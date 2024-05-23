Today in High Prairie: May 24, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – May 24, 2024

10 a.m. – Prayer Shawl knitting at HP St. Mark’s Anglican Church Parish Hall. Everyone welcome!

10 a.m. – Kinuso Seniors Coffee Time at Kinuso Seniors Centre. Ne members welcome.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy trump & whist games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave.

3:30 – 4:30 p.m. – Family Dodgeball at Nampa Public School.

37:30 p.m. – Darts Night at HP Legion Hall. Come out and enjoy the fun!

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – May 24, 2024

1544 – William Gilbert, Researcher into magnetism

1686 – Daniel Fahrenheit, Devised Fahrenheit scale

1810 – Abraham Geiger, Leader of Reform Judaism

1819 – Queen Victoria, Queen of UK & Ireland

1879 – H.B. Reese, Inventor of Reese’s

1895 – Samuel Newhouse Sr., Published Vogue & Glamour

1914 – Lilli Palmer, Anastasia actress

1917 – Florence Knoll Bassett, US furniture designer [Knoll]

1919 – Sid Couchey, Richie Rich cartoon artist

1931 – Michael Lonsdale, The Day of the Jackal actor

1938 – Thomas Chong, Canadian comedian

1941 – Andres Garcia, Tiger Shark actor

1941 – Bob Dylan, US singer/songwriter

1943 – Gary Burghoff, M*A*S*H actor [Radar]

1944 – Patti LaBelle, Lady Marmalade singer

1945 – Priscilla Presley, Naked Gun actress

1947 – Albert Bouchard, Blue Öyster Cult musician

1951 – Rob Baker, Red Rider drummer

1953 – Alfred Molina, Spider Man 2 actor

1955 – Rosanne Cash, US country singer

1960 – Guy Fletcher, Dire Straights keyboardist

1963 – Gene Anthony Ray, Fame dancer/actor

1974 – Will Sasso, Canadian actor and comedian

1975 – Marc Gagnon, Canadian speed skater

1990 – Joey Logano, US racecar driver

This Day in Local History – May 24, 2024

May 24, 1915: MPP Frank Oliver addresses the Grouard Liberal Association telling them of all the efforts he made in securing the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia railroad branch line into Grouard.

May 24, 1962: Terry Anderson, owner of High Prairie Plumbing and Heating, goes to work and finds his store has been robbed.

May 24, 1967: South Peace News reports several residents report sightings of UFOs in the region. Their names are withheld by request.

May 24, 1969: The Faust Royal Purple holds its annual Spring Social at the Faust Hall with a Klondike theme featured.

May 24, 1972: South Peace News reports Morley Grant of Grande Prairie drowns in the Peace River at Dunvegan after a party. He was to have married Grouard’s Valerie Giroux May 20.

May 24, 1985: Nicholas John Horbal, 21, of Edmonton, is killed in an accident near Driftpile after he is struck with his van carrying baby chicks by a semi.

May 24, 1985: Prairie River Junior High School hosts the Central Local Track Meet and 25 records fall. Danny Delorme competes in four events, wins them all and sets records in three.

May 24, 2000: South Peace News reports Canada Post recognizes the lack of postal boxes in town but adds no decision has been reached on whether or not to build or rent a new post office.

May 24, 2000: South Peace News reports Driftpile’s Stan Isadore, 28, is awarded a National Native Role Model award.

May 24, 2005: The Natural Resources Conservation Board approves the feedlot application of the Deuchar family in Joussard after three years of study.

May 24, 2005: Sucker Creek First Nation holds a “cultural gathering” to protest the arrest and charging of residents with fishing near the mouth of Arcadia Creek. The band says their residents were only practicing their right to hunt and fish any time, any place.

May 24, 2006: Lorne Napier and Mary Zabolotniuk are among 13 northern Alberta seniors nominated for the 2006 Minister’s Seniors Service Awards.

May 24, 2006: High Prairie RCMP charge 39 drivers with failing to wear their seat belts during an enforcement campaign.

May 24, 2010: Triplets are born to a cow owned by Neill and Marie Stout.

