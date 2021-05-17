Today in High Prairie: May 18, 2021

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and stat[email protected]

What’s Happening Today – May 18, 2021

No listings!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – May 18, 2021

Gisele Friesen

Helen Bakstad

Sandra Cunningham

Chris Belyan

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – May 18, 2021

Alana Fillion

Caine Larson

Chager Sloan

Freddy Okimaw

Matthew Twin

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – May 18, 2021

1868 – Nicholas II, Last Tsar of Russia

1897 – Frank Capra, A Wonderful Life director

1912 – Perry Como, US singer

1917 – James Donald, Bridge on River Kwai

1918 – Massimo Girotti, Last Tango in Paris

1924 – Priscilla Pointer, Mommie Dearest actress

1928 – Pernell Roberts, Bonanza actor [Adam]

1937 – Brooks Robinson, Baltimore Oriole

1939 – Gary S. Paxton, Monster Mash musician

1944 – Albert Hammond , US rocker

1946 – Reggie Jackson, New York Yankee

1948 – Joe Bonsall, Oak Ridge Boys singer

1949 – William Wallace, Guess Who rocker

1951 – Denny Dillon, Saturday Night Live comedian

1952 – George Strait, US country singer

1960 – Jari Kurri, Edmonton Oiler

1960 – Yannick Noah, French tennis pro

1969 – Martika, Toy Soldiers singer

1970 – Tina Fey, Saturday Night Live actress

1975 – John Higgins, 4-time world snooker champ

1988 – Ryan Cooley, Canadian TV actor

This Day in Local History: May 18

May 18, 1914: Schaffer and Weigh open the Rex Theatre in Grouard.

May 18, 1964: Over 1,000 cars crowd the High Prairie Fair Grounds to take in the Elks Car Bingo. Bill McCue wins the 1964 Plymouth.

May 18, 1973: The McLennan Chamber of Commerce announces a $1 million alfalfa plant will be built just east of town on the old stud mill site.

May 18, 1985: Veronica Bertin is crowned Indoor Rodeo Queen.

May 18, 1986: The Joussard Area Development Association meets and decides to locate a proposed marina in the bay area instead of Mission Creek.

May 18, 1986: Nina McLeod, 46, of High Prairie, dies in a single vehicle rollover 22 km south of town.

May 18, 1986: Leeann Berg wins local barrels and Karen Berg ladies barrels as the Ninth Annual Indoor Rodeo concludes.

May 18, 1986: The Peavine Rangers defeat the High Prairie Selects 5-1 to win a fastball tournament held in High Prairie. In ladies slo-pitch action, Joussard whips Peavine 9-1 in the final.

May 18, 1988: South Peace News reports Russell Cardinal, of Grouard, wins $64,555.80 in Lotto 6/49.

May 18, 1991: Tricia Cox is crowned Indoor Rodeo Queen.

May 18, 1992: High Prairie residents Patti Lanigan and Ralph Brust are named to Grande Prairie College’s Wall of Fame.

May 18, 1994: South Peace News reports that Jennifer Peterson and Olivia Wilson are competing for the honour of Indoor Rodeo Queen.

May 18, 1994: The Alberta government announces it will charge for firewood at provincial parks.

May 18, 1995: High Prairie residents voice their concerns at a public meeting over the fly ash problem at Buchanan Lumber. Buchanan vice-president Greg Buchanan tells the 32 people attending they are trying to deal with the problem. People also hear from Alberta Environmental Protection that all beehive burners in Alberta must be phased out by Jan. 1, 1999.

May 18, 1997: South Peace News reports that Tania Peterson, Tracy Rich and Dawn Williscroft are competing for the honour of Indoor Rodeo Queen.

May 18, 2001: Buchanan Lumber’s beehive burner is torn down from 5-6 a.m. without any media attention ending years of complaints about fly ash.

May 18, 2006: Value Plus owners Lorne and Karen Peyre donate $10,000 to the second ice surface, gym facility.

May 18, 2006: Peavine Metis Settlement and the Pomeroy Group celebrate the expansion of the Pomeroy Inn and Suites. Elders Madeline Gauchier and Nora Cunningham cut the ribbon.

May 18, 2007: The High Prairie Museum receives recognized museum status from the Alberta Museums Association.

May 18, 2010: A whirlwind tour of seven Alberta cabinet ministers concludes in High Prairie. During the tour, the government announces $75,000 in funding for family violence programming in the three local Metis Settlements and Whitefish First Nation.

May 18, 2011: Grade 5 HPE students Kerry Gardner and Angel Jaycox-Bastien are named co-winners of the High Prairie Museum’s Curator for a Day contest.

May 18, 2014: Margaret Jacobsen passes away at the age of 92 years. She was a long-time teacher in High Prairie.

May 18, 2016: Don Ebbett receives his 50-year pin of continuous service to the Royal Canadian Legion.

May 18, 2016: Several FireSmart projects are approved for areas in the region including Peavine, Gift Lake, Whitefish and Driftpile.

May 18, 2016: South Peace News publishes a front page artist’s concept of the East Gate development, including Peavey Mart.

May 18-31, 2016: The High Prairie and District Museum opens its doors to display art from students at St. Andrew’s School.

May 18, 2018: Descendants of former High Prairie mayor Max Vanderaegen visit the High Prairie Museum and area. Grandson Thane Vanderaegen and great-grandson Garett Vanderaegen visit to connect with their roots.

