Today in High Prairie: May 23, 2021

What’s Happening Today – May 23, 2021

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – May 23, 2021

Kaylee Ferguson

Delaney Bellerose

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – May 23, 2021

Jeff Sandeman

Riley Cook

Sarah Hoffman

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – May 23, 2021

1100 – Qinzong, Last Emperor of Song Dynasty

1707 – Carolus Linnaeus, “Father of Taxonomy”

1883 – Douglas Fairbanks, The Mark of Zorro actor

1890 – Herbert Marshall, Razor’s Edge actor

1898 – Frank McHugh, Going My Way actor

1908 – John Bardeen, Co-inventor of transistor

1910 – Artie Shaw, American bandleader

1912 – John Payne, Miracle on 34th Street actor

1920 – Sid Melton, Green Acres actor

1928 – Rosemary Clooney, White Christmas actress

1931 – Barbara Barrie, Barney Miller actress

1936 – Charles Kimbrough, Murphy Brown actor

1944 – John Newcombe, Australian tennis pro

1945 – Lauren Chapin, Father Knows Best actress

1946 – Danny Klein, J. Geils Band bassist

1950 – Linda Thompson, Hee Haw actress

1951 – Anatoly Karpov, Russian chess world champ

1952 – Marvin Hagler, Middleweight boxing champ

1952 – Deborah Adair, Days of Our Lives actress

1957 – Jimmy McShane, Baltimora singer

1958 – Drew Carey, US actor/comedian

1964 – Staci Greason, Days of Our Lives actress

1974 – Ken Jennings, 74-time Jeopardy champion

1981 – Gwenno Saunders, The Pipettes singer

1999 – James Charles, US Internet personality

This Day in Local History: May 23, 2021

May 23, 1962: A Gordie’s Transport truck driven by Warren Stout suffers $1,700 in damages after being hit by a cow moose 15 miles west of town.

May 23, 1967: Unofficial results in the Alberta election show Social Credit candidate Roy Ells wins the Grouard constituency. Ells takes 3,238 votes. NDP’s Stan Daniels is second with 2,251 votes and Liberal Gunnar Wahlstrom third with 953 votes.

May 23, 1967: Grouard constituency votes against daylight saving time 3,134 to 2,402 in the Alberta election. High Prairie voters vote in favour 327-314.

May 23, 1973: South Peace News reports Sexsmith and Fairview are trying to get a rapeseed crushing plant along with High Prairie.

May 23, 1973: South Peace News reports Donna Simmonds is chosen as the High Prairie and area Honey Queen rep.

May 23, 1975: Four people are injured and over $4,000 in damages results after a collision four miles east of High Prairie. The trucks are driven by Bruce Willier, 19, of Enilda, and William Gustafson, 35, of High Prairie.

May 23, 1984: Jim Craig is named High Prairie’s first Citizen-of-the-Year by South Peace News’ publisher Jeff Burgar, who sponsored the award.

May 23, 1984: High Prairie Councillor Don Lorencz charges town manager Bryce Walt of changing the minutes of council meetings.

May 23, 1984: Buchanan Lumber is accused of dumping garbage into and polluting the West Prairie River at a town council meeting.

May 23, 1990: South Peace News reports that organizers of the North Country Fair have decided to return to Joussard after seven years at Spruce Point Park near Kinuso.

May 23, 1992: Terry Keshen estimates damages to his business at $200,000 after vandals strike the High Prairie Billiard’s Academy and Arcade.

May 23, 2001: Slave Lake Mayor Gerry Allarie accuses High Prairie town council of “back stabbing” in regards to a plan to work toward a common goal of an acceptable lake level on Lesser Slave Lake.

May 23, 2001; South Peace News wins the Alberta Weekly Newspapers’ Association award for Best Sports Section in the under 2,000 circulation class.

May 23, 2001: A Whitefish Lake woman, Anna Tallman, is hailed as a hero after using a bat to smash a window and pull a boy, 8, from a burning vehicle. Six others die in the accident 15 km south of Red Earth Creek including Vernon Letendre, 21, Everett Richards, 22, Edward Grey, 38, Everett Grey, 37, Carol Letendre, 32, and Rebecca Makway, 25.

May 23, 2001: A forest fire near Chisholm jumps the Athabasca River. By the time it burns itself out, over 90,000 hectares of forest is destroyed.

May 23, 2007: High Prairie town council once again vows to get the doors replaced leading into the High Prairie Municipal Library. The ongoing issue was over a year old with no progress being made.

May 23, 2007: A lockdown occurs at Prairie River Junior High School after staff are warned a person may be approaching the school with a gun.

May 23, 2007: A fire at the Golden Age Apartments causes minor damage. The cause of the fire is a tenant leaving a burner on the stove with a pot filled with leftovers.

May 23, 2008: High Prairie RCMP begin foot patrols in the downtown area to provide more police presence.

May 23, 2012: High Prairie town council agrees to take the first steps toward implementing a new smoking bylaw, designed to ban smoking in public parks.

May 23, 2014: Kinuso’s Pamela Crawford loses her battle with cancer at the age of 28 years.

May 23, 2017: Victoria Pegg joins Big Lakes County as its first communications and projects co-ordinator.

May 23, 2018: South Peace News publishes the four-page St. Andrew’s Times newspaper. The mini-newspaper is written by Grade 6 students at St. Andrew’s.

May 23, 2019: Tolko Industries and West Fraser release their harvesting plans to the public at a public meeting.

This Day in World History – May 23, 2021

1430 – Joan of Arc is captured at Compiegne and sold to the English.

1568 – The Netherlands declares independence from Spain.

1701 – Capt. William Kidd is hanged in London; convicted of piracy.

1785 – Benjamin Franklin announces his invention of bifocals.

1863 – Organization of the Seventh-day Adventist Church occurs.

1867 – Jesse James gang robs bank in Richmond, Missouri; $4,000 taken.

1873 – 1st Preakness Stakes: G. Barbee aboard Survivor wins in 2:43.

1873 – Canada’s North West Mounted Police Force forms.

1873 – Postal cards sold in San Francisco for 1st time.

1883 – Baseball game between 1-armed and 1-legged players held in Philly.

1887 – 1st transcontinental train arrives in Vancouver, B.C.

1901 – Ottawa Mint Act receives Royal Assent.

1903 – 1st auto trip across US leaves San Francisco for New York.

1922 – Walt Disney incorporates his 1st film company Laugh-O-Gram Films.

1934 – US outlaws Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow killed by police.

1935 – 1st scheduled night baseball game postponed, rain [Cincinnati].

1939 – Adolf Hitler proclaims he wants to move into Poland.

1939 – Submarine USS Squalus sinks in the Gulf of Maine, drowning 26.

1949 – Federal Republic of West Germany created.

1958 – Mao Zedong starts the “Great Leap Forward” movement in China.

1962 – Scott Carpenter orbits Earth 3 times in US Aurora 7.

1969 – BBC orders 13 episodes of Monty Python’s Flying Circus.

1980 – Horror film The Shining starring Jack Nicholson released.

1982 – BBC warns Britain will bomb Argentina.

1982 – Colin Wilson rides a surfboard 294 miles.

1984 – Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom opens in US.

2001 – Marco Siffredi 1st person to snowboard down Mount Everest.

2016 – Chinese announce findings of earliest use of barley to make beer.

2018 – Hamburg, Germany, 1st city to ban diesel cars on some roads.

