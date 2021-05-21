Today in High Prairie: May 22, 2021

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – May 22, 2021

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – May 22, 2021

Diane Perry

Dylan Haugen Gorospe

Vince Noskey

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – May 22, 2021

Cleo Courtoreille Campiou

Gavin Southam

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – May 22, 2021

1772 – Ram Mohan Roy, Founded Brahmo Sabha

1813 – Richard Wagner, German composer

1859 – Arthur Conan Doyle, Sherlock Holmes author

1874 – Daniel Malan, Implemented apartheid in South Africa

1907 – Laurence Olivier, Jazz Singer actor

1910 – Johnny Olson, Price is Right announcer

1930 – Harvey Milk, US politician/gay activist

1942 – Barbara Parkins, Peyton Place actress

1942 – Ted Kaczynski, “Unabomber” terrorist

1954 – Shuji Nakamura, Invented the Blue LED

1955 – Jimmy Lyon, Eddie Money’s guitarist

1961 – Dana Williams, Diamond Rio singer

1970 – Naomi Campbell, English model/actress

1972 – Anna Belknap, CSI NY actress

1987 – Novak Djokovic, Serbian tennis pro

This Day in Local History: May 22

May 22, 1967: Mrs. Earl Snowden wins a 1967 Chevrolet in the Elks annual bingo.

May 22, 1968: South Peace News reports Social Credit will field no candidate in the upcoming June 25 federal election. Town of High Prairie Mayor Terry Anderson will carry the NDP banner, Paul Yewchuk will run for the PCs and Mike Maccaggno for the Liberals.

May 22, 1974: High Prairie Hospital Board chairman Len Kruger presents High Prairie town council with plans for the proposed High Prairie Regional Health Complex, with tendering to occur in about six weeks.

May 22, 1974: High Prairie Mayor Fred Dumont, and councillors William Buck and Larry Shaben, agree to sit on a committee to study the possible establishment of a Native Friendship Centre Society.

May 22, 1975: A propane tank explodes at the Turbo service station. A shed is destroyed but no one injured.

May 22, 1979: PC Joe Clark wins the federal election and Athabasca MP Paul Yewchuk wins locally as Clark plans to form a minority government.

May 22, 1985: South Peace News reports Roger Monahan has been chosen to set up a Ford dealership in town.

May 22, 1991: The Raven Inn receives one of 41 1990 Good Housekeeping Awards in Alberta.

May 22, 1991: The I.D. council defeats a motion 5-4 in favour of building their administration building at Enilda.

May 22, 1993: The High Prairie swimming pool opens for the season. Instead of charging for swimming, the recreation board asks that a donation to the food bank be given.

May 22, 1993: Dawn Williscroft is crowned Rodeo Queen.

May 22, 1996: High Prairie town council discusses the rumour of a women’s prison being built near Hilliard’s Bay Provincial Park.

May 22, 1997: Farmer’s Daughter performs at a benefit for the High Prairie Food Bank at St. Andrew’s School.

May 22, 1998: The Whitefish First Nation celebrates the sod turning of a new $900,000 substance White Swan Healing Centre.

May 22, 2001: Chris Elkey begins his job as the M.D. of Big Lakes’ community planning and development officer.

May 22, 2006: Materials for the shell of the multi-purpose recreation facility arrive in town on eight trucks.

May 22, 2008: High Prairie residents receive their tax bills with many receiving a 10 per cent increase. This, despite a 21 per cent assessment increase because of increased spending by council.

May 22, 2009: Only three records are set at the High Prairie School Division Track and Field meet held in High Prairie. St. Andrew’s School student Kaitlyn Anderson sets a record in the Intermediate Women’s 3,000 metres in 13:51.93 seconds.

May 22, 2010: An unexpected late dump of several inches of wet snow is welcomed with delight by the area’s children. Many make huge snowmen; others mark the occasion with the odd snowball fight.

May 22, 2011: Ann Kuchuk passes away at the age of 89 years. She worked at the Spaulding Hotel and High Prairie Hospital as head of the Housekeeping Department.

May 22, 2012: A minor blaze occurs at St. Andrew’s School after a fire is set by a student in an elementary school bathroom. Damage was minimal.

May 22, 2013: Fire of an unknown origin breaks out at the Buchanan Lumber No. 3 yard. Various fire departments, as well as Alberta Forestry, and Environmental and Sustainable Resource respond to put out the blaze.

May 22, 2013: The M.D. of Big Lakes refuses to rezone land east of High Prairie for Predator Midstream to construct a transloader facility. They later change their mind due in part to an outburst on Facebook. High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce president Gordon Olson also rallies membership to support the project.

May 22, 2013: South Peace News publishes photos of construction at the new Baron Oilfield location and POPS Home Hardware.

May 22, 2013: High Prairie Mayor Linda Cox stops the town’s tax bylaw in its tracks after refusing to vote in favour of the bylaw, after council refuses to cut taxes. Cox had promised in her campaign to reduce taxes but was outvoted.

May 22, 2014: Larsen’s General Store owner Charmaine Willier-Larson wins the Esquao Award for Aboriginal Business Woman of the Year.

May 22, 2018: High Prairie town council gives the green light to ATCO Electric to begin conversion of streetlights to LED. The work is expected to be completed by the end of summer; it actually occurs in December.

May 22, 2019: South Peace News reports that defeated former MLA Danielle Larivee plans on returning to nursing.

This Day in World History – May 22

760 – 14th recorded perihelion passage of Halley’s Comet.

1455 – Opening battle in England’s 30-year Wars of the Roses.

1761 – 1st life insurance policy in North America issued in Philadelphia.

1807 – Townsend Speakman 1st sells fruit-flavored carbonated drinks.

1819 – 1st steam propelled vessel to cross Atlantic.

1840 – Transporting of British convicts to New South Wales abolished.

1888 – Leroy Buffington patents a system to build skyscrapers.

1892 – Dr. Washington Sheffield invents the toothpaste tube.

1906 – Wright Brothers are granted a patent for their “flying machine”.

1906 – Last British soldiers stationed in Canada leave Esqimalt.

1926 – Chiang Kai-shek replaces communists in Guomindang, China.

1931 – Canned rattlesnake meat 1st goes on sale in Florida.

1933 – 1st modern sighting of the Loch Ness Monster occurs.

1939 – Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini sign “Pact of Steel” in Berlin.

1947 – 1st US ballistic missile fired.

1956 – “Bob Hope Show” last airs on NBC-TV.

1961 – 1st revolving restaurant [in Space Needle] opens in Seattle.

1972 – Ceylon becomes Republic of Sri Lanka after constitution ratified.

1973 – President Nixon confesses his role in Watergate cover-up.

1977 – Final European scheduled run of Orient Express [after 94 years].

1979 – Canadians elect Joe Clark PM replacing Pierre Trudeau.

1990 – Microsoft releases Windows 3.0.

1990 – North & South Yemen merge to form Republic of Yemen.

1990 – Andre Dawson receives a record 5 intentional walks in a game.

1992 – Johnny Carson’s final appearance as host of The Tonight Show.

1994 – Toronto NBA franchise unveils name Raptors & logo.

2003 – Annika Sörenstam becomes 1st woman to play the PGA Tour in 58 years.

2010 – Polish astronomer Nicolaus Copernicus’ remains reburied in Poland.

2017 – South Africa’s Western Cape province: worst drought in 113 years.

