2010: Grouard and Area Historical Society president Duane Nichols is re-elected at the organization’s annual meeting in Grouard. Nichols is pleased with the progress the group made in its first year.

May 13, 2011: High Prairie Friendship Centre executive director Vicky Barsalou announces they have received a $209,700 grant from the Alberta Safe Communities Innovation Fund to run the police cadets program in the region.

May 13, 2012: High Prairie town council hires Keli Tamaklo as its permanent CAO despite recommendations to not do so.

May 13, 2014: The High Prairie and District Sports Complex Society breaks ground on its new High Prairie Skate Plaza.

May 13, 2019: A woman tells a High Prairie provincial court judge during sentencing that her theft from a Joussard business was fueled by her cocaine addiction.

This Day in World History – May 13, 2022

609 – Pope Boniface I turns Pantheon in Rome into a Catholic church.

1637 – Cardinal Richelieu of France reputedly creates the table knife.

1767 – Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart writes first opera “Apollo et Hyacinthus.”

1787 – Arthur Phillip sets sails with 11 ships of criminals to Botany Bay.

1830 – Republic of Ecuador is founded.

1848 – First performance of Finland’s national anthem.

1888 – DeWolf Hooper first recites “Casey at Bat” poem.

1913 – First four-engined aircraft built and flown.

1917 – First appearance of Mary to 3 children in Fatima, Portugal.

1934 – Great dustbowl storm sweeps across US prairies.

1942 – Helicopter makes its first cross-country flight.

1943 – German occupiers try to confiscate all radios in the Netherlands.

1950 – First race of the Formula 1 World Drivers run at Silverstone, England.

1958 – The trade mark Velcro is registered.

1967 – Octagonal boxing ring is tested to avoid corner injuries.

1973 – Bobby Riggs beats Margaret Smith Court in Mother’s Day match.

1979 – Shah of Iran & family sentenced to death in Tehran.

1981 – Pope John Paul II is shot and critically wounded by Turkish gunman.

1982 – Chicago Cubs win their 8,000th game.

1989 – 2,000 students begin hunger strike in Tiananmen Square, China.

1991 – Apple releases Macintosh System 7.0.

1992 – Three astronauts simultaneous walked in space for the first time.

1993 – CBS’ soap opera “Knots Landing” ends 14 year-run with 334th show.

2004 – Final episode of “Frasier” on NBC is watched by 33 million people.

2018 – China’s first domestically built aircraft carrier begins sea trials.

Today’s Horoscopes – May 13, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Today your brain is supercharged! If you have been thinking about doing some writing or have put off analyzing a particularly tricky problem, this would be the perfect day to get started. You will have all the inspiration you could possibly need. And do not worry about shocking the people around you with your directness and assertiveness. They will appreciate your valuable ideas!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – With today’s planetary energy, you will find yourself a little more extraverted than usual. You will finally be able to say what you really think about things. It is an important change for you, and you will find expressing your ideas and beliefs is a great help in reaching all your goals in life!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today you are unstoppable! You are a very hard worker by nature, and with the current planetary alignment you will be able to accomplish even more than usual. You have an abundance of energy, more than enough to handle everything that comes your way. Just be sure to use your usual good judgment. Rash decisions, especially those concerning your personal life, could lead to regret later!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Discard those items from the past for which you really no longer have use. As much as you like to surround yourself with objects of sentimental value, the time comes when it is necessary to look to the future rather than dwell on the past. The time spent cleaning your home and throwing out extraneous things will release you from the past and allow you to embrace the future!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Intimacy will be in the air over the next few days. Loved ones suddenly want to spend more time with you, and you will want to invite friends over every night! By all means, do! You will be recharged, and some of the wonderful discussions could lead to something great. However, there may be a bit of tension in the air to temper all that closeness, since not everyone will agree with your point of view!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Feeling unusually adventurous? You are often motivated by your idealistic expectations, and the planetary configurations today are going to push you even further on your spiritual quest. Satisfy your desire to discover new horizons and meet new people by saying hello to anyone and everyone you feel like talking to. Sometimes life’s biggest adventures begin with a simple action!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – The celestial energy signals a pleasant change for you today. Finally, the overpowering emotions that have been surging from your relationships will subside. You are now beginning a more contemplative phase. You may feel as if you are about to depart on a long trip, with all the time in the world to meditate on the events of the past few months!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – This is a good day to devote time and thought to spiritual pursuits. Do something inspirational that instills a sense of wonder deep in your soul. Go to a church and light a candle, sit outdoors and watch the changing sky, or study a painting in a local museum. Meditate on your concept of spirituality and the interconnection of humans and the planet, past and present. Savour the connection you feel!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – A new phase in your life is beginning. The previous phase could be interpreted as having taught you to be serious and devoted to professional responsibilities. And you did accomplish some good deeds to boot. Now you can relax and look ahead to what is next. Let yourself feel the welcome tug of the future!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Today’s aspects might clear up some rather sketchy ideas about your professional future. If you long for a change, such as daring to undertake a more artistic pursuit, now is the time to begin planning exactly how to go about it. The first step is to figure out how you can make a living from it. Welcome back to reality!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You have acquired some sound confidence in yourself. Now it is time for you to show everyone else by actually putting it to use in your life. It is as though you have symbolically just completed an in-depth acting class. Well, now is the time to go on stage. Smile, remember your lines, and do not forget to bow when everyone applauds. You will knock ‘em dead!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Today’s planetary energy should compel you to commit certain acts of self-affirmation that are needed to define your territory and protect your rights. You will be encouraged to explore your desires and personal tastes and express your opinion openly and clearly. Everyone has an identity to claim! Do not be bashful about claiming yours now!