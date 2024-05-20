Today in High Prairie: May 20, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – May 20, 2024

Victoria Day!

10 – 11 a.m. – Movement Mondays at JCA Hall in Joussard. Light exercise, stretching. Free!

1 – 4:30 p.m. – Play Mah Jong at Joussard Homesteaders Hall.

6:30 p.m. – Free Chess Club at HP Municipal Library for ages 12+. Board provided.

7 p.m. – Ladies Time Out at Kinuso Seniors Centre.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – May 20, 2024

1818 – William George Fargo, Founder of Wells Fargo

1851 – Emile Berliner, Invented first flat record

1895 – Reginald Mitchell, Spitfire manufacturer

1899 – Estelle Taylor, The Ten Commandments actress

1908 – Jimmy Stewart, It’s a Wonderful Life actor

1913 – William Hewlett, Co-founder Hewlett-Packard

1915 – Moshe Dayan, Israeli military leader

1923 – Edith Fellows, Pennies From Heaven actress

1926 – Vic Ames, Ames Brothers singer

1928 – Jack Kevorkian, Controversial US doctor

1940 – Sadaharu Oh, Japanese home run king

1940 – Shorty Long, Here Comes the Judge singer

1940 – Stan Mikita, Chicago Blackhawk

1944 – Joe Cocker, English rock vocalist

1944 – Dietrich Mateschitz, Co-creator Red Bull drink

1946 – Cher, I Got You Babe singer

1948 – Dave Thomas, Grace Under Fire actor

1955 – Steve George, Mr. Mister keyboardist

1959 – Bronson Pinchot, Beverly Hills Cop actor

1966 – Mindy Cohn, Facts of Life actress

1971 – Tony Stewart, American race car driver

1992 – Jack Gleeson, Game of Thrones actor

2011 – Doug the Pug, Internet celebrity dog

This Day in Local History – May 20, 2024

May 20, 1913: Oliver and Sidney Travers sell their Grouard sawmill to Jardine and McWaters.

May 20, 1914: The federal Minister of Railways hears the case of where the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia railroad will go. Before the hearing, Grouard citizens are confident. “The hard fight being put up by the town will certainly bring success,” writes Grouard News editor Roy. S. Burns. The Minister of Railways approves a branch line to Grouard. “Have received wire from Newell to effect that the railway company plans are approved subject to building a branch line to Grouard,” writes W.A. Griesbach.

May 20, 1915: The Grouard News moves to a Thursday publication date from Saturday to provide quicker access to High Prairie. Saturday publication meant the paper would not arrive to town until Wednesday. The Thursday publication allowed the paper to get to High Prairie Friday.

May 20, 1970: South Peace News reports on the arrival of the town’s new garbage truck.

May 20, 1970: South Peace News publishes a photo of the construction of the Toronto Dominion Bank. An opening is expected in the fall.

May 20, 1970: South Peace News publishes a photo of Doug Meneice, who was named the 1969-70 Central Alberta Junior Hockey League MVP with the Olds Cascaders.

May 20, 1971: The High Prairie Regals baseball club loses their season opener at home to Slave Lake 5-2. Ed Fudali takes the loss.

May 20, 1971: Students from E.W. Pratt High School compete and defeated on CBC’s Reach for the Top program against Jasper.

May 20, 1972: A two-car collision east of town sends four to hospital.

May 20, 1972: The High Prairie fire department responds to two grass fires in town within hours.

May 20, 1976: The St. Andrew’s School girl’s fastball team wins the Slave Lake Junior High School fastball championship at Widewater after defeating Faust 26-14 in the final.

May 20, 1979: Indoor Rodeo organizers announce that 4,000 people attended their second annual event. Tracy Hansen is crowned Rodeo Queen.

May 20, 1980: The High Prairie Red Rooster Blues turn a triple play in helping them to a 6-1 win over East Prairie in the High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League opener for both teams.

May 20, 1984: The annual Indoor Rodeo is held and welcomes Miss Rodeo Alberta, Lana Kirtley, of Stettler. Shantel Jacobi is crowned Rodeo Queen.

May 20-21, 1989: The Indoor Rodeo moves outdoors for the first time in its 13-year history. However, snow and rain wipe out the annual event. Earlier in the year, the association decided to hold the rodeo outdoors for the first time because of a dispute with the High Prairie Recreation Board.

