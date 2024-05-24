Today in High Prairie: May 25, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – May 25, 2024

No listings!

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – May 25, 2024

1865 – Pieter Zeeman, Zeeman effect originator

1878 – Bill Robinson, US actor/tap dancer

1888 – Miles Malleson, Phantom of the Opera actor

1889 – Igor Sikorsky, Aviation pioneer [helicopter]

1898 – Bennett Cerf, What’s My Line panelist

1898 – Gene Tunney, Heavyweight boxing champ

1925 – Jeanne Crain, Pinky actress

1926 – Claude Akins, B.J. and the Bear actor

1927 – Robert Ludlum, Bourne Identity novelist

1929 – Warren Frost, Matlock actor

1936 – Tom T. Hall, Harper Valley PTA writer

1939 – Dixie Carter, Designing Women actress

1939 – Sir Ian McKellen, Lord of the Rings actor

1943 – Sally Jesse Raphael, TV talk show host

1944 – Frank Oz, Muppetteer [Grover]

1947 – Karen Valentine, Room 222 actress

1947 – Mitch Margo, The Tokens rocker

1948 – Sgt. Slaughter, US pro wrestler

1948 – Klaus Meine, Scorpions musician

1950 – Robert Steinhardt, Kansas violinist/singer

1958 – Dorothy Straight, 4-year-old author

1963 – Mike Myers, Wayne’s World comedian

1971 – Justin Henry, Kramer vs Kramer actor

1978 – Adam Gontier, Three Days Grace singer

1993 – Dilley sextuplets, American sextuplets

This Day in Local History – May 25, 2024

May 25, 1914: The Grouard Oldtimers defeat the Federals 10-9 on a Victoria Day baseball game to open the baseball league season. Allen scores in the bottom of the ninth on an error to win the game.

May 25, 1971: Lana Louise Bliss, 13, of Sunset House, drowns in a dugout after being thrown from her horse.

May 25, 1974: Rocks are thrown through the doors of Prairie Automotive, Sware’s Sporting Goods and George’s Shoe Repairs in High Prairie.

May 25, 1977: South Peace News reports that Marvin F. Willier is awarded $10,000 by the Alberta Crimes Compensation Board after an incident where he protected a woman from gunfire.

May 25, 1983: Bob Langenhahn is appointed to the High Prairie Recreation Board.

May 25, 1985: Nine E.W. Pratt High School students including Amanda Kohn, David Stokes, Brian Pardell, Paula Monahan, Karen Brust, Chuck Jones, Mark Patenaude and Chris Pardell advance to the Regional Track and Field Meet in St. Albert after qualifying at the zone meet in Grande Prairie.

May 25, 1987: Judy Shybunia opens Judy’s Treasure House, a business specializing in ceramics.

May 25, 1988: High Prairie town council agrees to let the Golden Age Centre install two horseshoe pits next to the centre.

May 25, 1992: Peter Fedorus, 31, of Slave Lake, dies on Lesser Slave Lake after his boat capsizes due to severe weather conditions.

May 25, 1994: Pilot Dale George Perry, 54, and passenger Peter R. Ferguson, 51, of Nipawin, Sask. die in a plane crash at the High Prairie Airport.

May 25, 1999: The Town of High Prairie dismisses manager Kevin Greig from his duties in a mutual agreement.

May 25, 2001: Two die in a plane crash near Trout Mountain including John Graham. Smoke from forest fires is blamed for the accident.

May 25, 2001: The Gift Lake Metis Settlement receives a $25,000 grant from Justice Canada to fight crime.

May 25, 2006: Monahan Ford Kawasaki donates $25,000 in cash and product to the High Prairie and District Sports Complex Society for the multi-use sports facility.

May 25, 2010: Shelby Kasinec is awarded the Grand Champion Steer at Coyote Acres 4-H Achievement Day.

May 25, 2011: The M.D. of Big Lakes discusses plans to move the Joussard Post Office into a new home. The current building they occupy in Joussard Superette is slated for demolition Aug. 1.

May 25, 2011: The M.D. of Big Lakes hears about Canada Post’s plan to close the Sunset House Post Office after the current postmaster retires.

May 25, 2011: The M.D. of Big Lakes proceeds on a $436,678 public works shop expansion.

May 25, 2011: High Prairie town council passes its budget. Most homeowners can expect a modest 1 1/2 per cent increase in property taxes, provided assessment remains the same as the previous year.

May 25, 2013: Walk a Mile in Her Shoes raises about $4,300 for the High Prairie and Area Prevention of Family Violence Association. Men are encouraged to wear high heels during the walk.

May 25, 2013: Lucy Heins, assistant curator of Western Canadian History for the Royal Alberta Museum, visits the High Prairie Museum as part of International Museum Day celebrations. Part of her visit was updating people on her project, which involves documenting contemporary quilters in the 21st century.

May 25, 2016: South Peace News reports the High Prairie Food Bank puts out the call for donations as shelves are nearly empty.

May 25, 2016: Big Lakes County agrees to add the names of Wendell Ebbett, Robert Goulet and Eileen Will to its Wall of Fame. The ceremony takes place at the county barbecue June 23.

May 25, 2016: Big Lakes County cites concerns over drugs to High Prairie RCMP Interim S/Sgt. John Respet.

May 25, 2019: Gillian Blackhurst raises the Grand Champion Market Steer at Coyote Acres 4-H Achievement Day.

