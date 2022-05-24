Today in High Prairie: May 25, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – May 25, 2022

10 a.m. – Big Lakes County meets at admin building.

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Story Walk at Cecil Thompson Park.

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Story Time at HP Municipal Library [3-5 years].

12:30 p.m. – Seniors Lunch in Elder’s Room at Kapawe’no School at Grouard. Must be double-vaccinated to attend.

12:30 – 5:30 p.m. – Marigold Farmers’ Market in HP at Marigold Building.

3:30 – 5 p.m. – HP Municipal Library CX Energy Craft Program [Edible Craft].

3:30 – 5 p.m. – Faust Youth Program [5-11 years]: Paint Pet Rocks activity.

5:30 p.m. – Bingo at Kinuso Ag Hall, Precall at 6:30 p.m., games start 7 p.m.

7:30 p.m. – Card Games at Joussard Homesteaders Hall.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – May 25, 2022

1865 – Pieter Zeeman, Zeeman effect originator

1878 – Bill Robinson, US actor/tap dancer

1888 – Miles Malleson, Phantom of the Opera actor

1889 – Igor Sikorsky, Aviation pioneer [helicopter]

1898 – Bennett Cerf, What’s My Line panelist

1898 – Gene Tunney, Heavyweight boxing champ

1925 – Jeanne Crain, Pinky actress

1926 – Claude Akins, B.J. and the Bear actor

1927 – Robert Ludlum, Bourne Identity novelist

1929 – Warren Frost, Matlock actor

1936 – Tom T. Hall, Harper Valley PTA writer

1939 – Dixie Carter, Designing Women actress

1939 – Sir Ian McKellen, Lord of the Rings actor

1943 – Sally Jesse Raphael, TV talk show host

1944 – Frank Oz, Muppetteer [Grover]

1947 – Karen Valentine, Room 222 actress

1947 – Mitch Margo, The Tokens rocker

1948 – Sgt. Slaughter, US pro wrestler

1948 – Klaus Meine, Scorpions musician

1950 – Robert Steinhardt, Kansas violinist/singer

1958 – Dorothy Straight, 4-year-old author

1963 – Mike Myers, Wayne’s World comedian

1971 – Justin Henry, Kramer vs Kramer actor

1978 – Adam Gontier, Three Days Grace singer

1993 – Dilley sextuplets, American sextuplets

This Day in Local History – May 5, 2022

May 25, 1914: The Grouard Oldtimers defeat the Federals 10-9 on a Victoria Day baseball game to open the baseball league season. Allen scores in the bottom of the ninth on an error to win the game.

May 25, 1971: Lana Louise Bliss, 13, of Sunset House, drowns in a dugout after being thrown from her horse.

May 25, 1974: Rocks are thrown through the doors of Prairie Automotive, Sware’s Sporting Goods and George’s Shoe Repairs.

May 25, 1977: South Peace News reports that Marvin F. Willier is awarded $10,000 by the Alberta Crimes Compensation Board after an incident where he protected a woman from gunfire.

May 25, 1983: Bob Langenhahn is appointed to the High Prairie Recreation Board.

May 25, 1985: Nine E.W. Pratt High School students including Amanda Kohn, David Stokes, Brian Pardell, Paula Monahan, Karen Brust, Chuck Jones, Mark Patenaude and Chris Pardell advance to the Regional Track and Field Meet in St. Albert after qualifying at the zone meet in Grande Prairie.

May 25, 1987: Judy Shybunia opens Judy’s Treasure House, a business specializing in ceramics.

May 25, 1988: South Peace News reports the recreation board has received a $10,000 grant for building washrooms at Jaycee Park.

May 25, 1988: High Prairie town council agrees to let the Golden Age Centre install two horseshoe pits next to the centre.

May 25, 1992: Peter Fedorus, 31, of Slave Lake, dies on Lesser Slave Lake after his boat capsizes due to severe weather conditions.

May 25, 1994: Pilot Dale George Perry, 54, and passenger Peter R. Ferguson, 51, of Nipawin, Sask. die in a plane crash at the High Prairie Airport.

May 25, 1999: The Town of High Prairie dismisses manager Kevin Greig from his duties in a mutual agreement.

