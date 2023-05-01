Today in High Prairie: May 2, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – May 2, 2023

10-11:30 a.m. – Drop-in Morning Coffee at Joussard Homesteaders.

1 p.m. – Coffee Time at Kinuso Seniors Centre.

2 – 3 p.m. – Seniors Drop-In Walks at Kinuso Ag Hall. Come exercise in our hall!

7 p.m. – Whist games at Big Meadow Hall north of Enilda.

7 – 8 p.m. – Dog Obedience & Agility Session at HP Agriplex. Questions? Email krisbond16@gmailcom

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – May 2, 2023

1601 – Athanasius Kircher, Invented magic lantern

1729 – Catherine the Great, German Empress of Russia

1797 – Abraham Gesner, Canadian inventor of kerosene

1860 – Theodor Herzl, Founder of Zionist movement

1902 – Erin O’Brien-Moore, Peyton Place actress

1903 – Benjamin Spock, US pediatrician

1908 – William Bakewell, Gone with the Wind actor

1924 – Theodore Bikel, The Russians Are Coming actor

1932 – Bruce Glover, Diamonds are Forever actor

1933 – Bunk Gardner, Mothers Of Invention musician

1935 – Lance LeGault, The A-Team actor

1936 – Engelbert Humperdinck, British singer

1937 – Lorenzo Music, “Carlton the Doorman’s” voice

1937 – Ted Dabney, Founder of Atari

1942 – Jacques Rogge, Olympic Committee president

1945 – Goldy McJohn, Steppenwolf musician

1948 – Larry Gatlin, Gatlin Brothers singer

1950 – Lou Gramm, Foreigner rocker

1955 – Donatella Versace, Italian fashion designer

1962 – Big Boss Man, US pro wrestler

1966 – Belinda Stronach, Canadian politician

1972 – Dwayne Johnson, “The Rock” pro wrestler

1975 – David Beckham, English soccer midfielder

1980 – Pierre-Luc Gagnon, Canadian skateboarder

1983 – Christa Rigozzi, Swiss model

1985 – Kyle Busch, US auto racer

2015 – Princess Charlotte, Daughter of Prince William

This Day in Local History – May 2, 2023

May 2, 1914: The Grouard News reports the CNR pays $6.5 million in bonds at the provincial government in Edmonton. The sum is rumoured to be used to build branch lines in northern Alberta.

May 2, 1914: The Grouard News reports construction of the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia railroad is stopped until Aug. 1.

May 2, 1945: The Village of High Prairie has its first meeting with Verner Maurice as mayor.

May 2, 1969: Joyce Belcourt hits a home run and scores three runs as the hometown Faust Panthers defeat the Grouard ladies team 13-12 in an exhibition game.

May 2, 1971: McLennan’s Ruth Buchanan is elected president of the Winagami Beach Association at their annual general meeting.

May 2, 1975: A police car and a private car are both damaged after an 11-mile chase on gravel roads. Police pursue Gary James St. Arneault, 26, of Grouard, on the intersection north of Highway 2. Speeds reach in excess of over 60 miles per hour.

May 2, 1979: South Peace News reports Jo-Ann Hansen places second in the CFRN-TV Seach for Talent.

May 2, 1981: Audrey Marie Thunder, 24, and Wesley David Gladue, 30, of Gift Lake die in a trailer fire eight miles south of the settlement.

May 2, 1985: High Prairie RCMP Const. Herb Hahn is acquitted on an assault charge in provincial court.

May 2, 1987: Enilda Bowl holds its yearly awards banquet. Among the major winners are Laura Johansson and Klas Johansson. They rolled high singles of 359 and 367 respectively.

May 2, 1991: The High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League holds its organizational meeting and re-elects Chris Clegg as president.

May 2, 1996: Recycling bins are installed at Super A and Freson IGA.

May 2, 1996: The Development Appeal Board approves a 30-unit motel, bar and restaurant which eventually becomes the Dreamcatcher Inn owned by Ray Willier. St. Andrew’s School and St. Mark’s Anglican Church oppose the facility.

