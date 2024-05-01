Today in High Prairie: May 2, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – May 2, 2024

10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Project Sewing at Joussard Homesteaders Hall. Bring your own lunch!

6:30 p.m. – Free Chess Club at HP Municipal Library for ages 12+. Board provided.

7 p.m. – Darts Night at McLennan Legion Hall. Everyone welcome!

7 p.m. – Play bridge card game at the HP Golden Age Club.

7 p.m. – Drop-In Badminton at McLennan Providence School 12 years and older, please.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – May 2, 2024

1601 – Athanasius Kircher, Invented magic lantern

1729 – Catherine the Great, German Empress of Russia

1797 – Abraham Gesner, Canadian inventor of kerosene

1860 – Theodor Herzl, Founder of Zionist movement

1902 – Erin O’Brien-Moore, Peyton Place actress

1903 – Benjamin Spock, US pediatrician

1908 – William Bakewell, Gone with the Wind actor

1924 – Theodore Bikel, The Russians Are Coming actor

1932 – Bruce Glover, Diamonds are Forever actor

1933 – Bunk Gardner, Mothers Of Invention musician

1935 – Lance LeGault, The A-Team actor

1936 – Engelbert Humperdinck, British singer

1937 – Lorenzo Music, “Carlton the Doorman’s” voice

1937 – Ted Dabney, Founder of Atari

1942 – Jacques Rogge, Olympic Committee president

1945 – Goldy McJohn, Steppenwolf musician

1948 – Larry Gatlin, Gatlin Brothers singer

1950 – Lou Gramm, Foreigner rocker

1955 – Donatella Versace, Italian fashion designer

1962 – Big Boss Man, US pro wrestler

1966 – Belinda Stronach, Canadian politician

1972 – Dwayne Johnson, “The Rock” pro wrestler

1975 – David Beckham, English soccer midfielder

1980 – Pierre-Luc Gagnon, Canadian skateboarder

1983 – Christa Rigozzi, Swiss model

1985 – Kyle Busch, US auto racer

2015 – Princess Charlotte, Daughter of Prince William

This Day in Local History – May 2, 2024

May 2, 1914: The Grouard News reports the CNR pays $6.5 million in bonds at the provincial government in Edmonton. The sum is rumoured to be used to build branch lines in northern Alberta.

May 2, 1914: The Grouard News reports construction of the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia railroad is stopped until Aug. 1.

May 2, 1945: The Village of High Prairie has its first meeting with Verner Maurice as mayor.

May 2, 1969: Joyce Belcourt hits a home run and scores three runs as the hometown Faust Panthers defeat the Grouard ladies team 13-12 in an exhibition game.

May 2, 1971: McLennan’s Ruth Buchanan is elected president of the Winagami Beach Association at their annual general meeting.

May 2, 1975: A police car and a private car are both damaged after an 11-mile chase on gravel roads. Police pursue Gary James St. Arneault, 26, of Grouard, on the intersection north of Highway 2. Speeds reach in excess of over 60 miles per hour.

May 2, 1979: South Peace News reports Jo-Ann Hansen places second in the CFRN-TV Seach for Talent.

May 2, 1981: Audrey Marie Thunder, 24, and Wesley David Gladue, 30, of Gift Lake die in a trailer fire eight miles south of the settlement.

May 2, 1985: High Prairie RCMP Const. Herb Hahn is acquitted on an assault charge in provincial court.

May 2, 1987: Enilda Bowl holds its yearly awards banquet. Among the major winners are Laura Johansson and Klas Johansson. They rolled high singles of 359 and 367 respectively.

May 2, 1991: The High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League holds its organizational meeting and re-elects Chris Clegg as president.

May 2, 1996: Recycling bins are installed at Super A and Freson IGA.

May 2, 1996: The Development Appeal Board approves a 30-unit motel, bar and restaurant which eventually becomes the Dreamcatcher Inn owned by Ray Willier. St. Andrew’s School and St. Mark’s Anglican Church oppose the facility.