May 25, 2001: Two die in a plane crash near Trout Mountain including John Graham. Smoke from forest fires is blamed for the accident.

May 25, 2001: The Gift Lake Metis Settlement receives a $25,000 grant from Justice Canada to fight crime.

May 25, 2006: Monahan Ford Kawasaki donates $25,000 in cash and product to the High Prairie and District Sports Complex Society for the multi-use sports facility.

May 25, 2008: Over $19,000 is raised at the annual Mayor/Reeve Walk held at Jaycee Park.

May 25, 2010: Shelby Kasinec is awarded the Grand Champion Steer at Coyote Acres 4-H Achievement Day.

May 25, 2011: The M.D. of Big Lakes discusses plans to move the Joussard Post Office into a new home. The current building they occupy in Joussard Superette is slated for demolition Aug. 1.

May 25, 2011: The M.D. of Big Lakes hears about Canada Post’s plan to close the Sunset House Post Office after the current postmaster retires.

May 25, 2011: The M.D. of Big Lakes proceeds on a $436,678 public works shop expansion.

May 25, 2011: High Prairie town council passes its budget. Most homeowners can expect a modest 1 1/2 per cent increase in property taxes, provided assessment remains the same as the previous year.

May 25, 2013: A charity golf tournament raises $3,448 for the families of Samantha Stewart and Gayla Zahacy.

May 25, 2013: Walk a Mile in Her Shoes raises about $4,300 for the High Prairie and Area Prevention of Family Violence Association. Men are encouraged to wear high heels during the walk.

May 25, 2013: Lucy Heins, assistant curator of Western Canadian History for the Royal Alberta Museum, visits the High Prairie Museum as part of International Museum Day celebrations. Part of her visit was updating people on her project, which involves documenting contemporary quilters in the 21st century.

May 25, 2016: South Peace News reports the High Prairie Food Bank puts out the call for donations as shelves are nearly empty.

May 25, 2016: South Peace News reports on Northland School Division’s nomination of Gift Lake teacher Andrew Bots for the Edwin Parr Award.

May 25, 2016: Big Lakes County agrees to add the names of Wendell Ebbett, Robert Goulet and Eileen Will to its Wall of Fame. The ceremony takes place at the county barbecue June 23.

May 25, 2016: Big Lakes County cites concerns over drugs to High Prairie RCMP Interim S/Sgt. John Respet.

May 25, 2018: Lillian Delphine Anderson passes away at the age of 76 years.

May 25, 2019: A Peace-Wapiti bus driver takes top honours at the Zone 5 [Northwest] Bus Roadeo held in High Prairie. By placing first, Ken Whilhite qualifies for the Alberta School Bud Roadeo June 8 in Red Deer.

May 25, 2019: Gillian Blackhurst raises the Grand Champion Market Steer at Coyote Acres 4-H Achievement Day.

This Day in World History – May 25, 2022

1521 – Edict of Worms outlaws Martin Luther and his followers.

1721 – John Copson becomes America’s first insurance agent.

1837 – The Patriots of Lower Canada [Quebec] rebel against the British.

1842 – Christian Doppler presents his idea: the Doppler Effect.

1895 – Oscar Wilde sentenced to 2 years imprisonment for gross indecency.

1895 – The Republic of Formosa is formed, Tang Ching-sung named president.

1922 – Babe Ruth suspended 1 day, fined $200 for throwing dirt on umpire.

1927 – Henry Ford announces he is ending production of the Model T Ford.

1932 – Goofy, aka Dippy Dawg, first appears in Walt Disney movie.

1935 – Jesse Owens equals or breaks 4 track and field world records in 45 minutes.

1937 – First airmail letter to circle globe returns to New York.

1945 – Arthur C. Clark proposes relay satellites in geosynchronous orbit.

1946 – Jordan gains independence from Britain.

1961 – JFK announces US goal of putting a man on moon before 1970.

1965 – Muhammad Ali KOs Sonny Liston in 1 round for heavyweight boxing title.

1967 – John Lennon accepts his psychedelically painted Rolls Royce.

1968 – Gateway Arch in St Louis dedicated.

1973 – US launches first Skylab crew: Kerwin, Conrad, Weitz.

1977 – Brady Bunch Hour last airs on ABC-TV.

