Today in High Prairie: May 18, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what's happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope.

What’s Happening Today – May 18, 2024

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Kinuso Farmer’s Market at Kinuso Curling Rink.

1 – 5 p.m. – Music Jamboree at PTA Hall at Triangle 15 km west of High Prairie.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – May 18, 2024

1868 – Nicholas II, Last Tsar of Russia

1897 – Frank Capra, A Wonderful Life director

1912 – Perry Como, US singer

1917 – James Donald, Bridge on River Kwai actor

1918 – Massimo Girotti, Last Tango in Paris actor

1924 – Priscilla Pointer, Mommie Dearest actress

1928 – Pernell Roberts, Bonanza actor [Adam]

1937 – Brooks Robinson, Baltimore Oriole

1939 – Gary S. Paxton, Monster Mash musician

1944 – Albert Hammond, US rocker

1946 – Reggie Jackson, New York Yankee

1948 – Joe Bonsall, Oak Ridge Boys singer

1949 – William Wallace, Guess Who rocker

1951 – Denny Dillon, Saturday Night Live comedian

1952 – George Strait, US country singer

1960 – Jari Kurri, Edmonton Oiler

1960 – Yannick Noah, French tennis pro

1969 – Martika, Toy Soldiers singer

1970 – Tina Fey, Saturday Night Live actress

1975 – John Higgins, 4-time world snooker champ

1988 – Ryan Cooley, Canadian TV actor

This Day in Local History – May 18, 2024

May 18, 1914: Schaffer and Weigh open the Rex Theatre in Grouard.

May 18, 1964: Over 1,000 cars crowd the High Prairie Fairgrounds to take in the Elks Car Bingo. Bill McCue wins the 1964 Plymouth.

May 18, 1973: The McLennan Chamber of Commerce announces a $1 million alfalfa plant will be built just east of town on the old stud mill site.

May 18, 1980: The High Prairie Playboys win four straight games to win first place prize money at the Driftpile Men’s Fastball Tournament.

May 18, 1985: Veronica Bertin is crowned High Prairie Indoor Rodeo Queen.

May 18, 1986: The Joussard Area Development Association meets and decides to locate a proposed marina in the bay area instead of Mission Creek.

May 18, 1986: Nina McLeod, 46, of High Prairie, dies in a single vehicle rollover 22 km south of town.

May 18, 1986: The Peavine Rangers defeat the High Prairie Selects 5-1 to win a fastball tournament held in High Prairie. In women’s slo-pitch action, Joussard whips Peavine 9-1 in the final.

May 18, 1988: South Peace News reports Russel Cardinal, of Grouard, wins $64,555.80 in Lotto 6/49.

May 18, 1991: Tricia Cox is crowned High Prairie Indoor Rodeo Queen.

May 18, 1992: High Prairie residents Patti Lanigan and Ralph Brust are named to Grande Prairie College’s Wall of Fame.

May 18, 1994: South Peace News reports that Jennifer Peterson and Olivia Wilson are competing for the honour of High Prairie Indoor Rodeo Queen.

May 18, 1994: The Alberta government announces it will charge for firewood at provincial parks.

May 18, 1995: High Prairie residents voice their concerns at a public meeting over the fly ash problem at Buchanan Lumber. Buchanan vice-president Greg Buchanan tells the 32 people attending they are trying to deal with the problem. People also hear from Alberta Environmental Protection that all beehive burners in Alberta must be phased out by Jan. 1, 1999.

May 18, 1997: South Peace News reports that Tania Peterson, Tracy Rich and Dawn Williscroft are competing for the honour of High Prairie Indoor Rodeo Queen.

May 18, 2000: Prairie River Junior High School sweeps all track and field awards at the HPSD track meet in High Prairie. In all, eight records fall.

May 18, 2001: Buchanan Lumber’s beehive burner is torn down from 5-6 a.m. without any media attention ending years of complaints about fly ash.

May 18, 2006: Value Plus owners Lorne and Karen Peyre donate $10,000 to the second ice surface, gym facility.

May 18, 2006: Peavine Metis Settlement and the Pomeroy Group celebrate the expansion of the Pomeroy Inn and Suites. Elders Madeline Gauchier and Nora Cunningham cut the ribbon.

May 18, 2007: The High Prairie Museum receives recognized museum status from the Alberta Museums Association.

May 18, 2014: Margaret Jacobsen passes away at the age of 92 years. She was a long-time teacher in High Prairie.

May 18, 2016: Don Ebbett receives his 50-year pin of continuous service to the Royal Canadian Legion.

May 18, 2016: Several FireSmart projects are approved for areas in the region including Peavine, Gift Lake, Whitefish and Driftpile.

May 18, 2016: South Peace News publishes a front page artist’s concept of the East Gate development, including Peavey Mart.

May 18, 2018: Descendants of former High Prairie mayor Max Vanderaegen visit the High Prairie Museum and area. Grandson Thane Vanderaegen and great-granson Garett Vanderaegen visit to connect with their roots.

This Day in World History – May 18, 2024

1642 – Montreal, Canada, founded.

1652 – Rhode Island enacts first law declaring slavery illegal.

1756 – Great Britain declares war on France.