May 2, 1999: A train derailment at McLennan is caused by someone pulling a track switch. Three cars leave the tracks.

May 2, 2001: South Peace News reports High Prairie Seed Plant manager Joe Lizee receives a plaque for 30 years of service.

May 2, 2001: High Prairie town council cites playground improvements as its top priority at a special budget meeting.

May 2, 2005: Alan Bloom starts his new job as High Prairie’s second Special Constable.

May 2, 2005: Alicia Boisson and Shay-Lee Savill join South Peace News as summer staff reporters.

May 2, 2006: Aboriginal War Veteran Mike Belcourt passes away at the age of 89 years.

May 2, 2007: South Peace News features the problem of fisherman leaving trash on Lesser Slave Lake near Joussard. After months of meetings, officials decide to increase enforcement next winter.

May 2, 2009: South Peace News graphic artist Lawrence Andrews and eight others receive the top award for a student production at the Alberta Film and Television Awards in Edmonton. They win the award for their production Ayinanew which means “Eight” in Cree.

May 2, 2010: Former South Peace News pressman, area farmer and foster home provider Alex Visser passes away at the age of 71 years.

May 2, 2010: A team called the Cat’s Pyjamas, comprised of Tina Wilson, Ashley Burback, Cindy Ho and Jackie Martin, raises $1,600 for High Prairie Palliative Care during their annual Hospice Walk. Robert and Mable Goulet also raise $2,500. A final total was not available.

May 2, 2011: Athabasca MP Brian Jean retains his seat in the Athabasca constituency in the federal election, which returns Prime Minister Stephen Harper to power with 167 of 308 seats in the House of Commons.

May 2, 2012: South Peace News reports that the Faust Silver and Gold senior’s club receives a $25,000 federal grant to organize health and wellness meetings, as well as recreational activities.

May 2, 2014: Leann Peyre, Celeste Reid and Carolyn Winterburn all enter the competition for Elks Pro Rodeo Queen. Later, Reid suffers and injury and withdraws.

May 2, 2017: High Prairie town council decides to not take money from reserves to keep the tax rate the same as previous years. The mill rate increases 2.78 per cent for residential and non-residential property owners.

This Day in World History – May 2, 2024

1497 – John Cabot leaves Bristol, England searching for new lands across Atlantic.

1536 – Anne Boleyn is arrested and taken to the Tower of London.

1670 – King Charles II gives royal charter to the Hudson’s Bay Company.

1780 – William Herschel discovers first binary star.

1833 – Russian Tsar Nicolas I bans public sale of serfs.

1878 – US stops minting 20-cent coin.

1885 – “Good Housekeeping” magazine is first published.

1887 – Hannibal Goodwin patents celluloid photographic film.

1905 – French newspapers publish lists of Jules Verne’s unpublished work.

1908 – “Take me out to the Ball Game” registered for copyright.

1909 – Honus Wagner steals his way around bases in first inning vs Cubs.

1929 – Billie Holiday, 14, and her mother are arrested for prostitution.

1932 – Jack Benny’s first radio show premieres [NBC Blue Network].

1933 – In Germany, Adolf Hitler bans trade unions.

1938 – Ella Fitzgerald records “A-Tisket, A-Tasket.”

1941 – FCC approves regular scheduled commercial TV broadcasts.

1945 – More than 1 million German soldiers officially surrender.

1955 – Pulitzer prize awarded Tennessee Williams, “Cat on Hot Tin Roof.”

1956 – US Lab detects high-temperature microwave radiation from Venus.

1964 – First ascent of Shishapangma, the 14th highest mountain in the world.

1968 – Gold reaches then record high $39.35 per ounce in London.

1969 – British liner QE II leaves Southampton on maiden voyage to New York.

1975 – Apple records closes.

1981 – Radio Shack re-releases Model III TRSDOS 1.3 with 2 fixes.

1986 – Transportation Expo 86 opens in Vancouver, B.C.

