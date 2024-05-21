Today in High Prairie: May 22, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – May 22, 2024

10 a.m. – Big Lakes County meets in High Prairie in council chambers.

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Story Time at HP Municipal Library.

Noon – Grouard Seniors Lunch at Northland School.

5:30 p.m. – Bingo at Kinuso Ag Hall. Pre-Call at 6:30 p.m., early bird at 6:45 p.m., regular games 7 p.m.

6 – 7 p.m. – NSC/Nampa FCSS Open House at Cecil Thompson Park.

6:30 – 8:30 p.m. – Kinuso Community Girl Guides meet at Kinuso Ag Hall. Snacks provided.

7 p.m. – HPE Grade 5, Grade 6P Spring Concert in school gym.7 p.m. – AA meeting at Grouard in

Brown Building behind Kapawe’no Hall.

7:30 p.m. – Play cards at Joussard Homesteaders Hall.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – May 22, 2024

1772 – Ram Mohan Roy, Founded Brahmo Sabha

1813 – Richard Wagner, German composer

1859 – Arthur Conan Doyle, Sherlock Holmes author

1874 – Daniel Malan, Implemented apartheid in SA

1907 – Laurence Olivier, Jazz Singer actor

1910 – Johnny Olson, The Price is Right announcer

1930 – Harvey Milk, US politician/gay activist

1942 – Barbara Parkins, Peyton Place actress

1942 – Ted Kaczynski, “Unabomber” terrorist

1954 – Shuji Nakamura, Invented the Blue LED

1955 – Jimmy Lyon, Eddie Money’s guitarist

1961 – Dana Williams, Diamond Rio singer

1970 – Naomi Campbell, English model/actress

1972 – Anna Belknap, CSI NY actress

1987 – Novak Djokovic, Serbian tennis pro

This Day in Local History – May 22, 2024

May 22, 1967: Mrs. Earl Snowden wins a 1967 Chevrolet in the High Prairie Elks annual bingo.

May 22, 1968: South Peace News reports Social Credit will field no candidate in the upcoming June 25 federal election. Town of High Prairie Mayor Terry Anderson will carry the NDP banner, Paul Yewchuk will run for the PCs and Mike Maccaggno for the Liberals.

May 22, 1974: Hospital board chairman Len Kruger presents High Prairie town council with plans for the proposed High Prairie Regional Health Complex, with tendering to occur in about six weeks.

May 22, 1974: High Prairie Mayor Fred Dumont, and councillors William Buck and Larry Shaben, agree to sit on a committee to study the possible establishment of a Native Friendship Centre Society.

May 22, 1975: A propane tank explodes at the Turbo service station. A shed is destroyed but no one injured.

May 22, 1976: The High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League announces that the defending league champion Gift Lake Expos have folded less than two weeks into the season. Players moving away resulted in the lack of players.

May 22, 1979: PC Joe Clark wins the federal election and Athabasca MP Paul Yewchuk wins locally as Clark plans to form a minority government.

May 22, 1985: South Peace News reports Roger Monahan has been chosen to set up a Ford dealership in High Prairie.

May 22, 1985: South Peace News reports that E.W. Pratt High School places second at the Divisional track and field meet, held in High Prairie. For the third year in a row, Donnelly G.P. Vanier wins.

May 22, 1990: The High Prairie Native Friendship Centre sends 14 athletes to Lethbridge to qualify for the Indigenous Games. The athletes return with 49 medals including 21 gold and the team trophy.

May 22, 1990: The Driftpile Swingers outslug the Atikameg Bears 15-14 as the High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League begins its season.

May 22, 1991: The Raven Inn receives one of 41 1990 Good Housekeeping Awards in Alberta.

May 22, 1991: The I.D. council defeats a motion 5-4 in favour of building their administration building at Enilda.

May 22, 1993: Dawn Williscroft is crowned Rodeo Queen.

May 22, 1996: High Prairie town council discusses the rumour of a women’s prison being built near Hilliard’s Bay Provincial Park.

