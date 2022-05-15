Today in High Prairie: May 16, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – May 16, 2022

3-8 p.m. – Town of McLennan Clean-up. Call [780] 324-3065 for details.

3:30 – 5 p.m. – HP Municipal Library CX Energy Games [Outdoor Activity].

3:30 – 5 p.m. – Faust Youth Program [5-11 years]: Picnic Bags activity.

4 p.m. – Next Steps Kids at Big Lakes Children’s Centre in HP. Pre-registration required: 780-523-2715.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meeting at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – May 16, 2022

1763 – L.N. Vauquelin, Discovered chromium

1804 – Elizabeth Peabody, Founded first US kindergarten

1831 – David Hughes, Microphone inventor

1832 – Philip Armour, Founder of Armour Foods

1878 – Taylor Holmes, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes actor

1905 – Henry Fonda, The Grapes of Wrath actor

1916 – Adriana Caselotti, Voice of Snow White

1919 – Liberace, US pianist

1921 – Harry Carey Jr., Gremlins actor

1928 – Billy Martin, New York Yankees manager

1931 – Jack Dodson, The Andy Griffith Show actor

1937 – Vvonne Craig, Batman actress

1946 – Roger Earl, Foghat drummer

1947 – Barbara Lee, Chiffons singer

1947 – Bill Smitrovich, Miami Vice actor

1948 – Alto Reed, Bob Seger’s saxophonist

1950 – Ray Condo, Canadian rockabilly musician

1953 – Pierce Brosnan, Remington Steele actor

1953 – Richard Page, Mr. Mister rocker

1955 – Debra Winger, Terms of Endearment actress

1955 – Olga Korbut, Soviet gymnast

1959 – Mare Winningham, St. Elmo’s Fire actress

1961 – Kevin McDonald, Canadian comedian

1961 – Charles Wright, US wrestler “The Godfather”

1965 – Krist Novoselic, Nirvana bassist

1966 – Janet Jackson, Michael Jackson’s sister

1969 – Tracey Gold, Growing Pains actress

1969 – David Boreanaz, Bones actor

1970 – Gabriela Sabatini, Argentine tennis pro

1973 – Tori Spelling, Beverly Hills 90210 actress

1984 – Mickie Knuckles, US pro wrestler

1985 – Megan Fox, Transformers actress

1998 – Ariel Waller, Canadian child actress

This Day in Local History – May 16, 2022

May 16, 1914: Grouard fills with men ready to work on the railway. They are awaiting word from the Minister of Railways on which route the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia railroad will go. The Grouard News reports the company does not want to enter Grouard.

May 16, 1914: The navigation season on Lesser Slave Lake opens for the earliest time in years with the arrival of The Northern Star with 13 passengers and 104 sacks of mail.

May 16, 1973: The East Peace Oilseeds Development Co-operative begins selling share for $150 down for a rapeseed crushing plant in High Prairie. About 2,000 shares will need to be issued to raise the $2 million needed.

May 16, 1975: A 24-hour distress line begins operation serving High Prairie and area. Unfortunately, prank phone calls highlight the first few days of activity.

May 16, 1981: KFC Chicken Village celebrates its grand opening in High Prairie with manager Marion Hassenstein.

May 16, 1981: Maxine Graham is crowned Indoor Rodeo Queen.

May 16, 1983: The High Prairie Recreation Board looks into the possibility of moving rollerskating to High Prairie from Enilda.

May 16, 1984: South Peace News reports after a year’s closure, the North Country School will reopen in the fall.

May 16, 1984: South Peace News reports major renovations are proceeding well at the Northern Lites.

May 16, 1984: South Peace News reports Freson IGA is proceeding with a major expansion making it the largest IGA in Alberta. Included in the plans is a bakery.

May 16, 1987: Treena Steffes is crowned Indoor Rodeo Queen as the event celebrates its 10th anniversary.

May 16, 1990: South Peace News reports that Jodi Goodrich, Trina Okimaw and Darla Stewart are competing for the honour of Rodeo Queen.

May 16, 1992: Leigh Turcotte is crowned Indoor Rodeo Queen.

