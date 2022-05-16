Today in High Prairie: May 17, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – May 17, 2022

10 a.m. – HPSD Track & Field Meet in High Prairie.

10 a.m. – Coffee Time at Kinuso Senior Centre.

10 a.m. – Play & Learn [under 6 years] at Big Lakes Children’s Centre in HP. Pre-registration required: 780-523-2715.

3:30 – 5 p.m. – HP Municipal Library CX Energy Video Games.

3:30 – 5 p.m. – Faust Youth Program [12-17 years]: Picnic Blankets activity.

7 p.m. – Whist card games at Big Meadow Hall north of Enilda.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – May 17, 2022

1749 – Edward Jenner, “Father of Immunology”

1836 – Sir Norman Lockyer, Co-founder of helium gas

1868 – Horace Elgin Dodge, US auto manufacturer

1888 – Selmer Jackson, The Grapes of Wrath actor

1911 – Maureen O’Sullivan, Pride & Prejudice actress

1912 – Archibald Cox, Watergate special prosecutor

1929 – George Weinberg, Coined “homophobia”

1936 – Dennis Hopper, True Grit actor

1938 – Pervis Jackson, Spinners singer

1949 – Bill Bruford, Genesis drummer

1956 – Bob Saget, Full House actor

1960 – Fiona Hutchison, One Life to Live actress

1961 – Enya, Orinico Flow singer

1967 – Cameron Bancroft, Beverly Hills 90210 actor

1968 – Dave Abbruzzese, Pearl Jam drummer

This Day in Local History – May 17, 2022

May 17, 1913: The Grouard News reports that Georges Signori will open a tin shop and plumbing business in Grouard.

May 17, 1913: The Grouard News reports that the Diamond P. Company is erecting a 10-foot by 70-foot dam on the Heart River to float logs down to the mill.

May 17, 1913: The Grouard News reports that the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia railroad will reach Sawridge by the time the snow flies.

May 17, 1915: Grouard town council hears the Minister of Railways and Canals, Frank Cochrane, says the railway branch line must be built to Grouard and the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia railroad must live up to their agreement. “This is the best news we have heard yet,” says Mayor Verner Maurice. ED&BC Railway officials maintain it will still not be built.

May 17, 1964: Four grain elevators burn during a spectacular fire at Falher.

May 17, 1972: The High Prairie Swimming Pool Fund tops $20,000.

May 17, 1972: South Peace News reports that the Town of High Prairie is advised by Municipal Affairs they are in a cash poor situation.

May 17, 1972: South Peace News reports that the High Prairie Lions Club is sponsoring the formation of a new club at Falher.

May 17, 1973: Rod Berg pitches a shutout as the High Prairie Playboys blank the league all-stars 5-0 to kick off the fastball season.

May 17, 1980: About 125 cowboys and cowgirls compete in the High Prairie Indoor Rodeo. Debolt’s Calvin Leveille is named best all-round cowboy. Donna Redlak is crowned Rodeo Queen.

May 17, 1982: The High Prairie Recreation Board decides to drop out of the running to provide satellite TV service in High Prairie. Earlier, their proposal had met with anger from some residents.

May 17, 1986: Claude and Giselle Hebert celebrate the grand opening of Radio Shack.

May 17, 1986: Amber Perry is crowned Indoor Rodeo Queen.

May 17, 1988: The Driftpile Swingers clobber the Peavine Rangers 20-7 in one of three games as the High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League opens its season.

May 17, 1990: Striking social workers rally in High Prairie’s Civic Park.

May 17, 1991: Driftpile Indian Band manager J.R. Giroux estimates damages on the reserve due to floods at about $30,000.

May 17, 1994: HPSD teachers vote 82 per cent in favour of taking a five per cent pay cut for one year.

May 17, 1995: South Peace News reports over 700 people apply for 65 jobs at Tolko Industries.

May 17, 2000: The Peace River Ohm Runners score 10 runs in the first inning but High Prairie roars back for a 16-11 win to open the Wheatbelt Baseball League.

May 17, 2005: Yvonne Fornahl celebrates the opening of Have Needle Will Sew.

May 17, 2005: A blackout affects thousands of people in the High Prairie area. A $25 insulator malfunctions causing the blackout.

May 17, 2006: Lori Stene, director of public affairs for West Fair Foods [Loblaw], says an announcement on construction of the grocery store can be expected very soon.

May 17, 2006: High Prairie School Division meets and agrees to apply for funding for larger gym for Joussard School.

May 17, 2007: Five records fall at the HPSD Track and Field Meet in High Prairie. Matthew Johansson of Prairie River Junior High sets a record in the senior boy’s javelin while Geoff Beaudry of E.W. Pratt High School sets a new mark in the junior men’s 800 metres.

May 17, 2010: Two records are broken or tied at the High Prairie School Division Divisional Track and Field Meet in High Prairie. Jessica Basarab breaks a 15-year record in the Senior Girl’s Triple Jump with a leap of 9.50 metres. Kelsi Ching of Slave Lake Roland Michener School ties a record in the Senior Women’s 800-metre race with a time of 1:54.00 seconds.

May 17, 2012: One man dies in a crash at the Sawn River Bridge just east of Kinuso. Police do not release his name.

May 17, 2016: Verna Ogg is elected the new chair of the High Prairie Community Beautification Association.

May 17, 2017: Long-time Kinuso resident Cecile Tanasiuk passes away in Edmonton at the age of 77 years.

This Day in World History – May 17, 2022

218 – Seventh recorded perihelion passage of Halley’s Comet.

1620 – First merry-go-round seen at a fair in Philippapolis, Turkey.

