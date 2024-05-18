Today in High Prairie: May 19, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – May 19, 2024

Attend the church of your choice.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy cribbage games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave.

2:30-3:30 p.m. – Free Chess Club at HP Municipal Library for ages 11 years & under. Board provided.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – May 19, 2024

1795 – Johns Hopkins, US philanthropist

1868 – John Hayford, Founded geodesy

1890 – Ho Chi Minh, President of North Vietnam

1906 – Bruce Bennett, Sahara actor

1908 – Percy Williams, Canadian athlete

1922 – David McLean, Man in Marlboro ads

1925 – Malcolm X, African American activist

1925 – Pol Pot, Cambodian dictator

1928 – Colin Chapman, Founder of Lotus Cars

1942 – Gary Kildall, Created CP/M system

1945 – Pete Townshend, English rock guitarist

1946 – André the Giant, French pro wrestler

1947 – Jerry Hyman, Blood Sweat & Tears singer

1949 – Dusty Hill, ZZ Top rocker

1954 – Phil Rudd, AC/DC drummer

1959 – Nicole Brown Simpson, Murdered ex-wife of O.J. Simpson

1976 – Kevin Garnett, Boston Celtic

1981 – Georges St. Pierre, Canadian MMA fighter

This Day in Local History – May 19, 2024

May 19, 1913: The Swamp Swallows defeat the Old Timers 19-12 in the Grouard Baseball League opener.

May 19, 1971: South Peace News reports that the High Prairie Regals baseball club joins the Lesser Slave Lake Baseball League.

May 19, 1971: The Alberta Teachers Association hosts the HPSD Track and Field Meet. Donnelly G.P. Vanier wins the title with 243 points while E.W. Pratt is second with 233 points.

May 19, 1979: Lt.-Gov Ralph Steinhauer visits High Prairie and Grouard.

May 19, 1981: The Enilda Women’s Institute builds a recreation centre that would eventually become the bowling alley. It is used as a rollerskating rink until the group can afford to install lanes.

May 19, 1982: South Peace News reports that Clyde Auger and Karen Lemay are honoured as the top St. Andrew’s School athletes at Sports Awards Night.

May 19, 1985: The Driftpile Swingers win the Gift Lake Slo-Pitch Tournament defeating the Peavine Smokers 5-4 in the final.

May 19, 1987: The Gift Lake Sluggers defeat Grouard 1-0 as the High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League opens its season. Other games are rained out.

May 19, 1990: Darla Stewart is crowned High Prairie Indoor Rodeo Queen at the annual rodeo, which is held outdoors for the first time at the Stampede Grounds. Last year, the event was rained out after being held indoors since its inception.

May 19, 1993: South Peace News reports Joussard’s two grocery store owners are seeking permission to sell liquor at Tony’s Country Corner and Joussard Superette.

May 19, 1994: The track and field complex at E.W. Pratt and Prairie River Junior High schools is officially opened.

May 19, 1994: HPSD students smash 21 records at the junior and senior high school track meets.

May 19, 2006: Fire occurs at Buchanan Lumber just before 8 p.m. when a bearing on top of the Energy Building on the conveyor belt seizes and overheats. Firefighters from Enilda and High Prairie and Alberta Forestry fight the blaze until 2 a.m. Damage is estimated at $1 million.

May 19, 2006: Grade 3 Bishop Routhier School teacher Theresa Doody and parent Violet Noskey run 58 km to High Prairie from Peavine and raise $4,000 for a school field trip.

May 19, 2006: Brian Holmberg is honoured with a Solicitor General and Public Security and Crime Prevention Award for his 19 years of service to the Citizens on Patrol program.

May 19, 2006: Daniel Marcel Chapdelaine passes away in Whitehorse at the age of 40 years.

May 19, 2010: High Prairie’s Lorne Napier receives his 50-year Legion Membership Medal at a ceremony at the Legion Hall. Tony Belli also receives his Past President Medal.

May 19, 2010: East Prairie’s Roseanne Supernault wins a Rosie Award for Best Alberta Actress for her role in Blackstone. The award recognizes excellence in the Alberta Film and TV industry.

May 19, 2010: Eva Regina Klyne passes away in Prince Albert, Sask., at the age of 95 years. She farmed at Kinuso for many years and was active in community affairs.

May 19, 2011: A giant crane places two bins in place as the new High Prairie Seed Plant construction continues.

May 19, 2015: Jake Billard sets a new HPSD record at the Divisional Track and Field Meet in High Prairie in Junior Men’s High Jump. It’s the second straight year he sets a record.

May 19-21, 2016: Rain ands heavy, wet snow are a welcome relief to the region, suffering from dry conditions.

May 19, 2018: Huge crowds attend the grand opening of the Red Apple Store in High Prairie. Nick Amos is store manager. Over 100 people line up to attend the celebration and take part in grand opening sales.

May 19, 2018: Judy Grace Hopkins passes away at the age of 55 years.

This Day in World History – May 19, 2024

1506 – Christopher Columbus selects his son Diego Columbus as sole heir.

1568 – English Queen Elizabeth I arrests Mary Queen of Scots.

1571 – Miguel Lopez de Lagazpi founds Manila, Phillipines.

1857 – William Channing and Moses Farmer patent electric fire alarm.