1994 – Dr. Kervokian found innocent on assisting suicides.

1997 – Mercury Mail announces its 1 millionth internet subscriber.

2008 – Cyclone Nargis makes landfall in Myanmar; kills over 130,000 people.

2011 – Osama bin Laden is killed by US special forces in Pakistan.

2011 – The 2011 E. coli outbreak strikes Europe, leaving 30+ dead.

2015 – Boxing: Mayweather beats Pacquiao, makes most money of any fight.

2016 – Leicester wins English Premier League; start season at 5,000-1 odds.

2018 – Kanye West criticized for saying “slavery is a choice” in interview.

2018 – Indian city of Kanpur declared world’s most polluted city by WHO.

2018 – Iowa passes US’s strictest abortion ban, based on a fetal heartbeat.

Today’s Horoscopes – May 2, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You might have questions about the satisfaction you feel about your personal life. It is possible you have more demands than ever. Things seem so urgent to you now. Why not take advantage of this attitude to talk about your deepest desires with your partner? Things will be much clearer. You may just need to express some of your negative emotions. It is important to do this before you begin to resent your partner.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Today is excellent for just letting your intuition guide you. If you have time, you might want to let your mind go and follow the train of thought wherever it takes you. You could find something out about yourself of which you unaware, something just waiting to be noticed. Remember, your desires are fantasies before they become realties, so dream a little.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today is the kind of day when all you want to do is think about a vacation. You are usually such a responsible, conscientious worker that you can afford to escape for just a few minutes. You could visit the world inside of you. You may even find something that has been on your mind for quite some time that requires some action by you now.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You are an excellent friend, and you take pride in helping the people around you. Have you ever thought about getting involved in a humanitarian cause or giving a few hours of your time every week to your local community? Today, these kinds of ideas could become a real part of your life. It is time to use all of your great ideas to help others.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Your natural compassion may have led you to choose a profession in which healing or helping other people is your primary duty. Even if this is not the case, the people around you may seem particularly demanding today. But be careful not to go beyond your personal limits or else you could be the one who needs other people’s help!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You have a rather strange day in front of you. The celestial atmosphere could be playing tricks on you. You might get aggravated for no reason at all, that is, unless it is because you have been meeting too many people who do not appreciate the original way you go about doing things. You may feel as if you live in a world full of dinosaurs. Do not give up yet!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You might be upset by certain financial matters today. Either you realize just how much you have been spending lately or you see that things will be tight in the months ahead. It is possible you invested a good deal of money in something that could have waited, and now you can not invest in something much more important. These are hard lessons to learn, but everyone learns them some time.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Just for today, ignore your habit of always trying to find an explanation for everything. Something is changing inside you and in the way you react to situations. The desire to incorporate life’s more unpredictable aspects into your personality is the basis for these changes. A lot of your theories are only there to reassure you, but you probably know that. Why not try being honest with yourself?

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – The planets want to make a deal with you today. Either you stay in bed fantasizing about life as a CEO or rock star or you get up, get dressed, and do what you have to do to make your dreams come true. Try and convince yourself once and for all you do not have to lose your childlike wonder when you enter the real world. That never goes away, no matter how old you get!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – It is possible you could meet someone today who will act as a kind of Pygmalion for you. You need to be surrounded and encouraged by people who believe in you, and it is good for you have people around to support you. If you do meet this kind of person, don’t be a showoff. Listen to what he or she has to say to you. It is for your own good.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You are particularly inspired by and sensitive to crisis situations. What that means is you can not stand to see other people suffer. Sometimes even you suffer because you do not allow yourself to do the things you like best and the things that help you feel fulfilled as a person. Why don’t you think about going easier on yourself, just for today? Try it – you might like it!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Days like today push you to act in the areas of your life where you may have hesitated before. Does your love life need a breath of fresh air? Have you been dreaming of a nice candlelit dinner with your partner? A weekend in the country? A new home? It is time to stop dreaming of happiness and do what you need to do to get it. It is well within your reach.