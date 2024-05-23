Today in High Prairie: May 23, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – May 23, 2024

10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Project Sewing at Joussard Homesteaders Hall. Bring your own lunch!

6:30 p.m. – Free Chess Club at HP Municipal Library for ages 12+. Board provided.

7 p.m. – HPE Grade 4-6 Spring Concert in school gym.

7 p.m. – Darts Night at McLennan Legion Hall. Everyone welcome!

7 p.m. – Play bridge card game at the HP Golden Age Club.

7 p.m. – Drop-In Badminton at McLennan Providence School 12 years and older, please.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – May 23, 2024

1100 – Qinzong, Last Emperor of Song Dynasty

1707 – Carolus Linnaeus, “Father of Taxonomy”

1883 – Douglas Fairbanks, The Mark of Zorro actor

1890 – Herbert Marshall, Razor’s Edge actor

1898 – Frank McHugh, Going My Way actor

1908 – John Bardeen, Co-inventor of transistor

1910 – Artie Shaw, American bandleader

1912 – John Payne, Miracle on 34th Street actor

1920 – Sid Melton, Green Acres actor

1928 – Rosemary Clooney, White Christmas actress

1931 – Barbara Barrie, Barney Miller actress

1936 – Charles Kimbrough, Murphy Brown actor

1944 – John Newcombe, Australian tennis pro

1945 – Lauren Chapin, Father Knows Best actress

1946 – Danny Klein, J. Geils Band bassist

1950 – Linda Thompson, Hee Haw actress

1951 – Anatoly Karpov, Russian chess world champ

1952 – Marvin Hagler, Middleweight boxing champ

1952 – Deborah Adair, Days of Our Lives actress

1957 – Jimmy McShane, Baltimora singer

1958 – Drew Carey, US actor/comedian

1964 – Staci Greason, Days of Our Lives actress

1974 – Ken Jennings, 74-time Jeopardy champion

1981 – Gwenno Saunders, The Pipettes singer

1999 – James Charles, US Internet personality

This Day in Local History – May 23, 2024

May 23, 1962: A Gordie’s Transport truck driven by Warren Stout suffers $1,700 in damages after being hit by a cow moose 15 miles west of town.

May 23, 1967: Unofficial results in the Alberta election show Social Credit candidate Roy Ells wins the Grouard constituency. Ells takes 3,238 votes. NDP’s Stan Daniels is second with 2,251 votes and Liberal Gunnar Wahlstrom third with 953 votes.

May 23, 1967: Grouard constituency votes against daylight saving time 3,134 to 2,402 in the Alberta election. High Prairie voters vote in favour 327-314.

May 23, 1973: South Peace News reports Sexsmith and Fairview are trying to get a rapeseed crushing plant along with High Prairie. Earlier, Sexsmith was chosen as one site.

May 23, 1973: South Peace News reports Donna Simmonds is chosen as the High Prairie and area Honey Queen rep.

May 23, 1975: Four people are injured and over $4,000 in damages results after a collision four miles east of High Prairie. The trucks are driven by Bruce Willier, 19, of Enilda, and William Gustafson, 35, of High Prairie.

May 23, 1984: Jim Craig is named High Prairie’s first Citizen-of-the-Year by South Peace News’ publisher Jeff Burgar, who sponsored the award.

May 23, 1984: High Prairie Councillor Don Lorencz charges town manager Bryce Walt of changing the minutes of council meetings.

May 23, 1988: High Prairie Minor Hockey president John Brodrick asks the recreation board to open the arena one week earlier next fall and give a proposed hockey school a 50 per cent subsidy. The request is turned down.

May 23, 1990: South Peace News reports that organizers of the North Country Fair have decided to return to Joussard after seven years at Spruce Point Park near Kinuso.

May 23, 1990: South Peace News reports that High Prairie Minor Hockey players Lucas Willier, Sheldon Willier, Lavern Gauchier, Ryan Erasmus, Curtis Hitchcock, Jason Brodrick and Ivan Cunningham are invited to the Tri-Cities Americans rookie camp.