May 20, 1990: High Prairie Minor Baseball is revived and the mosquito team defeats Faust 15-12.

May 20, 1992: South Peace News reports that Slave Lake accepts High Prairie’s Fitness Challenge.

May 20, 1999: Alberta Power holds an open house to introduce its new name to the public; ATCO Electric.

May 20, 2000: Conservation officer Kevin Stalker and South Peace News reporter Stephanie VanYork have a rifle aimed at them near Hilliard’s Bay while returning home from assignment.

May 20, 2008: The High Prairie Men’s Fastball League season opens and welcomes East Prairie back into the league. However, their first game against the Peavine Boyz is postponed.

May 20, 2008: Gift Lake Metis Settlement receives $2,304,936 to pave the road from the community hall north and turning east to connect with Highway 750 to Atikameg. The grant is given under the Canada-Alberta Municipal Rural Infrastructure Fund.

May 20, 2008: Peavine Metis Settlement receives $1,806,136 to help build their arena. The grant is given under the Canada-Alberta Municipal Rural Infrastructure Fund.

May 20, 2008: New Mohawk gas station owners Jeromy and Amy Whalen celebrate their official grand opening.

May 20, 2009: Sucker Creek woman Linsay Willier, 22, qualifies for Canada’s Next Top Model. She eventually places second on the popular show.

May 20, 2009: Alleged sex crimes from over 35 years ago result in Faust RCMP charging a Driftpile man, 64, with four Criminal Code offences.

May 20, 2009: Gift Lake resident Jen Laderoute writes a letter to the editor praising her community on its handling of the H1N1 crisis.

May 20, 2010: Joussard School students do their community service by picking garbage in the hamlet.

May 20, 2010: Samson Laboucan sets a record in the junior boy’s high jump with a leap of 1.50 metres at PRJH’s track and field meet.

May 20, 2011: Chris Parker starts his job as the Town of High Prairie’s [CAO] manager.

May 20, 2014: Northern Metallic opens its doors under the management of branch manager Sheldon Nyberg.

May 20, 2014: Two HPSD records are set at the Divisional Track and Field Meet in High Prairie. St. Andrew’s School student Jake Billard sets a new mark of 1.76 metres in the men’s high jump. E.W. Pratt High School’s Bryar Sware sets a new mark of 11.60 metres in the junior men’s triple jump.

May 20, 2015: South Peace News reports that Dr. Ali Niazee is recruited to serve High Prairie this coming summer.

May 20, 2015: HPSD agrees to name its new administration centre the HPSD Learning Support Centre.

May 20, 2019: High Prairie opens the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre to house people forced out of their homes due to wildfires in High Level.

This Day in World History – May 20, 2024

1293 – Earthquake strikes Kamakura Japan, 30,000 killed.

1303 – Treaty of Paris restores Gascony to the English.

1310 – Shoes were made for both right and left feet for the first time.

1498 – Vasco da Gama is first European to reach India by sea.

1609 – Shakespeare’s Sonnets are first published in London.

1830 – D. Hyde patents fountain pen.

1845 – John Franklin sails from England to find Northwest Passage.

1873 – Levi Strauss and Jacob Davis patent the first blue jeans.

1875 – International Bureau of Weights & Measures forms by treaty.

1882 – Gotthard rail tunnel between Switzerland & Italy opens.

1892 – George Sampson patents clothes dryer.

1896 – Six-ton chandelier in Paris falls on the crowd; one dies.

1899 – First speeding infraction by a New York cabbie driver.

1916 – Codell, Kansas hit by tornado [also on same date in 1917 & 1918].

1918 – First electrically propelled warship sails.

1920 – Policemen raid the Cubs’ bleachers & arrest 24 fans for gambling.

1926 – Thomas Edison says Americans prefer silent movies over talkies.

1927 – Charles Lindbergh takes off from New York to cross the Atlantic.

1927 – Saudi Arabia becomes independent of Great Britain.

1939 – First regular transatlantic airmail occurs: New York to France.

1954 – Chiang Kai-shek becomes president of Nationalist China.

1956 – First atomic fusion [thermonuclear] bomb dropped from plane.

1967 – BBC bans Beatles’ “A Day in the Life” because of drug references.

