Today in High Prairie: May 19, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – May 19, 2023

10 a.m. – Coffee Time at Kinuso Senior Centre.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy trump whist games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

7:30 p.m. – Darts Night at HP Legion Hall. Come out and enjoy the fun!

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – May 19, 2023

1795 – Johns Hopkins, US philanthropist

1868 – John Hayford, Founded geodesy

1890 – Ho Chi Minh, President of North Vietnam

1906 – Bruce Bennett, Sahara actor

1908 – Percy Williams, Canadian athlete

1922 – David McLean, Man in Marlboro ads

1925 – Malcolm X, African American activist

1925 – Pol Pot, Cambodian dictator

1928 – Colin Chapman, Founder of Lotus Cars

1942 – Gary Kildall, Created CP/M system

1945 – Pete Townshend, English rock guitarist

1946 – André the Giant, French pro wrestler

1947 – Jerry Hyman, Blood Sweat & Tears singer

1949 – Dusty Hill, ZZ Top rocker

1954 – Phil Rudd, AC/DC drummer

1959 – Nicole Brown Simpson, Murdered ex-wife of O.J. Simpson

1976 – Kevin Garnett, Boston Celtic

1981 – Georges St. Pierre, Canadian MMA fighter

This Day in Local History – May 19, 2023

May 19, 1913: The Swamp Swallows defeat the Old Timers 19-12 in the Grouard Baseball League opener.

May 19, 1971: South Peace News reports that the High Prairie Regals baseball club joins the Lesser Slave Lake Baseball League.

May 19, 1971: The Alberta Teachers Association hosts the HPSD Track and Field Meet. Donnelly G.P. Vanier wins the title with 243 points while E.W. Pratt is second with 233 points.

May 19, 1979: Lt.-Gov Ralph Steinhauer visits High Prairie and Grouard.

May 19, 1981: The Enilda Women’s Institute builds a recreation centre that would eventually become the bowling alley. It is used as a rollerskating rink until the group can afford to install lanes.

May 19, 1982: South Peace News reports that Clyde Auger and Karen Lemay are honoured as the top St. Andrew’s School athletes at Sports Awards Night.

May 19, 1985: The Driftpile Swingers win the Gift Lake Slo-Pitch Tournament defeating the Peavine Smokers 5-4 in the final.

May 19, 1987: The Gift Lake Sluggers defeat Grouard 1-0 as the High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League opens its season. Other games are rained out.

May 19, 1990: Darla Stewart is crowned High Prairie Indoor Rodeo Queen at the annual rodeo, which is held outdoors for the first time at the Stampede Grounds. Last year, the event was rained out after being held indoors since its inception.

May 19, 1993: South Peace News reports Joussard’s two grocery store owners are seeking permission to sell liquor at Tony’s Country Corner and Joussard Superette.

May 19, 1994: The track and field complex at E.W. Pratt and Prairie River Junior High schools is officially opened.

May 19, 1994: HPSD students smash 21 records at the junior and senior high school track meets.

May 19, 2006: Fire occurs at Buchanan Lumber just before 8 p.m. when a bearing on top of the Energy Building on the conveyor belt seizes and overheats. Firefighters from Enilda and High Prairie and Alberta Forestry fight the blaze until 2 a.m. Damage is estimated at $1 million.

May 19, 2006: Grade 3 Bishop Routhier School teacher Theresa Doody and parent Violet Noskey run 58 km to High Prairie from Peavine and raise $4,000 for a school field trip.

May 19, 2006: Brian Holmberg is honoured with a Solicitor General and Public Security and Crime Prevention Award for his 19 years of service to the Citizens on Patrol program.

May 19, 2006: Daniel Marcel Chapdelaine passes away in Whitehorse at the age of 40 years.

May 19, 2010: High Prairie’s Lorne Napier receives his 50-year Legion Membership Medal at a ceremony at the Legion Hall. Tony Belli also receives his Past President Medal.

May 19, 2010: East Prairie’s Roseanne Supernault wins a Rosie Award for Best Alberta Actress for her role in Blackstone. The award recognizes excellence in the Alberta Film and TV industry.

May 19, 2010: Eva Regina Klyne passes away in Prince Albert, Sask., at the age of 95 years. She farmed at Kinuso for many years and was active in community affairs.

May 19, 2011: A giant crane places two bins in place as the new High Prairie Seed Plant construction continues.

May 19, 2015: Jake Billard sets a new HPSD record at the Divisional Track and Field Meet in High Prairie in Junior Men’s High Jump. It’s the second straight year he sets a record.

May 19-21, 2016: Rain ands heavy, wet snow are a welcome relief to the region, suffering from dry conditions.

May 19, 2018: Huge crowds attend the grand opening of the Red Apple Store in High Prairie. Nick Amos is store manager. Over 100 people line up to attend the celebration and take part in grand opening sales.

May 19, 2018: Judy Grace Hopkins passes away at the age of 55 years.

This Day in World History – May 19, 2023

1506 – Christopher Columbus selects his son Diego Columbus as sole heir.

1568 – English Queen Elizabeth I arrests Mary Queen of Scots.

