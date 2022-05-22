Today in High Prairie: May 23, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – May 23, 2022

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meeting at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – May 23, 2022

1100 – Qinzong, Last Emperor of Song Dynasty

1707 – Carolus Linnaeus, “Father of Taxonomy”

1883 – Douglas Fairbanks, The Mark of Zorro actor

1890 – Herbert Marshall, Razor’s Edge actor

1898 – Frank McHugh, Going My Way actor

1908 – John Bardeen, Co-inventor of transistor

1910 – Artie Shaw, American bandleader

1912 – John Payne, Miracle on 34th Street actor

1920 – Sid Melton, Green Acres actor

1928 – Rosemary Clooney, White Christmas actress

1931 – Barbara Barrie, Barney Miller actress

1936 – Charles Kimbrough, Murphy Brown actor

1944 – John Newcombe, Australian tennis pro

1945 – Lauren Chapin, Father Knows Best actress

1946 – Danny Klein, J. Geils Band bassist

1950 – Linda Thompson, Hee Haw actress

1951 – Anatoly Karpov, Russian chess world champ

1952 – Marvin Hagler, Middleweight boxing champ

1952 – Deborah Adair, Days of Our Lives actress

1957 – Jimmy McShane, Baltimora singer

1958 – Drew Carey, US actor/comedian

1964 – Staci Greason, Days of Our Lives actress

1974 – Ken Jennings, 74-time Jeopardy champion

1981 – Gwenno Saunders, The Pipettes singer

1999 – James Charles, US Internet personality

This Day in Local History – May 23, 2022

May 23, 1962: A Gordie’s Transport truck driven by Warren Stout suffers $1,700 in damages after being hit by a cow moose 15 miles west of town.

May 23, 1967: Unofficial results in the Alberta election show Social Credit candidate Roy Ells wins the Grouard constituency. Ells takes 3,238 votes. NDP’s Stan Daniels is second with 2,251 votes and Liberal Gunnar Wahlstrom third with 953 votes.

May 23, 1967: Grouard constituency votes against daylight saving time 3,134 to 2,402 in the Alberta election. High Prairie voters vote in favour 327-314.

May 23, 1973: South Peace News reports Sexsmith and Fairview are trying to get a rapeseed crushing plant along with High Prairie. Earlier, Sexsmith was chosen as one site.

May 23, 1973: South Peace News reports Donna Simmonds is chosen as the High Prairie and area Honey Queen rep.

May 23, 1975: Four people are injured and over $4,000 in damages results after a collision four miles east of High Prairie. The trucks are driven by Bruce Willier, 19, of Enilda, and William Gustafson, 35, of High Prairie.

May 23, 1984: Jim Craig is named High Prairie’s first Citizen-of-the-Year by South Peace News’ publisher Jeff Burgar, who sponsored the award.

May 23, 1984: High Prairie Councillor Don Lorencz charges town manager Bryce Walt of changing the minutes of council meetings.

May 23, 1988: High Prairie Minor Hockey president John Brodrick asks the recreation board to open the arena one week earlier next fall and give a proposed hockey school a 50 per cent subsidy. The request is turned down.

May 23, 1990: South Peace News reports that organizers of the North Country Fair have decided to return to Joussard after seven years at Spruce Point Park near Kinuso.

May 23, 1990: South Peace News reports that High Prairie Minor Hockey players Lucas Willier, Sheldon Willier, Lavern Gauchier, Ryan Erasmus, Curtis Hitchcock, Jason Brodrick and Ivan Cunningham are invited to the Tri-Cities Americans rookie camp.

May 23, 1992: Terry Keshen estimates damages to his business at $200,000 after vandals strike the High Prairie Billiard’s Academy and Arcade.

May 23, 2001: Slave Lake Mayor Gerry Allarie accuses High Prairie town council of “back stabbing” in regards to a plan to work toward a common goal of an acceptable lake level on Lesser Slave Lake.

