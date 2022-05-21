Today in High Prairie: May 22, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – May 22, 2022

Attend the church of your choice.

1:30 p.m. – Cribbage games at HP Golden Age Centre.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – May 22, 2022

1772 – Ram Mohan Roy, Founded Brahmo Sabha

1813 – Richard Wagner, German composer

1859 – Arthur Conan Doyle, Sherlock Holmes author

1874 – Daniel Malan, Implemented apartheid in SA

1907 – Laurence Olivier, Jazz Singer actor

1910 – Johnny Olson, The Price is Right announcer

1930 – Harvey Milk, US politician/gay activist

1942 – Barbara Parkins, Peyton Place actress

1942 – Ted Kaczynski, “Unabomber” terrorist

1954 – Shuji Nakamura, Invented the Blue LED

1955 – Jimmy Lyon, Eddie Money’s guitarist

1961 – Dana Williams, Diamond Rio singer

1970 – Naomi Campbell, English model/actress

1972 – Anna Belknap, CSI NY actress

1987 – Novak Djokovic, Serbian tennis pro

This Day in Local History – May 22, 2022

May 22, 1967: Mrs. Earl Snowden wins a 1967 Chevrolet in the Elks annual bingo.

May 22, 1968: South Peace News reports Social Credit will field no candidate in the upcoming June 25 federal election. Town of High Prairie Mayor Terry Anderson will carry the NDP banner, Paul Yewchuk will run for the PCs and Mike Maccaggno for the Liberals.

May 22, 1974: High Prairie town council adopts a general plan outlining the community’s future growth and development.

May 22, 1974: Hospital board chairman Len Kruger presents High Prairie town council with plans for the proposed High Prairie Regional Health Complex, with tendering to occur in about six weeks.

May 22, 1974: High Prairie Mayor Fred Dumont, and councillors William Buck and Larry Shaben, agree to sit on a committee to study the possible establishment of a Native Friendship Centre Society.

May 22, 1975: A propane tank explodes at the Turbo service station. A shed is destroyed but no one injured.

May 22, 1976: The High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League announces that the defending league champion Gift Lake Expos have folded less than two weeks into the season. Players moving away resulted in the lack of players.

May 22, 1979: PC Joe Clark wins the federal election and Athabasca MP Paul Yewchuk wins locally as Clark plans to form a minority government.

May 22, 1985: South Peace News reports Roger Monahan has been chosen to set up a Ford dealership in town.

May 22, 1985: South Peace News reports that E.W. Pratt High School places second at the Divisional track and field meet, held in High Prairie. For the third year in a row, Donnelly G.P. Vanier wins.

May 22, 1990: The High Prairie Native Friendship Centre sends 14 athletes to Lethbridge to qualify for the Indigenous Games. The athletes return with 49 medals including 21 gold and the team trophy.

May 22, 1990: The Driftpile Swingers outslug the Atikameg Bears 15-14 as the High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League begins its season.

May 22, 1991: The Raven Inn receives one of 41 1990 Good Housekeeping Awards in Alberta.

May 22, 1991: The I.D. council defeats a motion 5-4 in favour of building their administration building at Enilda.

May 22, 1993: Dawn Williscroft is crowned Rodeo Queen.

May 22, 1996: High Prairie town council discusses the rumour of a women’s prison being built near Hilliard’s Bay Provincial Park.

May 22, 1997: Farmer’s Daughter performs at a benefit for the High Prairie food bank at St. Andrew’s School.

May 22, 1998: The Whitefish First Nation celebrates the sod turning of a new $900,000 substance White Swan Healing Centre.

May 22, 2001: Chris Elkey begins his job as the M.D. of Big Lakes’ community planning and development officer.

May 22, 2006: Materials for the shell of the multi-purpose recreation facility arrive in town on eight trucks.

May 22, 2007: Driftpile First Nation holds a community walk to raise awareness and money for diabetes.

May 22, 2008: High Prairie residents receive their tax bills with many receiving a 10 per cent increase. This, despite a 21 per cent assessment increase because of increased spending by council.

May 22, 2009: Only three records are set at the High Prairie School Division Track and Field meet held in High Prairie. St. Andrew’s School student Kaitlyn Anderson sets a record in the Intermediate Women’s 3,000 metres in 13:51.93 seconds.

May 22, 2010: An unexpected late dump of several inches of wet snow is welcomed with delight by the area’s children. Many make huge snowmen; others mark the occasion with the odd snowball fight.

May 22, 2011: Ann Kuchuk passes away at the age of 89 years. She worked at the Spaulding Hotel and High Prairie Hospital as head of the Housekeeping Department.

May 22, 2012: A minor blaze occurs at St. Andrew’s School after a fire is set by a student in an elementary school bathroom. Damage was minimal.

May 22, 2012: Bullying victim Livy Jeanne, 17, visits E.W. Pratt High School to talk about her experiences.

May 22, 2013: Fire of an unknown origin breaks out at the Buchanan Lumber No. 3 yard. Various fire departments, as well as Alberta Forestry, and Environmental and Sustainable Resource respond to put out the blaze.

May 22, 2013: The M.D. of Big Lakes refuses to rezone land east of High Prairie for Predator Midstream to construct a transloader facility. They later change their mind due in part to an outburst on Facebook. High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce president Gordon Olson also rallies membership to support the project.

May 22, 2013: South Peace News publishes photos of construction at the new Baron Oilfield location and POPS Home Hardware.

May 22, 2013: High Prairie Mayor Linda Cox stops the town’s tax bylaw in its tracks after refusing to vote in favour of the bylaw, after council refuses to cut taxes. Cox had promised in her campaign to reduce taxes but was outvoted.

May 22, 2014: Larsen’s General Store owner Charmaine Willier-Larson wins the Esquao Award for Aboriginal Business Woman of the Year.

