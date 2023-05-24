Today in High Prairie: May 25, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – May 25, 2023

7 p.m. – Play bridge card game at the HP Golden Age Club.

7 p.m. – Darts Night at McLennan Legion Hall. Come out and enjoy the fun!

7 p.m. – Drop-in Badminton at McLennan Providence School for 12 years and older, please.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – May 25, 2023

1865 – Pieter Zeeman, Zeeman effect originator

1878 – Bill Robinson, US actor/tap dancer

1888 – Miles Malleson, Phantom of the Opera actor

1889 – Igor Sikorsky, Aviation pioneer [helicopter]

1898 – Bennett Cerf, What’s My Line panelist

1898 – Gene Tunney, Heavyweight boxing champ

1925 – Jeanne Crain, Pinky actress

1926 – Claude Akins, B.J. and the Bear actor

1927 – Robert Ludlum, Bourne Identity novelist

1929 – Warren Frost, Matlock actor

1936 – Tom T. Hall, Harper Valley PTA writer

1939 – Dixie Carter, Designing Women actress

1939 – Sir Ian McKellen, Lord of the Rings actor

1943 – Sally Jesse Raphael, TV talk show host

1944 – Frank Oz, Muppetteer [Grover]

1947 – Karen Valentine, Room 222 actress

1947 – Mitch Margo, The Tokens rocker

1948 – Sgt. Slaughter, US pro wrestler

1948 – Klaus Meine, Scorpions musician

1950 – Robert Steinhardt, Kansas violinist/singer

1958 – Dorothy Straight, 4-year-old author

1963 – Mike Myers, Wayne’s World comedian

1971 – Justin Henry, Kramer vs Kramer actor

1978 – Adam Gontier, Three Days Grace singer

1993 – Dilley sextuplets, American sextuplets

This Day in Local History – May 25, 2023

May 25, 1914: The Grouard Oldtimers defeat the Federals 10-9 on a Victoria Day baseball game to open the baseball league season. Allen scores in the bottom of the ninth on an error to win the game.

May 25, 1971: Lana Louise Bliss, 13, of Sunset House, drowns in a dugout after being thrown from her horse.

May 25, 1974: Rocks are thrown through the doors of Prairie Automotive, Sware’s Sporting Goods and George’s Shoe Repairs in High Prairie.

May 25, 1977: South Peace News reports that Marvin F. Willier is awarded $10,000 by the Alberta Crimes Compensation Board after an incident where he protected a woman from gunfire.

May 25, 1983: Bob Langenhahn is appointed to the High Prairie Recreation Board.

May 25, 1985: Nine E.W. Pratt High School students including Amanda Kohn, David Stokes, Brian Pardell, Paula Monahan, Karen Brust, Chuck Jones, Mark Patenaude and Chris Pardell advance to the Regional Track and Field Meet in St. Albert after qualifying at the zone meet in Grande Prairie.

May 25, 1987: Judy Shybunia opens Judy’s Treasure House, a business specializing in ceramics.

May 25, 1988: High Prairie town council agrees to let the Golden Age Centre install two horseshoe pits next to the centre.

May 25, 1992: Peter Fedorus, 31, of Slave Lake, dies on Lesser Slave Lake after his boat capsizes due to severe weather conditions.

May 25, 1994: Pilot Dale George Perry, 54, and passenger Peter R. Ferguson, 51, of Nipawin, Sask. die in a plane crash at the High Prairie Airport.

May 25, 1999: The Town of High Prairie dismisses manager Kevin Greig from his duties in a mutual agreement.

May 25, 2001: Two die in a plane crash near Trout Mountain including John Graham. Smoke from forest fires is blamed for the accident.

May 25, 2001: The Gift Lake Metis Settlement receives a $25,000 grant from Justice Canada to fight crime.

May 25, 2006: Monahan Ford Kawasaki donates $25,000 in cash and product to the High Prairie and District Sports Complex Society for the multi-use sports facility.

May 25, 2010: Shelby Kasinec is awarded the Grand Champion Steer at Coyote Acres 4-H Achievement Day.

May 25, 2011: The M.D. of Big Lakes discusses plans to move the Joussard Post Office into a new home. The current building they occupy in Joussard Superette is slated for demolition Aug. 1.

May 25, 2011: The M.D. of Big Lakes hears about Canada Post’s plan to close the Sunset House Post Office after the current postmaster retires.

May 25, 2011: The M.D. of Big Lakes proceeds on a $436,678 public works shop expansion.

May 25, 2011: High Prairie town council passes its budget. Most homeowners can expect a modest 1 1/2 per cent increase in property taxes, provided assessment remains the same as the previous year.

May 25, 2013: Walk a Mile in Her Shoes raises about $4,300 for the High Prairie and Area Prevention of Family Violence Association. Men are encouraged to wear high heels during the walk.

May 25, 2013: Lucy Heins, assistant curator of Western Canadian History for the Royal Alberta Museum, visits the High Prairie Museum as part of International Museum Day celebrations. Part of her visit was updating people on her project, which involves documenting contemporary quilters in the 21st century.

May 25, 2016: South Peace News reports the High Prairie Food Bank puts out the call for donations as shelves are nearly empty.

May 25, 2016: Big Lakes County agrees to add the names of Wendell Ebbett, Robert Goulet and Eileen Will to its Wall of Fame. The ceremony takes place at the county barbecue June 23.

May 25, 2016: Big Lakes County cites concerns over drugs to High Prairie RCMP Interim S/Sgt. John Respet.

