Today in High Prairie: May 24, 2021

What’s Happening Today – May 24, 2021

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – May 24, 2021

Robin Marko

Jordan Jong

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – May 24, 2021

Allen Tomnuk

Kathy Hunt

Kathy Klyne

Patrick Wolff

Kent Hollingshead

Kevin Brust

Ryan Biever

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – May 24, 2021

1544 – William Gilbert, Researcher into magnetism

1686 – Daniel Fahrenheit, Devised Fahrenheit scale

1810 – Abraham Geiger, Leader of Reform Judaism

1819 – Queen Victoria, Queen of UK & Ireland

1879 – H.B. Reese, Inventor of Reese’s

1895 – Samuel Newhouse Sr., Published Vogue & Glamour

1914 – Lilli Palmer, Anastasia actress

1917 – Florence Knoll Bassett US furniture designer [Knoll]

1919 – Sid Couchey, Richie Rich cartoon artist

1931 – Michael Lonsdale, The Day of the Jackal actor

1938 – Thomas Chong, Canadian comedian

1941 – Andres Garcia, Tiger Shark actor

1941 – Bob Dylan, US singer/songwriter

1943 – Gary Burghoff, M*A*S*H actor [Radar]

1944 – Patti LaBelle, Lady Marmalade singer

1945 – Priscilla Presley, Naked Gun actress

1947 – Albert Bouchard, Blue Öyster Cult musician

1951 – Rob Baker, Red Rider drummer

1953 – Alfred Molina, Spider Man 2 actor

1955 – Rosanne Cash, US country singer

1960 – Guy Fletcher, Dire Straights keyboardist

1963 – Gene Anthony Ray, Fame dancer/actor

1974 – Will Sasso, Canadian actor and comedian

1975 – Marc Gagnon, Canadian speed skater

This Day in Local History: May 24

May 24, 1915: MPP Frank Oliver addresses the Grouard Liberal Association telling them of all the efforts he made in securing the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia railroad branch line into Grouard.

May 24, 1962: Terry Anderson, owner of High Prairie Plumbing and Heating, goes to work and finds that his store has been robbed.

May 24, 1967: South Peace News reports several residents report sightings of UFOs in the region. Their names are withheld by request.

May 24, 1972: South Peace News reports Morley Grant of Grande Prairie drowns in the Peace River at Dunvegan after a party. He was to have married Grouard’s Valerie Giroux May 20.

May 24, 1985: Nicholas John Horbal, 21, of Edmonton, is killed in an accident near Driftpile after he is struck with his van carrying baby chicks by a semi.

May 24, 1985: Prairie River Junior High School hosts the Central Local Track Meet and 25 records fall. Danny Delorme competes in four events, wins them all and sets records in three.

May 24, 1995: High Prairie town council raises taxes by 10 per cent.

May 24, 2000: South Peace News reports Canada Post recognizes the lack of postal boxes in town but adds no decision has been reached on whether or not to build or rent a new post office.

May 24, 2000: South Peace News reports Recycle Plus is nominated for an Emerald Award for environmental excellence.

May 24, 2000: South Peace News reports Driftpile’s Stan Isadore, 28, is awarded a National Native Role Model award.

May 24, 2005: The Natural Resources Conservation Board approves the feedlot application of the Deuchar family in Joussard after three years of study.

May 24, 2005: Sucker Creek First Nation holds a “cultural gathering” to protest the arrest and charging of residents with fishing near the mouth of Arcadia Creek. The band says their residents were only practicing their right to hunt and fish any time, any place.

May 24, 2006: Lorne Napier and Mary Zabolotniuk are among 13 northern Alberta seniors nominated for the 2006 Minister’s Seniors Service Awards.

May 24, 2006: High Prairie town council receives 11 letters of objection to a proposal for a low income housing project.

May 24, 2006: High Prairie RCMP charge 39 drivers with failing to wear their seat-belts during an enforcement campaign.

May 24, 2009: James Albert Babcock passes away at the age of 59 years.