May 23, 2001; South Peace News wins the Alberta Weekly Newspapers’ Association award for Best Sports Section in the under 2,000 circulation class.

May 23, 2001: A Whitefish Lake woman, Anna Tallman, is hailed as a hero after using a bat to smash a window and pull a boy, 8, from a burning vehicle. Six others die in the accident 15 km south of Red Earth Creek including Vernon Letendre, 21, Everett Richards, 22, Edward Grey, 38, Everett Grey, 37, Carol Letendre, 32, and Rebecca Makway, 25.

May 23, 2001: A forest fire near Chisholm jumps the Athabasca River. By the time it burns itself out, over 90,000 hectares of forest is destroyed.

May 23, 2001: The High Prairie Badboys lose their Wheatbelt Baseball League opener to the visiting Peace River Stampeders 15-7.

May 23, 2007: The High Prairie Royal Bank celebrates the retirement of long-time employees Vi Fudali and Sharon MacDonald.

May 23, 2007: High Prairie town council once again vows to get the doors replaced leading into the High Prairie Municipal Library. The ongoing issue was over a year old with no progress being made.

May 23, 2007: A lockdown occurs at Prairie River Junior High School after staff are warned a person may be approaching the school with a gun.

May 23, 2007: A fire at the Golden Age Apartments causes minor damage. The cause of the fire is a tenant leaving a burner on the stove with a pot filled with leftovers.

May 23, 2008: High Prairie RCMP begin foot patrols in the downtown area to provide more police presence.

May 23, 2012: High Prairie town council agrees to take the first steps toward implementing a new smoking bylaw, designed to ban smoking in public parks.

May 23, 2012: About 175 people attend Driftpile First Nation’s annual Diabetes Walk. The annual walk raises awareness about the disease.

May 23, 2012: Councillor Michael Smith announces Adrian Wong is hired as the town’s newly-created community coordinator.

May 23, 2014: High Prairie hosts another successful Street Festival at the Sports Palace and Gordon Buchan Recreation Centre.

May 23, 2017: Marie Brulotte is appointed to the High Prairie Library Board by town council.

May 23, 2017: Victoria Pegg joins Big Lakes County as its first communications and projects co-ordinator.

May 23, 2017: The High Prairie and District Community Band holds a season ending concert to conclude its second year.

May 23, 2018: South Peace News publishes the four-page St. Andrew’s Times newspaper. The mini-newspaper is written by Grade 6 students at St. Andrew’s.

May 23, 2018: Grouard Councillor Fern Welch is granted a short term medical leave by council.

This Day in World History – May 23, 2022

1568 – The Netherlands declares independence from Spain.

1701 – Capt. William Kidd is hanged in London; convicted of piracy.

1785 – Benjamin Franklin announces his invention of bifocals.

1863 – Organization of the Seventh-day Adventist Church occurs.

1867 – Jesse James gang robs bank in Richmond, Missouri; $4,000 taken.

1873 – First Preakness Stakes: G. Barbee aboard Survivor wins in 2:43.

1873 – Canada’s North West Mounted Police Force forms.

1873 – Postal cards sold in San Francisco for first time.

1883 – Baseball game between 1-armed and 1-legged players held in Philly.

1887 – First transcontinental train arrives in Vancouver, B.C.

1901 – Ottawa Mint Act receives Royal Assent.

1903 – First auto trip across US leaves San Francisco for New York.

1922 – Walt Disney incorporates his first film company Laugh-O-Gram Films.

1934 – US outlaws Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow killed by police.

1935 – First scheduled night baseball game postponed, rain [Cincinnati].

1939 – Adolf Hitler proclaims he wants to move into Poland.

1939 – Submarine USS Squalus sinks in the Gulf of Maine, drowning 26.

1949 – Federal Republic of West Germany created.

1958 – Mao Zedong starts the “Great Leap Forward” movement in China.

