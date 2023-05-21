Today in High Prairie: May 21, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – May 21, 2023

Attend the church of your choice.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy cribbage games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – May 21, 2023

1688 – Alexander Pope, Translation of Homer

1844 – Henri Rousseau, French painter

1860 – Willem Einthoven, Invented electrocardiogram

1878 – Glenn Curtiss, Invented the hydroplane

1907 – Dandy Nichols, Till Death Us Do Part actress

1917 – Dennis Day, Jack Benny Show comedian

1917 – Raymond Burr, Perry Mason actor

1921 – Andrei Sakharov, Russian nuclear physicist

1938 – David Groh, Rhoda actor [Joe]

1941 – Ronald Isley, Isley Brothers singer

1943 – Milton Valentine, Animals guitarist

1945 – Richard Hatch, Battlestar Galactica actor

1948 – Leo Sayer, When I Need You singer

1948 – Carol Potter, Beverly Hills 90210 actress

1952 – Mr. T, A-Team actor

1955 – John Glavin, Molly Hatchet keyboardist

1955 – Stan Lynch, Tom Petty’s drummer

1957 – Bruce Buffer, US MMA announcer

1961 – Tim Lever, Dead or Alive keyboardist

1974 – Havoc, US rapper

1985 – Patricia Frustaci, Frustaci Septuplets’ mom

1986 – Myra, Mexican-American singer

This Day in Local History – May 21, 2023

May 21, 1924: The Salt Prairie School opens with Miss Stothers as teacher.

May 21, 1969: South Peace News reports the Sisters of Charity of Providence decided to withdraw from ownership of Providence Hospital at a meeting the previous week.

May 21, 1969: High Prairie town council repeals its bylaw, leaving merchants the right to open and close stores whenever they see fit. The previous December, many merchants openly violated the bylaw.

May 21, 1971: Lana Louise Bliss, 13, drowns after being thrown from her horse into a dugout at Sunset House.

May 21, 1978: Over 1,000 attend an airshow at the High Prairie Airport sponsored by the Lions.

May 21, 1983: Leigh Turcotte is crowned High Prairie Indoor Rodeo Queen.

May 21, 1984: High Prairie defeats Slave Lake by a score of 15,134 points to 13,091 as Fitness Week concludes.

May 21, 1985: The bridge spanning the East Prairie River at Prairie Echo burns.

May 21, 1985: The Gift Lakers, Peavine Rangers, Driftpile Scouts and High Prairie Metis Local join the Driftpile Swingers and High Prairie Playboys as the High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League begins play.

May 21, 1986: The High Prairie Recreation Board is notified that I.D. 17 Central is pulling out of the Recreation Agreement citing displeasure over the 1981 Sports Palace debenture and the I.D. does not receive a fair share of money for programming.

May 21, 1987: Tania Peterson is crowned High Prairie Indoor Rodeo Queen.

May 21, 1997: South Peace News reports samples from meat taken from animals near the Swan Hills special waste treatment centre is safe. Sucker Creek First Nation chief Jim Badger calls the report “environmental racism.”

May 21, 2011: The High Prairie and District Museum honours High Prairie’s oldest senior, Florence Marx, at a Strawberry Tea.

May 21, 2013: Valleyview children’s author Cyndi Sand-Eveland pays a visit to the High Prairie Municipal Library.

May 21, 2013: Children’s performer Rodzilla gives a show at the High Prairie Legion Hall to raise money for Peavine Bishop Routhier School.

May 21, 2014: South Peace News reports that Dr. H.W. Chuang arrives in town to begin work at the High Prairie Associate Medical Clinic.

May 21, 2015: St. Andrew’s School raises $2,893.05 for cancer patient Cassidy Davies-Hunt.

This Day in World History – May 21, 2023

1840 – Capt. William Hobson proclaims British sovereignty over New Zealand.

1891 – Boxers Peter Jackson & Jim Corbett fight to a draw in 61 rounds.

1906 – Louis Perlman patents a demountable tire carrying rim for cars.

1908 – First horror movie [Dr Jekyll & Mr. Hyde] premieres in Chicago.

1914 – Greyhound Bus Co. begins in Minnesota.