May 22, 1997: Farmer’s Daughter performs at a benefit for the High Prairie food bank at St. Andrew’s School.

May 22, 1998: The Whitefish First Nation celebrates the sod turning of a new $900,000 substance White Swan Healing Centre.

May 22, 2001: Chris Elkey begins his job as the M.D. of Big Lakes’ community planning and development officer.

May 22, 2006: Materials for the shell of the multi-purpose recreation facility arrive in town on eight trucks.

May 22, 2008: High Prairie residents receive their tax bills with many receiving a 10 per cent increase. This, despite a 21 per cent assessment increase because of increased spending by council.

May 22, 2009: Only three records are set at the High Prairie School Division Track and Field meet held in High Prairie. St. Andrew’s School student Kaitlyn Anderson sets a record in the Intermediate Women’s 3,000 metres in 13:51.93 seconds.

May 22, 2010: An unexpected late dump of several inches of wet snow is welcomed with delight by the area’s children. Many make huge snowmen; others mark the occasion with the odd snowball fight.

May 22, 2011: Ann Kuchuk passes away at the age of 89 years. She worked at the Spaulding Hotel and High Prairie Hospital as head of the Housekeeping Department.

May 22, 2012: A minor blaze occurs at St. Andrew’s School after a fire is set by a student in an elementary school bathroom. Damage was minimal.

May 22, 2013: Fire of an unknown origin breaks out at the Buchanan Lumber No. 3 yard. Various fire departments, as well as Alberta Forestry, and Environmental and Sustainable Resource respond to put out the blaze.

May 22, 2013: The M.D. of Big Lakes refuses to rezone land east of High Prairie for Predator Midstream to construct a transloader facility. They later change their mind due in part to an outburst on Facebook. High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce president Gordon Olson also rallies membership to support the project.

May 22, 2013: South Peace News publishes photos of construction at the new Baron Oilfield location and POPS Home Hardware.

May 22, 2013: High Prairie Mayor Linda Cox stops the town’s tax bylaw in its tracks after refusing to vote in favour of the bylaw, after council refuses to cut taxes. Cox had promised in her campaign to reduce taxes but was outvoted.

May 22, 2014: Larsen’s General Store owner Charmaine Willier-Larson wins the Esquao Award for Aboriginal Business Woman-of-the-Year.

May 22, 2018: High Prairie town council gives the green light to ATCO Electric to begin conversion of streetlights to LED. The work is expected to be completed by the end of summer; it actually occurs in December.

This Day in World History – May 22, 2024

760 – 14th recorded perihelion passage of Halley’s Comet.

1455 – Opening battle in England’s 30-year Wars of the Roses.

1761 – First life insurance policy in North America issued in Philadelphia.

1807 – Townsend Speakman first sells fruit-flavored carbonated drinks.

1819 – First steam propelled vessel to cross Atlantic.

1840 – Transporting of British convicts to New South Wales abolished.

1888 – Leroy Buffington patents a system to build skyscrapers.

1892 – Dr. Washington Sheffield invents the toothpaste tube.

1906 – Wright Brothers are granted a patent for their “flying machine”.

1906 – Last British soldiers stationed in Canada leave Esqimalt.

1926 – Chiang Kai-shek replaces communists in Guomindang, China.

1931 – Canned rattlesnake meat first goes on sale in Florida.

1933 – First modern sighting of the Loch Ness Monster occurs.

1939 – Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini sign “Pact of Steel” in Berlin.

1947 – First US ballistic missile fired.

1956 – “Bob Hope Show” last airs on NBC-TV.

1961 – First revolving restaurant [in Space Needle] opens in Seattle.

1972 – Ceylon becomes Republic of Sri Lanka after constitution ratified.

1973 – President Nixon confesses his role in Watergate cover-up.

1977 – Final European scheduled run of Orient Express [after 94 years].

