Today in High Prairie: May 14, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what's happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope.

What’s Happening Today – May 14, 2022

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. – High Prairie Gun and Sportsman Show.

10 a.m. – Grouard Cemetery Cleanup begins.

10 a.m. – Swan Hills Community Club Cribbage Tournament at Keyano Centre.

10 a.m. – 8 p.m. – Town of McLennan Clean-up. Call [780] 324-3065 for details.

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Peace River Farmers’ Market at 8002-102 Ave. [West Hill Industrial Plaza].

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – May 14, 2022

1863 – John Charles Fields, Founder of Fields Medal

1888 – Miles Mander, Wuthering Heights actor

1906 – James Flavin, King Kong actor

1922 – Richard Deacon, Dick Van Dyke Show actor

1924 – Brad Anderson, Marmaduke cartoonist

1928 – Will Jones, Coasters singer

1929 – Henry McGee, Benny Hill Show actor

1936 – Bobby Darin, US singer

1944 – Francesca Annis, Madame Bovary actress

1944 – Gene Cornish, Rascals rock bassist

1944 – George Lucas, Star Wars director

1952 – Robert Zemeckis, Forrest Gump director

1953 – Tom Cochrane, Canadian rock vocalist

1955 – Dennis Martínez, Montreal Expo

1962 – C.C. DeVille, Poison rocker

1969 – Cate Blanchett, Lord of the Rings actress

1973 – Natalie Appleton, Canadian-born singer

1973 – Anais Granofsky, Canadian actress/director

1977 – Roy Halladay, Toronto Blue Jay

1984 – Mark Zuckerberg, Co-founder of Facebook

This Day in Local History – May 14, 2022

May 14, 1914: Grouard town council raises $5,000 to state their case against the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia railroad before the Minister of Railways in Ottawa.

May 14, 1915: J.J. Brown drowns after the canoe he was in capsizes near the Catholic Mission farm on south shore of Lesser Slave Lake at Indianna. Brown operated the 30-foot Dreadnaugh and was transporting men to shore when the canoe tipped and he became entangled in rope.

May 14, 1946: St. Bruno Mission in Joussard celebrates the Golden Jubilee of Father J.B. Giroux. O.M.I.

May 14, 1969: South Peace News reports the old curling rink is being torn down.

May 14, 1969: Bay manager Peter Von Lipinsky receives the Silver Award for outstanding merchandizing for his 1968 “July is Salad Month” promotion.

May 14, 1969: South Peace News reports High Prairie town council is drafting a bylaw to rid the town of 45-gallon burning barrels, thus becoming the first town the Peace Country to do so.

May 14, 1969: South Peace News reports farmers in Salt Prairie are harvesting the previous year’s crop.

May 14, 1981: MLA Larry Shaben announces that an investigation into the administrative practices at HPSD begins. Board chairman Laurie Gates welcomes the news.

May 14, 1981: The Grouard Day Care Centre celebrates its grand opening.

May 14, 1985: High Prairie Hospital administrator George Schurman resigns under pressure from the board.

May 14, 1986: South Peace News reports Ron and Lynn Sawchyn open Prairie Distributors [1986] Ltd.

May 14, 1986: The HPSD board of trustees rescinds a motion calling for the closure of Carole Bannister School in Faust.

May 14, 1986: South Peace News reports that Kim Masyk, Sherry Severson and Amber Perry are competing for the honour of Indoor Rodeo Queen.

May 14, 1988: Steven Matthews is named the High Prairie Regals’ MVP at the team’s annual awards banquet.

May 14, 1991: HPSD cuts 11 positions, mostly in education and support staff.

May 14, 1993: East Prairie celebrates the opening of their new day care centre.

May 14, 2005: Clinton Lewis delivers the valedictorian’s address as E.W. Pratt High School celebrates its Grade 12 commencement with a record 86 students.

May 14, 2008: Efforts to preserve St. Bernard’s Church in Grouard continue, Grouard Councillor Fern Welch tells the M.D. of Big Lakes council. She says Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pearl Calahsen will do what she can to help. Bad news is revealed, however, when Welch tells council the bishop wants all churches to be self-sustaining by 2010.

