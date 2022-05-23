Today in High Prairie: May 24, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – May 24, 2022

9:30 a.m. – Northern Sunrise County meets at admin building.

10 a.m. – Coffee Time at Kinuso Senior Centre.

10 a.m. – Play & Learn [under 6 yrs] at Big Lakes Children’s Centre in HP. Pre-registration required: 780-523-2715.

3:30 – 5 p.m. – HP Municipal Library CX Energy Video Games.

3:30 – 5 p.m. – Faust Youth Program [12-17 years]: Paint Rocks activity.

6:30 p.m. – Town of HP council meeting in chambers.

7 p.m. – Whist card games at Big Meadow Hall north of Enilda.

7 p.m. – McLennan C.W. L. meeting at Parish Hall.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – May 24, 2022

1544 – William Gilbert, Researcher into magnetism

1686 – Daniel Fahrenheit, Devised Fahrenheit scale

1810 – Abraham Geiger, Leader of Reform Judaism

1819 – Queen Victoria, Queen of UK & Ireland

1879 – H.B. Reese, Inventor of Reese’s

1895 – Samuel Newhouse Sr., Published Vogue & Glamour

1914 – Lilli Palmer, Anastasia actress

1917 – Florence Knoll Bassett, US furniture designer [Knoll]

1919 – Sid Couchey, Richie Rich cartoon artist

1931 – Michael Lonsdale, The Day of the Jackal actor

1938 – Thomas Chong, Canadian comedian

1941 – Andres Garcia, Tiger Shark actor

1941 – Bob Dylan, US singer/songwriter

1943 – Gary Burghoff, M*A*S*H actor [Radar]

1944 – Patti LaBelle, Lady Marmalade singer

1945 – Priscilla Presley, Naked Gun actress

1947 – Albert Bouchard, Blue Öyster Cult musician

1951 – Rob Baker, Red Rider drummer

1953 – Alfred Molina, Spider Man 2 actor

1955 – Rosanne Cash, US country singer

1960 – Guy Fletcher, Dire Straights keyboardist

1963 – Gene Anthony Ray, Fame dancer/actor

1974 – Will Sasso, Canadian actor and comedian

1975 – Marc Gagnon, Canadian speed skater

1990 – Joey Logano, US racecar driver

This Day in Local History – May 24, 2022

May 24, 1915: MPP Frank Oliver addresses the Grouard Liberal Association telling them of all the efforts he made in securing the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia railroad branch line into Grouard.

May 24, 1962: Terry Anderson, owner of High Prairie Plumbing and Heating, goes to work and finds his store has been robbed.

May 24, 1967: South Peace News reports several residents report sightings of UFOs in the region. Their names are withheld by request.

May 24, 1967: Town of High Prairie recreation director Herb Hartwig reports only one person attends an organizational meeting for High Prairie Minor Baseball.

May 24, 1969: The Faust Royal Purple holds its annual Spring Social at the Faust Hall with a Klondike theme featured.

May 24, 1972: South Peace News reports Morley Grant of Grande Prairie drowns in the Peace River at Dunvegan after a party. He was to have married Grouard’s Valerie Giroux May 20.

May 24, 1985: Nicholas John Horbal, 21, of Edmonton, is killed in an accident near Driftpile after he is struck with his van carrying baby chicks by a semi.

May 24, 1985: Prairie River Junior High School hosts the Central Local Track Meet and 25 records fall. Danny Delorme competes in four events, wins them all and sets records in three.

May 24, 1995: High Prairie town council raises taxes by 10 per cent.

May 24, 2000: South Peace News reports Canada Post recognizes the lack of postal boxes in town but adds no decision has been reached on whether or not to build or rent a new post office.

May 24, 2000: South Peace News reports Driftpile’s Stan Isadore, 28, is awarded a National Native Role Model award.

May 24, 2005: The Natural Resources Conservation Board approves the feedlot application of the Deuchar family in Joussard after three years of study.

May 24, 2005: Sucker Creek First Nation holds a “cultural gathering” to protest the arrest and charging of residents with fishing near the mouth of Arcadia Creek. The band says their residents were only practicing their right to hunt and fish any time, any place.

May 24, 2006: Lorne Napier and Mary Zabolotniuk are among 13 northern Alberta seniors nominated for the 2006 Minister’s Seniors Service Awards.