May 25, 2019: Gillian Blackhurst raises the Grand Champion Market Steer at Coyote Acres 4-H Achievement Day.

This Day in World History – May 25, 2023

1521 – Edict of Worms outlaws Martin Luther and his followers.

1721 – John Copson becomes America’s first insurance agent.

1837 – The Patriots of Lower Canada [Quebec] rebel against the British.

1842 – Christian Doppler presents his idea: the Doppler Effect.

1895 – Oscar Wilde sentenced to 2 years imprisonment for gross indecency.

1895 – The Republic of Formosa is formed, Tang Ching-sung named president.

1922 – Babe Ruth suspended 1 day, fined $200 for throwing dirt on umpire.

1927 – Henry Ford announces he is ending production of the Model T Ford.

1932 – Goofy, aka Dippy Dawg, first appears in Walt Disney movie.

1935 – Jesse Owens equals or breaks 4 track and field world records in 45 minutes.

1937 – First airmail letter to circle globe returns to New York.

1945 – Arthur C. Clark proposes relay satellites in geosynchronous orbit.

1946 – Jordan gains independence from Britain.

1961 – JFK announces US goal of putting a man on moon before 1970.

1965 – Muhammad Ali KOs Sonny Liston in 1 round for heavyweight boxing title.

1967 – John Lennon accepts his psychedelically painted Rolls Royce.

1968 – Gateway Arch in St Louis dedicated.

1973 – US launches first Skylab crew: Kerwin, Conrad, Weitz.

1977 – Brady Bunch Hour last airs on ABC-TV.

1977 – Original Star Wars movie is first released.

1981 – Bobby Unser becomes first Indy 500 winner to be disqualified.

1982 – Canadian Ferguson Jenkins is 7th pitcher to strike out 3,000 batters.

1983 – Return of the Jedi, produced by George Lucas, first released.

1986 – 95-year-old woman scores a hole-in-one in Florida.

1986 – 6.5 million people hold hands from California to New York.

1989 – Mikhail Gorbachev elected Executive President in Soviet Union.

1989 – Calgary Flames win only Stanley Cup, defeat Montreal.

1992 – Jay Leno becomes permanent host of Tonight Show.

2001 – First blind person reached the summit of Mount Everest.

2011 – Oprah Winfrey airs her last show, ending 25-year run.

2013 – Yuichiro Miura, 80, becomes oldest person to climb Mount Everest.

2018 – Barbados elects its first female Prime Minister, Mia Mottley.

Today’s Horoscopes – May 25, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – A surge of romantic passion could move you to rendezvous with a lover no matter what obstacles bar your way. Take care to notice what your partner wants! Enterprises that you may have been pursuing with business colleagues could take a giant step forward, as both you and your partners are feeling especially strong and motivated. Move forward with caution, but move forward.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Minor ailments may awaken a new determination to improve your health. You feel especially energetic today, so you might go to the gym. Just do not overdo it. You might also be considering several changes you would like to make in your home or workplace. Give them careful thought before moving ahead.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – The desire to bring important personal projects to a close might have you focusing a lot of energy on them. You might need to run several errands before you can finish. Your energy is high, so consider playing some sports or getting a good workout at the gym. Push yourself, but not beyond your limits. “No pain, no gain” is a fallacy!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – The desire for independence may have some family members thinking about breaking out on their own. Others could desire to make some extra money for their own projects. Your house could be busy today, if you are in it at all. Do not be surprised if everyone spends most of the day somewhere else.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Your mind is especially acute today. You may come up with ideas for new projects. You are feeling especially motivated and courageous. Do not be surprised if you try to achieve the impossible. Friends or groups could play a strong role in whatever you try. Move ahead cautiously, but move ahead. Do not let the day’s advantages pass you by.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Strong intuition concerning ways to generate extra income might pop into your head all day. Some of them may seem off the wall, but do not let that stop you. Look into the possibilities. They might not be that outrageous. This is definitely a day to move your interests forward. You have the energy and motivation to do wonders. Make the most of today!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Group activities or projects you are working on with friends could prove inspiring today. Your enthusiasm is high, as is your energy, so you are likely to want to channel your personal power into whatever goals you have. Today you have the courage to focus on matters that others would not even attempt. Move forward with caution, but go to it!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – A surge of inner power and intuition could have you thinking about embracing an unusual profession. Your desire for independence is strong now, so you might be thinking about working on your own, perhaps in an artistic field or a service profession. You have the power to do wonders today. Be practical and move forward with caution, but follow your heart!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Today you might channel one final, powerful burst of energy into completing a goal that means a great deal to you. Your courage and determination are high, and you have the ability to accomplish a lot at this time. If you have been considering projects others think are impossible, this is the day to act. Move forward with caution, but go for the gold!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Determination could advance career and money matters today. If you have been thinking about striking out on your own, this is the day to start. Some in-depth research might be required. Your need for independence in career matters is high, as well as the courage to go for what you want. Use caution and discretion, but move ahead anyway. Do not let the day’s advantages pass you by!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You may desire freedom today. Projects involving partnerships could get a strong push forward because you are feeling especially motivated to get things done. Your partners could be inspired to get the ball rolling, and all of you may feel courageous enough to try the impossible. Do not confuse courage with foolhardiness. Caution is always called for in tricky situations.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You may have been working on projects that make you feel good over the past few weeks, particularly projects that relate to attaining more independence in your career. In the process, you have probably developed some new skills and now feel confident enough to use them. Today’s one last burst of determination and inner power could complete the process and reach the goals you want.