Today in High Prairie: May 16, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – May 16, 2023

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Elders Drop-in at HP Native Friendship Centre.

1 p.m. – Coffee Time at Kinuso Seniors Centre.

1 p.m. – High Prairie School Division board of trustees meeting in HP.

2 – 3 p.m. – Seniors Drop-In Walks at Kinuso Ag Hall. Come exercise in our hall!

7 p.m. – Whist games at Big Meadow Hall north of Enilda.

7 – 8 p.m. – Dog Obedience & Agility Session at HP Agriplex. Questions? Email krisbond16@gmailcom

7 – 8 p.m. – Zumba in the Park at Cecil Thompson Park Gazebo.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – May 16, 2023

1763 – L.N. Vauquelin, Discovered chromium

1804 – Elizabeth Peabody, Founded first US kindergarten

1831 – David Hughes, Microphone inventor

1832 – Philip Armour, Founder of Armour Foods

1878 – Taylor Holmes, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes actor

1905 – Henry Fonda, The Grapes of Wrath actor

1916 – Adriana Caselotti, Voice of Snow White

1919 – Liberace, US pianist

1921 – Harry Carey Jr., Gremlins actor

1928 – Billy Martin, New York Yankees manager

1931 – Jack Dodson, The Andy Griffith Show actor

1937 – Vvonne Craig, Batman actress

1946 – Roger Earl, Foghat drummer

1947 – Barbara Lee, Chiffons singer

1947 – Bill Smitrovich, Miami Vice actor

1948 – Alto Reed, Bob Seger’s saxophonist

1950 – Ray Condo, Canadian rockabilly musician

1953 – Pierce Brosnan, Remington Steele actor

1953 – Richard Page, Mr. Mister rocker

1955 – Debra Winger, Terms of Endearment actress

1955 – Olga Korbut, Soviet gymnast

1959 – Mare Winningham, St. Elmo’s Fire actress

1961 – Kevin McDonald, Canadian comedian

1961 – Charles Wright, US wrestler “The Godfather”

1965 – Krist Novoselic, Nirvana bassist

1966 – Janet Jackson, Michael Jackson’s sister

1969 – Tracey Gold, Growing Pains actress

1969 – David Boreanaz, Bones actor

1970 – Gabriela Sabatini, Argentine tennis pro

1973 – Tori Spelling, Beverly Hills 90210 actress

1984 – Mickie Knuckles, US pro wrestler

1985 – Megan Fox, Transformers actress

1998 – Ariel Waller, Canadian child actress

This Day in Local History – May 16, 2023

May 16, 1914: Grouard fills with men ready to work on the railway. They are awaiting word from the Minister of Railways on which route the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia railroad will go. The Grouard News reports the company does not want to enter Grouard.

May 16, 1914: The navigation season on Lesser Slave Lake opens for the earliest time in years with the arrival of The Northern Star with 13 passengers and 104 sacks of mail.

May 16, 1973: The East Peace Oilseeds Development Co-operative begins selling share for $150 down for a rapeseed crushing plant in High Prairie. About 2,000 shares will need to be issued to raise the $2 million needed.

May 16, 1975: A 24-hour distress line begins operation serving High Prairie and area. Unfortunately, prank phone calls highlight the first few days of activity.

May 16, 1981: KFC Chicken Village celebrates its grand opening in High Prairie with manager Marion Hassenstein.

May 16, 1981: Maxine Graham is crowned High Prairie Indoor Rodeo Queen.

May 16, 1983: The High Prairie Recreation Board looks into the possibility of moving rollerskating to High Prairie from Enilda.

May 16, 1984: South Peace News reports major renovations are proceeding well at the Northern Lites.

May 16, 1984: South Peace News reports Freson IGA is proceeding with a major expansion making it the largest IGA in Alberta. Included in the plans is a bakery.

May 16, 1987: Treena Steffes is crowned High Prairie Indoor Rodeo Queen as the event celebrates its 10th anniversary.