May 2, 1999: A train derailment at McLennan is caused by someone pulling a track switch. Three cars leave the tracks.

May 2, 2001: South Peace News reports High Prairie Seed Plant manager Joe Lizee receives a plaque for 30 years of service.

May 2, 2001: High Prairie town council cites playground improvements as its top priority at a special budget meeting.

May 2, 2005: Alan Bloom starts his new job as High Prairie’s second Special Constable.

May 2, 2005: Alicia Boisson and Shay-Lee Savill join South Peace News as summer staff reporters.

May 2, 2006: Aboriginal War Veteran Mike Belcourt passes away at the age of 89 years.

May 2, 2007: South Peace News features the problem of fisherman leaving trash on Lesser Slave Lake near Joussard. After months of meetings, officials decide to increase enforcement next winter.

May 2, 2009: South Peace News graphic artist Lawrence Andrews and eight others receive the top award for a student production at the Alberta Film and Television Awards in Edmonton. They win the award for their production Ayinanew which means “Eight” in Cree.

May 2, 2010: Former South Peace News pressman, area farmer and foster home provider Alex Visser passes away at the age of 71 years.

May 2, 2010: A team called the Cat’s Pyjamas, comprised of Tina Wilson, Ashley Burback, Cindy Ho and Jackie Martin, raises $1,600 for High Prairie Palliative Care during their annual Hospice Walk. Robert and Mable Goulet also raise $2,500. A final total was not available.

May 2, 2011: Athabasca MP Brian Jean retains his seat in the Athabasca constituency in the federal election, which returns Prime Minister Stephen Harper to power with 167 of 308 seats in the House of Commons.

May 2, 2012: South Peace News reports that the Faust Silver and Gold senior’s club receives a $25,000 federal grant to organize health and wellness meetings, as well as recreational activities.

May 2, 2014: Leann Peyre, Celeste Reid and Carolyn Winterburn all enter the competition for Elks Pro Rodeo Queen. Later, Reid suffers and injury and withdraws.

May 2, 2017: High Prairie town council decides to not take money from reserves to keep the tax rate the same as previous years. The mill rate increases 2.78 per cent for residential and non-residential property owners.

This Day in World History – May 2, 2023

1497 – John Cabot leaves Bristol, England searching for new lands across Atlantic.

1536 – Anne Boleyn is arrested and taken to the Tower of London.

1670 – King Charles II gives royal charter to the Hudson’s Bay Company.

1780 – William Herschel discovers first binary star.

1833 – Russian Tsar Nicolas I bans public sale of serfs.

1878 – US stops minting 20-cent coin.

1885 – “Good Housekeeping” magazine is first published.

1887 – Hannibal Goodwin patents celluloid photographic film.

1905 – French newspapers publish lists of Jules Verne’s unpublished work.

1908 – “Take me out to the Ball Game” registered for copyright.

1909 – Honus Wagner steals his way around bases in first inning vs Cubs.

1929 – Billie Holiday, 14, and her mother are arrested for prostitution.

1932 – Jack Benny’s first radio show premieres [NBC Blue Network].

1933 – In Germany, Adolf Hitler bans trade unions.

1938 – Ella Fitzgerald records “A-Tisket, A-Tasket.”

1941 – FCC approves regular scheduled commercial TV broadcasts.

1945 – More than 1 million German soldiers officially surrender.

1955 – Pulitzer prize awarded Tennessee Williams, “Cat on Hot Tin Roof.”

1956 – US Lab detects high-temperature microwave radiation from Venus.

1964 – First ascent of Shishapangma, the 14th highest mountain in the world.

1968 – Gold reaches then record high $39.35 per ounce in London.

1969 – British liner QE II leaves Southampton on maiden voyage to New York.

1975 – Apple records closes.

1981 – Radio Shack re-releases Model III TRSDOS 1.3 with 2 fixes.

1986 – Transportation Expo 86 opens in Vancouver, B.C.

1994 – Dr. Kervokian found innocent on assisting suicides.

1997 – Mercury Mail announces its 1 millionth internet subscriber.

2008 – Cyclone Nargis makes landfall in Myanmar; kills over 130,000 people.