1922 – “On the Road to Moscow” is first cartoon to receive a Pulitzer Prize.

1927 – Charles Lindbergh lands in Paris; first solo crossing of Atlantic.

1950 – Vietnamese troops of Ho Chi-Minh attack Cambodia.

1956 – US explodes first airborne hydrogen bomb over Bikini Atoll.

1964 – First nuclear-powered lighthouse begins operations [Chesapeake Bay].

1969 – Robert F. Kennedy’s murderer Sirhan Sirhan sentenced to death.

1980 – “Star Wars Episode V – Empire Strikes Back” opens.

1981 – Reggae musician Bob Marley receives a Jamaican state funeral.

1982 – British troops land on Falkland Islands.

1990 – Last episode of “Newhart” airs on CBS-TV.

1994 – South Yemen secedes from Yemen.

1998 – Indonesian president Suharto resigns after 31 years in power.

2004 – Sherpa Pemba Dorjie climbs Mount Everest in record 8:11.00 seconds.

2007 – Last surviving tea clipper is badly damaged by fire in England.

2013 – Microsoft announces the release of Xbox One.

2018 – Mushrooms poison more than 800 in western Iran.

Today’s Horoscopes – May 21, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Everyone needs to be loved, but it should not be your only objective in life. It is not the end of the world if your charms fall flat every once in a while. Today you may be tempted to be a little less charming and seductive with the people around you. Some may even say you are not acting like your usual self. Ignore them. A little self-indulgence now and then never hurt anyone.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – There are days when a little humility can be good for you, and this might be one of those days. It is as if the planets are talking to you about sincerity and taking you far away from the trappings of superficiality and popularity. The things that are important to you today are much deeper concepts of humanity and compassion.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Your fiery willpower can help you move mountains. But you already know that. When it is combined with your legendary optimism, it is a powerful tool you just can not do without. Today you will reap the rewards for your hard work over the last month, in every aspect of your life. The fire that burns inside you and gives you your incredible determination has its limits. Do not misuse it.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Today could discourage even the most ardent of passions. Even if some people say you are a bit cold, know there is a veritable volcano burning underneath all that ice. Today you may once again find yourself at a distance from your feelings, as if you were regaining control over your emotions. Be careful about being too cynical about things.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You should try to be tolerant of other people’s social and political positions. You may have to deal with certain people whose personal plans are jeopardized by events beyond their control. Do not judge them. Do not immediately defend one viewpoint without thinking how the situation affects the other person’s life.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – This is a day for doubts, for asking those hard questions you need to answer. If you like to meditate, think about spending a little more time at it today. You could learn a lot about yourself. You will see the whole palette of human emotion in other people, from joy to disappointment. Where do you fit in?

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – It may seem you have been accumulating a lot of excess nervous tension and stress. Unfortunately, you will not be able to count on the people around you to make it any better. What your partner wants and what you want may not coincide. It could be time to think about reenergizing your relationship. How about planning a weekend away for just the two of you?

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You may feel physical and emotional tension today. Are you taking the time to care for your body? Has someone been putting a lot of pressure on you lately? Are you an emotionally satisfied person? The way you feel physically is a good indicator of your mental state. Try to go a little easier on yourself and you will see immediate benefits.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – People love to be with you because you have such natural charm. But today you may not feel especially charming or like talking to anyone. You may have a secret inside that is screaming to get out. If someone confides in you today, do you think you could confide in him or her, too? You should get an answer to that question today.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Your partner may be all over you today! Are you in the mood to listen? Are you interested in some love? Probably not. You may have had a hard day and just feel like some quiet time together. You are not up to the demands your partner may make on you. You do not need to worry about it. It happens to everyone from time to time.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You are often moved by emotion. You like situations that make you feel alive. Today your love life may give you just that kind of adventurous feeling. If that is the case, do not get so far into your emotions that it becomes too much for you. There is such a concept as too much of a good thing!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You are a helpful person, yet in your relationships, you often seem to confuse helping with parenting. You tend to do a lot of self-sacrificing. Today you may learn how to say no when you feel your partner has gone beyond the limits of what you can give. If you do this, you may rediscover something essential you may have lost along the way – your ego.