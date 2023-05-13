Today in High Prairie: May 14, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – May 14, 2023

Mother’s Day!

Attend the church of your choice.

9 – 11 a.m. – Mother’s Day Pancake Breakfast at Faust Fire Hall. Proceeds to Splash Park.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy cribbage games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – May 14, 2023

1863 – John Charles Fields, Founder of Fields Medal

1888 – Miles Mander, Wuthering Heights actor

1906 – James Flavin, King Kong actor

1922 – Richard Deacon, Dick Van Dyke Show actor

1924 – Brad Anderson, Marmaduke cartoonist

1928 – Will Jones, Coasters singer

1929 – Henry McGee, Benny Hill Show actor

1936 – Bobby Darin, US singer

1944 – Francesca Annis, Madame Bovary actress

1944 – Gene Cornish, Rascals rock bassist

1944 – George Lucas, Star Wars director

1952 – Robert Zemeckis, Forrest Gump director

1953 – Tom Cochrane, Canadian rock vocalist

1955 – Dennis Martínez, Montreal Expo

1962 – C.C. DeVille, Poison rocker

1969 – Cate Blanchett, Lord of the Rings actress

1973 – Natalie Appleton, Canadian-born singer

1973 – Anais Granofsky, Canadian actress/director

1977 – Roy Halladay, Toronto Blue Jay

1984 – Mark Zuckerberg, Co-founder of Facebook

This Day in Local History – May 14, 2023

May 14, 1914: Grouard town council raises $5,000 to state their case against the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia railroad before the Minister of Railways in Ottawa.

May 14, 1915: J.J. Brown drowns after the canoe he was in capsizes near the Catholic Mission farm on south shore of Lesser Slave Lake at Indianna. Brown operated the 30-foot Dreadnaugh and was transporting men to shore when the canoe tipped and he became entangled in rope.

May 14, 1946: St. Bruno Mission in Joussard celebrates the Golden Jubilee of Father J.B. Giroux. O.M.I.

May 14, 1969: South Peace News reports the old curling rink is being torn down.

May 14, 1969: Bay manager Peter Von Lipinsky receives the Silver Award for outstanding merchandizing for his 1968 “July is Salad Month” promotion.

May 14, 1969: South Peace News reports High Prairie town council is drafting a bylaw to rid the town of 45-gallon burning barrels, thus becoming the first town the Peace Country to do so.

May 14, 1969: South Peace News reports farmers in Salt Prairie are harvesting the previous year’s crop.

May 14, 1981: MLA Larry Shaben announces that an investigation into the administrative practices at HPSD begins. Board chairman Laurie Gates welcomes the news.

May 14, 1981: The Grouard Day Care Centre celebrates its grand opening.

May 14, 1986: South Peace News reports Ron and Lynn Sawchyn open Prairie Distributors [1986] Ltd.

May 14, 1986: The HPSD board of trustees rescinds a motion calling for the closure of Carole Bannister School in Faust.

May 14, 1986: South Peace News reports that Kim Masyk, Sherry Severson and Amber Perry are competing for the honour of Indoor Rodeo Queen.

May 14, 1991: HPSD cuts 11 positions, mostly in education and support staff.

May 14, 1993: East Prairie celebrates the opening of their new day care centre.

May 14, 2005: Clinton Lewis delivers the valedictorian’s address as E.W. Pratt High School celebrates its Grade 12 commencement with a record 86 students.

May 14, 2008: Efforts to preserve St. Bernard’s Church in Grouard continue, Grouard Councillor Fern Welch tells the M.D. of Big Lakes council. She says Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pearl Calahsen will do what she can to help. Bad news is revealed, however, when Welch tells council the bishop wants all churches to be self-sustaining by 2010.

May 14, 2008: Sucker Creek’s Gloria Soto, 7, collects 17,873 tabs with the help of family members. The High Prairie Royal Purple collect the tabs for charity.

May 14, 2011: Jessica Rose delivers the valedictorian’s address at the E.W. Pratt High School Commencement ceremony.

May 14, 2014: South Peace News reports that Bethel Baptist Church Pastor Eric Kregel becomes the High Prairie Fire Department’s first chaplain.

May 14, 2014: High Prairie town council expresses an interest in stripping the mayor’s right to chair meetings. The idea is passed before the end of the year.

May 14, 2014: High Prairie town council’s effort to pass its 2014 tax bylaw is halted after Mayor Linda Cox opposes, citing that the mill rate did not decrease enough to her liking.

May 14, 2014: The High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce opposes the suspension of the temporary foreign worker’s program and writes various government departments expressing its concerns.

May 14, 2014: The M.D. of Big Lakes gives first reading to a bylaw to lower the speed limit in Faust.

May 14, 2014: Joussard residents attend an M.D. of Big Lakes meeting demanding that Councillor Ed Podollan return money to council he received for not attending meetings.

May 14, 2014: High Prairie town council denies a proposal to lower speed limits near selected schools to 30 km/hr.

May 14, 2016: Jamie Bilyk places first among 20 drivers at the Zone 5 [Northwest] School Bus Roadeo in High Prairie.

May 14, 2019: High Prairie town councillors question the value of offering free land and tax incentives to investors as a way to encourage business. One reason for opposition cited is it is unfair to current business owners who pay taxes.

This Day in World History – May 14, 2023

1607 – Colonists establish first English settlement in America at Jamestown.

