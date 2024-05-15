Today in High Prairie: May 16, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – May 16, 2024

10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Project Sewing at Joussard Homesteaders Hall. Bring your own lunch!

6:30 p.m. – Free Chess Club at HP Municipal Library for ages 12+. Board provided.

7 p.m. – Darts Night at McLennan Legion Hall. Everyone welcome!

7 p.m. – Play bridge card game at the HP Golden Age Club.

7 p.m. – Drop-In Badminton at McLennan Providence School 12 years and older, please.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – May 16, 2024

1763 – L.N. Vauquelin, Discovered chromium

1804 – Elizabeth Peabody, Founded first US kindergarten

1831 – David Hughes, Microphone inventor

1832 – Philip Armour, Founder of Armour Foods

1878 – Taylor Holmes, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes actor

1905 – Henry Fonda, The Grapes of Wrath actor

1916 – Adriana Caselotti, Voice of Snow White

1919 – Liberace, US pianist

1921 – Harry Carey Jr., Gremlins actor

1928 – Billy Martin, New York Yankees manager

1931 – Jack Dodson, The Andy Griffith Show actor

1937 – Vvonne Craig, Batman actress

1946 – Roger Earl, Foghat drummer

1947 – Barbara Lee, Chiffons singer

1947 – Bill Smitrovich, Miami Vice actor

1948 – Alto Reed, Bob Seger’s saxophonist

1950 – Ray Condo, Canadian rockabilly musician

1953 – Pierce Brosnan, Remington Steele actor

1953 – Richard Page, Mr. Mister rocker

1955 – Debra Winger, Terms of Endearment actress

1955 – Olga Korbut, Soviet gymnast

1959 – Mare Winningham, St. Elmo’s Fire actress

1961 – Kevin McDonald, Canadian comedian

1961 – Charles Wright, US wrestler “The Godfather”

1965 – Krist Novoselic, Nirvana bassist

1966 – Janet Jackson, Michael Jackson’s sister

1969 – Tracey Gold, Growing Pains actress

1969 – David Boreanaz, Bones actor

1970 – Gabriela Sabatini, Argentine tennis pro

1973 – Tori Spelling, Beverly Hills 90210 actress

1984 – Mickie Knuckles, US pro wrestler

1985 – Megan Fox, Transformers actress

1998 – Ariel Waller, Canadian child actress

This Day in Local History – May 16, 2024

May 16, 1914: Grouard fills with men ready to work on the railway. They are awaiting word from the Minister of Railways on which route the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia railroad will go. The Grouard News reports the company does not want to enter Grouard.

May 16, 1914: The navigation season on Lesser Slave Lake opens for the earliest time in years with the arrival of The Northern Star with 13 passengers and 104 sacks of mail.

May 16, 1973: The East Peace Oilseeds Development Co-operative begins selling share for $150 down for a rapeseed crushing plant in High Prairie. About 2,000 shares will need to be issued to raise the $2 million needed.

May 16, 1975: A 24-hour distress line begins operation serving High Prairie and area. Unfortunately, prank phone calls highlight the first few days of activity.

May 16, 1981: KFC Chicken Village celebrates its grand opening in High Prairie with manager Marion Hassenstein.

May 16, 1981: Maxine Graham is crowned High Prairie Indoor Rodeo Queen.

May 16, 1983: The High Prairie Recreation Board looks into the possibility of moving rollerskating to High Prairie from Enilda.

May 16, 1984: South Peace News reports major renovations are proceeding well at the Northern Lites.

May 16, 1984: South Peace News reports Freson IGA is proceeding with a major expansion making it the largest IGA in Alberta. Included in the plans is a bakery.

May 16, 1987: Treena Steffes is crowned High Prairie Indoor Rodeo Queen as the event celebrates its 10th anniversary.

May 16, 1990: South Peace News reports that Jodi Goodrich, Trina Okimaw and Darla Stewart are competing for the honour of High Prairie Elks Rodeo Queen.

May 16, 1992: Leigh Turcotte is crowned Indoor Rodeo Queen.

May 16, 1993: Quin Sekulich returns to High Prairie from the Lethbridge Invitational Track Meet with a gold, silver and bronze medal.

May 16, 1995: Athabasca MP David Chatters undergoes successful surgery to remove a tumour and a kidney.

May 16, 1996: HPSD passes a $20 million budget and announces cuts will have a minimal impact on students.

May 16, 1997: Nessie is born. She’s a mascot used to promote Big Lake Country Tourism.

May 16, 2006: Driftpile Havoc pitcher George Giroux hits a first inning two-run home run but his team loses the High Prairie Men’s Fastball League opener to the hometown Grouard 86’ers 9-7. In other action, the visiting Whitefish Lakes Hawks win 20-5 at the Gift Lake Sluggers and the visiting Peavine Canadians win 14-9 at the Peavine Young Guns.

May 16, 2007: Property owned by the Fevang family is also touted for the new hospital. George Keay says all options must be considered.

May 16, 2007: Spring flooding around the South Peace region causes inconvenience and damage to some homes.

May 16, 2007: South Peace News publishes a supplement on One Man and a Woodshop company owner Ken Cox.

May 16, 2008: Chris Kruger celebrates the grand opening of Walleyes and Whitetails sporting goods store.

May 16, 2009: Lorraine Cunningham and Pauline Ominayak are selected for Esquao Awards, presented to Aboriginal women who make a difference in their communities.

May 16, 2012: Nikki Moore is awarded the High Prairie Health Care Auxiliary’s annual $2,000 bursary. Moore completed her LPN diploma and is working on her RN degree.

May 16, 2013: A meeting to organize a fastball league in town is held. A light turnout occurs, and a decision later made to fold the league.

