Today in High Prairie: May 15, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – May 15, 2024

10 a.m. – Holy Family Catholic Regional Division meeting in PR at Education and Conference Centre.

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Story Time at HP Municipal Library.

Noon – Grouard Seniors Lunch at Northland School.

5:30 p.m. – Bingo at Kinuso Ag Hall. Pre-Call at 6:30 p.m., early bird at 6:45 p.m., regular games 7 p.m.

6:30 – 8:30 p.m. – Kinuso Community Girl Guides meet at Kinuso Ag Hall. Snacks provided.

7 p.m. – AA meeting at Grouard in Brown Building behind Kapawe’no Hall.

7:30 p.m. – Play cards at Joussard Homesteaders Hall.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – May 15, 2024

1845 – Ilya Mechnikov, “Father of natural immunity”

1856 – Lyman Frank Baum, Wonderful Wizard of Oz author

1859 – Pierre Curie, French physicist

1891 – Chief Strongheart, Pony Soldier actor

1904 – Clifton Fadiman, Quiz Kids TV

1905 – Joseph Cotton, Citizen Kane actor

1909 – James Mason, Boys From Brazil actor

1918 – Eddy Arnold, US country singer

1929 – David Healy, Patton actor

1937 – Madeleine Albright, First US female Secretary of State

1944 – Gunilla Hutton, Petticoat Junction actress

1947 – Graham Goble, Little River Band guitarist

1951 – Dennis Frederiksen, Toto rocker

1952 – David Brandon, Domino’s Pizza businessman

1953 – George Brett, Kansas City Royal

1956 – Dan Patrick, US sportscaster

1958 – Ron Simmons, US pro wrestler – Damn!”

1969 – Emmitt Smith, Dallas Cowboy

1975 – Ray Lewis, Baltimore Raven

1978 – Caroline Dhavernas, Canadian actress

1982 – Jessica Sutta, The Pussycat Dolls dancer

1983 – Devin Bronson, Avril Lavigne guitarist

1987 – Andy Murray, British tennis pro

This Day in Local History – May 15, 2024

May 15, 1915: The Grouard News goes back to a four-page broadsheet format from two. To fill space, international news, mostly on the war, is published.

May 15, 1971: High Prairie Royal Bank manager Phil Sawan is transferred to Red Deer and replaced by R.M.G. [Glen] Norton. The bank also celebrates the grand opening of their newly-renovated building. High Prairie Mayor Fred Dumont cuts the ribbon to officially open the bank.

May 15, 1974: South Peace News reports a water pipeline is proposed from Lesser Slave Lake to High Prairie.

May 15, 1974: High Prairie RCMP Const. Les Rose approaches the Peace River Regional Planning Commission with the idea of building a racing oval five miles west of High Prairie.

May 15, 1981: A skindiver is required to retrieve the body of Edmonton’s Joseph Claude Eugene Comeau, 21, after he is thrown from his vehicle into a burrow pit 6 1/2 miles west of town.

May 15, 1982: High Prairie Muffler celebrates its grand opening.

May 15, 1982: Peace Country Furniture Manufacturing celebrates its grand opening with Roger Monahan as owner.

May 15, 1985: McLennan celebrates the opening of its RCMP detachment.

May 15, 1989: The High Prairie Recreation Board dismisses Don Lorencz for missing four consecutive meetings.

May 15, 1991: Buchanan Lumber receives $100,000 from the federal and provincial government for mill upgrading.

May 15, 1991: Eaglesham players say that Steve Mazurkewich’s attendance at the NPHL’s spring meeting asking about joining the league are false and they have no intention of joining.

May 15, 1991: South Peace News reports that Tricia Cox, Leanne Meneice and Candis Senkoe are competing for the honour of Rodeo Queen.

May 15, 1992: A Cree Interpretive Centre in Grouard is still on hold after MLA Pearl Calahasen questions Alberta Minister of Culture Doug Main in the Legislature.

May 15, 1993: Gift Lake School principal James [Mack] Newman, 66, dies at his Salt Prairie home.

May 15, 1993: The High Prairie Recreation Board receives a $125,000 CFEP grant from the provincial government earmarked for Sports Palace renovations.

May 15, 1994: Little Red Air ceases flights into High Prairie.

May 15, 1999: Donald and Rose Cox celebrate the grand opening of Bim’s Car Wash.

May 15, 2000: Kevin and Shauna Konelsky open Stewart Travel.

May 15, 2000: Jackie Jacobsen takes over ownership of Gifts and Geckos from Ruby Sekulich.

May 15, 2001: About 80 Sucker Creek band members rally outside the band office demanding a new election be held. Afterwards, they put up a camp on the grounds and stay there until fall.

May 15, 2005: Members of the High Prairie United Church dress as clowns during a service. The church holds a similar service every so often resulting in a colorful and laughter-filled service.

May 15, 2007: Sucker Creek B-MAD members replace vandalized signs two days after they’re destroyed by vandals.

May 15, 2010: CFL football players J.R. Larose, Jed Roberts, Joe McGrath and Jason Goss visit Sucker Creek to tell their stories to youth.

May 15, 2010: Just over 70 people attend the annual Sisters In Spirit Walk in High Prairie. The walk recognizes Aboriginal women who are victims of violence or murder.

May 15, 2011: A wildfire ravages Slave Lake resulting in hundreds of millions of dollars in property losses. Over 7,000 flee the flames as the town is evacuated. Gift Lake and Whitefish are also evacuated.

May 15, 2011: John [Jack] Swan Bloom passes away at the age of 78 years. He worked at Richards Lumber for many years and did jobs for Alberta Housing, Northern Lakes College and HPSD.

