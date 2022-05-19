Today in High Prairie: May 20, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – May 20, 2022

10 a.m. – Coffee Time at Kinuso Senior Centre.

1:30 p.m. – Cribbage games at HP Golden Age Centre.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meeting at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – May 20, 2022

1818 – William George Fargo, Founder of Wells Fargo

1851 – Emile Berliner, Invented first flat record

1895 – Reginald Mitchell, Spitfire manufacturer

1899 – Estelle Taylor, The Ten Commandments actress

1908 – Jimmy Stewart, It’s a Wonderful Life actor

1913 – William Hewlett, Co-founder Hewlett-Packard

1915 – Moshe Dayan, Israeli military leader

1923 – Edith Fellows, Pennies From Heaven actress

1926 – Vic Ames, Ames Brothers singer

1928 – Jack Kevorkian, Controversial US doctor

1940 – Sadaharu Oh, Japanese home run king

1940 – Shorty Long, Here Comes the Judge singer

1940 – Stan Mikita, Chicago Blackhawk

1944 – Joe Cocker, English rock vocalist

1944 – Dietrich Mateschitz, Co-creator Red Bull drink

1946 – Cher, I Got You Babe singer

1948 – Dave Thomas, Grace Under Fire actor

1955 – Steve George, Mr. Mister keyboardist

1959 – Bronson Pinchot, Beverly Hills Cop actor

1966 – Mindy Cohn, Facts of Life actress

1971 – Tony Stewart, American race car driver

1992 – Jack Gleeson, Game of Thrones actor

2011 – Doug the Pug, Internet celebrity dog

This Day in Local History – May 20, 2022

May 20, 1913: Oliver and Sidney Travers sell their Grouard sawmill to Jardine and McWaters.

May 20, 1914: The federal Minister of Railways hears the case of where the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia railroad will go. Before the hearing, Grouard citizens are confident. “The hard fight being put up by the town will certainly bring success,” writes Grouard News editor Roy. S. Burns. The Minister of Railways approves a branch line to Grouard. “Have received wire from Newell to effect that the railway company plans are approved subject to building a branch line to Grouard,” writes W.A. Griesbach.

May 20, 1915: The Grouard News moves to a Thursday publication date from Saturday to provide quicker access to High Prairie. Saturday publication meant the paper would not arrive to town until Wednesday. The Thursday publication allowed the paper to get to High Prairie Friday.

May 20, 1969: The Smith residence one-half mile south of High Prairie is destroyed by fire.

May 20, 1970: South Peace News reports on the arrival of the town’s new garbage truck.

May 20, 1970: South Peace News publishes a photo of the construction of the Toronto Dominion Bank. An opening is expected in the fall.

May 20, 1970: South Peace News publishes a photo of Doug Meneice, who was named the 1969-70 Central Alberta Junior Hockey League MVP with the Olds Cascaders.

May 20, 1971: The High Prairie Regals baseball club loses their season opener at home to Slave Lake 5-2. Ed Fudali takes the loss.

May 20, 1971: Students from E.W. Pratt High School compete and defeated on CBC’s Reach for the Top program against Jasper.

May 20, 1972: A two-car collision east of town sends four to hospital.

May 20, 1972: The High Prairie fire department responds to two grass fires in town within hours.

May 20, 1976: The St. Andrew’s School girl’s fastball team wins the Slave Lake Junior High School fastball championship at Widewater defeating Faust 26-14 in the final.

May 20, 1979: Indoor Rodeo organizers announce that 4,000 people attended their second annual event. Tracy Hansen is crowned Rodeo Queen.

May 20, 1980: The High Prairie Red Rooster Blues turn a triple play in helping them to a 6-1 win over East Prairie in the High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League opener for both teams.

May 20, 1984: The annual Indoor Rodeo is held and welcomes Miss Rodeo Alberta, Lana Kirtley, of Stettler. Shantel Jacobi is crowned Rodeo Queen.

May 20, 1987: South Peace News reports the High Prairie Regional Economic Development Board decides to go on its own in the Community Futures Program.

May 20-21, 1989: The Indoor Rodeo moves outdoors for the first time in its 13-year history. However, snow and rain wipe out the annual event. Earlier in the year, the association decided to hold the rodeo outdoors for the first time because of a dispute with the High Prairie Recreation Board.

May 20, 1990: High Prairie Minor Baseball is revived and the mosquito team defeats Faust 15-12.