May 23, 1992: Terry Keshen estimates damages to his business at $200,000 after vandals strike the High Prairie Billiard’s Academy and Arcade.

May 23, 2001: Slave Lake Mayor Gerry Allarie accuses High Prairie town council of “back stabbing” in regards to a plan to work toward a common goal of an acceptable lake level on Lesser Slave Lake.

May 23, 2001; South Peace News wins the Alberta Weekly Newspapers’ Association award for Best Sports Section in the under 2,000 circulation class.

May 23, 2001: A Whitefish Lake woman, Anna Tallman, is hailed as a hero after using a bat to smash a window and pull a boy, 8, from a burning vehicle. Six others die in the accident 15 km south of Red Earth Creek including Vernon Letendre, 21, Everett Richards, 22, Edward Grey, 38, Everett Grey, 37, Carol Letendre, 32, and Rebecca Makway, 25.

May 23, 2001: A forest fire near Chisholm jumps the Athabasca River. By the time it burns itself out, over 90,000 hectares of forest is destroyed.

May 23, 2001: The High Prairie Badboys lose their Wheatbelt Baseball League opener to the visiting Peace River Stampeders 15-7.

May 23, 2007: High Prairie town council once again vows to get the doors replaced leading into the High Prairie Municipal Library. The ongoing issue was over a year old with no progress being made.

May 23, 2007: A lockdown occurs at Prairie River Junior High School after staff are warned a person may be approaching the school with a gun.

May 23, 2007: A fire at the Golden Age Apartments causes minor damage. The cause of the fire is a tenant leaving a burner on the stove with a pot filled with leftovers.

May 23, 2008: High Prairie RCMP begin foot patrols in the downtown area to provide more police presence.

May 23, 2012: High Prairie town council agrees to take the first steps toward implementing a new smoking bylaw, designed to ban smoking in public parks.

May 23, 2012: About 175 people attend Driftpile First Nation’s annual Diabetes Walk. The annual walk raises awareness about the disease.

May 23, 2012: Councillor Michael Smith announces Adrian Wong is hired as the town’s newly-created community coordinator.

May 23, 2014: High Prairie hosts another successful Street Festival at the Sports Palace and Gordon Buchan Recreation Centre.

May 23, 2017: Victoria Pegg joins Big Lakes County as its first communications and projects co-ordinator.

May 23, 2017: The High Prairie and District Community Band holds a season ending concert to conclude its second year.

May 23, 2018: South Peace News publishes the four-page St. Andrew’s Times newspaper. The mini-newspaper is written by Grade 6 students at St. Andrew’s.

May 23, 2018: Grouard Councillor Fern Welch is granted a short term medical leave by council.

This Day in World History – May 23, 2024

1568 – The Netherlands declares independence from Spain.

1701 – Capt. William Kidd is hanged in London; convicted of piracy.

1785 – Benjamin Franklin announces his invention of bifocals.

1863 – Organization of the Seventh-day Adventist Church occurs.

1867 – Jesse James gang robs bank in Richmond, Missouri; $4,000 taken.

1873 – First Preakness Stakes: G. Barbee aboard Survivor wins in 2:43.

1873 – Canada’s North West Mounted Police Force forms.

1873 – Postal cards sold in San Francisco for first time.

1883 – Baseball game between 1-armed and 1-legged players held in Philly.

1887 – First transcontinental train arrives in Vancouver, B.C.

1901 – Ottawa Mint Act receives Royal Assent.

1903 – First auto trip across US leaves San Francisco for New York.

1922 – Walt Disney incorporates his first film company Laugh-O-Gram Films.

1934 – US outlaws Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow killed by police.

1935 – First scheduled night baseball game postponed, rain [Cincinnati].

1939 – Adolf Hitler proclaims he wants to move into Poland.

1939 – Submarine USS Squalus sinks in the Gulf of Maine, drowning 26.

1949 – Federal Republic of West Germany created.

1958 – Mao Zedong starts the “Great Leap Forward” movement in China.