2011 – Osama bin Laden is killed by US special forces in Pakistan.

2011 – The 2011 E. coli outbreak strikes Europe, leaving 30+ dead.

2015 – Boxing: Mayweather beats Pacquiao, makes most money of any fight.

2016 – Leicester wins English Premier League; start season at 5,000-1 odds.

2018 – Kanye West criticized for saying “slavery is a choice” in interview.

2018 – Indian city of Kanpur declared world’s most polluted city by WHO.

2018 – Iowa passes US’s strictest abortion ban, based on a fetal heartbeat.

Today’s Horoscopes – May 2, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – A heightened sense of idealized romance could hit you today. If you are not currently involved, beware! That wonderful new person you have just met may have a well-hidden side. If you are currently involved, expect a simultaneous high from romantic exhilaration and insecurity that maybe your beloved does not love you anymore. Either way, try to forget it. You will be more objective tomorrow.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Something you feel you desperately need right now is missing, and it is very well hidden. You may search the house for it and drive yourself crazy in the process. Do you really need it that badly? If so, sit for a moment and try to collect your thoughts. If you can not, leave it for now. You may find it by chance or through a sudden insight. Relax and hang in there!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Do not listen to gossip today. Any rumours that are spreading are likely to be based on false assumptions and totally outside the realm of reality. Yet someone who loves to talk is very convincing! Take anything you hear that you can not immediately verify with a grain of salt, if not the whole shaker. There is definitely something weird going on. Avoid it!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – A luxury you have been craving could seem very tempting today. Make sure you are really ready, willing, and able to spend the money to get it. Think about it carefully before whipping out your credit card. Do you really want it that much? Is the expense feasible right now? If so, go for it. Luxuries are not always a waste of money. They can do wonders for your self-esteem!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Emotional turmoil may overwhelm your usual objectivity and good sense today. Family problems could weigh on your mind, as communication between you and family members may be lacking. You might not feel in touch with what is going on. Try to encourage them to talk to you. If they will not, move on. Sometimes people want to deal with their troubles on their own. It is their choice.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Your imagination should fly high today. Whether you are into writing, music, or dance, make the most of your creative inspiration. If you do not, your ideas may vanish as soon as they appear. If you are too busy, at least make time to jot down your insights and any possibilities for developing them. Then you will have a record you can return to at a future date.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Doubts about a friend may plague you today. Did this person borrow money? Promise to do you a favour? Can you depend on this person? The best way to judge is by their track record. If they have been undependable in the past, chances are they might be again. It might be best for you to turn to someone else. Today, at least, your friend is best left in the clouds.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Confusion might get in the way of anything you hope to accomplish today. You may feel like you are walking around in a daze, uncertain of your actions. Try to stay focused and be your usual practical, objective self. It might not come as easily for you as it usually does, but you can do it. Have some coffee and make a list of what needs to be done. Sometimes that is all it takes.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Spiritual and metaphysical concepts may seem murky to you today. Ideas that friends accept as matters of course might feel strange. Do not get into an argument. Ask about books, websites, or magazines that you can consult for more input and, hopefully, clarity. Find out about future lectures on the subject. It should all come together eventually. You just need to be patient!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – A strange, bothersome feeling could plague you today, as if you can not remember something you need to do. Do not drive yourself crazy over this. Chances are you have not forgotten anything but had a rather irritating dream. If you can not seem to shake the idea, try asking your subconscious to pull up the dream. Write it down. Once you know what it is all about, you will probably feel free again.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Is a romantic partner having trouble communicating with family? If so, be prepared to hear about it today. Be a good listener. Your understanding and objectivity will be greatly appreciated. Your beloved probably is not seeing the real facts and needs an outside party to point this out. However, avoid the temptation to patronize. You could end up in the same doghouse!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Listen carefully when you receive instructions today. Your mind may not be as sharp as usual. If you are not careful, you could get on the wrong track and end up having to start all over again. Do not be too shy or ashamed to ask questions. It is always better to ask a question than make an unnecessary error. Proceed slowly and methodically and you will get through the day!