May 16, 1993: Quin Sekulich returns to High Prairie from the Lethbridge Invitational Track Meet with a gold, silver and bronze medal.

May 16, 1995: Athabasca MP David Chatters undergoes successful surgery to remove a tumour and a kidney.

May 16, 1996: HPSD passes a $20 million budget and announces cuts will have a minimal impact on students.

May 16, 1997: Nessie is born. She’s a mascot used to promote Big Lake Country Tourism.

May 16, 2001: Twelve records fall at the HPSD junior and senior high school track and field meet held in High Prairie.

May 16, 2006: Driftpile Havoc pitcher George Giroux hits a first inning two-run home run but his team loses the High Prairie Men’s Fastball League opener to the hometown Grouard 86’ers 9-7. In other action, the visiting Whitefish Lakes Hawks win 20-5 at the Gift Lake Sluggers and the visiting Peavine Canadians win 14-9 at the Peavine Young Guns.

May 16, 2007: Property owned by the Fevang family is also touted for the new hospital. George Keay says all options must be considered.

May 16, 2007: South Peace News features High Prairie’s three junior firefighters: Courtney Belcourt, Adam Crossman and Tyrell Willier-D-Aoust.

May 16, 2007: Spring flooding around the South Peace region causes inconvenience and damage to some homes.

May 16, 2007: South Peace News publishes a supplement on One Man and a Woodshop company owner Ken Cox.

May 16, 2008: Chris Kruger celebrates the grand opening of Walleyes and Whitetails sporting goods store.

May 16, 2009: Lorraine Cunningham and Pauline Ominayak are selected for Esquao Awards, presented to Aboriginal women who make a difference in their communities.

May 16, 2009: In a phone-in vote, NPHL clubs vote 5-3 to scrap interlocking play for the coming season.

May 16, 2012: Nikki Moore is awarded the High Prairie Health Care Auxiliary’s annual $2,000 bursary. Moore completed her LPN diploma and is working on her RN degree.

May 16, 2013: A meeting to organize a fastball league in town is held. A light turnout occurs, and a decision later made to fold the league.

May 16, 2013: Joussard School students raise $1,775 for the Heart and Stroke Foundation at their Jump Rose for Heart activity.

May 16, 2013: Nancy Marquardt starts her job as Big Lakes Family and Community Services community worker serving High Prairie.

May 16, 2014: Eleanor Mantle passes away at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Edmonton at the age of 87 years. She was a former telephone operator in High Prairie and clerk at the General Store in Enilda.

May 16, 2015: A woman dies just south of Peavine Metis Settlement after being struck by a passing vehicle. Her name is not released.

May 16, 2016: Thirteen records are broken at the High Prairie School Division Track and Field Meet in High Prairie.

May 16, 2018: South Peace News reports Ilona Drefs’ Remembrance Day poem entitled “As We Remember Them” wins first place in Junior Poems, Royal Canadian Legion District Level.

This Day in World History – May 16, 2022

1568 – Mary Queen of Scots flees to England.

1792 – Denmark abolishes slave trade.

1817 – Mississippi River steamboat service begins.

1862 – Jean Joseph Etienne Lenoir builds first automobile.

1864 – Last battles at Drewry’s Bluff, Virginia [6,666 casualties].

1866 – Charles E. Hires invents Hires Root Beer.

1874 – First recorded dam disaster in US at Williamsburg, Mass.

1881 – World’s first electric tram enters service near Berlin.

1911 – Remains of a neanderthal man found on Jersey, Channel Islands.

1911 – Zeppelin “Deutscheland” wrecked at Dusseldorf.

1920 – Spanish bullfighter Joselito is fatally gored fighting bull.

1927 – US Supreme Court ruled bootleggers must pay income tax.

1960 – Big 4 summit in Paris collapses; USSR levels spy charges against US.

1960 – Theodore Maiman operates the first optical laser.

1965 – The Campbell Soup Company introduces SpaghettiOs.

1969 – Venera 5 lands on Venus, returns data on atmosphere.

1974 – Helmut Schmidt becomes West German Chancellor.

1975 – India annexes Principality of Sikkim.