1765 – Fire destroys a large part of Montreal.

1783 – First United Empire Loyalists reach Parrtown, Saint John, N.B.

1804 – Napoleon Bonaparte proclaimed Emperor of France by French Senate.

1830 – Edwin Budding signs agreement for manufacture invention: lawnmower.

1896 – Mass panic during coronation of Russian Tsar Nicholas II; 1,389 die.

1897 – “Dracula” by Irish author Bram Stoker is published.

1897 – Herbert Henry Dow founds Dow Chemical in Midland, Michigan.

1934 – Academy Award first called Oscar in print by Sidney Skolsky.

1948 – First Legislative Yuan of Republic of China convenes in Nanking.

1952 – Professor WF Libby says Stonehenge dates back to 1848 BC.

1953 – First woman breaks sound barrier: Jacqueline Cochran.

1965 – 16 names suggested for Star Trek Captain; Kirk included.

1967 – Silver hits record $1.60 an ounce in London.

1970 – Beatles’ last released LP, “Let It Be”, released in US.

1972 – John Sebastian makes 63 consecutive free throws while blindfolded.

1974 – “Streak” by Ray Stevens hits #1.

1974 – India becomes the sixth nation to explode an atomic bomb.

1977 – Menachem Begin becomes Prime Minister of Israel.

1978 – Italy legalizes abortion.

1980 – People’s Republic of China launches first intercontinental rocket.

1980 – Mount St. Helens erupts in Washington state; kills 57 people.

1986 – David Goch finishes swimming 55,682 miles in a 25-yd pool.

1986 – Chung Kwung Ying does 2,750 “atomic” hand-stand push-ups.

1998 – US Department of Justice files antitrust case against Microsoft.

1999 – “Millennium” by Backstreet Boys is released; over 30 million sold.

2014 – Swiss voters reject a $25 per hour minimum wage.

2018 – All of Chile’s 34 Roman Catholic bishops offer resignation to Pope Francis.

Today’s Horoscopes – May 18, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Try not to worry too much today. Take care of details and work to get things accomplished. Check things off your list and you will feel much better about yourself and the direction you are headed. Keep your eyes open and try not to have tunnel vision on every issue. Give people the benefit of the doubt instead of the third degree. Concentrate on what you need to do.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Aspects of your life that you have neglected lately might haunt you on a day like today. Make sure you are keeping up with all your responsibilities. Things may come to a dramatic climax at this time, and you could find yourself at an important crossroads. Nervous energy could cause you to run around frantically in search of the right path. Do not let indecision keep you from getting where you need to go.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You might find it easier to connect with others at this time. It would behoove you to reconnect with friends or family members you may have lost touch with. Their energy can bring an entirely different perspective to your life, which could surprise you with its richness. The aspects are also good for meeting new people. Do not hesitate to get out there and mix and mingle!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You will find that disciplined actions are the best way to go about your day today. Stay focused on your path. You can accomplish many tasks at the same time if you play your cards right. Try not to get bogged down with details. People might cause you to worry too much. Do not let their energy get in the way of your progress.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Decisions will be even more difficult to make than usual today. On the one hand, you may feel a need to stabilize, while on the other hand find your energy is raging in a million different directions as you want to seek new experiences and social interactions with others. Try to adopt a plan that combines both of these energies. Nervous energy will keep you moving.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – There is a solid grounding to the day that might have you feeling less than energetic about getting the ball rolling. Do not be surprised if there is a sense of restriction and duty weighing you down. Times of rest and reflection are very important in the natural cycle. Do not think you always need to be on the go in order to make progress. Put your warring nature aside today and rest.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Things will go more and more in your favour over the next four weeks, although today you might find they are slow to get moving. It could be there is a bit of stress on your body and you are not feeling very motivated to get up and go. Do not worry about it. This feeling will soon pass and you will feel like your old self in no time.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Discipline and a sense of duty have been major themes for you lately. It might seem like someone has put the brakes on a current plan of yours. Try not to see this as negative. In reality, this is an important time for you to slow down and plan. Be aware of the passage of time and consider using this period to organize your scattered energy. This is a good time to focus and streamline your life.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Your ego and physical vitality should experience a boost today. Try to hone in on the solid, grounding energy that is encouraging you to come to terms with your emotions. Be aware of the fact that your often gloomy attitude may be starting to weigh heavily on the ones you love. Be careful you are not hurting someone just because you know they will forgive you.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – It might be hard to find the exact direction you are looking for today. It could be there is a strong force urging you to slow down and be more practical with your energy. This may not be the advice you want to hear, but it probably is the advice you need to follow. Remember the world does not revolve around you, regardless of how much you might like to think it does.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Just when you are feeling good and solid in your plan, something or someone may step in to rain on your parade. You could get the feeling today you are taking one step forward and two steps back. Perhaps there is a feeling of doubt creeping into the picture. Try not to let these nagging, restrictive energies hold you back. Be confident about your abilities.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Restriction might weigh heavily on you today. Perhaps you are being reminded there are some important details you need to take care of. Perhaps you need to adopt a more disciplined approach in your life. Is it time for some restructuring? Do not be afraid of change, and do not let feelings of responsibility hold you down. This is an important time in which you can hit it big.