May 24, 2010: Triplets are born to a cow owned by Neill and Marie Stout.

May 24, 2012: A court rules that former High Prairie Friendship Centre executive director Vicky Barsalou’s dismissal was illegal. Barsalou says she has a 32-page document proving the board had no grounds to fire her.

May 24, 2013: Sua Kwoun’s cello performance wins her first prize at the St. Andrew’s School Talent Show.

May 24, 2014: Monahan Ford Drive 4UR Community raises about $6,000 for the High Prairie Skate Plaza.

May 24, 2014, Grouard Northland School’s Levi Mindel sets a HPSD record in the intermediate boy’s high jump with a leap of 1.70 metres at the Peace Zone Track and Field Meet. The previous record stood for 35 years.

May 24, 2016: High Prairie town council refuses to support the Big Lakes Charity Golf Tournament after discovering they were not consulted on where proceeds from the event were going toward.

May 24, 2016: High Prairie fire chief Ken Melnyk and deputy fire chief Trevor Cisaroski receive awards before council meeting. Melnyk received his 30-year bar while Cisaroski receives his 20-year bar.

May 24, 2017: South Peace News publishes a photo of the tulips eaten by deer. The tulips were planted by the High Prairie Community Beautification Association and volunteers in support of Canada’s 150th birthday.

May 24, 2017: South Peace News reports that Kaylee Ferguson’s poem wins Honourable Mention at the Legion district level. She is asked to read her entry at the Remembrance Day service.

May 24, 2018: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee presents a $12,896 Community Facility Enhancement Program cheque to the High Prairie Agricultural Society for facility upgrades at the Agriplex.

May 24, 2018: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee presents an $11,561 Community Facility Enhancement Program cheque to the Lesser Slave Watershed Council to help pay for water fill stations, a project in conjunction with the Town of High Prairie.

May 24, 2018: Traditional Games are held at Whitefish Lake First Nation for students in Grades 8-12 and hosted by Kee Tas Kee Now Tribal Education Authority. Games included moose calling, arm wrestling, leg wrestling, moss kick ball, archery, tug-of-war, scream and run, kick ball and triathlon.

This Day in World History – May 24

1689 – English Parliament guarantees freedom of religion for Protestants.

1830 – “Mary Had A Little Lamb” by Sarah Josepha Hale 1st published.

1844 – Samuel Morse taps out world’s 1st telegraph message.

1862 – Beardslee field telegraph used for 1st time.

1862 – Westminster Bridge across The Thames opens in London.

1881 – Canadian ferry Princess Victoria sinks near London, Ont.; 200 die.

1890 – George Train & Sam Wall circle world in record 67 days.

1895 – Henry Irving becomes 1st actor to receive a knighthood.

1899 – 1st auto repair shop opens in Boston.

1902 – Empire Day 1st celebrated in Britain.

1915 – Thomas Edison invents telescribe to record phone conversations.

1931 – 1st air-conditioned train installed – B&O Railroad.

1935 – 1st major league night baseball game, in Cincinnati.

1936 – Dutch bishops forbid membership of Nazi party.

1941 – German battleship Bismarck sinks British battle cruiser HMS Hood.

1944 – Icelandic voters severe all ties with Denmark.

1954 – 1st rocket attains 150 mile altitude.

1954 – German airline Lufthansa forms.

1954 – IBM’s “electronic” brain performs 10 million operations an hour.

1959 – 1st house with built-in bomb shelter exhibited in Pennsylvania.

1959 – Empire Day renamed Commonwealth Day in Great Britain.

1968 – FLQ separatists bomb the U.S. consulate in Quebec City.

1969 – “Sugar, Sugar” single released by The Archies.

1970 – Peter Green quits Fleetwood Mac to join a religious cult.

1970 – The drilling of the Kola Superdeep Borehole begins in Soviet Union.

1974 – Dean Martin Show last airs on NBC-TV.

1980 – Iran rejects a call to World Court to release US hostages.

1986 – Margaret Thatcher becomes 1st British PM to visit Israel.