1962 – Scott Carpenter orbits Earth three times in US Aurora 7.

1969 – BBC orders 13 episodes of Monty Python’s Flying Circus.

1980 – Horror film “The Shining” starring Jack Nicholson released.

1982 – BBC warns Britain will bomb Argentina.

1982 – Colin Wilson rides a surfboard 294 miles.

1984 – “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” opens in US.

2001 – Marco Siffredi is first person to snowboard down Mount Everest.

2016 – Chinese announce findings of earliest use of barley to make beer.

2018 – Hamburg, Germany, is first city to ban diesel cars on some roads.

Today’s Horoscopes – May 23, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You are almost certainly in a phase of psychological transformation, and there have recently been major changes in your circle of friends and associates. Today provides an opportunity to assess just where you are and how far you have come. For instance, you could be introduced to a new team that compels you to display your talents. For an extrovert like you, this is right up your alley.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You might feel a little worn out right now, as if you have not been getting enough vitamins or rest. Or you could feel like you are losing track of issues that are important to you, such as your children’s progress in school. You need to slow down a bit whether you want to or not. Today, give top priority to all the commonplace details of your daily life.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – If you are in love, you will love today. You could plan for almost anything from a little trip together to a lifetime full of children and grandchildren. Even though your foresight sometimes overcomes your spontaneity, let yourself yield to the unexpected a little bit. The future will be a bright contrast after the comparative gloom of the past few weeks.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You may feel a little tired and depressed over breakfast this morning. Domestic responsibilities sometimes overload your spirit. How about treating yourself to a short vacation – a little free time just for you? You can justify it because it is vital for your morale. Perhaps you can use the time off to draw up a weekly schedule and make your workload seem less daunting.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – This would be a good day for you to sort out your business. You should file important papers and get rid of extraneous materials or trivia at work. Taking the time to do this will save you even more time in the long run. As for your love life, be expressive. Clear up any old misunderstandings that could interfere with your pleasure. Above all, enjoy yourself!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – This is going to be a good day to see the doctor, but not because you are sick. The atmosphere is ideal for getting a checkup. You have been using a lot of energy recently, and you would be well advised to take care of your body a bit more right now. Do not be lazy about this. Get up, eat a good breakfast, take a brisk walk, and face the day renewed.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – This should be a peaceful day for you. Be sure to make the most of it, because it is the calm before the storm. This could be a day of discussion and exchange with close friends or colleagues at work. It is ideal to tighten some of your professional ties. Some people might suddenly seem more reasonable than you imagined them to be, so listen up!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – “Evidence” is the word for today! Everyone knows you have a facility for spending your time thinking and analyzing. Today, on the other hand, you are going to be “seeing” things. They will be clear. It will no longer be necessary to study, ponder, and review from every angle. It is a little like you have just invented a new theory that repeatedly gets confirmed by others throughout the day.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You will sail through this day on the gentlest of breezes. It is like you have just come back from a week in the country. You are calm, refreshed, and relaxed, and no amount of trouble at work can shake the feeling. You see things in a more positive light. Problems that once seemed insurmountable now resolve themselves almost without your help. Lucky you!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – If you are looking for a new job, perhaps this is the day you find it. “Lucky” is the word that sums up today! Without encouraging you to play the lottery, you can be pretty sure you will feel a surge of confidence. You will be able to resolve big or small problems with practicality and ease. That is lucky enough, isn’t it?

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You are filled with vitality today! In other words, you are going to feel great about yourself! You are less afraid of meeting people, and you have fewer doubts about everything, including yourself! This is going to be a great day to consider working a little bit less and thinking a little bit more about what, specifically, is making you feel so good. That way, you can recreate the feeling tomorrow.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You may have gotten a financial boost lately in the form of some sort of raise or reward. The day ahead will make you realize that more discipline and work will be necessary if you want to continue to prosper. There is no need for anxiety, but it is a good day to put together a strategy for the future, one that is airtight, waterproof, and fail-safe!