1979 – Canadians elect Joe Clark PM replacing Pierre Trudeau.

1990 – Microsoft releases Windows 3.0.

1990 – North & South Yemen merge to form Republic of Yemen.

1990 – Andre Dawson receives a record 5 intentional walks in a game.

1992 – Johnny Carson’s final appearance as host of “The Tonight Show”.

1994 – Toronto NBA franchise unveils name Raptors & logo.

2003 – Annika Sörenstam becomes first woman to play the PGA Tour in 58 years.

2010 – Polish astronomer Nicolaus Copernicus’ remains reburied in Poland.

2017 – South Africa’s Western Cape province: worst drought in 113 years.

Today’s Horoscopes – May 22, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Tension may be a bit high in just about everyone and everything you encounter today. Some will feel a strong need for stability and discipline. Others may be calling for fun and carefree frivolity. You could be caught in the middle. The worst thing is that no side, including your own, is going to want to compromise. Try not to take things too seriously.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Remember you were put here to have fun, and that happiness is your true destiny. Keep that in mind today, as forces may tend to pull you away from the fun you have been having. There is likely to be a sobering tone to the day that is stubbornly working to rain on your parade. Recognize the need for structure and stability, but do not let it bring you down.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You, of all people, will appreciate the need for structure and stability on a day like this. This practical energy could be taking some of the fun out of the equation. You may not recognize it at first, but if you are not careful, the fun in your life could be chipped away little by little. Make sure you hold tight to the things that give your life passion and purpose.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Tension is apt to build to a high level if you are not careful about how you use words. The tricky thing is that forces are going to try to push you and pull you in different ways. You may encourage a focus on the collective, while others worry only about themselves. Still another force calls for outdated remedies and traditional structures that no longer work for you. Blaze your own trail!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Take a look at what is going on around you today. Do some internal processing before you reach a conclusion about the best way to proceed. You may find that powerful forces are trying to win you over to one camp or another. Do not pigeonhole yourself into one way of doing things. Keep in mind that the best route is often a combination of several different paths.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Watch out for a little jolt in the action as someone close to you puts on the brakes in your relationship. Conflicts could arise based on a need for more structure and stability. The imbalance between having fun and taking care of practical matters is working to slowly destroy the good thing you have going. Nip this problem in the bud as soon as possible.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Just when you thought you had everything planned out and working smoothly, love comes in and clogs up the works. Suddenly your attention is diverted and your concentration flies out the window as that dazzling creature catches your eye. This could be a good or a bad thing, depending on how you view the situation. Both aspects of your life are important. The key is finding a healthy balance between them.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Your heart is going pitty-pat, and you are tempted to escape to a romantic fantasyland in which you play the starring role. The bad news is something could be trying to hold you back. It could be that responsibility is coming on the scene and reminding you that work needs to be done here in the real world before you can go off to your little fairytale world.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You may feel a bit of strain today as you try to figure out the best way to get to where you need to be. On the one hand, the happy approach calls for you to let loose, be courageous, and strike out with conviction toward the things that mean the most to you. On the other, a sense of duty holds you back. Take the best of both worlds. Come up with your own plan of attack.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Your romantic side is powerfully charged today. The more you tune into this side of your nature, the happier you will be. One thing to watch out for, however, is that you keep at least one foot on the ground at all times. Make sure you have a stable platform of honesty and practicality from which to work. Without it, you will be hard-pressed to take down walls and put in windows.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Attend to your duties today. There is a pronounced sense of the passage of time and feeling that the days are slipping quickly by. Make sure you fit love and romance somewhere into the equation. You may experience a bit of resistance in this department at first, but that indicates this is an area you need to explore and ultimately feel more comfortable with.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Two different sides could be tugging at you. It may be neither one is really making a strong case for pulling you one way or the other. Realize that adjustments may have to be made in order for you to fit in the scheme of things and fulfill your responsibilities. A close loved one may be distracting you in subtle ways. Try not to get too sidetracked if you can help it.