May 24, 2012: A court rules that former High Prairie Friendship Centre executive director Vicky Barsalou’s dismissal was illegal. Barsalou says she has a 32-page document proving the board had no grounds to fire her.

May 24, 2014: Monahan Ford Drive 4UR Community raises about $6,000 for the High Prairie Skate Plaza.

May 24, 2014, Grouard Northland School’s Levi Mindel sets a HPSD record in the intermediate boy’s high jump with a leap of 1.70 metres at the Peace Zone Track and Field Meet. The previous record stood for 35 years.

May 24, 2016: High Prairie town council refuses to support the Big Lakes Charity Golf Tournament after discovering they were not consulted on where proceeds from the event were going toward.

May 24, 2016: High Prairie fire chief Ken Melnyk and deputy fire chief Trevor Cisaroski receive awards before council meeting. Melnyk received his 30-year bar while Cisaroski receives his 20-year bar.

May 24, 2017: South Peace News publishes a photo of the tulips eaten by deer. The tulips were planted by the High Prairie Community Beautification Association and volunteers in support of Canada’s 150th birthday.

May 24, 2017: South Peace News reports that Kaylee Ferguson’s poem wins Honourable Mention at the Legion district level. She is asked to read her entry at the Remembrance Day service.

May 24, 2017: Big Lakes County hears good news that a bridge project at Strawberry Creek comes in about 11 per cent below budget. Carmacks Enterprises of Nisku is awarded the $1.054 million contract.

May 24, 2018: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee presents a $12,896 Community Facility Enhancement Program cheque to the High Prairie Agricultural Society for facility upgrades at the Agriplex.

May 24, 2018: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee presents an $11,561 Community Facility Enhancement Program cheque to the Lesser Slave Watershed Council to help pay for water fill stations, a project in conjunction with the Town of High Prairie.

May 24, 2018: Traditional Games are held at Whitefish Lake First Nation for students in Grades 8-12 and hosted by Kee Tas Kee Now Tribal Education Authority. Games included moose calling, arm wrestling, leg wrestling, moss kick ball, archery, tug-of-war, scream and run, kick ball and triathlon.

This Day in World History – May 24, 2024

1689 – English Parliament guarantees freedom of religion for Protestants.

1830 – “Mary Had A Little Lamb” by Sarah Josepha Hale is first published.

1844 – Samuel Morse taps out world’s first telegraph message.

1862 – Beardslee field telegraph used for first time.

1862 – Westminster Bridge across The Thames opens in London.

1881 – Canadian ferry Princess Victoria sinks near London, Ont.; 200 die.

1890 – George Train & Sam Wall circle world in record 67 days.

1895 – Henry Irving becomes first actor to receive a knighthood.

1899 – First auto repair shop opens in Boston.

1902 – Empire Day is first celebrated in Britain.

1915 – Thomas Edison invents telescribe to record phone conversations.

1931 – First air-conditioned train installed – B&O Railroad.

1935 – First major league night baseball game, in Cincinnati.

1936 – Dutch bishops forbid membership of Nazi party.

1941 – German battleship Bismarck sinks British battle cruiser HMS Hood.

1944 – Icelandic voters severe all ties with Denmark.

1954 – First rocket attains 150 mi altitude.

1954 – German airline Lufthansa forms.

1954 – IBM’s “electronic” brain performs 10 million operations an hour.

1959 – First house with built-in bomb shelter exhibited in Pennsylvania.

1959 – Empire Day renamed Commonwealth Day in Great Britain.

1968 – Mick Jagger & Marianne Faithfull arrested for drug possession.

1968 – FLQ separatists bomb the U.S. consulate in Quebec City.

1969 – “Sugar, Sugar” single released by The Archies.

1970 – Peter Green quits Fleetwood Mac to join a religious cult.

1970 – The drilling of the Kola Superdeep Borehole begins in Soviet Union.

1974 – Dean Martin Show last airs on NBC-TV.

1980 – Iran rejects a call to World Court to release US hostages.

1986 – Margaret Thatcher becomes first British PM to visit Israel.