May 20, 1992: South Peace News reports that Slave Lake accepts High Prairie’s Fitness Challenge.

May 20, 1999: Alberta Power holds an open house to introduce its new name to the public; ATCO Electric.

May 20, 2000: Conservation officer Kevin Stalker and South Peace News reporter Stephanie VanYork have a rifle aimed at them near Hilliard’s Bay while returning home from assignment.

May 20, 2008: The High Prairie Men’s Fastball League season opens and welcomes East Prairie back into the league. However, their first game against the Peavine Boyz is postponed.

May 20, 2008: Gift Lake Metis Settlement receives $2,304,936 to pave the road from the community hall north and turning east to connect with Highway 750 to Atikameg. The grant is given under the Canada-Alberta Municipal Rural Infrastructure Fund.

May 20, 2008: Peavine Metis Settlement receives $1,806,136 to help build their arena. The grant is given under the Canada-Alberta Municipal Rural Infrastructure Fund.

May 20, 2008: New Mohawk gas station owners Jeromy and Amy Whalen celebrate their official grand opening.

May 20, 2008: St. Andrew’s School student Samantha Fung receives a $1,000 scholarship from Meyers Norris Penny chartered accountants in Peace River.

May 20, 2009: Sucker Creek woman Linsay Willier, 22, qualifies for Canada’s Next Top Model. She eventually places second on the popular show.

May 20, 2009: Alleged sex crimes from over 35 years ago result in Faust RCMP charging a Driftpile man, 64, with four Criminal Code offences.

May 20, 2009: Gift Lake resident Jen Laderoute writes a letter to the editor praising her community on its handling of the H1N1 crisis.

May 20, 2010: Joussard School students do their community service by picking garbage in the hamlet.

May 20, 2010: Samson Laboucan sets a record in the junior boy’s high jump with a leap of 1.50 metres at PRJH’s track and field meet.

May 20, 2011: Chris Parker starts his job as the Town of High Prairie’s [CAO] manager.

May 20, 2014: Northern Metallic opens its doors under the management of branch manager Sheldon Nyberg.

May 20, 2014: Two HPSD records are set at the Divisional Track and Field Meet in High Prairie. St. Andrew’s School student Jake Billard sets a new mark of 1.76 metres in the men’s high jump. E.W. Pratt High School’s Bryar Sware sets a new mark of 11.60 metres in the junior men’s triple jump.

May 20, 2015: South Peace News reports that Dr. Ali Niazee is recruited to serve High Prairie this coming summer.

May 20, 2015: High Prairie town council passes its taxation bylaw. The residential mill rate mill rate decreases 13.5 per cent and the non-residential mill rate decreases 3.36 per cent.

May 20, 2015: HPSD agrees to name its new administration centre the HPSD Learning Support Centre.

May 20, 2015: Kapawe’no First Nations Chief Frank Halcrow writes Big Lakes County asking for a meeting to help build a better working relationship.

May 20, 2019: High Prairie opens the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre to house people forced out of their homes due to wildfires in High Level.

This Day in World History – May 20, 2022

1293 – Earthquake strikes Kamakura Japan, 30,000 killed.

1303 – Treaty of Paris restores Gascony to the English.

1310 – Shoes were made for both right and left feet for the first time.

1498 – Vasco da Gama is first European to reach India by sea.

1609 – Shakespeare’s Sonnets are first published in London.

1830 – D. Hyde patents fountain pen.

1845 – John Franklin sails from England to find Northwest Passage.

1873 – Levi Strauss and Jacob Davis patent the first blue jeans.

1875 – International Bureau of Weights & Measures forms by treaty.

1882 – Gotthard rail tunnel between Switzerland & Italy opens.

1892 – George Sampson patents clothes dryer.

1896 – Six-ton chandelier in Paris falls on the crowd; one dies.

1899 – First speeding infraction by a New York cabbie driver.

1916 – Codell, Kansas hit by tornado [also on same date in 1917 & 1918].

1918 – First electrically propelled warship sails.

1920 – Policemen raid the Cubs’ bleachers & arrest 24 fans for gambling.

1926 – Thomas Edison says Americans prefer silent movies over talkies.

1927 – Charles Lindbergh takes off from New York to cross the Atlantic.

1927 – Saudi Arabia becomes independent of Great Britain.

1939 – First regular transatlantic airmail occurs: New York to France.

1954 – Chiang Kai-shek becomes president of Nationalist China.

1956 – First atomic fusion [thermonuclear] bomb dropped from plane.

