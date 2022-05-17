Today in High Prairie: May 18, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – May 18, 2022

10 a.m. – HPSD meets at HP Learning Centre.

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Story Time at HP Municipal Library [3-5 years].

12:30 p.m. – Seniors Lunch in Elder’s Room at Kapawe’no School at Grouard. Must be double-vaccinated to attend.

3:30 – 5 p.m. – HP Municipal Library CX Energy Craft Program [Unicorn Slime].

3:30 – 5 p.m. – Faust Youth Program [5-11 years]: Transplant the Pumpkins activity.

5:30 p.m. – Bingo at Kinuso Ag Hall, Precall at 6:30 p.m., games start 7 p.m.

6 p.m. – HP Community Beautification meeting at South Peace News office.

7:30 p.m. – Card Games at Joussard Homesteaders Hall.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – May 18, 2022

1868 – Nicholas II, Last Tsar of Russia

1897 – Frank Capra, A Wonderful Life director

1912 – Perry Como, US singer

1917 – James Donald, Bridge on River Kwai actor

1918 – Massimo Girotti, Last Tango in Paris actor

1924 – Priscilla Pointer, Mommie Dearest actress

1928 – Pernell Roberts, Bonanza actor [Adam]

1937 – Brooks Robinson, Baltimore Oriole

1939 – Gary S. Paxton, Monster Mash musician

1944 – Albert Hammond, US rocker

1946 – Reggie Jackson, New York Yankee

1948 – Joe Bonsall, Oak Ridge Boys singer

1949 – William Wallace, Guess Who rocker

1951 – Denny Dillon, Saturday Night Live comedian

1952 – George Strait, US country singer

1960 – Jari Kurri, Edmonton Oiler

1960 – Yannick Noah, French tennis pro

1969 – Martika, Toy Soldiers singer

1970 – Tina Fey, Saturday Night Live actress

1975 – John Higgins, 4-time world snooker champ

1988 – Ryan Cooley, Canadian TV actor

This Day in Local History – May 18, 2022

May 18, 1914: Schaffer and Weigh open the Rex Theatre in Grouard.

May 18, 1964: Over 1,000 cars crowd the High Prairie Fairgrounds to take in the Elks Car Bingo. Bill McCue wins the 1964 Plymouth.

May 18, 1973: The McLennan Chamber of Commerce announces a $1 million alfalfa plant will be built just east of town on the old stud mill site.

May 18, 1980: The High Prairie Playboys win four straight games to win first place prize money at the Driftpile Men’s Fastball Tournament.

May 18, 1985: Veronica Bertin is crowned Indoor Rodeo Queen.

May 18, 1986: The Joussard Area Development Association meets and decides to locate a proposed marina in the bay area instead of Mission Creek.

May 18, 1986: Nina McLeod, 46, of High Prairie, dies in a single vehicle rollover 22 km south of town.

May 18, 1986: Leeann Berg wins local barrels and Karen Berg ladies barrels as the Ninth Annual Indoor Rodeo concludes.

May 18, 1986: The Peavine Rangers defeat the High Prairie Selects 5-1 to win a fastball tournament held in High Prairie. In ladies slo-pitch action, Joussard whips Peavine 9-1 in the final.

May 18, 1988: South Peace News reports Russel Cardinal, of Grouard, wins $64,555.80 in Lotto 6/49.

May 18, 1991: Tricia Cox is crowned Indoor Rodeo Queen.

May 18, 1992: High Prairie residents Patti Lanigan and Ralph Brust are named to Grande Prairie College’s Wall of Fame.

May 18, 1994: South Peace News reports that Jennifer Peterson and Olivia Wilson are competing for the honour of Indoor Rodeo Queen.

May 18, 1994: The Alberta government announces it will charge for firewood at provincial parks.

May 18, 1995: High Prairie residents voice their concerns at a public meeting over the fly ash problem at Buchanan Lumber. Buchanan vice-president Greg Buchanan tells the 32 people attending they are trying to deal with the problem. People also hear from Alberta Environmental Protection that all beehive burners in Alberta must be phased out by Jan. 1, 1999.

May 18, 1997: South Peace News reports that Tania Peterson, Tracy Rich and Dawn Williscroft are competing for the honour of Indoor Rodeo Queen.

May 18, 2000: Prairie River Junior High School sweeps all track and field awards at the HPSD track meet in High Prairie. In all, eight records fall.

May 18, 2001: Buchanan Lumber’s beehive burner is torn down from 5-6 a.m. without any media attention ending years of complaints about fly ash.

May 18, 2006: Value Plus owners Lorne and Karen Peyre donate $10,000 to the second ice surface, gym facility.

May 18, 2006: Peavine Metis Settlement and the Pomeroy Group celebrate the expansion of the Pomeroy Inn and Suites. Elders Madeline Gauchier and Nora Cunningham cut the ribbon.

May 18, 2007: The High Prairie Museum receives recognized museum status from the Alberta Museums Association.

May 18, 2010: A whirlwind tour of seven Alberta cabinet ministers concludes in High Prairie. During the tour, the government announces $75,000 in funding for family violence programming in the three local Metis Settlements and Whitefish First Nation.

May 18, 2014: Margaret Jacobsen passes away at the age of 92 years. She was a long-time teacher in High Prairie.

May 18, 2016: Don Ebbett receives his 50-year pin of continuous service to the Royal Canadian Legion.

May 18, 2016: Several FireSmart projects are approved for areas in the region including Peavine, Gift Lake, Whitefish and Driftpile.

May 18, 2016: South Peace News publishes a front page artist’s concept of the East Gate development, including Peavey Mart.

