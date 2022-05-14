Today in High Prairie: May 15, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – May 15, 2022

Attend the church of your choice.

High Prairie Gun and Sportsman Show.

10 a.m. – 8 p.m. – Town of McLennan Clean-up. Call [780] 324-3065 for details.

1:30 p.m. – Cribbage games at HP Golden Age Centre.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – May 15, 2022

1845 – Ilya Mechnikov, “Father of natural immunity”

1856 – Lyman Frank Baum, Wonderful Wizard of Oz author

1859 – Pierre Curie, French physicist

1891 – Chief Strongheart, Pony Soldier actor

1904 – Clifton Fadiman, Quiz Kids TV

1905 – Joseph Cotton, Citizen Kane actor

1909 – James Mason, Boys From Brazil actor

1918 – Eddy Arnold, US country singer

1929 – David Healy, Patton actor

1937 – Madeleine Albright, First US female Secretary of State

1944 – Gunilla Hutton, Petticoat Junction actress

1947 – Graham Goble, Little River Band guitarist

1951 – Dennis Frederiksen, Toto rocker

1952 – David Brandon, Domino’s Pizza businessman

1953 – George Brett, Kansas City Royal

1956 – Dan Patrick, US sportscaster

1958 – Ron Simmons, US pro wrestler – Damn!”

1969 – Emmitt Smith, Dallas Cowboy

1975 – Ray Lewis, Baltimore Raven

1978 – Caroline Dhavernas, Canadian actress

1982 – Jessica Sutta, The Pussycat Dolls dancer

1983 – Devin Bronson, Avril Lavigne guitarist

1987 – Andy Murray, British tennis pro

This Day in Local History – May 15, 2022

May 15, 1915: The Grouard News goes back to a four-page broadsheet format from two. To fill space, international news, mostly on the war, is published.

May 15, 1971: High Prairie Royal Bank manager Phil Sawan is transferred to Red Deer and replaced by R.M.G. [Glen] Norton. The bank also celebrates the grand opening of their newly-renovated building. High Prairie Mayor Fred Dumont cuts the ribbon to officially open the bank.

May 15, 1974: South Peace News reports a water pipeline is proposed from Lesser Slave Lake to High Prairie.

May 15, 1974: Prosperity businessman Peter Opryshko, 32, is nominated the NDP candidate for the Athabasca Riding at a meeting in Fort McMurray.

May 15, 1974: High Prairie RCMP Const. Les Rose approaches the Peace River Regional Planning Commission with the idea of building a racing oval five miles west of High Prairie.

May 15, 1981: A skindiver is required to retrieve the body of Edmonton’s Joseph Claude Eugene Comeau, 21, after he is thrown from his vehicle into a burrow pit 6 1/2 miles west of town.

May 15, 1982: High Prairie Muffler celebrates its grand opening.

May 15, 1982: Peace Country Furniture Manufacturing celebrates its grand opening with Roger Monahan as owner.

May 15, 1985: McLennan celebrates the opening of its RCMP detachment.

May 15, 1989: The High Prairie Recreation Board dismisses Don Lorencz for missing four consecutive meetings.

May 15, 1991: Buchanan Lumber receives $100,000 from the federal and provincial government for mill upgrading.

May 15, 1991: Eaglesham players say that Steve Mazurkewich’s attendance at the NPHL’s spring meeting asking about joining the league are false and they have no intention of joining.

May 15, 1991: South Peace News reports that Tricia Cox, Leanne Meneice and Candis Senkoe are competing for the honour of Rodeo Queen.

May 15, 1992: A Cree Interpretive Centre in Grouard is still on hold after MLA Pearl Calahasen questions Alberta Minister of Culture Doug Main in the Legislature.

May 15, 1993: Gift Lake School principal James [Mack] Newman, 66, dies at his Salt Prairie home.

May 15, 1993: The High Prairie Recreation Board receives a $125,000 CFEP grant from the provincial government earmarked for Sports Palace renovations.

May 15, 1994: Little Red Air ceases flights into High Prairie.

May 15, 1999: Donald and Rose Cox celebrate the grand opening of Bim’s Car Wash.

May 15, 2000: Kevin and Shauna Konelsky open Stewart Travel.

May 15, 2000: Jackie Jacobsen takes over ownership of Gifts and Geckos from Ruby Sekulich.

May 15, 2001: The High Prairie Food Bank opens a soup kitchen program.

May 15, 2001: About 80 Sucker Creek band members rally outside the band office demanding a new election be held. Afterwards, they put up a camp on the grounds and stay there until fall.

May 15, 2005: Members of the High Prairie United Church dress as clowns during a service. The church holds a similar service every so often resulting in a colorful and laughter-filled service.

May 15, 2007: Sucker Creek B-MAD members replace vandalized signs two days after they’re destroyed by vandals.

May 15, 2010: CFL football players J.R. Larose, Jed Roberts, Joe McGrath and Jason Goss visit Sucker Creek to tell their stories to youth.

May 15, 2010: Just over 70 people attend the annual Sisters In Spirit Walk in High Prairie. The walk recognizes Aboriginal women who are victims of violence or murder.

May 15, 2011: A wildfire ravages Slave Lake resulting in hundreds of millions of dollars in property losses. Over 7,000 flee the flames as the town is evacuated. Gift Lake and Whitefish are also evacuated.

May 15, 2011: John [Jack] Swan Bloom passes away at the age of 78 years. He worked at Richards Lumber for many years and did jobs for Alberta Housing, Northern Lakes College and HPSD.

May 15, 2012: The High Prairie and District Sports Complex Society holds a public barbecue to inform citizens of their plans to build a skateboard park on the north side of Civic Square.

