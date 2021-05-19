Today in High Prairie: May 20, 2021

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – May 20, 2021

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – May 20, 2021

Cherie Friesen

Kennedy Garinger

Rod Hill

Bob Calhoon

Brett Anderson

Garrett Zahacy

Trudy Quartly

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – May 20, 2021

Brenda Levesque

Sarah Rouselle

Steven Collins

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – May 20, 2021

1818 – William George Fargo, Founder of Wells Fargo

1851 – Emile Berliner, Invented 1st flat record

1895 – Reginald Mitchell, Spitfire manufacturer

1899 – Estelle Taylor, The Ten Commandments actress

1908 – Jimmy Stewart, It’s a Wonderful Life actor

1913 – William Hewlett, Co-founder Hewlett-Packard

1915 – Moshe Dayan, Israeli military leader

1923 – Edith Fellows, Pennies From Heaven actress

1926 – Vic Ames, Ames Brothers singer

1928 – Jack Kevorkian, Controversial US doctor

1940 – Sadaharu Oh, Japanese home run king

1940 – Shorty Long, Here Comes the Judge singer

1940 – Stan Mikita, Chicago Blackhawk

1944 – Joe Cocker, English rock vocalist

1944 – Dietrich Mateschitz, Co-creator Red Bull drink

1946 – Cher, I Got You Babe singer

1948 – Dave Thomas, Grace Under Fire actor

1955 – Steve George, Mr. Mister keyboardist

1959 – Bronson Pinchot, Beverly Hills Cop actor

1966 – Mindy Cohn, Facts of Life actress

1971 – Tony Stewart, American race car driver

1992 – Jack Gleeson, Game of Thrones actor

2011 – Doug the Pug, Internet celebrity dog

This Day in Local History: May 19

May 20, 1913: Oliver and Sidney Travers sell their Grouard sawmill to Jardine and McWaters.

May 20, 1914: The federal Minister of Railways hears the case of where the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia Railroad will go. Before the hearing, Grouard citizens are confident. “The hard fight being put up by the town will certainly bring success, writes Grouard News editor Roy. S. Burns. The Minister of Railways approves a branch line to Grouard. “Have received wire from Newell to effect that the railway company plans are approved subject to building a branch line to Grouard,” writes W.A. Griesbach.

May 20, 1915: The Grouard News moves to a Thursday publication date from Saturday to provide quicker access to High Prairie. Saturday publication meant the paper would not arrive to town until Wednesday. The Thursday publication allowed the paper to get to High Prairie Friday.

May 20, 1969: The Smith residence one-half mile south of High Prairie is destroyed by fire.

May 20, 1970: South Peace News publishes a photo of the construction of the Toronto Dominion Bank. An opening is expected in the fall.

May 20, 1970: South Peace News publishes a photo of Doug Meneice, who was named the 1969-70 Central Alberta Junior Hockey League MVP with the Olds Cascaders.

May 20, 1971: Students from E.W. Pratt High School compete and defeated on CBC’s Reach for the Top program against Jasper.

May 20, 1972: The High Prairie fire department responds to two grass fires in town within hours.

May 20, 1976: The St. Andrew’s School girl’s fastball team wins the Slave Lake Junior High School fastball championship at Widewater defeating Faust 26-14 in the final.

May 20, 1979: Indoor Rodeo organizers announce that 4,000 people attended their second annual event. Tracy Hansen is crowned Rodeo Queen.

May 20, 1980: The High Prairie Red Rooster Blues turn a triple play in helping them to a 6-1 win over East Prairie in the High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League opener for both teams.

May 20, 1984: The annual Indoor Rodeo is held and welcomes Miss Rodeo Alberta, Lana Kirtley, of Stettler. Shantel Jacobi is crowned Rodeo Queen.

May 20-21, 1989: The Indoor Rodeo moves outdoors for the first time in its 13-year history. However, snow and rain wipe out the annual event. Earlier in the year, the association decided to hold the rodeo outdoors for the first time because of a dispute with the High Prairie recreation board.