This Day in World History – May 18

1642 – Montreal, Canada, founded.

1652 – Rhode Island enacts 1st law declaring slavery illegal.

1756 – Great Britain declares war on France.

1765 – Fire destroys a large part of Montreal.

1783 – 1st United Empire Loyalists reach Parrtown, Saint John, N.B.

1804 – Napoleon Bonaparte proclaimed Emperor of France by French Senate.

1830 – Edwin Budding signs agreement for manufacture invention: lawnmower.

1896 – Mass panic during coronation of Russian Tsar Nicholas II; 1,389 die.

1897 – “Dracula” by Irish author Bram Stoker is published.

1897 – Herbert Henry Dow founds Dow Chemical in Midland, Michigan.

1934 – Academy Award 1st called Oscar in print by Sidney Skolsky.

1948 – 1st Legislative Yuan of Republic of China convenes in Nanking.

1952 – Professor WF Libby says Stonehenge dates back to 1848 BC.

1953 – 1st woman breaks sound barrier: Jacqueline Cochran.

1965 – 16 names suggested for Star Trek Captain; Kirk included.

1967 – Silver hits record $1.60 an ounce in London.

1970 – Beatles’ last released LP, “Let It Be”, released in US.

1972 – John Sebastian makes 63 consecutive free throws while blindfolded.

1974 – “Streak” by Ray Stevens hits #1.

1974 – India becomes the sixth nation to explode an atomic bomb.

1977 – Menachem Begin becomes Prime Minister of Israel.

1978 – Italy legalizes abortion.

1980 – People’s Republic of China launches 1st intercontinental rocket.

1980 – Mount St. Helens erupts in Washington state; kills 57 people.

1986 – David Goch finishes swimming 55,682 miles in a 25-yard pool.

1986 – Chung Kwung Ying does 2,750 “atomic” hand-stand push-ups.

1998 – US Department of Justice files antitrust case against Microsoft.

1999 – “Millennium” by Backstreet Boys is released; over 30 million sold.

2014 – Swiss voters reject a $25 per hour minimum wage.

2018 – All of Chile’s 34 RC bishops offer resignation to Pope Francis.

Today’s Horoscopes – May 18, 2021

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – This day may not be one of your favourites. You may be all too aware of the constraints of your chief occupation. You’re likely to hanker for appropriate rewards for your labours. This is a good day to define new personal and professional goals. They will sustain you through your chores. In the meantime, how about asking for that raise?

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Until now, you may have been too stubborn about doing what you want without trying to address the question of your financial means. Even if it seems too materialistic, it’s urgent that you take care of this question. Push ahead and try to raise your standard of living, because you have something to learn in this domain.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You could be a situation in which you have to make a decision about a relationship. Perhaps old demons have come back to haunt you about your freedom, and now you have doubts. Don’t listen to the doubts, because if you do, you may regress 10n paces in your emotional life. Roll the dice and decide.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You aren’t the biggest advocate for working under constraints, so today is going to be good for you. You will accept them, and gracefully. Do you understand the meaning of such a day? It would be wonderful if you learned how to hold onto the paradox you discover. The greatest freedom comes through discipline. If you can do this, you will be happy!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Abandon the myth that you don’t have any gifts or means at your disposal. The proof is that you have your body. Are you taking care of yourself? Do you exercise? Do you take care of minor health issues? All of these questions are related. You regard your gifts the same way you regard your body.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – If you’re waiting for someone to fulfill all of your needs, you may have to wait a very long time. The paradox of love is that it arrives on your doorstep in its most profound form when you need it least. So take whatever steps you must in order to fulfill yourself. If you don’t, you will be eternally dependent, which doesn’t suit you very well.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – If you have children, their difficulties may remind you of your own. Or their education brings back memories of your own. Have you held onto any issues from that period that still bother you today? This would be a good time to ask yourself that question. The answer could benefit your loved ones dramatically.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Don’t spend beyond your means today! If you happen to be in a crowd of enthusiastic shoppers, it could be disastrous for your wallet. You could yield to the prevailing spending mood all too easily! On the other hand, perhaps you owe yourself a treat. If you feel this is the case, at least limit yourself a bit.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Minor tensions will arise today. Someone close to you, perhaps your partner or a parental figure, seems to be trying to convince you to adopt a certain behaviour you aren’t willing to follow. Will you negotiate gently or forcefully? The second seems more likely. Knowing that, do your best to control it.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – The mood will be a bit oppressive today. After meeting the challenges presented by the past several days, you’re likely to want a little peace and quiet! But you can expect to be sought out and asked to assume your duties. You may feel like forgetting the whole thing and running away. Be reasonable and wait until you have some vacation time.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – This isn’t a day for subtle, sensitive people like you. In fact, the winner will probably be the one who shouts the loudest and bangs on the table. The air of aggression will have an effect on you. You could be somewhat upset and more vulnerable than usual. It would be wise for you to stay away from all the commotion.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Some differences of opinion concerning your love life may come up today. You could find your beloved taking more liberties than you allow yourself. Instead of resenting it, follow your partner’s lead. This could be a chance to realize that you need more novelty in the emotional realm. Be open to looking into the possibilities. The day ahead could bring you just what you seek.