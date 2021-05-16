Today in High Prairie: May 17, 2021

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and s[email protected]

What’s Happening Today – May 17, 2021

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – May 17

1749 – Edward Jenner, “Father of Immunology”

1836 – Sir Norman Lockyer, Co-founder of helium gas

1868 – Horace Elgin Dodge, US auto manufacturer

1888 – Selmer Jackson, The Grapes of Wrath actor

1911 – Maureen O’Sullivan, Pride & Prejudice actress

1912 – Archibald Cox, Watergate special prosecutor

1929 – George Weinberg, Coined “homophobia”

1936 – Dennis Hopper, True Grit actor

1938 – Pervis Jackson, Spinners singer

1949 – Bill Bruford, Genesis drummer

1956 – Bob Saget, Full House actor

1960 – Fiona Hutchison, One Life to Live actress

1961 – Enya, Orinico Flow singer

1967 – Cameron Bancroft, Beverly Hills 90210 actor

1968 – Dave Abbruzzese, Pearl Jam drummer

This Day in Local History: May 17

May 17, 1913: The Grouard News reports that Georges Signori will open a tin shop and plumbing business in Grouard.

May 17, 1913: The Grouard News reports that the Diamond P. Company is erecting a 10 x 70-foot dam on the Heart River to float logs down to the mill.

May 17, 1913: The Grouard News reports that the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia railroad will reach Sawridge by the time the snow flies.

May 17, 1915: Grouard town council hears the Minister of Railways and Canals, Frank Cochrane, says the railway branch line must be built to Grouard and the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia railroad must live up to their agreement. “This is the best news we have heard yet,” says Mayor Verner Maurice. ED&BC Railway officials maintain it will still not be built.

May 17, 1964: Four grain elevators burn during a spectacular fire at Falher.

May 17, 1972: The High Prairie Swimming Pool Fund tops $20,000.

May 17, 1972: South Peace News reports that the Town of High Prairie is advised by Municipal Affairs they are in a cash poor situation.

May 17, 1972: South Peace News reports that the High Prairie Lions Club is sponsoring the formation of a new club at Falher.

May 17, 1973: Rod Berg pitches a shutout as the High Prairie Playboys blank the league all-stars 5-0 to kick off the fastball season.

May 17, 1980: About 125 cowboys and cowgirls compete in the High Prairie Indoor Rodeo. Debolt’s Calvin Leveille is named best all-round cowboy. Donna Redlak is crowned Rodeo Queen.

May 17, 1982: The High Prairie Recreation Board decides to drop out of the running to provide satellite TV service in High Prairie. Earlier, their proposal had met with anger from some residents.

May 17, 1986: Claude and Giselle Hebert celebrate the grand opening of Radio Shack.

May 17, 1986: Amber Perry is crowned Indoor Rodeo Queen.

May 17, 1986: E.W. Pratt High School qualifies 18 students for regionals after the zone track and field meet concludes in High Prairie.

May 17, 1988: The Driftpile Swingers clobber the Peavine Rangers 20-7 in one of three games as the High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League opens its season.

May 17, 1990: Striking social workers rally in High Prairie’s Civic Park.

May 17, 1991: Driftpile Indian Band manager J.R. Giroux estimates damages on the reserve due to floods at about $30,000.

May 17, 1994: HPSD teachers vote 82 per cent in favour of taking a five per cent pay cut for one year.

May 17, 1995: South Peace News reports over 700 people apply for 65 jobs at Tolko Industries.

May 17, 2000: High Prairie Indoor Rodeo Association president Kevin Cox tells South Peace News that the Mexican Poker Rally, pony chariots and pony chuckwagons are returning to the Spring Rodeo.

May 17, 2000: The Peace River Ohm Runners score 10 runs in the first inning but High Prairie roars back for a 16-11 win to open the Wheatbelt Baseball League.

May 17, 2005: Yvonne Fornahl celebrates the opening of Have Needle Will Sew.

May 17, 2005: A blackout affects thousands of people in the High Prairie area. A $25 insulator malfunctions causing the blackout.

May 17, 2006: Lori Stene, director of public affairs for West Fair Foods [Loblaw], says an announcement on construction of the grocery store can be expected very soon.

May 17, 2006: High Prairie School Division meets and agrees to apply for funding for larger gym for Joussard School.

May 17, 2012: One man dies in a crash at the Sawn River Bridge just east of Kinuso. Police do not release his name.

May 17, 2016: Verna Ogg is elected the new chair of the High Prairie Community Beautification Association.

May 17, 2017: Long-time Kinuso resident Cecile Tanasiuk passes away in Edmonton at the age of 77 years.

This Day in World History – May 17

218 – 7th recorded perihelion passage of Halley’s Comet.

1620 – 1st merry-go-round seen at a fair in Philippapolis, Turkey.

1630 – Italian Jesuit Zucchi, 1st to see 2 belts on Jupiter surface.

1672 – Frontenac becomes Governor of New France [Canada].

1803 – John Hawkins & Richard French patent the Reaping Machine.

1814 – Denmark cedes Norway to Sweden [National Day].

1824 – “Greatest crime in literary history” – Lord Byron’s diaries burned.

1875 – 1st Kentucky Derby: Oliver Lewis aboard Aristides wins in 2:37.75.

1876 – 7th US Cavalry under Gen. Custer leaves Fort Lincoln.