1988 – John Moschitta set record for fast talking: 586 words per minute.

1989 – “Indiana Jones & Last Crusade” premieres.

1990 – Edmonton Oilers win 5th Stanley Cup.

1993 – Eritrea achieves independence from Ethiopia after 30-year civil war.

1997 – Actor Tim Allen arrested for drunk driving in Michigan.

2001 – Sherpa Temba Tsheri, 15, youngest to climb Mount Everest.

2002 – Russia and the United States sign the Moscow Treaty.

2004 – North Korea bans mobile phones.

2016 – Moth destroys 80% of tomato crop in Kaduna state in Nigeria.

2018 – At least 14 children reported mauled to death by wild dogs in India.

2018 – World’s largest cat-proof fence [44km] completed in Australia.

Today’s Horoscopes – May 24, 2021

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Expect a lot of activity in your home today. A group, perhaps a large one, hosted by you or a family member, could meet there and provoke stimulating conversations. You could get caught up in the energy, putting you in touch with a new awareness of your feelings. Tonight, expect vivid dreams of travel, strange places, or flying.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – The desire to meet with a romantic partner and look and feel your best could give rise to a lot of short journeys in your area. Perhaps you will want to work out, buy some new clothes, or get a haircut. This might be a good idea. Passions promise to run high today. Stimulating conversations could bring fascinating information to light.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – It’s time to stop acting like you think others want to see you act. The planetary configuration confirms it’s time to express yourself – your emotions, desires, and point of view – to take a firmer stand and define more clearly who you are to others and to yourself. Second-guessing potential reactions will ultimately get you nowhere.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Your energy is high and your stamina particularly strong today. Working out or playing sports could appeal to you now. Running or aerobics could offer valuable exercise and clear your head to allow for new ideas. You also should feel particularly passionate. If you’re involved with someone, expect a great evening. If not, don’t be surprised if you get some admiring glances.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – A reunion with a family member who has been away or out of touch could generate some powerful emotions. Memories could come flooding back, making you both nostalgic and maybe a bit angry. Take care to curb the latter. You don’t want to spoil your reunion. Take a long, objective look at the memories and try to figure out what they mean to you now. Then let them go.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Today your mind is likely to be on travel. You might have to spend a lot of time running errands in the car. You could also be planning a long vacation, perhaps one centered on a group function or seminar of some sort. Your physical energy is high, but there’s still a danger of tiring yourself out. Relax at home this evening.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Today you might decide to put in some extra hours on the job or take on an extra project of some sort in order to bring in a little more money. Since you’re feeling strong and energetic enough to move mountains, you need to take care not to overexert yourself. Work hard and earn your money, but pace yourself. Try to get a little exercise before going to bed.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Passion and determination mark today. Your energy should be high, and you should feel strong and powerful. This is the perfect day to give whatever goals you’ve been trying to accomplish that one last push toward completion. You may surprise yourself with the power and quality of your work and the positive attention your efforts receive.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Your inner power and awareness should be acute today. Some intense dreams and revelations could come from deep within, allowing you to release old traumas and phobias, and enabling you to move ahead with more confidence. Physical energy is high, though you may feel you need more sleep than usual. Your intuition is also sharp, enabling you to be more in touch with others. Use it!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Working toward goals you share with others could bring you closer together as friends and lovers. The whole is definitely more than the sum of the parts. You’re likely to produce better results as a group or partnership than you would have otherwise. This is an “all pull together” sort of day. Romantically, you may have an exciting, passionate encounter!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Today you might face a task that seems as workable as emptying the ocean with a teacup. But with help from others, you will not only be able to handle it but also produce exceptional results. Physically, you’re likely to feel full of strength and stamina, ready to move mountains. Don’t be too surprised if you actually manage to budge a few!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – The desire to travel, perhaps to visit a close friend, may come up today. You may put a lot of energy into exploring the possibilities. You might also want to travel to places where you can get some artistic inspiration for creative projects. Your energy and enthusiasm are high, so you should be able to accomplish this without neglecting your other chores.