1977 – Original Star Wars movie is first released.

1981 – Bobby Unser becomes first Indy 500 winner to be disqualified.

1982 – Canadian Ferguson Jenkins is 7th pitcher to strike out 3,000 batters.

1983 – Return of the Jedi, produced by George Lucas, first released.

1986 – 95-year-old woman scores a hole-in-one in Florida.

1986 – 6.5 million people hold hands from California to New York.

1989 – Mikhail Gorbachev elected Executive President in Soviet Union.

1989 – Calgary Flames win only Stanley Cup, defeat Montreal.

1992 – Jay Leno becomes permanent host of Tonight Show.

2001 – First blind person reached the summit of Mount Everest.

2011 – Oprah Winfrey airs her last show, ending 25-year run.

2013 – Yuichiro Miura, 80, becomes oldest person to climb Mount Everest.

2018 – Barbados elects its first female Prime Minister, Mia Mottley.

Today’s Horoscopes – May 25, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Focus on the simple pleasures today. Do not feel like you have to search in far-off lands or engage in expensive recreational activities to find happiness and peace. Realize everything you need is all inside you. Find your happiness in delighting in nature. Smile at the sun, the moon, and the trees. Realize beauty resides all around you, not just in stores full of expensive objects!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Focus on your creative mind. This is a very fertile time for planting hearty seeds that will be sure to grow up healthy and strong. You have the ability to be very prosperous, but it certainly will not come easily. The key for you is to maintain your cool. Do not overreact to the little annoyances that come your way. You are above petty squabbles, so do not waste your time on them!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Motivation must come from within. The only thing that can pull you out of bed is your inner drive and determination. Too much partying could leave you drained to the point you do not want to move. Remember moderation. Be good to your body. Go outside and let your thoughts radiate outward like rays of sunshine. Feel the ground beneath your feet!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Your mind should be quite clear today, and communication will go extremely well for you. You will find you will need very few words to get your point across. You will connect to people on many levels. Realize you have important information to share with those around you. Your critical, practical, grounded opinion plays a key role in the activities of the day!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Strong forces may be acting up and asking you to stand up a little straighter than usual. Keep your shoulders back and be proud. Do not think of yourself as any less of a person just because there is disagreement between you and the people around you. Maintain respect for yourself and your opinions. Say things with confidence. Do not back down, but be prepared to fight!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Feel free to take the lazy route today. Do not lift a finger if you do not really have to. It may be hard to get others moving as well. You can prod all you want, but, ultimately, if people do not want to go, they are not going to. Your flexible nature might be put to the test. More than likely, you will find you need to adapt to the whims of others rather than the other way around!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Your thinking is steady and reserved today. You will find your mind is right in line with your ego, and you will be able to accurately verbalize what is going on inside. You might be guarded about how much you tell people. It could be others are holding back information from you. Proceed with caution and be honest in all your dealings!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Today is an excellent day for you to say exactly how you feel. Your thinking is sharp and clear. You will find once you start talking, you may never stop. People will listen extra carefully to your words. You have a great deal of influence on others. If you realize how much impact you have on the people around you, you will be able to accomplish a great deal today!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You might find your brain is chugging along in the slow lane today. It could even be gradually creeping over to the breakdown lane! It may be more difficult to come up with your quick, witty rebuttals in conversations. Take your time and make sure you choose your words very carefully. Communicating with others might be a bit like pulling teeth today!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You might find words are not the best way to communicate today. Body language and the sense of touch and taste are much more effective. You will find your senses will be heightened overall. The smell of the restaurant several blocks away could make your taste buds water. Give in to your senses and let your feet follow your nose. Go enjoy a good meal tonight with someone special!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Things are apt to get intense for you today. There will be a lot of information coming your way, but it all will not necessarily be great. It seems someone is putting a roadblock in your path, making it difficult for you to pass. Do not let this stop you. Use your creative ability and resolute nature to find ways around any obstacles. Experiences like this will only make you stronger!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Your head may be buzzing with activity. It seems like the spotlight suddenly has been turned on. Your mind is on stage and your brainpower is being tested. Are you prepared for the challenge? Whether you are ready or not, it is here. Remember the importance of individuality. Do not become another typical cookie from the same old cookie cutter. Be your own person and think for yourself!