1962 – Scott Carpenter orbits Earth three times in US Aurora 7.

1969 – BBC orders 13 episodes of Monty Python’s Flying Circus.

1980 – Horror film “The Shining” starring Jack Nicholson released.

1982 – BBC warns Britain will bomb Argentina.

1982 – Colin Wilson rides a surfboard 294 miles.

1984 – “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” opens in US.

2001 – Marco Siffredi is first person to snowboard down Mount Everest.

2016 – Chinese announce findings of earliest use of barley to make beer.

2018 – Hamburg, Germany, is first city to ban diesel cars on some roads.

Today’s Horoscopes – May 23, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Two different sides could be tugging at you. It may be that neither one is really making a strong case for pulling you one way or the other. Realize adjustments may have to be made in order for you to fit in the scheme of things and fulfill your responsibilities. A close loved one may be distracting you in subtle ways. Try not to get too sidetracked if you can help it!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Tension may be a bit high in just about everyone and everything you encounter today. Some will feel a strong need for stability and discipline. Others may be calling for fun and carefree frivolity. You could be caught in the middle. The worst thing is that no side, including your own, is going to want to compromise. Try not to take things too seriously!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Remember you were put here to have fun, and that happiness is your true destiny. Keep that in mind today, as forces may tend to pull you away from the fun you have been having. There is likely to be a sobering tone to the day that is stubbornly working to rain on your parade. Recognize the need for structure and stability, but do not let it bring you down!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You, of all people, will appreciate the need for structure and stability on a day like this. This practical energy could be taking some of the fun out of the equation. You may not recognize it at first, but if you are not careful, the fun in your life could be chipped away little by little. Make sure you hold tight to the things that give your life passion and purpose!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Tension is apt to build to a high level if you are not careful about how you use words. The tricky thing is that forces are going to try to push you and pull you in different ways. You may encourage a focus on the collective, while others worry only about themselves. Still another force calls for outdated remedies and traditional structures that no longer work for you. Blaze your own trail!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Take a look at what is going on around you today. Do some internal processing before you reach a conclusion about the best way to proceed. You may find powerful forces are trying to win you over to one camp or another. Do not pigeonhole yourself into one way of doing things. Keep in mind the best route is often a combination of several different paths!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Two different sides could be tugging at you. It may be neither one is really making a strong case for pulling you one way or the other. Realize adjustments may have to be made in order for you to fit in the scheme of things and fulfill your responsibilities. A close loved one may be distracting you in subtle ways. Try not to get too sidetracked if you can help it!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Just when you thought you had everything planned out and working smoothly, love comes in and clogs up the works. Suddenly your attention is diverted and your concentration flies out the window as that dazzling creature catches your eye. This could be a good or a bad thing, depending on how you view the situation. Both aspects of your life are important. The key is finding a healthy balance between them!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Your heart is going pitty-pat, and you are tempted to escape to a romantic fantasyland in which you play the starring role. The bad news is something could be trying to hold you back. It could be that responsibility is coming on the scene and reminding you that work needs to be done here in the real world before you can go off to your little fairytale world!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You may feel a bit of strain today as you try to figure out the best way to get to where you need to be. On the one hand, the happy approach calls for you to let loose, be courageous, and strike out with conviction toward the things that mean the most to you. On the other, a sense of duty holds you back. Take the best of both worlds. Come up with your own plan of attack!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Your romantic side is powerfully charged today. The more you tune into this side of your nature, the happier you will be. One thing to watch out for, however, is that you keep at least one foot on the ground at all times. Make sure you have a stable platform of honesty and practicality from which to work. Without it, you will be hard-pressed to take down walls and put in windows!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Attend to your duties today. There is a pronounced sense of the passage of time and feeling that the days are slipping quickly by. Make sure you fit love and romance somewhere into the equation. You may experience a bit of resistance in this department at first, but that indicates this is an area you need to explore and ultimately feel more comfortable with!