1630 – Italian Jesuit Zucchi, 1st to see 2 belts on Jupiter surface.

1672 – Frontenac becomes Governor of New France [Canada].

1803 – John Hawkins & Richard French patent the Reaping Machine.

1814 – Denmark cedes Norway to Sweden [National Day].

1824 – “Greatest crime in literary history” – Lord Byron’s diaries burned.

1875 – First Kentucky Derby: Oliver Lewis aboard Aristides wins in 2:37.75.

1876 – Seventh US Cavalry under Gen. Custer leaves Fort Lincoln.

1877 – Edwin T. Holmes installs first telephone switchboard burglar alarm.

1883 – Buffalo Bill’s first Wild West show opens in Omaha, Nebraska.

1884 – Alaska becomes a US territory.

1897 – First successful submarine launched [under water “considerable” time].

1900 – “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” first published by L. Frank Baum.

1910 – Canada sets the designs for the 1-50 cent coins.

1920 – First De Havilland double-decker flight lands in Schiphol.

1926 – Chiang Kai-shek is made supreme warlord in Canton.

1932 – US Congress changes name “Porto Rico” to “Puerto Rico.”

1939 – First TV baseball game is broadcast on NBC.

1943 – Millionaire Howard Hughes crashes into Lake Mead.

1944 – General Eisenhower sets D-Day for June 5.

1948 – Soviet Union recognizes Israel.

1960 – First atomic reactor system patented by J.W. Flora.

1961 – Castro offers to exchange Bay of Pigs prisoners for 500 bulldozers.

1964 – First Tim Hortons coffee and donut shop opens in Hamilton, Ont.

1968 – European Space Research Org launches first satellite.

1969 – Russian probe Venera 6 lands on Venus.

1975 – Mick Jagger punches a restaurant window, gets 20 stitches.

1975 – NBC pays $5M for rights to show “Gone with the Wind” one time.

1980 – V.S. Kumar Anandan from Sri Lanka balances on one foot for 33 hours.

1985 – Les Anderson, catches record 97 lb 4 oz Chinook Salmon, off Alaska.

1989 – Longest Cab Ride Ever: 14,000 miles costs $16,000!

1990 – “Cheers” star Kelsey Grammer sentenced to jail for 30 days for DWI.

1990 – WHO takes homosexuality out of its list of mental illnesses.

2004 – Massachusetts is first U.S. state to legalize same-sex marriage.

2009 – Video game Minecraft is first released to the public.

2018 – Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo spreads to Mbandaka.

Today’s Horoscopes – May 17, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You may have felt somewhat frustrated in your initiatives over the past few days. Either outside obstacles, such as events that caused delays, or inner restraints, such as your own apathy, presented a clear challenge to you. Certain matters must be resolved before you can make any real progress. The day ahead may give you an opportunity to settle these issues once and for all!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – It will be a stimulating day for you! You will feel great and have no trouble channeling all your energy into your activities. But do not be surprised if you encounter some resistance. As creative as your ideas are, they may not suit everyone. In fact, you could be confronted with some rebelliousness. Be persuasive and you will get your way today!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Be careful not to lose your temper today. You are chomping at the bit these days, although your daring nature has been reined in by financial and professional constraints. It is useless to entertain grandiose illusions at the moment. Moreover, if you do, you can expect some confrontations. If you are advised to be more conservative, heed the suggestion!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Today time will stop and might even seem to go backward. Use this pause to reflect on your motivations. The clues from the Zodiac seem to suggest you are currently settling questions that concern the fate of another person. Perhaps you should be spending an equal amount of time considering your own fate as well!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Overall, the climate is tense at work and at home. You will sense a feeling of restlessness and a longing for change, but you will also feel a reluctance to make any real moves in that direction. Your judgment tells you complaints that do not lead to action are meaningless. So why not be the catalyst that provokes some action?

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You can interpret the day ahead as an open-ended question about you. You may have noticed certain physical or psychological aspects of yourself that make you uncomfortable. The day ahead may force you to take action to correct that attitude. If you just share your concerns with a friend or relative, you will accomplish a great deal!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Sometimes people might reproach you for being less than tactful in relationships. However, today’s planetary energies are going to help you be more sensitive. You will feel as though you suddenly have a much greater capacity for listening. Whether it is true or not, others will have the impression that you are no longer so self-centered!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You have an unusual gift for making a situation seem less dramatic. Today, you will witness crises of all kinds. You will be the one who reassures people, and the one who can sum up the situation objectively without panicking or exaggerating. This, coupled with your legendary calm, makes for a great combination!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Dare to express your ideas without fear of ridicule. This is what the planetary configuration has to say to you today. And this is exactly what you need to hear, because fear of ridicule is generally your Achilles heel. The challenge for you is to clearly say what you think without referring to or borrowing the ideas of others. Dare to do it!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – If you have always felt the desire to write, now is the time to take the plunge! You certainly do not lack the imagination! Your problem may be that you have difficulty taking your prose seriously. Do not think about being “a writer.” Just write! And above all, do not hesitate to let people read what you write. A writer’s group would be a great way for you to come out of hiding!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You might have some strong hesitations during the day. You may have to cover up the truth or, on the contrary, say it out loud. If this is the case, say what is on your mind. You will be supported by the current planetary positions, which will help you formulate your ideas in a way that will not shock people, and, in fact, might even sway them to your point of view!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – There are moments when your powers of clear thinking reveal the tremendous amount of maturity that you have. You are not usually a dreamer, so it is rather difficult to lead you into ambiguous situations. If you currently have sentimental affairs going on in your life, this would be an excellent day to take stock. But try not to be too cold-hearted!