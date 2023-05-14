Today in High Prairie: May 15, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – May 15, 2023

7 p.m. – Ladies Time Out at Kinuso Seniors Centre.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – May 15, 2023

1845 – Ilya Mechnikov, “Father of natural immunity”

1856 – Lyman Frank Baum, Wonderful Wizard of Oz author

1859 – Pierre Curie, French physicist

1891 – Chief Strongheart, Pony Soldier actor

1904 – Clifton Fadiman, Quiz Kids TV

1905 – Joseph Cotton, Citizen Kane actor

1909 – James Mason, Boys From Brazil actor

1918 – Eddy Arnold, US country singer

1929 – David Healy, Patton actor

1937 – Madeleine Albright, First US female Secretary of State

1944 – Gunilla Hutton, Petticoat Junction actress

1947 – Graham Goble, Little River Band guitarist

1951 – Dennis Frederiksen, Toto rocker

1952 – David Brandon, Domino’s Pizza businessman

1953 – George Brett, Kansas City Royal

1956 – Dan Patrick, US sportscaster

1958 – Ron Simmons, US pro wrestler – Damn!”

1969 – Emmitt Smith, Dallas Cowboy

1975 – Ray Lewis, Baltimore Raven

1978 – Caroline Dhavernas, Canadian actress

1982 – Jessica Sutta, The Pussycat Dolls dancer

1983 – Devin Bronson, Avril Lavigne guitarist

1987 – Andy Murray, British tennis pro

This Day in Local History – May 15, 2023

May 15, 1915: The Grouard News goes back to a four-page broadsheet format from two. To fill space, international news, mostly on the war, is published.

May 15, 1971: High Prairie Royal Bank manager Phil Sawan is transferred to Red Deer and replaced by R.M.G. [Glen] Norton. The bank also celebrates the grand opening of their newly-renovated building. High Prairie Mayor Fred Dumont cuts the ribbon to officially open the bank.

May 15, 1974: South Peace News reports a water pipeline is proposed from Lesser Slave Lake to High Prairie.

May 15, 1974: High Prairie RCMP Const. Les Rose approaches the Peace River Regional Planning Commission with the idea of building a racing oval five miles west of High Prairie.

May 15, 1981: A skindiver is required to retrieve the body of Edmonton’s Joseph Claude Eugene Comeau, 21, after he is thrown from his vehicle into a burrow pit 6 1/2 miles west of town.

May 15, 1982: High Prairie Muffler celebrates its grand opening.

May 15, 1982: Peace Country Furniture Manufacturing celebrates its grand opening with Roger Monahan as owner.

May 15, 1985: McLennan celebrates the opening of its RCMP detachment.

May 15, 1989: The High Prairie Recreation Board dismisses Don Lorencz for missing four consecutive meetings.

May 15, 1991: Buchanan Lumber receives $100,000 from the federal and provincial government for mill upgrading.

May 15, 1991: Eaglesham players say that Steve Mazurkewich’s attendance at the NPHL’s spring meeting asking about joining the league are false and they have no intention of joining.

May 15, 1991: South Peace News reports that Tricia Cox, Leanne Meneice and Candis Senkoe are competing for the honour of Rodeo Queen.

May 15, 1992: A Cree Interpretive Centre in Grouard is still on hold after MLA Pearl Calahasen questions Alberta Minister of Culture Doug Main in the Legislature.

May 15, 1993: Gift Lake School principal James [Mack] Newman, 66, dies at his Salt Prairie home.

May 15, 1993: The High Prairie Recreation Board receives a $125,000 CFEP grant from the provincial government earmarked for Sports Palace renovations.

May 15, 1994: Little Red Air ceases flights into High Prairie.

May 15, 1999: Donald and Rose Cox celebrate the grand opening of Bim’s Car Wash.

May 15, 2000: Kevin and Shauna Konelsky open Stewart Travel.

May 15, 2000: Jackie Jacobsen takes over ownership of Gifts and Geckos from Ruby Sekulich.

May 15, 2001: About 80 Sucker Creek band members rally outside the band office demanding a new election be held. Afterwards, they put up a camp on the grounds and stay there until fall.

May 15, 2005: Members of the High Prairie United Church dress as clowns during a service. The church holds a similar service every so often resulting in a colorful and laughter-filled service.

May 15, 2007: Sucker Creek B-MAD members replace vandalized signs two days after they’re destroyed by vandals.

May 15, 2010: CFL football players J.R. Larose, Jed Roberts, Joe McGrath and Jason Goss visit Sucker Creek to tell their stories to youth.

May 15, 2010: Just over 70 people attend the annual Sisters In Spirit Walk in High Prairie. The walk recognizes Aboriginal women who are victims of violence or murder.

May 15, 2011: A wildfire ravages Slave Lake resulting in hundreds of millions of dollars in property losses. Over 7,000 flee the flames as the town is evacuated. Gift Lake and Whitefish are also evacuated.

May 15, 2011: John [Jack] Swan Bloom passes away at the age of 78 years. He worked at Richards Lumber for many years and did jobs for Alberta Housing, Northern Lakes College and HPSD.

May 15, 2012: The High Prairie and District Sports Complex Society holds a public barbecue to inform citizens of their plans to build a skateboard park on the north side of Civic Square.