May 14, 2008: Sucker Creek’s Gloria Soto, 7, collects 17,873 tabs with the help of family members. The High Prairie Royal Purple collect the tabs for charity.

May 14, 2011: Jessica Rose delivers the valedictorian’s address at the E.W. Pratt High School Commencement ceremony.

May 14, 2014: South Peace News reports that Bethel Baptist Church Pastor Eric Kregel becomes the High Prairie Fire Department’s first chaplain.

May 14, 2014: South Peace News reports that Susanne Boulanger is selected as Joussard School’s Volunteer-of-the-Year award winner.

May 14, 2014: South Peace News reports the High Prairie and District Food Bank is trying to revive the Collective Kitchens program.

May 14, 2014: South Peace News reports Dustin Chalifoux and Brendyn Larson are both selected for the boy’s basketball team for the Alberta Summer Games.

May 14, 2014: High Prairie town council expresses an interest in stripping the mayor’s right to chair meetings. The idea is passed before the end of the year.

May 14, 2014: High Prairie town council’s effort to pass its 2014 tax bylaw is halted after Mayor Linda Cox opposes, citing that the mill rate did not decrease enough to her liking.

May 14, 2014: The High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce opposes the suspension of the temporary foreign worker’s program and writes various government departments expressing its concerns.

May 14, 2014: The M.D. of Big Lakes gives first reading to a bylaw to lower the speed limit in Faust.

May 14, 2014: Joussard residents attend an M.D. of Big Lakes meeting demanding that Councillor Ed Podollan return money to council he received for not attending meetings.

May 14, 2014: High Prairie town council denies a proposal to lower speed limits near selected schools to 30 km/hr.

May 14, 2016: Jamie Bilyk places first among 20 drivers at the Zone 5 [Northwest] School Bus Roadeo in High Prairie.

May 14, 2019: High Prairie town councillors question the value of offering free land and tax incentives to investors as a way to encourage business. One reason for opposition cited is it is unfair to current business owners who pay taxes.

This Day in World History – May 14, 2022

1607 – Colonists establish first English settlement in America at Jamestown.

1610 – Assassination of Henry IV of France: Louis XIII, 9, now is king.

1643 – Louis XIV becomes King of France at age 4.

1702 – England & Netherlands declare war on France & Spain.

1787 – Delegates gather in Philadelphia to draw up US constitution.

1796 – Dr. Edward Jenner administers 1st inoculation against smallpox.

1804 – Lewis & Clark’s expedition leaves St. Louis for Pacific Coast.

1811 – Paraguay gains independence from Spain.

1842 – London News; the world’s first illustrated weekly newspaper, begins.

1853 – Gail Borden patents his process for condensed milk.

1861 – Canellas meteorite [859-grams] strikes ground near Barcelona.

1862 – Adolphe Nicole of Switzerland patents chronograph.

1878 – Vaseline is granted a patent.

1906 – Flagpole at the White Sox ballpark breaks during pennant-raising.

1908 – First passenger flight in an airplane occurs.

1910 – Canada authorizes issuing of silver dollar coins.

1921 – Mussolini’s fascists win 29 seats in Italian elections.

1927 – “Ain’t She Sweet?” hits #1 on the singles chart by Ben Bernie.

1932 – “We Want Beer!” parade in New York.

1938 – “The Adventures of Robin Hood” starring Errol Flynn released.

1944 – General Rommel, Speidel & von Stulpnagel attempt to kill Hitler.

1955 – Warsaw Pact is signed by the Soviet Union and friends.

1960 – USSR launches first [unmanned] space capsule.

1963 – Kuwait is admitted as 111th member of the United Nations.

1969 – Abortion & contraception legalized in Canada.

1969 – Last Chevrolet Corvair built.

1973 – Gold hits record $102.50 an ounce in London.

1973 – Skylab launched, first Space Station.

1986 – Netherlands publishes Anne Frank’s complete diary.

1987 – 1873 Colt revolver [Peacemaker] sells for $242,000.

1989 – Demonstration for democratic reforms in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square.

1989 – Final TV episode of “Family Ties” airs; 36 million watch.