May 24, 2006: High Prairie town council receives 11 letters of objection to a proposal for a low income housing project.

May 24, 2006: High Prairie RCMP charge 39 drivers with failing to wear their seat belts during an enforcement campaign.

May 24, 2009: James Albert Babcock passes away at the age of 59 years.

May 24, 2010: Triplets are born to a cow owned by Neill and Marie Stout.

May 24, 2012: A court rules that former High Prairie Friendship Centre executive director Vicky Barsalou’s dismissal was illegal. Barsalou says she has a 32-page document proving the board had no grounds to fire her.

May 24, 2013: Sua Kwoun’s cello performance wins her first prize at the St. Andrew’s School Talent Show.

May 24, 2014: Monahan Ford Drive 4UR Community raises about $6,000 for the High Prairie Skate Plaza.

May 24, 2014, Grouard Northland School’s Levi Mindel sets a HPSD record in the intermediate boy’s high jump with a leap of 1.70 metres at the Peace Zone Track and Field Meet. The previous record stood for 35 years.

May 24, 2016: High Prairie town council refuses to support the Big Lakes Charity Golf Tournament after discovering they were not consulted on where proceeds from the event were going toward.

May 24, 2016: High Prairie fire chief Ken Melnyk and deputy fire chief Trevor Cisaroski receive awards before council meeting. Melnyk received his 30-year bar while Cisaroski receives his 20-year bar.

May 24, 2017: South Peace News publishes a photo of the tulips eaten by deer. The tulips were planted by the High Prairie Community Beautification Association and volunteers in support of Canada’s 150th birthday.

May 24, 2017: South Peace News reports that Kaylee Ferguson’s poem wins Honourable Mention at the Legion district level. She is asked to read her entry at the Remembrance Day service.

May 24, 2017: Big Lakes County hears good news that a bridge project at Strawberry Creek comes in about 11 per cent below budget. Carmacks Enterprises of Nisku is awarded the $1.054 million contract.

May 24, 2018: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee presents a $12,896 Community Facility Enhancement Program cheque to the High Prairie Agricultural Society for facility upgrades at the Agriplex.

May 24, 2018: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee presents an $11,561 Community Facility Enhancement Program cheque to the Lesser Slave Watershed Council to help pay for water fill stations, a project in conjunction with the Town of High Prairie.

May 24, 2018: Traditional Games are held at Whitefish Lake First Nation for students in Grades 8-12 and hosted by Kee Tas Kee Now Tribal Education Authority. Games included moose calling, arm wrestling, leg wrestling, moss kick ball, archery, tug-of-war, scream and run, kick ball and triathlon.

This Day in World History – May 24, 2022

1689 – English Parliament guarantees freedom of religion for Protestants.

1830 – “Mary Had A Little Lamb” by Sarah Josepha Hale is first published.

1844 – Samuel Morse taps out world’s first telegraph message.

1862 – Beardslee field telegraph used for first time.

1862 – Westminster Bridge across The Thames opens in London.

1881 – Canadian ferry Princess Victoria sinks near London, Ont.; 200 die.

1890 – George Train & Sam Wall circle world in record 67 days.

1895 – Henry Irving becomes first actor to receive a knighthood.

1899 – First auto repair shop opens in Boston.

1902 – Empire Day is first celebrated in Britain.

1915 – Thomas Edison invents telescribe to record phone conversations.

1931 – First air-conditioned train installed – B&O Railroad.

1935 – First major league night baseball game, in Cincinnati.

1936 – Dutch bishops forbid membership of Nazi party.

1941 – German battleship Bismarck sinks British battle cruiser HMS Hood.

1944 – Icelandic voters severe all ties with Denmark.

1954 – First rocket attains 150 mi altitude.

1954 – German airline Lufthansa forms.

1954 – IBM’s “electronic” brain performs 10 million operations an hour.

1959 – First house with built-in bomb shelter exhibited in Pennsylvania.

1959 – Empire Day renamed Commonwealth Day in Great Britain.

1968 – Mick Jagger & Marianne Faithfull arrested for drug possession.

1968 – FLQ separatists bomb the U.S. consulate in Quebec City.

1969 – “Sugar, Sugar” single released by The Archies.

1970 – Peter Green quits Fleetwood Mac to join a religious cult.

1970 – The drilling of the Kola Superdeep Borehole begins in Soviet Union.

