Today in High Prairie: May 17, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what's happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope.

What’s Happening Today – May 17, 2023

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Story Time at HP Municipal Library (3-5 years)

2 – 3 p.m. – Seniors Drop-In Walks at Kinuso Ag Hall. Come exercise in our hall!

5:30 p.m. – Bingo at Kinuso Ag Hall. Precall at 6:30 p.m., games start at 7 p.m.

7 p.m. – Town of Falher meeting in council chambers.

7 p.m. – Grouard AA meeting at Brown Building behind Kapawe’no Hall.

7 p.m. – Play bridge card game at the HP Golden Age Club.

7:30 p.m. – Play cards at Joussard Homesteaders Hall, Whist/crib alternate each week.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – May 17, 2023

1749 – Edward Jenner, “Father of Immunology”

1836 – Sir Norman Lockyer, Co-founder of helium gas

1868 – Horace Elgin Dodge, US auto manufacturer

1888 – Selmer Jackson, The Grapes of Wrath actor

1911 – Maureen O’Sullivan, Pride & Prejudice actress

1912 – Archibald Cox, Watergate special prosecutor

1929 – George Weinberg, Coined “homophobia”

1936 – Dennis Hopper, True Grit actor

1938 – Pervis Jackson, Spinners singer

1949 – Bill Bruford, Genesis drummer

1956 – Bob Saget, Full House actor

1960 – Fiona Hutchison, One Life to Live actress

1961 – Enya, Orinico Flow singer

1967 – Cameron Bancroft, Beverly Hills 90210 actor

1968 – Dave Abbruzzese, Pearl Jam drummer

This Day in Local History – May 17, 2023

May 17, 1913: The Grouard News reports that Georges Signori will open a tin shop and plumbing business in Grouard.

May 17, 1913: The Grouard News reports that the Diamond P. Company is erecting a 10-foot by 70-foot dam on the Heart River to float logs down to the mill.

May 17, 1913: The Grouard News reports that the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia railroad will reach Sawridge by the time the snow flies.

May 17, 1915: Grouard town council hears the Minister of Railways and Canals, Frank Cochrane, says the railway branch line must be built to Grouard and the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia railroad must live up to their agreement. “This is the best news we have heard yet,” says Mayor Verner Maurice. ED&BC Railway officials maintain it will still not be built.

May 17, 1964: Four grain elevators burn during a spectacular fire at Falher.

May 17, 1972: The High Prairie Swimming Pool Fund tops $20,000.

May 17, 1972: South Peace News reports that the Town of High Prairie is advised by Municipal Affairs they are in a cash poor situation.

May 17, 1972: South Peace News reports that the High Prairie Lions Club is sponsoring the formation of a new club at Falher.

May 17, 1980: About 125 cowboys and cowgirls compete in the High Prairie Indoor Rodeo. Donna Redlak is crowned Rodeo Queen.

May 17, 1982: The High Prairie Recreation Board decides to drop out of the running to provide satellite TV service in High Prairie. Earlier, their proposal had met with anger from some residents.

May 17, 1986: Claude and Giselle Hebert celebrate the grand opening of Radio Shack.

May 17, 1986: Amber Perry is crowned High Prairie Indoor Rodeo Queen.

May 17, 1988: The Driftpile Swingers clobber the Peavine Rangers 20-7 in one of three games as the High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League opens its season.

May 17, 1991: Driftpile Indian Band manager J.R. Giroux estimates damages on the reserve due to floods at about $30,000.

May 17, 1994: HPSD teachers vote 82 per cent in favour of taking a five per cent pay cut for one year.

May 17, 1995: South Peace News reports over 700 people apply for 65 jobs at Tolko Industries.

May 17, 2000: The Peace River Ohm Runners score 10 runs in the first inning but High Prairie roars back for a 16-11 win to open the Wheatbelt Baseball League.

May 17, 2005: Yvonne Fornahl celebrates the opening of Have Needle Will Sew.

May 17, 2005: A blackout affects thousands of people in the High Prairie area. A $25 insulator malfunctions causing the blackout.

May 17, 2006: Lori Stene, director of public affairs for West Fair Foods [Loblaw], says an announcement on construction of the grocery store can be expected very soon.

May 17, 2006: High Prairie School Division meets and agrees to apply for funding for larger gym for Joussard School.

May 17, 2007: Five records fall at the HPSD Track and Field Meet in High Prairie. Matthew Johansson of Prairie River Junior High sets a record in the senior boy’s javelin while Geoff Beaudry of E.W. Pratt High School sets a new mark in the junior men’s 800 metres.

May 17, 2010: Two records are broken or tied at the High Prairie School Division Divisional Track and Field Meet in High Prairie. Jessica Basarab breaks a 15-year record in the Senior Girl’s Triple Jump with a leap of 9.50 metres. Kelsi Ching of Slave Lake Roland Michener School ties a record in the Senior Women’s 800-metre race with a time of 1:54.00 seconds.

May 17, 2012: One man dies in a crash at the Sawn River Bridge just east of Kinuso. Police do not release his name.

May 17, 2016: Verna Ogg is elected the new chair of the High Prairie Community Beautification Association.

May 17, 2017: Long-time Kinuso resident Cecile Tanasiuk passes away in Edmonton at the age of 77 years.

This Day in World History – May 17, 2023

218 – Seventh recorded perihelion passage of Halley’s Comet.

1620 – First merry-go-round seen at a fair in Philippapolis, Turkey.

1630 – Italian Jesuit Zucchi, 1st to see 2 belts on Jupiter surface.