May 15, 2013: Eleanor Barnes receives a Certificate of Recognition for her work as a long term care surveyor from the High Prairie Legion. Barnes is also one of six war veterans chosen to go to France’s Juno Beach Centre June 2 for the centre’s 10th anniversary.

May 15, 2014: High Prairie RCMP and Victims Assistance hold a barbecue and donate the $477.75 raised to the DARE program.

May 15, 2017: Judson Mayes joins Big Lakes County as its first bylaw enforcement officer.

May 15, 2017: Northland School Division votes to keep East Prairie Hillview School open for at least two more years despite low enrolment.

This Day in World History – May 15, 2022

1536 – Execution of Anne Boleyn [beheading] occurs.

1701 – The War of the Spanish Succession begins.

1718 – James Puckle, a London lawyer, patents world’s first machine gun.

1793 – Diego Aguilera flies a glider for “about 360 metres” at height of 5 metres.

1836 – Francis Baily observes “Baily’s Beads” during annular solar eclipse.

1885 – Canadian Metis insurgent Louis Reil captured in Saskatchewan.

1891 – British Central African Protectorate [now Malawi] forms.

1905 – Las Vegas founded in Nevada.

1921 – British Legion formed to care for ex-servicemen.

1928 – Mickey Mouse makes his first appearance in silent film “Plane Crazy.”

1930 – Ellen Church becomes first female airline stewardess.

1934 – US government offers $25,000 reward for John Dillinger, dead or alive.

1940 – McDonald’s opens its first restaurant in San Bernardino, California.

1941 – Joe DiMaggio starts record 56-game hitting streak.

1951 – AT&T becomes the first US corporation to have a million stockholders.

1955 – The first ascent of Makalu, the world’s fifth highest mountain.

1957 – Evangelist Billy Graham launches his “crusade” in New York.

1957 – Britain tests its first hydrogen bomb near Christmas Island.

1972 – Okinawa, under U.S. governance since 1945, reverts to Japan.

1981 – SCTV Network 90, sequel to Second City Television, debuts on NBC.

1987 – Last episode of “The Late Show with Joan Rivers” airs.

1990 – “Portrait of Doctor Gachet” by van Gogh sells for $82.5 million.

1993 – Montreal Expos retires their first number: #10 for Rusty Staub.

2010 – Jessica Watson, 16, youngest person to sail solo, around the world.

2018 – Kerch bridge opens in Russia: longest bridge in Europe at 19 km.

Today’s Horoscopes – May 15, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – If you have grievances to voice about your love life, this is the day to speak up! Indeed, anything less than total honesty will not be tolerated today. You can expect to confront the “other, “whether mate, friend, or family member, on the basis of truth and righteousness. Know you will command their attention! But be careful the weight of your words does not surpass that of your thoughts!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Are you thinking of switching careers, or traveling to the other side of the world? Perhaps you just want to pull a “Greta Garbo” and stay home with the shades drawn tight. A series of small incidents you have recently experienced at work is likely to inspire the most outlandish ideas. It must be that you sense your need for a change of scene!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You are likely to find people somewhat irritating today. It is as though nothing is good enough and nobody seems to know exactly what he or she wants. You will reign supreme within this conflict and dissatisfaction. You may even be asked to step in and restore order. If the conflict is on the domestic front, go ahead. But tread carefully if you are asked to take on the role of sheriff!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You may have felt an oppressive mood hanging in the air when you woke up this morning. Unfortunately, that haze of misunderstanding and conflict is likely to last all day. However, it makes this an ideal time to speak up about anything that is bothering you! Do not be shy about going on the warpath today. If you do not, you are likely to be the target of a surprise attack!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – The mood you are in today is the stuff of which memorable encounters are made. You will be wary at first, perhaps even somewhat hostile to someone who dares to intrude on your freedom. Then suddenly you will realize this person is someone special, intriguing, and definitely out of the ordinary. Finally, you will see the qualities they offer just happen to be what you need most right now!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – More than ever before, you will feel as though it is time to take matters into your own hands and build your future. You are fed up with living on hope and putting your happiness off until tomorrow. Your determination will be so strong you may even surprise yourself. You will refine your approach and make it more concrete in the coming days. Today is the first day of a new life for you!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – This is an ideal moment to address once and for all the questions that have been on your mind for the last few weeks. Pay particular attention to questions that touch on your sentimental life. If you are currently involved in unsatisfactory relationships, do not be afraid to leave them behind. If you are fretting about an unanswered request, let it go. No response is forthcoming!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Something is coming to an end concerning your lack of confidence in yourself. You have been hesitant to stand in the spotlight for quite a while now, perhaps feeling you were not quite ready. Well, no more excuses! Ready or not, you are going to have to push forward. The only thing you risk losing is your pride, and that is your most resilient asset!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – It is possible the last few weeks have allowed you to become a little bit clearer concerning certain questions you have about your vocation. You may even have a little more clarity about your feelings regarding what you think your destiny is. It would now be better for you to stop thinking about such things and let life take over. You are well armed for this!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – These last few weeks have been good for your equilibrium. It was a question of becoming a bit more involved in life than usual, and showing what you are capable of. Most likely you had a mixture of successes and setbacks, but on the whole, improvements have been steady. You may have noticed this or that about yourself needs improvement, but isn’t that true for everyone?

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – It is never very agreeable to have to question oneself, but this is the main objective of today’s celestial aspect. You will soon be launched into new adventures. Take advantage of the energy generated by this planetary configuration to look within and find the source of some of your failings. This is not an easy exercise, to be sure, but it will do you some good. Just be honest with yourself!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – The great period of meditation that started for you a few weeks ago is now finished! This means you are going to have to get back into the real world again! You are going to have to test out how the “new and improved” you operates in everyday life. Get ready! You can expect some real changes!