1967 – BBC bans Beatles’ “A Day in the Life” because of drug references.

1971 – Pentagon reports blacks constitute 11% of US soldiers in SE Asia.

1978 – US launches Pioneer Venus 1; produces first global radar map of Venus.

1979 – Elton John is the first western pop star to tour USSR.

1980 – 710 families in Love Canal area [Niagara Falls] are evacuated.

1980 – In a referendum, 59.5% of Quebec voters reject separatism.

1986 – Flintstones 25th Anniversary Celebration airs on CBS-TV.

1987 – Wrestler Jerry Lawler sues WWF for trademark name “King”.

1989 – China declares martial law in Beijing.

1989 – Walter McConnel, 57, is oldest to reach 27,000-foot Mount Everest top.

1990 – Hubble Space Telescope sends its first photographs from space.

1993 – 274th & final “Cheers” episode on NBC.

2013 – Church of Scotland votes to allow openly gay men to be ministers.

2013 – Yahoo purchases Tumbler for $1.1 billion.

2015 – After 33 years, “Late Show with David Letterman” airs for last time.

Today’s Horoscopes – May 20, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Remember it is OK to have a little downtime. Do not feel like you have to always be up and on stage. Take some time to be mellow and quiet. Today is one of those intense days in which you feel overpowered by the energy around you. Do not resist this feeling. Sink into your emotions and experience them for the power they can bring to your overall psyche!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – This is your day to shine. Everyone else may be squirming under the prevailing energy of the day, but you should be perfectly equipped to deal with any events that come your way. Despite the intense fluctuations in your general mood, things are on the upswing. You will find matters will eventually come around your way. All the hard work you have put in lately is starting to pay off!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Give thanks to the people who are most precious to you. You will find words cut to the core issues much more easily. Stabilize your strong emotions and use them as fuel for you endeavours. The key today is to remember those who have helped you along the way. Everyone is a sensitive and loving individual, so treat them as such. Have fun with the people all around you!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Connect with the stabilizing force of the day. It is important for you to keep at least one foot on the ground, as powerful and intense emotions are likely to try to take over the scene. This is a good time to do things with passion. Do not hold back. Whatever you do today, you need to give it all or nothing. There is no room for any half-hearted attempts!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Your strong opinions might come into conflict with strong emotions today. Be aware that fountains of intensity are likely to spring from you as if you were a bottomless well. Realize you might need to pay less attention to your logic today and concentrate on your heart. It could be hard to reason with people. If your heart does not support what you say, you might as well not say it!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Consciously, realize you are someone unique and special. Remember this through the day and let your actions reflect this affirmation. There is a rather distinct intensity to the day that might cause others to be on edge. Do not be disrupted if there are people freaking out in your world. The good news is you should be able to handle this intense blast of emotion easily. Emotions are your forte!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – The intensity of the day could work for you in one of two ways. You can either be depressed and weighed down by the intense emotionalism that is likely to well up, or you can take this incredible intensity and put it to good use. The choice is yours. Realize any action you take is going to be highly charged with feelings. Likewise, others will be extra sensitive about any move you make!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Combine today’s grounding force with a bit of emotional intensity from your heart to create a powerful combination of spirit that will surely make an impact on whatever you contact. The key is to not take yourself too seriously. If you do, there might be incidents that jump up to give you a thump on the head, reminding you that you are just as human as the rest of us!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Your lighthearted social demeanour could find a hard time fitting in with the general mood of the crowd today. You might find you are better off simply locating a quiet place and retreating from the group for a little while. Read a good book or magazine. Plan for the days ahead and let your mind prepare for the things you have in store!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You should be able to put on your famous smile this morning and keep it on all day. Advertise your beautiful soul to the world. If other people are sad, it is fine to sympathize, but do not bear their ailments for them. Keep up a bit of a shield to protect yourself from this energy. At the same time, you want to keep a window open so other people can see you from the inside!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Chances are there will be an emotional bite to the day that might put something of a hostile tone on anything you encounter. The key is to not get so fixed in your ways that you turn away from new experiences. You will find that interaction with others is exactly what is needed in order to keep things in balance. The masculine and feminine sides of your being are coming together quite nicely!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Your mood should be quite good today, and you will be well supported by the people around you. The key is to bring intense feelings directly to the table as you experience them. You will find other people share similar emotions at this time. The combination of energies between you and those close to you is simply magical. Join together with others on elaborate projects and special events!