1991 – World’s largest burrito created at 1,126 lbs.

1998 – Seinfeld’s final episode “The Finale” airs; 76.3 million watch.

2005 – USS America deliberately sunk in Atlantic Ocean [largest ever].

2012 – Stanford University scientists develop prototype bionic eye.

2013 – Brazil becomes the 15th country to legalize same-sex marriage.

2016 – Gabriel Medina is first surfer to land “backflip” in competition.

2018 – Double amputee Xia Boyu reaches the summit of Mount Everest.

2018 – Boulder City Council in Colorado votes to ban assault weapons.

Today’s Horoscopes – May 14, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Today is the day to rethink all those social values you take at face values. Like the rest of us, you learned them at a young age and accepted them. Established concepts of propriety are especially deserving of consideration. After hearing for years about all those things that “just aren’t done,” isn’t it refreshing to think that maybe they should be done after all?

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Today is an ideal day to shop for a new wardrobe. You may find your usual style either too conventional or uncomfortably trendy. Often when you are out shopping, you will reject an item you really like for fear that it is too suggestive or old fashioned. Perhaps you should listen to your own judgment for a change instead of being so concerned with what other people might think!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – The topic of the day is knowledge and learning. Did you study the field you dreamed of? Do you feel ashamed of not having attended such-and-such a school or program? If those sorts of issues are uppermost on your mind, remember your creativity has little to do with the degrees you hold and everything to do with how you use your skills and knowledge to better the world!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – An important aspect has passed, and you are in the process of reaping the benefit from it. It was only a matter of becoming aware of and settling certain matters related to your need for social recognition. Do not be so hungry for approval. Most people contain a stern inner authority figure and can survive comfortably and self-sufficiently. In fact, it is your greatest strength!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You may feel hemmed in by the role models that society currently offers. As you struggle to find your own definition of the truly modern human being, the people around you sometimes criticize your liberated attitude. Just because their ideas are not in sync with yours in no way invalidates them. If your ideas are a tad too radical, theirs are too conventional. There is room for both points of view!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Today’s aspects are suggesting that you take a good hard look at the state of your ego. Are you too proud or too humble? Buddhists say that the path to spiritual fulfillment lies in knowing how to build a healthy ego while at the same time developing a part of oneself completely foreign to the ego. Are you working hard at this?

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – A small crisis is still a crisis, isn’t it? Expect one in your personal life today. Since you are not one to let issues go unresolved, you will not be able to put off dealing with your problems any longer. Questions abound. Are work and responsibilities shared equally with your partner? Are you both making an equal effort to maintain relationship harmony? Asking the questions is the first step to answering them!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Something has to change. You knew it as soon as you woke up this morning. Your mirror provides the impetus for some important resolutions. Is it time to begin a diet, make a commitment to exercise more, or strengthen your resolve to quit smoking? Anything you do to improve your health will make you feel better about yourself. Buy some new clothes or get a haircut! Other people will notice, too!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – The only good thing about being on an emotional roller coaster is you never feel the same way for long. One moment you are up, the next you are down. You can not figure out what it is you want today. Rather than bring your loved ones along on this wild ride, why not take some time away from your usual environment? You will be a lot better off alone. Who knows? Something important may come out of these moments of solitude!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You might want to check your alarm clock to be sure it really woke you up this morning. Your tendency will be to stay in the cocoon of your own little dream world, deep in your own thoughts. Obsessive thoughts, in particular, will try and drown out some more pressing issues from the past that really need to be dealt with once and for all. “Ring, ring!” It is time to wake up!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – There is something in the air today pushing you toward change or renewal. Is it time to change your wardrobe or redecorate your home? If so, this is the day. If you have monetary restrictions, you will find it just as fulfilling [and a whole lot cheaper] to simply rid your home of all the things that just aren’t “you” anymore. Surround yourself with the things you love!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – The good news is it can only get better. For today, however, there may be some trying times in store. If you are a parent, the children will beg for something every five minutes. At work, you will feel pressure from all sides. Not even your love life is immune from the doubt that seems to hover over you. No compromise is possible today. Just sit tight and know that calmer days are coming!