May 15, 2013: Eleanor Barnes receives a Certificate of Recognition for her work as a long term care surveyor from the High Prairie Legion. Barnes is also one of six war veterans chosen to go to France’s Juno Beach Centre June 2 for the centre’s 10th anniversary.

May 15, 2017: Judson Mayes joins Big Lakes County as its first bylaw enforcement officer.

May 15, 2017: Northland School Division votes to keep East Prairie Hillview School open for at least two more years despite low enrolment.

This Day in World History – May 15, 2023

1536 – Execution of Anne Boleyn [beheading] occurs.

1701 – The War of the Spanish Succession begins.

1718 – James Puckle, a London lawyer, patents world’s first machine gun.

1793 – Diego Aguilera flies a glider for “about 360 metres” at height of 5 metres.

1836 – Francis Baily observes “Baily’s Beads” during annular solar eclipse.

1885 – Canadian Metis insurgent Louis Reil captured in Saskatchewan.

1891 – British Central African Protectorate [now Malawi] forms.

1905 – Las Vegas founded in Nevada.

1921 – British Legion formed to care for ex-servicemen.

1928 – Mickey Mouse makes his first appearance in silent film “Plane Crazy.”

1930 – Ellen Church becomes first female airline stewardess.

1934 – US government offers $25,000 reward for John Dillinger, dead or alive.

1940 – McDonald’s opens its first restaurant in San Bernardino, California.

1941 – Joe DiMaggio starts record 56-game hitting streak.

1951 – AT&T becomes the first US corporation to have a million stockholders.

1955 – The first ascent of Makalu, the world’s fifth highest mountain.

1957 – Evangelist Billy Graham launches his “crusade” in New York.

1957 – Britain tests its first hydrogen bomb near Christmas Island.

1972 – Okinawa, under U.S. governance since 1945, reverts to Japan.

1981 – SCTV Network 90, sequel to Second City Television, debuts on NBC.

1987 – Last episode of “The Late Show with Joan Rivers” airs.

1990 – “Portrait of Doctor Gachet” by van Gogh sells for $82.5 million.

1993 – Montreal Expos retires their first number: #10 for Rusty Staub.

2010 – Jessica Watson, 16, youngest person to sail solo, around the world.

2018 – Kerch bridge opens in Russia: longest bridge in Europe at 19 km.

Today’s Horoscopes – May 15, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You were born with a certain grace and beauty. Today you will be able to cultivate your love for beautiful things. You may feel like trying on designer clothes or expressing your innate aesthetic sense by painting. Today your five senses will guide you with the help of your imagination and your artist’s temperament.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You have some very urgent desires, but they remain a secret to everyone else. In solitude, you cultivate your interest in philosophy and mysticism. Today, it is as if you are absent from the world. Your body and actions are in the real world, but you have gone so far into yourself it will be hard for people around you to get you out! What incredible concentration!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You are usually the life of the party, but today you may want to pull into your cocoon, far away from the world and all its noise. You need to empty yourself of all negative ideas and thoughts. It is time to do some mental housecleaning and rid yourself of notions that were planted in you as a child. Now you can start all over again.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Your judgment about people relies too much on general opinion. As soon as you meet someone, you accept what others think about him or her without trying to find out more. This lack of curiosity could lead you to make a hasty decision about someone today. If you take the time to listen with your heart, you could be impressed by what you hear.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Do you have a tendency to give more weight to popular opinion than your own feelings? Maybe you only want to see movies that everyone talks about, listen to the popular music, or read best sellers. In short, your tastes are exactly like most of America’s. Is this what you want? Even when you do not like a movie, you may say you do if everyone else does. Listen to your ideas today.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Your thoughts are leaning toward the past. You are not moving backward, but you may want to get in touch with your roots in order to move into the future. You would also like to better understand mistakes of the past. You are going to be something of a psychoanalyst today.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – People can read you like a book today. Because of the current planetary positions, you are a bit touchier than usual. Your reactions to certain situations are written all over your face. You are blushing and your hands are sweating and trembling. Each of your gestures reveals emotion. This would be a great time to be in love. Watch out for love at first sight!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Your excellent analytical skills may not be up to par over the next few days. You seem overwhelmed by your emotions. You have a hard time hiding your feelings and processing the information you receive. Instead of trying to understand people, you tend to interpret their actions and imagine things that are not true. Be careful of your judgment at the moment. It is way off base!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – The planetary aspects invite you to explore strong expressions of feeling. A declaration of love, autobiography, spiritual confession, apology, or reconciliation. All these kinds of communication bring a kind of intimate revelation. This might be what you need in order to take advantage of the powerful inspiration of the moment.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – This is an excellent time to share your feelings with the person you love. It might seem a little scary to you. You are usually a reserved person, but you may surprise yourself with the passionate declarations that reflect your happiness now. Take advantage of this, because things could change over the next few days. You may go back into reclusive mode!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You may feel like walking barefoot, comforting your friends, or playing with children. There is a tenderness and openness in the air that affects everyone. It will be like a wonderful day in the country, where everyone is happy to see each other, hug, and tell old family stories for the hundredth time. These days make young people laugh and old people smile.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – The current planetary aspects are heightening your natural compassion for other people. Your relationships will be at the front of your mind today. You feel good about yourself and other people can tell! People are attracted to you and wish to partake of your healing serenity. Listen without judgment as people pour out their hearts. That is a very precious skill.