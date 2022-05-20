Today in High Prairie: May 21, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – May 21, 2022

7 – 11 p.m. – Jamboree at Triangle Hall. Music, dancing, socializing. Call [780] 523-5367 for details.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – May 21, 2022

1688 – Alexander Pope, Translation of Homer

1844 – Henri Rousseau, French painter

1860 – Willem Einthoven, Invented electrocardiogram

1878 – Glenn Curtiss, Invented the hydroplane

1907 – Dandy Nichols, Till Death Us Do Part actress

1917 – Dennis Day, Jack Benny Show comedian

1917 – Raymond Burr, Perry Mason actor

1921 – Andrei Sakharov, Russian nuclear physicist

1938 – David Groh, Rhoda actor [Joe]

1941 – Ronald Isley, Isley Brothers singer

1943 – Milton Valentine, Animals guitarist

1945 – Richard Hatch, Battlestar Galactica actor

1948 – Leo Sayer, When I Need You singer

1948 – Carol Potter, Beverly Hills 90210 actress

1952 – Mr. T, A-Team actor

1955 – John Glavin, Molly Hatchet keyboardist

1955 – Stan Lynch, Tom Petty’s drummer

1957 – Bruce Buffer, US MMA announcer

1961 – Tim Lever, Dead or Alive keyboardist

1974 – Havoc, US rapper

1985 – Patricia Frustaci, Frustaci Septuplets’ mom

1986 – Myra, Mexican-American singer

This Day in Local History – May 21, 2022

May 21, 1924: The Salt Prairie School opens with Miss Stothers as teacher.

May 21, 1969: South Peace News reports the Sisters of Charity of Providence decided to withdraw from ownership of Providence Hospital at a meeting the previous week.

May 21, 1969: High Prairie town council repeals its bylaw, leaving merchants the right to open and close stores whenever they see fit. The previous December, many merchants openly violated the bylaw.

May 21, 1969: Jim Skrenek moves into the region to take over as assistant ranger in Salt Prairie.

May 21, 1969: South Peace News reports that Tony Olthof replaces G.A. Knight as Manpower counsellor.

May 21, 1971: Lana Louise Bliss, 13, drowns after being thrown from her horse into a dugout at Sunset House.

May 21, 1978: Over 1,000 attend an airshow at the High Prairie Airport sponsored by the Lions.

May 21, 1983: Leigh Turcotte is crowned Indoor Rodeo Queen.

May 21, 1984: High Prairie defeats Slave Lake by a score of 15,134 points to 13,091 as Fitness Week concludes.

May 21, 1985: The bridge spanning the East Prairie River at Prairie Echo burns.

May 21, 1985: The Gift Lakers, Peavine Rangers, Driftpile Scouts and High Prairie Metis Local join the Driftpile Swingers and High Prairie Playboys as the High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League begins play.

May 21, 1986: The High Prairie Recreation Board is notified that I.D. 17 Central is pulling out of the Recreation Agreement citing displeasure over the 1981 Sports Palace debenture and the I.D. does not receive a fair share of money for programming.

May 21, 1987: Tania Peterson is crowned Indoor Rodeo Queen.

May 21, 1997: South Peace News reports samples from meat taken from animals near the Swan Hills special waste treatment centre is safe. Sucker Creek First Nation chief Jim Badger calls the report “environmental racism.”

May 21, 2007: Dana Iwasiuk wins the Grand Champion title at the Coyote Acres 4-H Club Achievement Day.

May 21, 2009: Mallory Caudron wins a talent show held at St. Andrew’s School.

May 21, 2011: The High Prairie and District Museum honours High Prairie’s oldest senior, Florence Marx, at a Strawberry Tea.

May 21, 2013: Valleyview children’s author Cyndi Sand-Eveland pays a visit to the High Prairie Municipal Library.

May 21, 2013: Children’s performer Rodzilla gives a show at the High Prairie Legion Hall to raise money for Peavine Bishop Routhier School.

May 21, 2014: South Peace News reports that Dr. H.W. Chuang arrives in town to begin work at the High Prairie Associate Medical Clinic.

May 21, 2015: St. Andrew’s School raises $2,893.05 for cancer patient Cassidy Davies-Hunt.

This Day in World History – May 21, 2022

1840 – Capt. William Hobson proclaims British sovereignty over New Zealand.

1891 – Boxers Peter Jackson & Jim Corbett fight to a draw in 61 rounds.

1906 – Louis Perlman patents a demountable tire carrying rim for cars.

1908 – First horror movie [Dr Jekyll & Mr. Hyde] premieres in Chicago.