1974 – Dean Martin Show last airs on NBC-TV.

1980 – Iran rejects a call to World Court to release US hostages.

1986 – Margaret Thatcher becomes first British PM to visit Israel.

1988 – John Moschitta sets record for fast talking: 586 words per minute.

1989 – “Indiana Jones & Last Crusade” premieres.

1990 – Edmonton Oilers win 5th Stanley Cup.

1993 – Eritrea achieves independence from Ethiopia after 30-year civil war.

1997 – Actor Tim Allen arrested for drunk driving in Michigan.

2001 – Sherpa Temba Tsheri, 15, youngest to climb Mount Everest.

2002 – Russia and the United States sign the Moscow Treaty.

2004 – North Korea bans mobile phones.

2016 – Moths destroy 80% of tomato crop in Kaduna state in Nigeria.

2018 – At least 14 children reported mauled to death by wild dogs in India.

2018 – World’s largest cat-proof fence [44km] completed in Australia.

Today’s Horoscopes – May 24, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You may have gotten a financial boost lately in the form of some sort of raise or reward. The day ahead will make you realize more discipline and work will be necessary if you want to continue to prosper. There is no need for anxiety, but it is a good day to put together a strategy for the future, one that is airtight, waterproof, and fail-safe!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You are almost certainly in a phase of psychological transformation, and there have recently been major changes in your circle of friends and associates. Today provides an opportunity to assess just where you are and how far you have come. For instance, you could be introduced to a new team that compels you to display your talents. For an extrovert like you, this is right up your alley!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You might feel a little worn out right now, as if you have not been getting enough vitamins or rest. Or you could feel like you are losing track of issues that are important to you, such as your children’s progress in school. You need to slow down a bit whether you want to or not. Today, give top priority to all the commonplace details of your daily life!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – If you are in love, you will love today. You could plan for almost anything from a little trip together to a lifetime full of children and grandchildren. Even though your foresight sometimes overcomes your spontaneity, let yourself yield to the unexpected a little bit. The future will be a bright contrast after the comparative gloom of the past few weeks!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You may feel a little tired and depressed over breakfast this morning. Domestic responsibilities sometimes overload your spirit. How about treating yourself to a short vacation – a little free time just for you? You can justify it because it is vital for your morale. Perhaps you can use the time off to draw up a weekly schedule and make your workload seem less daunting!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – This would be a good day for you to sort out your business. You should file important papers and get rid of extraneous materials or trivia at work. Taking the time to do this will save you even more time in the long run. As for your love life, be expressive. Clear up any old misunderstandings that could interfere with your pleasure. Above all, enjoy yourself!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – This is going to be a good day to see the doctor, but not because you are sick. The atmosphere is ideal for getting a checkup. You have been using a lot of energy recently, and you would be well advised to take care of your body a bit more right now. Do not be lazy about this. Get up, eat a good breakfast, take a brisk walk, and face the day renewed!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – This should be a peaceful day for you. Be sure to make the most of it, because it is the calm before the storm. This could be a day of discussion and exchange with close friends or colleagues at work. It is ideal to tighten some of your professional ties. Some people might suddenly seem more reasonable than you imagined them to be, so listen up!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – “Evidence” is the word for today. Everyone knows you have a facility for spending your time thinking and analyzing. Today, on the other hand, you are going to be “seeing” things. They will be clear. It will no longer be necessary to study, ponder, and review from every angle. It is a little like you have just invented a new theory that repeatedly gets confirmed by others throughout the day!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You will sail through this day on the gentlest of breezes. It is like you have just come back from a week in the country. You are calm, refreshed, and relaxed, and no amount of trouble at work can shake the feeling. You see things in a more positive light. Problems that once seemed insurmountable now resolve themselves almost without your help. Lucky you!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – If you are looking for a new job, perhaps this is the day you find it. “Lucky” is the word that sums up today! Without encouraging you to play the lottery, you can be pretty sure you will feel a surge of confidence. You will be able to resolve big or small problems with practicality and ease. That’s lucky enough, isn’t it?

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You are filled with vitality today. In other words, you are going to feel great about yourself! You are less afraid of meeting people, and you have fewer doubts about everything, including yourself! This is going to be a great day to consider working a little bit less and thinking a little bit more about what, specifically, is making you feel so good. That way, you can recreate the feeling tomorrow!