May 15, 2012: The High Prairie and District Sports Complex Society holds a public barbecue to inform citizens of their plans to build a skateboard park on the north side of Civic Square.

May 15, 2013: Eleanor Barnes receives a Certificate of Recognition for her work as a long term care surveyor from the High Prairie Legion. Barnes is also one of six war veterans chosen to go to France’s Juno Beach Centre June 2 for the centre’s 10th anniversary.

May 15, 2017: Judson Mayes joins Big Lakes County as its first bylaw enforcement officer.

May 15, 2017: Northland School Division votes to keep East Prairie Hillview School open for at least two more years despite low enrolment.

This Day in World History – May 15, 2024

1536 – Execution of Anne Boleyn [beheading] occurs.

1701 – The War of the Spanish Succession begins.

1718 – James Puckle, a London lawyer, patents world’s first machine gun.

1793 – Diego Aguilera flies a glider for “about 360 metres” at height of 5 metres.

1836 – Francis Baily observes “Baily’s Beads” during annular solar eclipse.

1885 – Canadian Metis insurgent Louis Reil captured in Saskatchewan.

1891 – British Central African Protectorate [now Malawi] forms.

1905 – Las Vegas founded in Nevada.

1921 – British Legion formed to care for ex-servicemen.

1928 – Mickey Mouse makes his first appearance in silent film “Plane Crazy.”

1930 – Ellen Church becomes first female airline stewardess.

1934 – US government offers $25,000 reward for John Dillinger, dead or alive.

1940 – McDonald’s opens its first restaurant in San Bernardino, California.

1941 – Joe DiMaggio starts record 56-game hitting streak.

1951 – AT&T becomes the first US corporation to have a million stockholders.

1955 – The first ascent of Makalu, the world’s fifth highest mountain.

1957 – Evangelist Billy Graham launches his “crusade” in New York.

1957 – Britain tests its first hydrogen bomb near Christmas Island.

1972 – Okinawa, under U.S. governance since 1945, reverts to Japan.

1981 – SCTV Network 90, sequel to Second City Television, debuts on NBC.

1987 – Last episode of “The Late Show with Joan Rivers” airs.

1990 – “Portrait of Doctor Gachet” by van Gogh sells for $82.5 million.

1993 – Montreal Expos retires their first number: #10 for Rusty Staub.

2010 – Jessica Watson, 16, youngest person to sail solo, around the world.

2018 – Kerch bridge opens in Russia: longest bridge in Europe at 19 km.

Today’s Horoscopes – May 15, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You will find you have a much better than usual connection with the people around you. Your psychic sense is acute, and you should use this sixth sense to pick up things other people might miss. Do not let the busy chatter of the day disrupt your connection with deeper thoughts and ideas. People are more malleable today than usual.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Be persistent and do not give up the fight today. It might seem as if you are not making progress and it is harder to make decisions about anything. You will find other people are just as confused as you. Find a clever way to express what you feel. You can sort the issues out with the help of others as long as you are in touch with your inner state.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Your current plan of attack may run into some snags today. This might be caused by an emotional need that you may not have recognized earlier. The problem is your head may say one thing while your gut tells you something else. You might need to put everything on hold while you sort out this inner turmoil. There is a great deal of compassion in the air.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You may need to take a more disciplined approach to your communication today. Try not to be so harsh and limiting with your words. People respond better to comforting expressions and a sympathetic tone. Cold, abrasive facts will only aggravate an existing wound. Tone things down. Allot yourself some quiet time to be alone and contemplate your state of mind.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – This is an excellent day for you. You should find things are running smoothly and to your advantage. Watch out for those who may want to rain on your parade by bombarding you with information that does not really connect with the way you feel. This information is unrelated to the real issues – how you feel and why. Pay attention to your heart.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You may feel rather lazy and out of touch today. It could be your emotions have taken a stronger hold on your psyche than your rational way of thinking. Therefore, making decisions might be quite difficult. In matters of the heart, you could feel a bit more romantic than usual. There is a great sentimental mood to the day that is causing you to empathize with others.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Today is a good day to dream. Be aware that structured forces may try to convince you the route you want to take is not the most practical. You do not necessarily have to be practical in order to be successful or prosperous. Use your imagination. Let your creative spirit lead you to the next step. Find true strength in your ability to recognize and understand the needs of others.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You might feel like your emotions are up in the air. As soon as you feel emotional, there may be a more structured force telling you to be reasonable. Both camps are valid, so try not to let one overpower the other. Do not completely disregard your emotions in favour of a more cerebral way of handling a situation. And do not let your emotions take control of your actions either. Balance is the watchword today.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Your head is filled with passion today, and you may be feeling a bit more sentimental than usual. The one difficulty with this is there may not be an appropriate situation in which to express this emotion as fully as you might like. Try to navigate the waters toward a safe place where the people around you support you. Avoid those who might want to pop your bubble.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Try not to get weighed down by emotions today, but give them the opportunity to have their time in the spotlight. You may find there is a strong force working to cover up the truth of what you really feel. Make sure you express yourself openly and honestly. At the same time, you do not want be so overly dramatic that you blow things out of proportion.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – It may be difficult to express yourself fully today. Somehow the words are not coming out quite as clearly as you would like. Powerful emotions are getting in the way. It could be difficult for you to find solid footing on such a muddy surface. Do not try to confine yourself to one way of doing something. Patience is a key virtue now. Wait until things clear before you proceed.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You might need to hold your tongue today. People’s feelings are more easily hurt now, and the slightest criticism could be misinterpreted as a terrible insult. When in doubt, keep your mouth shut. Turn your attention inward and focus on your emotions. Try to keep your mental chatter to a minimum and concentrate more on how you feel rather than on what you think.