1914 – Greyhound Bus Co. begins in Minnesota.

1922 – “On the Road to Moscow” is first cartoon to receive a Pulitzer Prize.

1927 – Charles Lindbergh lands in Paris; first solo crossing of Atlantic.

1950 – Vietnamese troops of Ho Chi-Minh attack Cambodia.

1956 – US explodes first airborne hydrogen bomb over Bikini Atoll.

1964 – First nuclear-powered lighthouse begins operations [Chesapeake Bay].

1969 – Robert F. Kennedy’s murderer Sirhan Sirhan sentenced to death.

1980 – “Star Wars Episode V – Empire Strikes Back” opens.

1981 – Reggae musician Bob Marley receives a Jamaican state funeral.

1982 – British troops land on Falkland Islands.

1990 – Last episode of “Newhart” airs on CBS-TV.

1994 – South Yemen secedes from Yemen.

1998 – Indonesian president Suharto resigns after 31 years in power.

2004 – Sherpa Pemba Dorjie climbs Mount Everest in record 8:11.00 seconds.

2007 – Last surviving tea clipper is badly damaged by fire in England.

2013 – Microsoft announces the release of Xbox One.

2018 – Mushrooms poison more than 800 in western Iran.

Today’s Horoscopes – May 21, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Currently, you are in the midst of some profound questioning about your emotional attitudes. You will probably find yourself totally free of inhibitions, much to your delight. It is an opportunity to meet new people and perhaps become a bit more open-minded. You can expect lively events and much pleasure from love!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – If you find your companions a bit too stodgy, today is the day to jostle them out of complacency. You may enjoy experimenting with a bit of naughtiness. For example, how will the people around you react if you flout certain social taboos, such as talking openly about sex? Since you are comfortable with the subject, why not have fun stretching the limits of convention?

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – There is the likelihood you have been a bit of a loner lately. It is as though you decided to look at things differently from the rest of the world, rejecting the individualistic viewpoint in favour of a more global one. Today, you may achieve a new phase in this process. You may attain some summit of consciousness from which you finally have the ability to forgive!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Is there some material need weighing on your spirit right now? If you can not see how to solve the problem alone, why not discuss it with your friends? They may have some ideas. Today, the word “impossible” has been banished from the English language. Take advantage of the opportunity to look for solutions in unlikely places!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Today’s prospects should suit the dynamic, idealistic being that you are, especially right now. There will be some criticism in the air, and you will not miss an opportunity to punctuate your comments with your famous irony. Your viewpoints on corporate rigidity and conformist attitudes are well known, but today your sense of humour prevails and people listen to you with pleasure!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – There is an excellent day on the horizon. If you feel hemmed in by fears or uncertainties in your love life, the day ahead will give you the courage to discuss these matters with your mate. Even if more time is necessary to settle things completely, you should make good use of today’s clear communication channels. You will not be disappointed, and neither will your mate!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You can expect to be more and more interested in new technologies these days. What you once considered very progressive now seems much closer to reality. You will notice to what an extent it is now crucial for you to align yourself with the cutting-edge technology that surrounds you. Do not hesitate. You are by definition a pioneer, so full speed ahead to these new frontiers!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – For a while now, a certain number of planetary configurations have been continually pushing you to become aware you live on a whole planet and not just in a city or neighbourhood. You are becoming more aware of society at large. This means you may be increasingly attracted to large-scale movements. Now is the time to get involved!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – The current configuration of the planets will make you the bearer of a new philosophy. This does not mean you will be New Age, but more precisely you will have ideas that evolved from it. It is easy to imagine you attending conferences given by the leading minds of the day. Most assuredly, you are searching for answers. Be careful about being too easily convinced by any truth” that comes your way.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You may feel you have made real progress in your relationships. And you are right to feel this way. “Evolution” best defines the path you are on right now. You can be proud of yourself, because the work you do on an individual level is the best way for you to contribute to the development of society. This way of taking action is no less important than the work done by global organizations!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Why not radically change the way you behave toward others? You are in the process of orienting yourself toward establishing relationships that are more solid and enriching, with far fewer risks involved. This was not the case before. When you do not try so hard to seduce and impress, your audience claps louder. Just be yourself, and gain approval!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – This could be a good day to try relaxation techniques that are a little bit out of the ordinary. Who knows? Maybe you will even learn something from these unorthodox methods. Why not explore shiatsu or polarity? These techniques can do wonders for restoring your energy, an element that has been in short supply for you lately. Give it a try. As the good doctor said, “This won’t hurt a bit!”