May 20, 1990: High Prairie Minor Baseball is revived and the mosquito team defeats Faust 15-12.

May 20, 1992: South Peace News reports that Slave Lake accepts High Prairie’s Fitness Challenge.

May 20, 1999: Alberta Power holds an open house to introduce its new name to the public: ATCO Electric.

May 20, 2000: Conservation officer Kevin Stalker and South Peace News reporter Stephanie VanYork have a rifle aimed at them near Hilliard’s Bay while returning home from assignment.

May 20, 2008: The High Prairie Men’s Fastball League season opens and welcomes East Prairie back into the league. However, their first game against the Peavine Boyz is postponed.

May 20, 2008: Gift Lake Metis Settlement receives $2,304,936 to pave the road from the community hall north and turning east to connect with Highway 750 to Atikameg. The grant is given under the Canada-Alberta Municipal Rural Infrastructure Fund.

May 20, 2008: Peavine Metis Settlement receives $1,806,136 to help build their arena. The grant is given under the Canada-Alberta Municipal Rural Infrastructure Fund.

May 20, 2008: New Mohawk gas station owners Jeromy and Amy Whalen celebrate their official grand opening.

May 20, 2009: Sucker Creek woman Linsay Willier, 22, qualifies for Canada’s Next Top Model. She eventually places second on the popular show.

May 20, 2009: Gift Lake resident Jen Laderoute writes a letter to the editor praising her community on its handling of the H1N1 crisis.

May 20, 2010: Joussard School students do their community service by picking garbage in the hamlet.

May 20, 2010: Samson Laboucan sets a record in the junior boy’s high jump with a leap of 1.50 metres at PRJH’s track and field meet.

May 20, 2011: Chris Parker starts his job as the Town of High Prairie’s CAO.

May 20, 2014: Northern Metallic opens its doors under the management of branch manager Sheldon Nyberg.

May 20, 2014: Two HPSD records are set at the Divisional Track and Field Meet in High Prairie. St. Andrew’s School student Jake Billard sets a new mark of 1.76 metres in the men’s high jump. E.W. Pratt High School’s Bryar Sware sets a new mark of 11.60 metres in the junior men’s triple jump.

May 20, 2015: High Prairie town council passes its taxation bylaw. The residential mill rate mill rate decreases 13.5 per cent and the non-residential mill rate decreases 3.36 per cent.

May 20, 2015: HPSD agrees to name its new administration centre the HPSD Learning Support Centre.

May 20, 2015: Kapawe’no First Nations Chief Frank Halcrow writes Big Lakes County asking for a meeting to help build a better working relationship.

May 20, 2019: High Prairie opens the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre to house people forced out of their homes due to wildfires in High Level.

This Day in World History – May 19

1293 – Earthquake strikes Kamakura Japan, 30,000 killed.

1310 – Shoes were made for both right & left feet.

1498 – Vasco da Gama 1st European to reach India by sea.

1609 – Shakespeare’s Sonnets are first published in London.

1774 – Britain gives Quebec, Labrador & territory north of Ohio.

1830 – D. Hyde patents fountain pen.

1845 – John Franklin sails from England to find Northwest Passage.

1873 – Levi Strauss and Jacob Davis patent the first blue jeans.

1875 – International Bureau of Weights & Measures forms by treaty.

1882 – Gotthard rail tunnel between Switzerland & Italy opens.

1892 – George Sampson patents clothes dryer.

1896 – Six-ton chandelier in Paris falls on the crowd; one dies.

1899 – 1st speeding infraction by a New York cabbie driver.

1916 – Codell, Kansas hit by tornado [also on same date in 1917 & 1918].

1920 – Policemen raid the Cubs’ bleachers & arrest 24 fans for gambling.

1926 – Thomas Edison says Americans prefer silent movies over talkies.

1927 – Charles Lindbergh takes off from New York to cross the Atlantic.

1927 – Saudi Arabia becomes independent of Great Britain.

1939 – 1st regular transatlantic airmail occurs: New York to France.

1954 – Chiang Kai-shek becomes president of Nationalist China.

1956 – 1st atomic fusion [thermonuclear] bomb dropped from plane.