May 18-31, 2016: The High Prairie and District Museum opens its doors to display art from students at St. Andrew’s School.

May 18, 2018: Descendants of former High Prairie mayor Max Vanderaegen visit the High Prairie Museum and area. Grandson Thane Vanderaegen and great-granson Garett Vanderaegen visit to connect with their roots.

This Day in World History – May 18, 2022

1642 – Montreal, Canada, founded.

1652 – Rhode Island enacts first law declaring slavery illegal.

1756 – Great Britain declares war on France.

1765 – Fire destroys a large part of Montreal.

1783 – First United Empire Loyalists reach Parrtown, Saint John, N.B.

1804 – Napoleon Bonaparte proclaimed Emperor of France by French Senate.

1830 – Edwin Budding signs agreement for manufacture invention: lawnmower.

1896 – Mass panic during coronation of Russian Tsar Nicholas II; 1,389 die.

1897 – “Dracula” by Irish author Bram Stoker is published.

1897 – Herbert Henry Dow founds Dow Chemical in Midland, Michigan.

1934 – Academy Award first called Oscar in print by Sidney Skolsky.

1948 – First Legislative Yuan of Republic of China convenes in Nanking.

1952 – Professor WF Libby says Stonehenge dates back to 1848 BC.

1953 – First woman breaks sound barrier: Jacqueline Cochran.

1965 – 16 names suggested for Star Trek Captain; Kirk included.

1967 – Silver hits record $1.60 an ounce in London.

1970 – Beatles’ last released LP, “Let It Be”, released in US.

1972 – John Sebastian makes 63 consecutive free throws while blindfolded.

1974 – “Streak” by Ray Stevens hits #1.

1974 – India becomes the sixth nation to explode an atomic bomb.

1977 – Menachem Begin becomes Prime Minister of Israel.

1978 – Italy legalizes abortion.

1980 – People’s Republic of China launches first intercontinental rocket.

1980 – Mount St. Helens erupts in Washington state; kills 57 people.

1986 – David Goch finishes swimming 55,682 miles in a 25-yd pool.

1986 – Chung Kwung Ying does 2,750 “atomic” hand-stand push-ups.

1998 – US Department of Justice files antitrust case against Microsoft.

1999 – “Millennium” by Backstreet Boys is released; over 30 million sold.

2014 – Swiss voters reject a $25 per hour minimum wage.

2018 – All of Chile’s 34 Roman Catholic bishops offer resignation to Pope Francis.

Today’s Horoscopes – May 18, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Has it been difficult these past few days to communicate with those close to you? Are you a little skeptical about your charm? In fact, have you been feeling somewhat unsure of yourself in general? The day ahead is excellent for a fresh start. You are full of confidence. You have a natural gift for diplomacy, and your sense of refinement will once again be noticed and appreciated!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – It has been fairly easy for you to detect the truth behind the situations you have encountered lately. However, beginning today, your analytical abilities will not be so reliable. The ups and downs of your relationships puzzle you in particular, and no amount of analysis yields a solution. A certain lack of commitment from other people will stir doubt, and you will begin to wonder if you are truly appreciated and understood!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – How intense the past few days have been! You could spend months just reflecting on these recent experiences. But the mood is not conducive to introspection right now. A change of temper today encourages you to share your life more generously. But with whom will you share it? That may well be the question of the day!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – The day ahead may help you break away from the surrounding gloom and doom. A more playful influence is trying to make its way into your relationships, especially your emotional commitments. It could refresh your interest in your love life. If you have not been spending enough quality time with your partner, you had better make up for it now. Your mate will be overjoyed!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Sometimes you feel like you are navigating through a thick fog, but the obscurity will finally lift today. The skies ahead are sunny and clear! You can expect an invitation to take a little trip or an offer to belong to a special group. Do not pass up any opportunities to have fun. You can benefit from a diversion right now!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Was someone close to you rude without any provocation? Were you the target of unpleasant criticism? You take these slights to heart. Beginning today, and throughout the days to come, you can expect to withdraw somewhat in order to lick your wounds. You need more harmony and gentleness in your love life, and you are likely to obtain that soon. Be patient!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Having a personal opinion on any question is not the most difficult thing in the world to do. More difficult is confronting with some objectivity the opinions of others. The current celestial energy is marking a change toward a mindset that is more scientifically oriented. This is no longer the moment to affirm yourself but rather to learn from others!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Enough of thinking about yourself! The hour has now arrived to draw some conclusions. You are at the end of the lengthy volume you were writing on your inner life. You will have to integrate what you have learned with the different emotions and situations you are in now. “Normalization” will be the key word in the days to come!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Seduction through words is your real power. You have a great talent for anything involving words. You are going to be able to attract even more admirers around you today! With the current planetary energy at work, you will surely get first prize in any contest of words. If you have been thinking about writing a love letter or a profile for a dating website, by all means, do so now!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – With today’s celestial energy, you are going to feel like you are on vacation. This planetary configuration often gives people the feeling of having a fresh mind and calm disposition. Problems that once seemed so complicated now appear simple and surmountable. You could also have some fun writing. Try it. You may be surprised by the results!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Do you say yes every time someone asks for a favour? Is it sometimes hard to find time for yourself because you are so busy coming to the rescue of a friend or family member? Today’s celestial energy asks you to think about you. Say no to your sister’s tenth babysitting request in two weeks. Do absolutely nothing if that is what you wish. Take care of yourself before taking care of everyone else!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Do you think your body reflects who you are? If you have the feeling it does not, it is probably because the image you have of yourself is not quite right. Take a close look at yourself in order to readjust that image. You will see your body is the exact mirror of who you are at the moment. The alignment of the planets will help you see this more clearly now!