1988 – John Moschitta sets record for fast talking: 586 words per minute.

1989 – “Indiana Jones & Last Crusade” premieres.

1990 – Edmonton Oilers win 5th Stanley Cup.

1993 – Eritrea achieves independence from Ethiopia after 30-year civil war.

1997 – Actor Tim Allen arrested for drunk driving in Michigan.

2001 – Sherpa Temba Tsheri, 15, youngest to climb Mount Everest.

2002 – Russia and the United States sign the Moscow Treaty.

2004 – North Korea bans mobile phones.

2016 – Moths destroy 80% of tomato crop in Kaduna state in Nigeria.

2018 – At least 14 children reported mauled to death by wild dogs in India.

2018 – World’s largest cat-proof fence [44km] completed in Australia.

Today’s Horoscopes – May 24, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Focus on your creative mind. This is a very fertile time for planting hearty seeds that will be sure to grow up healthy and strong. You have the ability to be very prosperous, but it certainly will not come easily. The key for you is to maintain your cool. Do not overreact to the little annoyances that come your way. You are above petty squabbles, so do not waste your time on them.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Motivation must come from within. The only thing that can pull you out of bed is your inner drive and determination. Too much partying could leave you drained to the point that you do not want to move. Remember moderation. Be good to your body. Go outside and let your thoughts radiate outward like rays of sunshine. Feel the ground beneath your feet.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Your mind should be quite clear today, and communication will go extremely well for you. You will find you will need very few words to get your point across. You will connect to people on many levels. Realize you have important information to share with those around you. Your critical, practical, grounded opinion plays a key role in the activities of the day.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Strong forces may be acting up and asking you to stand up a little straighter than usual. Keep your shoulders back and be proud. Do not think of yourself as any less of a person just because there is disagreement between you and the people around you. Maintain respect for yourself and your opinions. Say things with confidence. Do not back down, but be prepared to fight.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Feel free to take the lazy route today. Do not lift a finger if you do not really have to. It may be hard to get others moving as well. You can prod all you want, but, ultimately, if people do not want to go, they are not going to. Your flexible nature might be put to the test. More than likely, you will find you need to adapt to the whims of others rather than the other way around.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Your thinking is steady and reserved today. You will find your mind is right in line with your ego, and you will be able to accurately verbalize what is going on inside. You might be guarded about how much you tell people. It could be that others are holding back information from you. Proceed with caution and be honest in all your dealings.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Today is an excellent day for you to say exactly how you feel. Your thinking is sharp and clear. You will find once you start talking, you may never stop. People will listen extra carefully to your words. You have a great deal of influence on others. If you realize how much impact you have on the people around you, you will be able to accomplish a great deal today.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You might find your brain is chugging along in the slow lane today. It could even be gradually creeping over to the breakdown lane! It may be more difficult to come up with your quick, witty rebuttals in conversations. Take your time and make sure you choose your words very carefully. Communicating with others might be a bit like pulling teeth today.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You might find words are not the best way to communicate today. Body language and the sense of touch and taste are much more effective. You will find your senses will be heightened overall. The smell of the restaurant several blocks away could make your taste buds water. Give in to your senses and let your feet follow your nose. Go enjoy a good meal tonight with someone special.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Things are apt to get intense for you today. There will be a lot of information coming your way, but it all will not necessarily be great. It seems that someone is putting a roadblock in your path, making it difficult for you to pass. Do not let this stop you. Use your creative ability and resolute nature to find ways around any obstacles. Experiences like this will only make you stronger.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Your head may be buzzing with activity. It seems like the spotlight suddenly has been turned on. Your mind is on stage and your brainpower is being tested. Are you prepared for the challenge? Whether you are ready or not, it is here. Remember the importance of individuality. Do not become another typical cookie from the same old cookie cutter. Be your own person and think for yourself.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Focus on the simple pleasures today. Do not feel like you have to search in far-off lands or engage in expensive recreational activities to find happiness and peace. Realize everything you need is all inside you. Find your happiness in delighting in nature. Smile at the Sun, the Moon, and the trees. Realize that beauty resides all around you, not just in stores full of expensive objects.