1967 – 10,000 demonstrate against war in Vietnam.

1971 – Pentagon reports blacks constitute 11% of US soldiers in SE Asia.

1978 – US launches Pioneer Venus 1; produces 1st global radar map of Venus.

1979 – Elton John is the 1st western pop star to tour USSR.

1980 – 710 families in Love Canal area [Niagara Falls] are evacuated.

1980 – In a referendum, 59.5% of Quebec voters reject separatism.

1986 – Flintstones 25th Anniversary Celebration airs on CBS-TV.

1987 – Wrestler Jerry Lawler sues WWF for trademark name “King”.

1989 – China declares martial law in Beijing.

1989 – Walter McConnel, 57, is oldest to reach 27,000’ Mt Everest top.

1990 – Hubble Space Telescope sends its 1st photographs from space.

1993 – 274th & final “Cheers” episode on NBC.

2013 – Church of Scotland votes to allow openly gay men to be ministers.

2013 – Yahoo purchases Tumbler for $1.1 billion.

2015 – After 33 years, “Late Show with David Letterman” airs for last time.

Today’s Horoscopes – May 19, 2021

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You could write fiction or journalism well today. There’s a good possibility you have given some thought to a literary line of work. Why do you hesitate? Its never too late. Find the time to write a story. If you have a negative attitude about the things you do, how will you get anything done?

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Today is your day! Do your best to make your mark on the people around you, especially those closest to your heart. You will outdo yourself, grabbing attention without even meaning to. You will be considered very attractive. Don’t be surprised if your calendar fills up. This is your reward for all your work over the past few weeks.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Here you go again, philosophizing about what personal expression, creation, and authenticity are all about. Have you noticed you have some problems expressing issues that don’t fall within the norm? Your strong will and desire to be appreciated get in your way. It isn’t easy to express yourself authentically when you’re trying to make an impression on others.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Several days ago you may have experienced a strong feeling of connection. People close to you opened their hearts and expressed their hopes for the future. Today you’re likely to feel new ambitions budding, which may have been initiated by the earlier experience. The day’s aspects are bound to inspire you!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – There are some wonderful surprises in store for you. They could come in the form of a new career opportunity or potential dates. With the current planetary aspects, you can avail yourself of the best ways to find personal and professional fulfillment. Don’t hesitate to be original. That quality will trump everything else!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You can look forward to a day full of satisfaction. You may have made a strong impression on the people around you as you learned to moderate your outspokenness. Supportive friends surround you today. Everyone seems willing to listen, and they trust you implicitly. It looks as though you’re finding a place for yourself!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You’re definitely going to appreciate the harmony today. After the confrontational mood of the past several days, it looks as though you will be able to rest a bit. If you feel somewhat weary, it’s for good reason. Today provides a good opportunity to rid yourself of the burdens people are trying to make you carry.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – The day will come when an authority applauds you for your work or research. Only then will you understand that you’ve let yourself be fooled by society. Much as you believe otherwise, society isn’t trying to stifle you or stop you from being you. It’s true that pioneers often aren’t recognized until they can show some results.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You may feel that certain values in your profession won’t let you undertake certain activities. But are you sure about this, or have you tried to convince yourself of it so you won’t have to confront the part of you that yearns to explore? Perhaps you should try to be braver than you’ve been. It would be worth it.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – There are some wonderful surprises in store for you. They could come in the form of a new career opportunity or potential dates. With the current planetary aspects, you can avail yourself of the best ways to find personal and professional fulfillment. Don’t hesitate to be original. That quality will trump everything else!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You can look forward to a day full of satisfaction. You may have made a strong impression on the people around you as you learned to moderate your outspokenness. Supportive friends surround you today. Everyone seems willing to listen, and they trust you implicitly. It looks as though you’re finding a place for yourself!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Why not say yes a little more than usual? You can be stubborn and want to do only what you want. It isn’t easy to lead you into the unknown. You like to prepare in advance. Today when people make unusual propositions, why not go agree? Go on! Jump in without looking for a change. It will do wonders for your outlook.