May 16, 2013: Joussard School students raise $1,775 for the Heart and Stroke Foundation at their Jump Rose for Heart activity.

May 16, 2013: Nancy Marquardt starts her job as Big Lakes Family and Community Services community worker serving High Prairie.

May 16, 2014: Eleanor Mantle passes away at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Edmonton at the age of 87 years. She was a former telephone operator in High Prairie and clerk at the General Store in Enilda.

May 16, 2018: South Peace News reports Ilona Drefs’ Remembrance Day poem entitled “As We Remember Them” wins first place in Junior Poems, Royal Canadian Legion District Level.

This Day in World History – May 16, 2024

1568 – Mary Queen of Scots flees to England.

1792 – Denmark abolishes slave trade.

1817 – Mississippi River steamboat service begins.

1862 – Jean Joseph Etienne Lenoir builds first automobile.

1864 – Last battles at Drewry’s Bluff, Virginia [6,666 casualties].

1866 – Charles E. Hires invents Hires Root Beer.

1874 – First recorded dam disaster in US at Williamsburg, Mass.

1881 – World’s first electric tram enters service near Berlin.

1911 – Remains of a neanderthal man found on Jersey, Channel Islands.

1911 – Zeppelin “Deutscheland” wrecked at Dusseldorf.

1920 – Spanish bullfighter Joselito is fatally gored fighting bull.

1927 – US Supreme Court ruled bootleggers must pay income tax.

1960 – Big 4 summit in Paris collapses; USSR levels spy charges against US.

1960 – Theodore Maiman operates the first optical laser.

1965 – The Campbell Soup Company introduces SpaghettiOs.

1969 – Venera 5 lands on Venus, returns data on atmosphere.

1974 – Helmut Schmidt becomes West German Chancellor.

1975 – India annexes Principality of Sikkim.

1975 – Junko Tabei [Japan] is the first woman to reach summit of Mt. Everest.

1981 – “Bette Davis Eyes” by Kim Carnes hits #1 for next 9 weeks.

1985 – Chicago’s Michael Jordan named NBA Rookie-of-the-Year.

1986 – Bobby Ewing comes back from the dead on TV soap “Dallas.”

1991 – QEII becomes the first British monarch to address US congress.

1994 – Jacqueline Onassis admitted to hospital for cancer treatment.

1997 – Montreal Expos trail SF Giants by 9 runs come back to win 14-13.

2005 – Kuwait permits women’s suffrage in a 35-23 vote.

2011 – Space shuttle Endeavour launches on its final commission in space.

2013 – Bill Gates regains position as world’s richest man: $72.7 billion.

2013 – Human stem cells are successfully cloned.

Today’s Horoscopes – May 16, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – It will be a stimulating day for you! You will feel great and have no trouble channeling all your energy into your activities. But do not be surprised if you encounter some resistance. As creative as your ideas are, they may not suit everyone. In fact, you could be confronted with some rebelliousness. Be persuasive and you will get your way today.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Be careful not to lose your temper today! You are chomping at the bit these days, although your daring nature has been reined in by financial and professional constraints. It is useless to entertain grandiose illusions at the moment. Moreover, if you do, you can expect some confrontations. If you are advised to be more conservative, heed the suggestion.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today time will stop and might even seem to go backward. Use this pause to reflect on your motivations. The clues from the Zodiac seem to suggest you are currently settling questions that concern the fate of another person. Perhaps you should be spending an equal amount of time considering your own fate as well.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Overall, the climate is tense at work and at home! You will sense a feeling of restlessness and a longing for change, but you will also feel a reluctance to make any real moves in that direction. Your judgment tells you that complaints that do not lead to action are meaningless. So why not be the catalyst that provokes some action?

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You can interpret the day ahead as an open-ended question about you. You may have noticed certain physical or psychological aspects of yourself that make you uncomfortable. The day ahead may force you to take action to correct that attitude. If you just share your concerns with a friend or relative, you will accomplish a great deal.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Sometimes people might reproach you for being less than tactful in relationships. However, today’s planetary energies are going to help you be more sensitive. You will feel as though you suddenly have a much greater capacity for listening. Whether it is true or not, others will have the impression you are no longer so self-centered

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You have an unusual gift for making a situation seem less dramatic. Today, you will witness crises of all kinds. You will be the one who reassures people, and the one who can sum up the situation objectively without panicking or exaggerating. This, coupled with your legendary calm, makes for a great combination!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Dare to express your ideas without fear of ridicule. This is what the planetary configuration has to say to you today. And this is exactly what you need to hear, because fear of ridicule is generally your Achilles heel. The challenge for you is to clearly say what you think without referring to or borrowing the ideas of others. Dare to do it!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – If you have always felt the desire to write, now is the time to take the plunge! You certainly do not lack the imagination! Your problem may be that you have difficulty taking your prose seriously. Do not think about being “a writer.” Just write! And above all, do not hesitate to let people read what you write. A writer’s group would be a great way for you to come out of hiding.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You might have some strong hesitations during the day. You may have to cover up the truth or, on the contrary, say it out loud. If this is the case, say what is on your mind. You will be supported by the current planetary positions, which will help you formulate your ideas in a way that will not shock people, and, in fact, might even sway them to your point of view.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – There are moments when your powers of clear thinking reveal the tremendous amount of maturity that you have. You are not usually a dreamer, so it is rather difficult to lead you into ambiguous situations. If you currently have sentimental affairs going on in your life, this would be an excellent day to take stock. But try not to be too cold-hearted.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You may have felt somewhat frustrated in your initiatives over the past few days. Either outside obstacles, such as events that caused delays, or inner restraints, such as your own apathy, presented a clear challenge to you. Certain matters must be resolved before you can make any real progress. The day ahead may give you an opportunity to settle these issues once and for all!