1971 – Pentagon reports blacks constitute 11% of US soldiers in SE Asia.

1978 – US launches Pioneer Venus 1; produces first global radar map of Venus.

1979 – Elton John is the first western pop star to tour USSR.

1980 – 710 families in Love Canal area [Niagara Falls] are evacuated.

1980 – In a referendum, 59.5% of Quebec voters reject separatism.

1986 – Flintstones 25th Anniversary Celebration airs on CBS-TV.

1987 – Wrestler Jerry Lawler sues WWF for trademark name “King”.

1989 – China declares martial law in Beijing.

1989 – Walter McConnel, 57, is oldest to reach 27,000-foot Mount Everest top.

1990 – Hubble Space Telescope sends its first photographs from space.

1993 – 274th & final “Cheers” episode on NBC.

2013 – Church of Scotland votes to allow openly gay men to be ministers.

2013 – Yahoo purchases Tumbler for $1.1 billion.

2015 – After 33 years, “Late Show with David Letterman” airs for last time.

Today’s Horoscopes – May 20, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – If you find your companions a bit too stodgy, today is the day to jostle them out of complacency. You may enjoy experimenting with a bit of naughtiness. For example, how will the people around you react if you flout certain social taboos, such as talking openly about sex? Since you are comfortable with the subject, why not have fun stretching the limits of convention?

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – There is the likelihood you have been a bit of a loner lately. It is as though you decided to look at things differently from the rest of the world, rejecting the individualistic viewpoint in favour of a more global one. Today, you may achieve a new phase in this process. You may attain some summit of consciousness from which you finally have the ability to forgive!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Is there some material need weighing on your spirit right now? If you can not see how to solve the problem alone, why not discuss it with your friends? They may have some ideas. Today, the word “impossible” has been banished from the English language. Take advantage of the opportunity to look for solutions in unlikely places.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Today’s prospects should suit the dynamic, idealistic being that you are, especially right now. There will be some criticism in the air, and you will not miss an opportunity to punctuate your comments with your famous irony. Your viewpoints on corporate rigidity and conformist attitudes are well known, but today your sense of humour prevails and people listen to you with pleasure!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – There is an excellent day on the horizon. If you feel hemmed in by fears or uncertainties in your love life, the day ahead will give you the courage to discuss these matters with your mate. Even if more time is necessary to settle things completely, you should make good use of today’s clear communication channels. You will not be disappointed (and neither will your mate).

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You can expect to be more and more interested in new technologies these days. What you once considered very progressive now seems much closer to reality. You will notice to what an extent it is now crucial for you to align yourself with the cutting-edge technology that surrounds you. Do not hesitate. You are by definition a pioneer, so full speed ahead to these new frontiers!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – For a while now, a certain number of planetary configurations have been continually pushing you to become aware that you live on a whole planet and not just in a city or neighbourhood. You are becoming more aware of society at large. This means you may be increasingly attracted to large-scale movements. Now is the time to get involved!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – The current configuration of the planets will make you the bearer of a new philosophy. This does not mean you will be New Age, but more precisely you will have ideas that evolved from it. It is easy to imagine you attending conferences given by the leading minds of the day. Most assuredly, you are searching for answers. Be careful about being too easily convinced by any “truth” that comes your way.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You may feel you have made real progress in your relationships. And you are right to feel this way. “Evolution” best defines the path you are on right now. You can be proud of yourself, because the work you do on an individual level is the best way for you to contribute to the development of society. This way of taking action is no less important than the work done by global organizations.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Why not radically change the way you behave toward others? You are in the process of orienting yourself toward establishing relationships that are more solid and enriching, with far fewer risks involved. This was not the case before. When you do not try so hard to seduce and impress, your audience claps louder. Just be yourself, and gain approval.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – This could be a good day to try relaxation techniques that are a little bit out of the ordinary. Who knows? Maybe you will even learn something from these unorthodox methods. Why not explore shiatsu or polarity? These techniques can do wonders for restoring your energy, an element that has been in short supply for you lately. Give it a try. As the good doctor said, “This won’t hurt a bit.”

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Currently, you are in the midst of some profound questioning about your emotional attitudes. You will probably find yourself totally free of inhibitions, much to your delight. It is an opportunity to meet new people and perhaps become a bit more open-minded. You can expect lively events and much pleasure from love.