1571 – Miguel Lopez de Lagazpi founds Manila, Phillipines.

1857 – William Channing and Moses Farmer patent electric fire alarm.

1883 – “Buffalo Bill” Cody opens Buffalo Bill’s Wild West show in Omaha.

1884 – Ringling Brothers circus premieres.

1885 – First mass production of shoes occurs.

1892 – Charles Brady King invents pneumatic hammer.

1900 – World’s longest railroad tunnel linking Italy & Switzerland opens.

1906 – Boys’ Club of America organizes.

1910 – Passage of Earth through tail of Halley’s Comet causes near-panic.

1919 – Kelud volcano on Java erupts killing 5,160.

1928 – 51 frogs enter first annual “Frog Jumping Jubilee” in California.

1930 – White women win voting rights in South Africa.

1941 – Germany occupiers in Holland forbid bicycle taxis.

1941 – New Nazi battleship Bismarck leaves Gdynia, Poland.

1950 – New York Times reports of world’s smallest & dumbest mechanical brain.

1958 – US & Canada form North American Air Defense Command [NORAD].

1959 – The USS Triton, first submarine with 2 nuclear reactors, completed.

1964 – US diplomats find at least 40 secret microphones in Moscow embassy.

1967 – USSR ratifies treaty with US banning nuclear weapons in space.

1971 – USSR launches Mars 2, first spacecraft to crash land on Mars.

1974 – Valeri Giscard d’Estaing wins French presidential election.

1977 – “Smokey & the Bandit” film starring Burt Reynolds premieres.

1982 – Sophia Loren jailed in Naples for tax evasion.

1989 – Sue Ellen’s [Linda Gray] last appearance on TV soap “Dallas”.

1993 – Dow Jones closes above 3,500 for the first time.

1994 – Final Episode of TV drama “LA Law” after 8-year run.

1995 – World’s youngest doctor, Balamurali Ambati, 17, graduates.

2007 – “Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End” premieres.

2018 – American actress Meghan Markle marries Prince Harry.

2161 – Syzygy: 8 of 9 planets aligned on same side of sun.

Today’s Horoscopes – May 19, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – The astral configuration indicates you may be interested in pursuing some kind of training. Assess where you are in your professional life. Are you up to persuading people with your expertise? Do not think you have to know more in order to be a good teacher. In fact, it is often by teaching that the teacher learns the subject.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Do you have some drawings in a drawer? Since last month, or possibly before, you have been thinking about your creative ability. You have a habit of turning your back on your skills, whether in drawing, photography, or writing, but they are in you nonetheless. People will expect more of you! All you have to do is take out a brush or pen and you will be on your way.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – One last, concerted effort and you will be able to get to the root of a problem that has been on your mind for a while now. The answer to the question concerning your identity is not entirely to be found in your family history. You are part of a generation as well as a family. Both influence your responses.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You have been doing a lot of cleaning up and clearing out. Since this project has been going on for several years now, you must be doing a particularly thorough job. Finally, it seems as if you are getting things straight with your karma. Today will be a big day. You may be able to leave part of your childhood behind, as at last you understand it is ancient history.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Sometimes you have to go back to square one if you want a situation to get better. This can be frustrating or even humiliating, but if the goal is to have a solid foundation on which to rebuild, it is well worth it! Do not get too attached to your professional past. You have to advance and you are too weighed down now. Let go!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – A moment will come when you can no longer fight against the current transformation you are going through in your professional life. The system you live in will soon put you at a kind of impasse, but this will not necessarily be unpleasant. However, you will be obliged to change paths whether you like it or not. You will probably want to!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You will not allow yourself to get sidetracked by minor things today. You will get straight to the heart of the matter. There is some likelihood you have not considered your working conditions and instead you are concentrating on the goal you have set for yourself. When you set a goal, you are a force to be reckoned with!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – About two weeks ago, it may have occurred to you that you should be making more of an effort to advance your career. If so, it will be easier for you to accept today’s constraints, as there is some probability that you will need to perform at your highest level. Be careful not to lose yourself in the attempt!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Your light, breezy spirit may have some trouble harmonizing with today’s prevailing mood. Usually when you are cornered, you are able to find a way to squirm to safety. Today you may run out of clever manoeuvers. Even though you face the day’s challenges alone and unaided, you survive them the same way. Good for you!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – What a day! Whether at work or at home, you may find yourself choosing between two options, both of which stem from anxiety! You may decide to vanquish your doubts by burying yourself in your work. If so, you can expect to expend a great deal of energy. Or you may react with indifference, and the apathy will cost you just as much. The situation will improve in a few days.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – It is often said your energy feeds on strong emotions. Situations that require some daring are an excellent source of such excitement. This is the key to understanding the day ahead. True, you can expect some hair-raising encounters, but how better to show off your skills as either an employee or passionate partner?

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You will have to rely on your analytical skills and steely self-control to navigate the stormy seas you find yourself in today. And there is no way to escape the stress. The worst pitfall facing you in your career or studies would be to doubt in your abilities. This is an opportunity to put your confidence to the test. Just make sure you pass it.