1975 – Junko Tabei [Japan] is the first woman to reach summit of Mt. Everest.

1981 – “Bette Davis Eyes” by Kim Carnes hits #1 for next 9 weeks.

1985 – Chicago’s Michael Jordan named NBA Rookie-of-the-Year.

1986 – Bobby Ewing comes back from the dead on TV soap “Dallas.”

1991 – QEII becomes the first British monarch to address US congress.

1994 – Jacqueline Onassis admitted to hospital for cancer treatment.

1997 – Montreal Expos trail SF Giants by 9 runs come back to win 14-13.

2005 – Kuwait permits women’s suffrage in a 35-23 vote.

2011 – Space shuttle Endeavour launches on its final commission in space.

2013 – Bill Gates regains position as world’s richest man: $72.7 billion.

2013 – Human stem cells are successfully cloned.

Today’s Horoscopes – May 16, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You might need to hold your tongue today. People’s feelings are more easily hurt now, and the slightest criticism could be misinterpreted as a terrible insult. When in doubt, keep your mouth shut. Turn your attention inward and focus on your emotions. Try to keep your mental chatter to a minimum and concentrate more on how you feel rather than on what you think!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You will find you have a much better than usual connection with the people around you. Your psychic sense is acute, and you should use this sixth sense to pick up things other people might miss. Do not let the busy chatter of the day disrupt your connection with deeper thoughts and ideas. People are more malleable today than usual!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Be persistent and do not give up the fight today. It might seem as if you are not making progress and it is harder to make decisions about anything. You will find other people are just as confused as you. Find a clever way to express what you feel. You can sort the issues out with the help of others as long as you are in touch with your inner state!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Your current plan of attack may run into some snags today. This might be caused by an emotional need you may not have recognized earlier. The problem is your head may say one thing while your gut tells you something else. You might need to put everything on hold while you sort out this inner turmoil. There is a great deal of compassion in the air!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You may need to take a more disciplined approach to your communication today. Try not to be so harsh and limiting with your words. People respond better to comforting expressions and a sympathetic tone. Cold, abrasive facts will only aggravate an existing wound. Tone things down. Allot yourself some quiet time to be alone and contemplate your state of mind!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – This is an excellent day for you. You should find things are running smoothly and to your advantage. Watch out for those who may want to rain on your parade by bombarding you with information that does not really connect with the way you feel. This information is unrelated to the real issues – how you feel and why. Pay attention to your heart!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You may feel rather lazy and out of touch today. It could be your emotions have taken a stronger hold on your psyche than your rational way of thinking. Therefore, making decisions might be quite difficult. In matters of the heart, you could feel a bit more romantic than usual. There is a great sentimental mood to the day that is causing you to empathize with others!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Today is a good day to dream. Be aware that structured forces may try to convince you the route you want to take is not the most practical. You do not necessarily have to be practical in order to be successful or prosperous. Use your imagination. Let your creative spirit lead you to the next step. Find true strength in your ability to recognize and understand the needs of others!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You might feel like your emotions are up in the air. As soon as you feel emotional, there may be a more structured force telling you to be reasonable. Both camps are valid, so try not to let one overpower the other. Do not completely disregard your emotions in favour of a more cerebral way of handling a situation. And do not let your emotions take control of your actions either. Balance is the watchword today!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Your head is filled with passion today, and you may be feeling a bit more sentimental than usual. The one difficulty with this is there may not be an appropriate situation in which to express this emotion as fully as you might like. Try to navigate the waters toward a safe place where the people around you support you. Avoid those who might want to pop your bubble!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Try not to get weighed down by emotions today, but give them the opportunity to have their time in the spotlight. You may find there is a strong force working to cover up the truth of what you really feel. Make sure you express yourself openly and honestly. At the same time, you do not want be so overly dramatic that you blow things out of proportion!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – It may be difficult to express yourself fully today. Somehow the words are not coming out quite as clearly as you would like. Powerful emotions are getting in the way. It could be difficult for you to find solid footing on such a muddy surface. Do not try to confine yourself to one way of doing something. Patience is a key virtue now. Wait until things clear before you proceed!