1672 – Frontenac becomes Governor of New France [Canada].

1803 – John Hawkins & Richard French patent the Reaping Machine.

1814 – Denmark cedes Norway to Sweden [National Day].

1824 – “Greatest crime in literary history” – Lord Byron’s diaries burned.

1875 – First Kentucky Derby: Oliver Lewis aboard Aristides wins in 2:37.75.

1876 – Seventh US Cavalry under Gen. Custer leaves Fort Lincoln.

1877 – Edwin T. Holmes installs first telephone switchboard burglar alarm.

1883 – Buffalo Bill’s first Wild West show opens in Omaha, Nebraska.

1884 – Alaska becomes a US territory.

1897 – First successful submarine launched [under water “considerable” time].

1900 – “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” first published by L. Frank Baum.

1910 – Canada sets the designs for the 1-50 cent coins.

1920 – First De Havilland double-decker flight lands in Schiphol.

1926 – Chiang Kai-shek is made supreme warlord in Canton.

1932 – US Congress changes name “Porto Rico” to “Puerto Rico.”

1939 – First TV baseball game is broadcast on NBC.

1943 – Millionaire Howard Hughes crashes into Lake Mead.

1944 – General Eisenhower sets D-Day for June 5.

1948 – Soviet Union recognizes Israel.

1960 – First atomic reactor system patented by J.W. Flora.

1961 – Castro offers to exchange Bay of Pigs prisoners for 500 bulldozers.

1964 – First Tim Hortons coffee and donut shop opens in Hamilton, Ont.

1968 – European Space Research Org launches first satellite.

1969 – Russian probe Venera 6 lands on Venus.

1975 – Mick Jagger punches a restaurant window, gets 20 stitches.

1975 – NBC pays $5M for rights to show “Gone with the Wind” one time.

1980 – V.S. Kumar Anandan from Sri Lanka balances on one foot for 33 hours.

1985 – Les Anderson, catches record 97 lb 4 oz Chinook Salmon, off Alaska.

1989 – Longest Cab Ride Ever: 14,000 miles costs $16,000!

1990 – “Cheers” star Kelsey Grammer sentenced to jail for 30 days for DWI.

1990 – WHO takes homosexuality out of its list of mental illnesses.

2004 – Massachusetts is first U.S. state to legalize same-sex marriage.

2009 – Video game Minecraft is first released to the public.

2018 – Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo spreads to Mbandaka.

Today’s Horoscopes – May 17, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – A friend may be throwing a party and you might be expected to attend. You have probably had a stressful day and really do not feel up to it. Your friend may try to induce you to come by making you feel guilty. Do not fall into that trap. Go only if you feel that the value of the occasion overrides your need to rest. Your friend will forgive you if you say no.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Today you might receive some uncomfortable intuitive signals from one or more of your friends. Perhaps someone does not feel well but came out to play anyway. Sensing the tension in others could save you some grief, as people may be stressed and likely to lash out over nothing. It is best to focus on solitary pursuits if you can.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today you may attain a goal you have been hoping to reach for a long time. Oddly enough, friends, family, and even your significant other may not seem as happy as you expected. They have probably suffered too many frustrations recently, and your success only reminds them of this. Give them some time to settle their own affairs and they will congratulate you. They are only human.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Today you may be anxious to spend time with your family, but there could be some chores you need to do first. This could stress you out quite a bit if you let it. Roll up your sleeves and handle whatever needs to be done and then hightail it back to your Earth. Relax and enjoy the company of your loved ones!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Today it might be more difficult than usual for you to deal with words. Someone might lend you a book on a rather obscure subject you can not understand. In fact, you might find the book – or anything else you try to read – boring! You do not want to hurt your friend’s feelings. Put the book aside and try again later. The words should be clearer to you then.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Some news that comes to you from a friend or colleague could shake you up today. You might find what you learn casts doubts on concepts you have embraced for most of your life. This could confuse you. Do not feel threatened. Everyone has to recreate some values from time to time. Think about it when you are more relaxed and you might find it is not so radical after all.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Today you may see that nearly every couple you know is quarreling. You may have a few differences with a current or potential partner, but this is nothing to worry about. You are tense and edgy because of outside pressure, so your fuse might be a bit shorter than usual. Try to stretch your patience a little further, just for today. All should be well by tomorrow.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Today you may be in a very stressful atmosphere. Your entourage is likely to be tense and anxious, and you are no exception. You may need to stay in the environment until you have accomplished your objectives. You will probably want to spend your evening at home in front of the TV, doing and thinking absolutely nothing. Relax!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You and a current or potential partner may disagree on whether to spend some time together alone or go out with friends. If you have both had a rough day, you are likely to be rather tense and apt to snap at each other. A compromise may be the best answer. Spend an hour or two with your friends and then come home and relax. That way, everyone is happy.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – A relaxing evening at home may be just what you need, but a colleague might ask you to attend a business-related event. You may have had a stressful few days. Such a party may be the last thing you want to do. Do not be afraid to say no. There will be plenty of colleagues there. At the most, put in a quick appearance and then leave. Right now you need rest more than contacts.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Today you may try to contact several people, none of whom may be available. You might particularly want to reach a female friend or relative who lives far away. This could prove frustrating, as you have some interesting news for her. Keep trying. You will eventually manage to connect, and she will be glad to hear from you. She might even invite you to visit!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Whether or not you should make a specific expenditure could cause some tension between you and a partner. You may think it is not feasible now, while your friend is determined to go for it. This is not the day to try to reach an agreement in this matter. Neither of you is likely to give in. Wait a couple days until you are both a bit less tense.