1610 – Assassination of Henry IV of France: Louis XIII, 9, now is king.

1643 – Louis XIV becomes King of France at age 4.

1702 – England & Netherlands declare war on France & Spain.

1787 – Delegates gather in Philadelphia to draw up US constitution.

1796 – Dr. Edward Jenner administers 1st inoculation against smallpox.

1804 – Lewis & Clark’s expedition leaves St. Louis for Pacific Coast.

1811 – Paraguay gains independence from Spain.

1842 – London News; the world’s first illustrated weekly newspaper, begins.

1853 – Gail Borden patents his process for condensed milk.

1861 – Canellas meteorite [859-grams] strikes ground near Barcelona.

1862 – Adolphe Nicole of Switzerland patents chronograph.

1878 – Vaseline is granted a patent.

1906 – Flagpole at the White Sox ballpark breaks during pennant-raising.

1908 – First passenger flight in an airplane occurs.

1910 – Canada authorizes issuing of silver dollar coins.

1921 – Mussolini’s fascists win 29 seats in Italian elections.

1927 – “Ain’t She Sweet?” hits #1 on the singles chart by Ben Bernie.

1932 – “We Want Beer!” parade in New York.

1938 – “The Adventures of Robin Hood” starring Errol Flynn released.

1944 – General Rommel, Speidel & von Stulpnagel attempt to kill Hitler.

1955 – Warsaw Pact is signed by the Soviet Union and friends.

1960 – USSR launches first [unmanned] space capsule.

1963 – Kuwait is admitted as 111th member of the United Nations.

1969 – Abortion & contraception legalized in Canada.

1969 – Last Chevrolet Corvair built.

1973 – Gold hits record $102.50 an ounce in London.

1973 – Skylab launched, first Space Station.

1986 – Netherlands publishes Anne Frank’s complete diary.

1987 – 1873 Colt revolver [Peacemaker] sells for $242,000.

1989 – Demonstration for democratic reforms in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square.

1989 – Final TV episode of “Family Ties” airs; 36 million watch.

1991 – World’s largest burrito created at 1,126 lbs.

1998 – Seinfeld’s final episode “The Finale” airs; 76.3 million watch.

2005 – USS America deliberately sunk in Atlantic Ocean [largest ever].

2012 – Stanford University scientists develop prototype bionic eye.

2013 – Brazil becomes the 15th country to legalize same-sex marriage.

2016 – Gabriel Medina is first surfer to land “backflip” in competition.

2018 – Double amputee Xia Boyu reaches the summit of Mount Everest.

2018 – Boulder City Council in Colorado votes to ban assault weapons.

Today’s Horoscopes – May 14, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Today you might want to think about getting things straight with the people close to you. It is possible you have not dealt with any problems you had in your relationships last month. It is time to look at things again. You may have hidden certain things from yourself. You need to be much more honest about what you want in your personal life.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You may be asking certain questions about your feelings. Do you know about the trap that many people get caught up in – feeling so close to their partners that they often forget themselves? Sometimes it is easy to confuse your feelings with this kind of self-denial. Today you need to think about how this affects your life.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Nothing can hold back your flame for long. You have a hard time resting your body and recharging your batteries. At the moment, you are probably still going through a deep transformation that will not allow you to slow down. Take the time to meditate and get in touch with your feelings. What is it you really want out of life?

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You can be known for needing a lot of love, but you will never admit that to yourself, much less anyone else. Sometimes it seems as if you like feeling emotionally frustrated. Today is the perfect day to meditate about whether or not this is true of you. Do you talk to other people about your emotional needs?

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You probably are not worried about being conventional in your relationships. In fact, conventionality is often what causes you problems. If you are wondering what morality is and what it is based on, this is a good day to think about these questions.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You may not be very precise. Your motto seems to be “everything is relative.” However, paying attention to details does not necessarily mean you lose sight of the fundamentals. Your friends could tell you that. If you are an artist, you might make an effort today to be clearer in your expression and a little more down to Earth.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – This is not a good time to make any big relationship decisions. If you are thinking about starting a relationship, moving in together, or getting married, you may feel a bit troubled by your decision. Take advantage of the day to re-evaluate things objectively. There may be some issues to resolve before you go any further.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Today you may feel like something is holding you back. Everything was going just fine until now. If you believe the stream of chatter in your head today, you will be regressing in every area of your life! For example, you may be afraid to go any further in your relationship because of your past failures. Use this time to lay the past to rest.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You may be looking for some new values in your personal life. You are no longer interested in superficial or frivolous relationships. You need to meet different kinds of people and select friends who are really worth keeping. Do not worry if you feel like taking a step back to get some perspective, because this is the time to do it. Relationships are too important to neglect.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You may want to take a little trip into your past to visit some old friends. You could find yourself daydreaming through your good and bad memories. This is an excellent period to break with some of the more negative ties to your past. If your partner is a little worried about you going back in time at the moment, reassure him or her.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – If you are concerned about the love that certain close people have for you, you should not try to compensate by being clingy or overly affectionate. This period is about keeping your distance and putting your relationships into perspective to see what they are really worth to you. Someone may ask you for an even stronger commitment over the next few months.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – This is not the time to make any more of a commitment to your relationship. You are not satisfied with your attitude toward things lately. Do not forget your partner’s characteristics may have something to do with it! You have two months to take care of things. Take advantage of this re-evaluation period. It does not happen that often.