May 22, 2015: Sisters Mackenzie Calhoon and Trista Calhoon, as well as Tyrone Badger and Terrence Nahachick, set records at the PRJH Track and Field Meet.

May 22, 2018: High Prairie town council gives the green light to ATCO Electric to begin conversion of streetlights to LED. The work is expected to be completed by the end of summer; it actually occurs in December.

This Day in World History – May 22, 2022

760 – 14th recorded perihelion passage of Halley’s Comet.

1455 – Opening battle in England’s 30-year Wars of the Roses.

1761 – First life insurance policy in North America issued in Philadelphia.

1807 – Townsend Speakman first sells fruit-flavored carbonated drinks.

1819 – First steam propelled vessel to cross Atlantic.

1840 – Transporting of British convicts to New South Wales abolished.

1888 – Leroy Buffington patents a system to build skyscrapers.

1892 – Dr. Washington Sheffield invents the toothpaste tube.

1906 – Wright Brothers are granted a patent for their “flying machine”.

1906 – Last British soldiers stationed in Canada leave Esqimalt.

1926 – Chiang Kai-shek replaces communists in Guomindang, China.

1931 – Canned rattlesnake meat first goes on sale in Florida.

1933 – First modern sighting of the Loch Ness Monster occurs.

1939 – Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini sign “Pact of Steel” in Berlin.

1947 – First US ballistic missile fired.

1956 – “Bob Hope Show” last airs on NBC-TV.

1961 – First revolving restaurant [in Space Needle] opens in Seattle.

1972 – Ceylon becomes Republic of Sri Lanka after constitution ratified.

1973 – President Nixon confesses his role in Watergate cover-up.

1977 – Final European scheduled run of Orient Express [after 94 years].

1979 – Canadians elect Joe Clark PM replacing Pierre Trudeau.

1990 – Microsoft releases Windows 3.0.

1990 – North & South Yemen merge to form Republic of Yemen.

1990 – Andre Dawson receives a record 5 intentional walks in a game.

1992 – Johnny Carson’s final appearance as host of “The Tonight Show”.

1994 – Toronto NBA franchise unveils name Raptors & logo.

2003 – Annika Sörenstam becomes first woman to play the PGA Tour in 58 years.

2010 – Polish astronomer Nicolaus Copernicus’ remains reburied in Poland.

2017 – South Africa’s Western Cape province: worst drought in 113 years.

Today’s Horoscopes – May 22, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You may want to keep your ship on an even keel today, but remember no matter how hard you try, this simply might not be possible. The wind is blowing pretty hard and you might just have to trim your sails and go full speed ahead. You will move much more quickly, but it will also mean you will be more prone to capsizing. Live on the edge!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – This is your day to shine in many respects. The action you take is right on target, so draw back your arrow as far as you can before letting it fly. There is a quiet strength to your being that comes out occasionally. When it does, people will note it for miles around. Today gives you the opportunity to display your incredible strength and passion to the world. Do not hold back!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You could be wondering why everyone has to be so serious and emotional all of a sudden. You are likely to be feeling this way, too. Take this as a reminder there are many different walks of life and not all of them necessarily intersect your path. Those forces are apt to make themselves known in quite a traumatic fashion today. Prepare to defend yourself and your motives!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Do not put up with anyone’s shenanigans! Your time is too precious and your energy too powerful to waste on those who see you as a fair-weather friend or emotional crutch. Concentrate on your own problems. If someone has a sob story, tell him or her exactly what you think. No need to pad the honest truth with a bunch of fluff just to make the other person feel good!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You may have the intellectual side of the equation completely set in your head. You have collected all the facts and have all the data worked out in such a way that it is impossible for anyone to fault your calculations. Do not think you are done, because there is one part of the picture left to consider – emotions! Extreme feelings could put a monkey wrench in your plans. Be prepared!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Other people might have a hard time navigating through the day, thanks to the intensity and corruption that is likely to surface. You have nothing to worry about, because your adaptable nature is perfectly suited to dealing with the stubborn forces that are likely to rear their heads. This is a good time to clean out your closet and throw away things you no longer need. Be ruthless!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Secure your bunker and make sure it is fully stocked with heavy artillery, because there is bound to be a battle. Trust that you need to be fully prepared in order to enter the fight today, because you do. There are some battles that you actually like – the ones that get things rolling and produce results. It will soon become clear which type this is!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You tend to get quite emotional about things even though you do not always show it prominently to the outside world. The difference today is more people are likely to be openly acting out their emotions, so you, in turn, could feel safer about exposing your true feelings to the people around you. Have faith that you will find friends who share similar opinions on this day!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – If situations get too hot and heavy, your first instinct is to run away or jump to the next subject before anyone notices you are avoiding the serious ones. That is one way to deal with today’s intensity, but deep down you know it is not the best. What you really need to do is dig deep and take advantage of this emotional energy to thoroughly take care of things instead of skim over them!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Your actions today could take an investigative approach. You are able to probe much more deeply than usual as you search people’s eyes for the answers you seek. Feel free to take aggressive action based on your gut instincts. Use your powerful emotions as a tool instead of something that holds you back. People may come to you for advice, and you are in the perfect position to give it!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Your courageous strength and desire to take a leadership role may be threatening to others today. Be careful of automatically assuming the dominant position before learning what other people feel about the situation. You could make some drastic mistakes if you do not watch out for the well-being of others. Things could get quite emotional, so beware of potential flare-ups!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You can cut through to the truth quite easily today, so do not hesitate to do so. If you come to an intersection and no one seems to know who should go next, take the initiative and go. It might not be a bad idea to signal your intentions to the other drivers before you make your move. Being aggressive with your actions does not mean you have to be reckless!