May 16, 1990: South Peace News reports that Jodi Goodrich, Trina Okimaw and Darla Stewart are competing for the honour of High Prairie Elks Rodeo Queen.

May 16, 1992: Leigh Turcotte is crowned Indoor Rodeo Queen.

May 16, 1993: Quin Sekulich returns to High Prairie from the Lethbridge Invitational Track Meet with a gold, silver and bronze medal.

May 16, 1995: Athabasca MP David Chatters undergoes successful surgery to remove a tumour and a kidney.

May 16, 1996: HPSD passes a $20 million budget and announces cuts will have a minimal impact on students.

May 16, 1997: Nessie is born. She’s a mascot used to promote Big Lake Country Tourism.

May 16, 2006: Driftpile Havoc pitcher George Giroux hits a first inning two-run home run but his team loses the High Prairie Men’s Fastball League opener to the hometown Grouard 86’ers 9-7. In other action, the visiting Whitefish Lakes Hawks win 20-5 at the Gift Lake Sluggers and the visiting Peavine Canadians win 14-9 at the Peavine Young Guns.

May 16, 2007: Property owned by the Fevang family is also touted for the new hospital. George Keay says all options must be considered.

May 16, 2007: Spring flooding around the South Peace region causes inconvenience and damage to some homes.

May 16, 2007: South Peace News publishes a supplement on One Man and a Woodshop company owner Ken Cox.

May 16, 2008: Chris Kruger celebrates the grand opening of Walleyes and Whitetails sporting goods store.

May 16, 2009: Lorraine Cunningham and Pauline Ominayak are selected for Esquao Awards, presented to Aboriginal women who make a difference in their communities.

May 16, 2012: Nikki Moore is awarded the High Prairie Health Care Auxiliary’s annual $2,000 bursary. Moore completed her LPN diploma and is working on her RN degree.

May 16, 2013: A meeting to organize a fastball league in town is held. A light turnout occurs, and a decision later made to fold the league.

May 16, 2013: Joussard School students raise $1,775 for the Heart and Stroke Foundation at their Jump Rose for Heart activity.

May 16, 2013: Nancy Marquardt starts her job as Big Lakes Family and Community Services community worker serving High Prairie.

May 16, 2014: Eleanor Mantle passes away at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Edmonton at the age of 87 years. She was a former telephone operator in High Prairie and clerk at the General Store in Enilda.

May 16, 2018: South Peace News reports Ilona Drefs’ Remembrance Day poem entitled “As We Remember Them” wins first place in Junior Poems, Royal Canadian Legion District Level.

This Day in World History – May 16, 2023

1568 – Mary Queen of Scots flees to England.

1792 – Denmark abolishes slave trade.

1817 – Mississippi River steamboat service begins.

1862 – Jean Joseph Etienne Lenoir builds first automobile.

1864 – Last battles at Drewry’s Bluff, Virginia [6,666 casualties].

1866 – Charles E. Hires invents Hires Root Beer.

1874 – First recorded dam disaster in US at Williamsburg, Mass.

1881 – World’s first electric tram enters service near Berlin.

1911 – Remains of a neanderthal man found on Jersey, Channel Islands.

1911 – Zeppelin “Deutscheland” wrecked at Dusseldorf.

1920 – Spanish bullfighter Joselito is fatally gored fighting bull.

1927 – US Supreme Court ruled bootleggers must pay income tax.

1960 – Big 4 summit in Paris collapses; USSR levels spy charges against US.

1960 – Theodore Maiman operates the first optical laser.

1965 – The Campbell Soup Company introduces SpaghettiOs.

1969 – Venera 5 lands on Venus, returns data on atmosphere.

1974 – Helmut Schmidt becomes West German Chancellor.

1975 – India annexes Principality of Sikkim.

1975 – Junko Tabei [Japan] is the first woman to reach summit of Mt. Everest.

