Today in High Prairie: May 21, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – May 21, 2024

10 a.m. – Noon – Drop-In Coffee at HP Golden Age Club.

10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. – Nampa Seniors Coffer Morning at Nampa Foods.

10::30 – 11:30 a.m. – Parents & Tots at Falher Library.

1 p.m. – HPSD board of trustees meets at Learning Support Centre in High Prairie.

1 p.m. – Kinuso Seniors Coffee Time at Kinuso Seniors Centre. New members welcome.

1 – 3 p.m. – Elders Drop-in at HP Native Friendship Centre. Beading, Cards, Crafts, and more.

6:30 – 8:30 p.m. – High Prairie Air Cadets Parade (meetings) at HP Legion Hall.

7 p.m. – Whist games at Big Meadow Hall north of Enilda.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – May 21, 2024

1688 – Alexander Pope, Translation of Homer

1844 – Henri Rousseau, French painter

1860 – Willem Einthoven, Invented electrocardiogram

1878 – Glenn Curtiss, Invented the hydroplane

1907 – Dandy Nichols, Till Death Us Do Part actress

1917 – Dennis Day, Jack Benny Show comedian

1917 – Raymond Burr, Perry Mason actor

1921 – Andrei Sakharov, Russian nuclear physicist

1938 – David Groh, Rhoda actor [Joe]

1941 – Ronald Isley, Isley Brothers singer

1943 – Milton Valentine, Animals guitarist

1945 – Richard Hatch, Battlestar Galactica actor

1948 – Leo Sayer, When I Need You singer

1948 – Carol Potter, Beverly Hills 90210 actress

1952 – Mr. T, A-Team actor

1955 – John Glavin, Molly Hatchet keyboardist

1955 – Stan Lynch, Tom Petty’s drummer

1957 – Bruce Buffer, US MMA announcer

1961 – Tim Lever, Dead or Alive keyboardist

1974 – Havoc, US rapper

1985 – Patricia Frustaci, Frustaci Septuplets’ mom

1986 – Myra, Mexican-American singer

This Day in Local History – May 21, 2024

May 21, 1924: The Salt Prairie School opens with Miss Stothers as teacher.

May 21, 1969: South Peace News reports the Sisters of Charity of Providence decided to withdraw from ownership of Providence Hospital at a meeting the previous week.

May 21, 1969: High Prairie town council repeals its bylaw, leaving merchants the right to open and close stores whenever they see fit. The previous December, many merchants openly violated the bylaw.

May 21, 1971: Lana Louise Bliss, 13, drowns after being thrown from her horse into a dugout at Sunset House.

May 21, 1978: Over 1,000 attend an airshow at the High Prairie Airport sponsored by the Lions.

May 21, 1983: Leigh Turcotte is crowned High Prairie Indoor Rodeo Queen.

May 21, 1984: High Prairie defeats Slave Lake by a score of 15,134 points to 13,091 as Fitness Week concludes.

May 21, 1985: The bridge spanning the East Prairie River at Prairie Echo burns.

May 21, 1985: The Gift Lakers, Peavine Rangers, Driftpile Scouts and High Prairie Metis Local join the Driftpile Swingers and High Prairie Playboys as the High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League begins play.

May 21, 1986: The High Prairie Recreation Board is notified that I.D. 17 Central is pulling out of the Recreation Agreement citing displeasure over the 1981 Sports Palace debenture and the I.D. does not receive a fair share of money for programming.

May 21, 1987: Tania Peterson is crowned High Prairie Indoor Rodeo Queen.

May 21, 1997: South Peace News reports samples from meat taken from animals near the Swan Hills special waste treatment centre is safe. Sucker Creek First Nation chief Jim Badger calls the report “environmental racism.”

May 21, 2011: The High Prairie and District Museum honours High Prairie’s oldest senior, Florence Marx, at a Strawberry Tea.

May 21, 2013: Valleyview children’s author Cyndi Sand-Eveland pays a visit to the High Prairie Municipal Library.

May 21, 2013: Children’s performer Rodzilla gives a show at the High Prairie Legion Hall to raise money for Peavine Bishop Routhier School.

May 21, 2014: South Peace News reports that Dr. H.W. Chuang arrives in town to begin work at the High Prairie Associate Medical Clinic.

May 21, 2015: St. Andrew’s School raises $2,893.05 for cancer patient Cassidy Davies-Hunt.

This Day in World History – May 21, 2024

1840 – Capt. William Hobson proclaims British sovereignty over New Zealand.

1891 – Boxers Peter Jackson & Jim Corbett fight to a draw in 61 rounds.

1906 – Louis Perlman patents a demountable tire carrying rim for cars.