1883 – “Buffalo Bill” Cody opens Buffalo Bill’s Wild West show in Omaha.

1884 – Ringling Brothers circus premieres.

1885 – First mass production of shoes occurs.

1892 – Charles Brady King invents pneumatic hammer.

1900 – World’s longest railroad tunnel linking Italy & Switzerland opens.

1906 – Boys’ Club of America organizes.

1910 – Passage of Earth through tail of Halley’s Comet causes near-panic.

1919 – Kelud volcano on Java erupts killing 5,160.

1928 – 51 frogs enter first annual “Frog Jumping Jubilee” in California.

1930 – White women win voting rights in South Africa.

1941 – Germany occupiers in Holland forbid bicycle taxis.

1941 – New Nazi battleship Bismarck leaves Gdynia, Poland.

1950 – New York Times reports of world’s smallest & dumbest mechanical brain.

1958 – US & Canada form North American Air Defense Command [NORAD].

1959 – The USS Triton, first submarine with 2 nuclear reactors, completed.

1964 – US diplomats find at least 40 secret microphones in Moscow embassy.

1967 – USSR ratifies treaty with US banning nuclear weapons in space.

1971 – USSR launches Mars 2, first spacecraft to crash land on Mars.

1974 – Valeri Giscard d’Estaing wins French presidential election.

1977 – “Smokey & the Bandit” film starring Burt Reynolds premieres.

1982 – Sophia Loren jailed in Naples for tax evasion.

1989 – Sue Ellen’s [Linda Gray] last appearance on TV soap “Dallas”.

1993 – Dow Jones closes above 3,500 for the first time.

1994 – Final Episode of TV drama “LA Law” after 8-year run.

1995 – World’s youngest doctor, Balamurali Ambati, 17, graduates.

2007 – “Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End” premieres.

2018 – American actress Meghan Markle marries Prince Harry.

2161 – Syzygy: 8 of 9 planets aligned on same side of sun.

Today’s Horoscopes – May 19, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – This is your day to shine! Everyone else may be squirming under the prevailing energy of the day, but you should be perfectly equipped to deal with any events that come your way. Despite the intense fluctuations in your general mood, things are on the upswing. You will find that matters will eventually come around your way. All the hard work you have put in lately is starting to pay off.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Give thanks to the people who are most precious to you. You will find words cut to the core issues much more easily. Stabilize your strong emotions and use them as fuel for your endeavours. The key today is to remember those who have helped you along the way. Everyone is a sensitive and loving individual, so treat them as such. Have fun with the people all around you.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Connect with the stabilizing force of the day. It is important for you to keep at least one foot on the ground, as powerful and intense emotions are likely to try to take over the scene. This is a good time to do things with passion. Do not hold back. Whatever you do today, you need to give it all or nothing. There is no room for any half-hearted attempts.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Your strong opinions might come into conflict with strong emotions today. Be aware that fountains of intensity are likely to spring from you as if you were a bottomless well. Realize you might need pay less attention to your logic today and concentrate on your heart. It could be hard to reason with people. If your heart does not support what you say, you might as well not say it.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Consciously, realize you are someone unique and special. Remember this through the day and let your actions reflect this affirmation. There is a rather distinct intensity to the day that might cause others to be on edge. Do not be disrupted if there are people freaking out in your world. The good news is you should be able to handle this intense blast of emotion easily. Emotions are your forte!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – The intensity of the day could work for you in one of two ways. You can either be depressed and weighed down by the intense emotionalism that is likely to well up, or you can take this incredible intensity and put it to good use. The choice is yours. Realize any action you take is going to be highly charged with feelings. Likewise, others will be extra sensitive about any move you make.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Combine today’s grounding force with a bit of emotional intensity from your heart to create a powerful combination of spirit that will surely make an impact on whatever you contact. The key is to not take yourself too seriously. If you do, there might be incidents that jump up to give you a thump on the head, reminding you that you are just as human as the rest of us.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Your lighthearted social demeanour could find a hard time fitting in with the general mood of the crowd today. You might find you are better off simply locating a quiet place and retreating from the group for a little while. Read a good book or magazine. Plan for the days ahead and let your mind prepare for the things you have in store.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You should be able to put on your famous smile this morning and keep it on all day! Advertise your beautiful soul to the world. If other people are sad, it is fine to sympathize, but do not bear their ailments for them. Keep up a bit of a shield to protect yourself from this energy. At the same time, you want to keep a window open so other people can see you from the inside.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Chances are there will be an emotional bite to the day that might put something of a hostile tone on anything you encounter. The key is to not get so fixed in your ways that you turn away from new experiences. You will find that interaction with others is exactly what is needed in order to keep things in balance. The masculine and feminine sides of your being are coming together quite nicely.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Your mood should be quite good today, and you will be well supported by the people around you. The key is to bring intense feelings directly to the table as you experience them. You will find other people share similar emotions at this time. The combination of energies between you and those close to you is simply magical. Join together with others on elaborate projects and special events.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Remember it is OK to have a little downtime. Do not feel like you have to always be up and on stage. Take some time to be mellow and quiet. Today is one of those intense days in which you feel overpowered by the energy around you. Do not resist this feeling. Sink into your emotions and experience them for the power that they can bring to your overall psyche.