1981 – “Bette Davis Eyes” by Kim Carnes hits #1 for next 9 weeks.

1985 – Chicago’s Michael Jordan named NBA Rookie-of-the-Year.

1986 – Bobby Ewing comes back from the dead on TV soap “Dallas.”

1991 – QEII becomes the first British monarch to address US congress.

1994 – Jacqueline Onassis admitted to hospital for cancer treatment.

1997 – Montreal Expos trail SF Giants by 9 runs come back to win 14-13.

2005 – Kuwait permits women’s suffrage in a 35-23 vote.

2011 – Space shuttle Endeavour launches on its final commission in space.

2013 – Bill Gates regains position as world’s richest man: $72.7 billion.

2013 – Human stem cells are successfully cloned.

Today’s Horoscopes – May 16, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – A number of loving communications may come your way from people who live in distant states or exotic lands. You are feeling especially affectionate now, Aries, particularly regarding those closest to you. It might not be a bad idea to get on the phone and talk to people you may not have seen in a long time. They will be glad to hear from you!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – A small amount of money might come your way today. It could be a gift, dividend, or bonus. You may want to squander it on gifts for yourself and others rather than put it to more practical use, which is perfectly fine! Books may be especially appealing, particularly those on new spiritual or metaphysical ideas. Set some time aside for a little reading.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You should feel and look great today. Your charm and social skills are at a high level, and your joviality and gift for conversation should make you a welcome guest at any social event. And you should be invited to a lot of them – perhaps too many! Enjoy this special time of sociability and friendship.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Your psychic abilities and imagination are operating at a very high level. You face other people with a profound, spiritual love. They will return it! You might want to write down your thoughts or draw pictures of whatever pops into your mind, even if you do not feel you have talent. It is more important to keep a record for you than set things down for posterity.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Some friends associated with a group you admire might take you to some kind of rally. This could be a lot of fun for you. You could make some new friends. You are naturally inclined toward humanitarian concerns, and these might be the focus of some animated discussions today. Take in all the information and consider it later. Right now your mind is overwhelmed!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You are naturally a kind, compassionate person. Today your feelings are likely to be focused not only on those close to you but also on all the world’s population. A feeling of unity with the billions you have never met could overwhelm you now. You might want to write down your impressions so you can refer to them later. You might otherwise forget it all.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – With today’s planetary aspects, you are likely to feel a rush of love. This includes love for family, friends, partner, and all life forms. The reality of spiritual advancement through love is all around you. Your artistic sensibilities are very high, so you might want to write, draw, or paint something that captures your thoughts and feelings.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You are feeling especially loving and passionate, and likely to want to pursue a romantic encounter with the special person in your life. Money matters look positive, as your intuition regarding money management has been working well and is likely to continue. Your psychic and intuitive faculties are wide open and receptive. Do not be surprised by what you pick up today, even from strangers.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Today is a great time to form or strengthen romantic relationships. If you are not involved, chances are you will meet someone. If you are, expect your relationship to develop a new spiritual bond. New friendships, particularly with people who share your interests, are on the horizon. The coming years will be a time when everyone will have to pull together. Today you get a head start.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – This is an ideal day to begin a creative venture. You have had many ideas and creative urges. Today it is time to choose one and take the first step to making your vision a reality. You will find the form will change. This is no reason to be discouraged. It is part of the normal evolution of any work of art. The key here is to begin.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Your naturally loving nature gets a boost today. You could look especially attractive, so do not be surprised if you draw admiring looks from strangers. Romantic novels and movies could seem appealing now, but you are more interested in the real thing. If you can, try to schedule alone time with the special person in your life. You will not regret it!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Your energy might turn toward beautifying your home. Perhaps you have decided to repaint or go in a completely new direction in your decorating taste. Posters or other souvenirs of foreign lands might also be especially appealing now. Expect someone to drop by and bring some interesting news that might get your mind going a thousand miles an hour.