1877 – Edwin T. Holmes installs 1st telephone switchboard burglar alarm.

1883 – Buffalo Bill’s 1st Wild West show opens in Omaha, Nebraska.

1884 – Alaska becomes a US territory.

1897 – 1st successful submarine launched [under water “considerable” time].

1900 – “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” 1st published by L. Frank Baum.

1910 – Canada sets the designs for the 1-50 cent coins.

1920 – 1st De Havilland double-decker flight lands in Schiphol.

1926 – Chiang Kai-shek is made supreme warlord in Canton.

1932 – US Congress changes name “Porto Rico” to “Puerto Rico.”

1939 – 1st TV baseball game is broadcast on NBC.

1943 – Millionaire Howard Hughes crashes into Lake Mead.

1944 – General Eisenhower sets D-Day for June 5.

1948 – Soviet Union recognizes Israel.

1960 – 1st atomic reactor system patented by J.W. Flora.

1961 – Castro offers to exchange Bay of Pigs prisoners for 500 bulldozers.

1964 – 1st Tim Hortons coffee and donut shop opens in Hamilton, Ont.

1968 – European Space Research Org launches 1st satellite.

1969 – Russian probe Venera 6 lands on Venus.

1974 – Dmitri Shostakovich completes his 15th String quartet.

1975 – Mick Jagger punches a restaurant window, gets 20 stitches.

1975 – NBC pays $5M for rights to show “Gone with the Wind” one time.

1980 – V.S. Kumar Anandan from Sri Lanka balances on one foot for 33 hours.

1985 – Les Anderson, catches record 97 lb 4 oz Chinook Salmon, off Alaska.

1989 – Longest Cab Ride Ever: 14,000 miles costs $16,000!

1990 – “Cheers” star Kelsey Grammer sentenced to jail for 30 days for DWI.

1990 – WHO takes homosexuality out of its list of mental illnesses.

2004 – Massachusetts 1st U.S. state to legalize same-sex marriage.

2009 – Video game Minecraft is 1st released to the public.

2018 – Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo spreads to Mbandaka.

Today’s Horoscopes – May 17, 2021

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Whether or not you should make a specific expenditure could cause some tension between you and a partner. You may think that it isn’t feasible now, while your friend is determined to go for it. This isn’t the day to try to reach an agreement in this matter. Neither of you is likely to give in. Wait a couple days until you’re both a bit less tense.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – A friend may be throwing a party and you might be expected to attend. You’ve probably had a stressful day and really don’t feel up to it. Your friend may try to induce you to come by making you feel guilty. Don’t fall into that trap. Go only if you feel that the value of the occasion overrides your need to rest. Your friend will forgive you if you say no.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today you might receive some uncomfortable intuitive signals from one or more of your friends. Perhaps someone doesn’t feel well but came out to play anyway. Sensing the tension in others could save you some grief, as people may be stressed and likely to lash out over nothing. It’s best to focus on solitary pursuits if you can.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Today you may attain a goal you’ve been hoping to reach for a long time. Oddly enough, friends, family, and even your significant other may not seem as happy as you expected. They’ve probably suffered too many frustrations recently, and your success only reminds them of this. Give them some time to settle their own affairs and they will congratulate you. They’re only human.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Today you may be anxious to spend time with your family, but there could be some chores you need to do first. This could stress you out quite a bit if you let it. Roll up your sleeves and handle whatever needs to be done and then hightail it back to your Earth. Relax and enjoy the company of your loved ones!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Today it might be more difficult than usual for you to deal with words. Someone might lend you a book on a rather obscure subject that you can’t understand. In fact, you might find the book, or anything else you try to read, boring! You don’t want to hurt your friend’s feelings. Put the book aside and try again later. The words should be clearer to you then.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Some news that comes to you from a friend or colleague could shake you up today. You might find that what you learn casts doubts on concepts you’ve embraced for most of your life. This could confuse you. Don’t feel threatened. Everyone has to recreate some values from time to time. Think about it when you’re more relaxed and you might find it isn’t so radical after all.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Today you may see that nearly every couple you know is quarreling. You may have a few differences with a current or potential partner, but this is nothing to worry about. You’re tense and edgy because of outside pressure, so your fuse might be a bit shorter than usual. Try to stretch your patience a little further, just for today. All should be well by tomorrow.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Today you may be in a very stressful atmosphere. Your entourage is likely to be tense and anxious, and you’re no exception. You may need to stay in the environment until you’ve accomplished your objectives. You will probably want to spend your evening at home in front of the TV, doing and thinking absolutely nothing. Relax!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You and a current or potential partner may disagree on whether to spend some time together alone or go out with friends. If you’ve both had a rough day, you’re likely to be rather tense and apt to snap at each other. A compromise may be the best answer. Spend an hour or two with your friends and then come home and relax. That way, everyone’s happy.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – A relaxing evening at home may be just what you need, but a colleague might ask you to attend a business-related event. You may have had a stressful few days. Such a party may be the last thing you want to do. Don’t be afraid to say no. There will be plenty of colleagues there. At the most, put in a quick appearance and then leave. Right now you need rest more than contacts.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Today you may try to contact several people, none of whom may be available. You might particularly want to reach a female friend or relative who lives far away. This could prove frustrating, as you have some interesting news for her. Keep trying. You will eventually manage to connect, and she will be glad to hear from you. She might even invite you to visit!