1908 – First horror movie [Dr Jekyll & Mr. Hyde] premieres in Chicago.

1914 – Greyhound Bus Co. begins in Minnesota.

1922 – “On the Road to Moscow” is first cartoon to receive a Pulitzer Prize.

1927 – Charles Lindbergh lands in Paris; first solo crossing of Atlantic.

1950 – Vietnamese troops of Ho Chi-Minh attack Cambodia.

1956 – US explodes first airborne hydrogen bomb over Bikini Atoll.

1964 – First nuclear-powered lighthouse begins operations [Chesapeake Bay].

1969 – Robert F. Kennedy’s murderer Sirhan Sirhan sentenced to death.

1980 – “Star Wars Episode V – Empire Strikes Back” opens.

1981 – Reggae musician Bob Marley receives a Jamaican state funeral.

1982 – British troops land on Falkland Islands.

1990 – Last episode of “Newhart” airs on CBS-TV.

1994 – South Yemen secedes from Yemen.

1998 – Indonesian president Suharto resigns after 31 years in power.

2004 – Sherpa Pemba Dorjie climbs Mount Everest in record 8:11.00 seconds.

2007 – Last surviving tea clipper is badly damaged by fire in England.

2013 – Microsoft announces the release of Xbox One.

2018 – Mushrooms poison more than 800 in western Iran.

Today’s Horoscopes – May 21, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – This is your day to shine in many respects. The action you take is right on target, so draw back your arrow as far as you can before letting it fly. There is a quiet strength to your being that comes out occasionally. When it does, people will note it for miles around. Today gives you the opportunity to display your incredible strength and passion to the world. Do not hold back!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You could be wondering why everyone has to be so serious and emotional all of a sudden. You are likely to be feeling this way, too. Take this as a reminder there are many different walks of life and not all of them necessarily intersect your path. Those forces are apt to make themselves known in quite a traumatic fashion today. Prepare to defend yourself and your motives.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Do not put up with anyone’s shenanigans! Your time is too precious and your energy too powerful to waste on those who see you as a fair-weather friend or emotional crutch. Concentrate on your own problems. If someone has a sob story, tell him or her exactly what you think. No need to pad the honest truth with a bunch of fluff just to make the other person feel good.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You may have the intellectual side of the equation completely set in your head. You have collected all the facts and have all the data worked out in such a way that it is impossible for anyone to fault your calculations. Do not think you are done, because there is one part of the picture left to consider – emotions! Extreme feelings could put a monkey wrench in your plans. Be prepared!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Other people might have a hard time navigating through the day, thanks to the intensity and corruption that is likely to surface. You have nothing to worry about, because your adaptable nature is perfectly suited to dealing with the stubborn forces that are likely to rear their heads. This is a good time to clean out your closet and throw away things you no longer need. Be ruthless!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Secure your bunker and make sure it is fully stocked with heavy artillery, because there is bound to be a battle! Trust that you need to be fully prepared in order to enter the fight today, because you do. There are some battles that you actually like – the ones that get things rolling and produce results. It will soon become clear which type this is.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You tend to get quite emotional about things even though you do not always show it prominently to the outside world. The difference today is more people are likely to be openly acting out their emotions, so you, in turn, could feel safer about exposing your true feelings to the people around you. Have faith that you will find friends who share similar opinions on this day.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – If situations get too hot and heavy, your first instinct is to run away or jump to the next subject before anyone notices you are avoiding the serious ones. That is one way to deal with today’s intensity, but deep down you know it is not the best. What you really need to do is dig deep and take advantage of this emotional energy to thoroughly take care of things instead of skim over them.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Your actions today could take an investigative approach. You are able to probe much more deeply than usual as you search people’s eyes for the answers you seek. Feel free to take aggressive action based on your gut instincts. Use your powerful emotions as a tool instead of something that holds you back. People may come to you for advice, and you are in the perfect position to give it.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Your courageous strength and desire to take a leadership role may be threatening to others today. Be careful of automatically assuming the dominant position before learning what other people feel about the situation. You could make some drastic mistakes if you do not watch out for the well-being of others. Things could get quite emotional, so beware of potential flare-ups!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You can cut through to the truth quite easily today, so do not hesitate to do so. If you come to an intersection and no one seems to know who should go next, take the initiative and go. It might not be a bad idea to signal your intentions to the other drivers before you make your move. Being aggressive with your actions does not mean you have to be reckless.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You may want to keep your ship on an even keel today, but remember that no matter how hard as you try, this simply might not be possible. The wind is blowing pretty hard and you might just have to trim your sails and go full speed ahead. You will move much more quickly, but it will also mean that you will be more prone to capsizing. Live on the edge!