This Day in World History – May 25, 2024

1521 – Edict of Worms outlaws Martin Luther and his followers.

1721 – John Copson becomes America’s first insurance agent.

1837 – The Patriots of Lower Canada [Quebec] rebel against the British.

1842 – Christian Doppler presents his idea: the Doppler Effect.

1895 – Oscar Wilde sentenced to 2 years imprisonment for gross indecency.

1895 – The Republic of Formosa is formed, Tang Ching-sung named president.

1922 – Babe Ruth suspended 1 day, fined $200 for throwing dirt on umpire.

1927 – Henry Ford announces he is ending production of the Model T Ford.

1932 – Goofy, aka Dippy Dawg, first appears in Walt Disney movie.

1935 – Jesse Owens equals or breaks 4 track and field world records in 45 minutes.

1937 – First airmail letter to circle globe returns to New York.

1945 – Arthur C. Clark proposes relay satellites in geosynchronous orbit.

1946 – Jordan gains independence from Britain.

1961 – JFK announces US goal of putting a man on moon before 1970.

1965 – Muhammad Ali KOs Sonny Liston in 1 round for heavyweight boxing title.

1967 – John Lennon accepts his psychedelically painted Rolls Royce.

1968 – Gateway Arch in St Louis dedicated.

1973 – US launches first Skylab crew: Kerwin, Conrad, Weitz.

1977 – Brady Bunch Hour last airs on ABC-TV.

1977 – Original Star Wars movie is first released.

1981 – Bobby Unser becomes first Indy 500 winner to be disqualified.

1982 – Canadian Ferguson Jenkins is 7th pitcher to strike out 3,000 batters.

1983 – Return of the Jedi, produced by George Lucas, first released.

1986 – 95-year-old woman scores a hole-in-one in Florida.

1986 – 6.5 million people hold hands from California to New York.

1989 – Mikhail Gorbachev elected Executive President in Soviet Union.

1989 – Calgary Flames win only Stanley Cup, defeat Montreal.

1992 – Jay Leno becomes permanent host of Tonight Show.

2001 – First blind person reached the summit of Mount Everest.

2011 – Oprah Winfrey airs her last show, ending 25-year run.

2013 – Yuichiro Miura, 80, becomes oldest person to climb Mount Everest.

2018 – Barbados elects its first female Prime Minister, Mia Mottley.

Today’s Horoscopes – May 25, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – The tide will start to ebb today just after it reaches its highest point. There is a pause now, and you will find things are about to pick up considerably again. The shift that is happening within you is profound. Even though you may not notice its effects all at once, you should trust that things will be coming your way as the weeks go by.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You may have been engaged in a battle with the facts lately. Perhaps new information has forced you to take a step back as you contemplate the next move in your game plan. Research time is over and now you need to get back into the game with full force. When it comes to delicate issues regarding other people’s property, you should make sure to be respectful at all times.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Goals that may have seemed unreachable in the recent past are finally starting to come into focus. It could be you have been neglecting your dreams because they only seemed to move farther away every time you addressed them. Have faith that your luck is starting to change. Be patient and you will find even your wildest fantasies will start to come to fruition.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You may have had a hard time launching long-term personal projects lately. Today marks a critical starting point toward attaining your goals. Perhaps there has been some confusion or delay in this area. You will find things are suddenly becoming much clearer. Move forward with projects you have put off because they were too frustrating to deal with.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Shake off the dust of the past few weeks and put the confusion behind you. Your tremendous imagination and creative ability have been dormant lately because you may have not known how best to channel them. Perhaps they have been used negatively, leading to fallout in certain areas of your life. The good news is that things are changing. You should make a conscious effort to refocus this creativity in a positive direction.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Long-term projects you have been working on are apt to shift into forward gear today. This change may be subtle, but it is quite powerful and extremely helpful to whatever it is you have going. Dreams that may have seemed difficult to achieve now have more of a chance to actually manifest. You should take this opportunity to reset your dials and make big plans for your ideal future.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Parts of your life that may have recently taken a backward turn now get back on track. You should find that large projects involving electricity, gadgets, or any mechanical parts will finally be favoured now. Be patient, for today’s energy shift may be subtle. You should begin to feel this increase in forward motion even more over the next few weeks.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Issues involving fashion, magazines, and the spoken or written word will all slowly begin to take a turn in a positive direction today. You may find these things have been somewhat obscured lately, or at least their development has been more backward than forward. The good news is the tide is turning. You should notice over the next few weeks that things are getting back on track.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – It could be you have been losing faith in your dreams and fantasies lately. Now is the time to refocus on what you want and move forward with confidence. You have done enough reflecting and reviewing. It is time to implement and create. Dream big and do not let others stand in the way of your progress. Today’s shift may be subtle, but it should indicate smooth sailing for the next few weeks.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Recent opposition standing in the way of long-term goals is apt to ease a bit today. Situations surrounding these issues should become clearer, and you should have a better idea of what exactly it is you are up against. You will find this is a very climactic time for you in a great number of ways. You will now begin to reap the rewards of what you’ve sown.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – It is time to review your dreams and fantasies. It could be you have been neglecting them lately. Perhaps things you have been working toward have not exactly panned out the way you had hoped. The good news is that things should be turning around in your favour starting today. Take control of your dreams and you will find that you can get them moving forward again.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Things that have been out of whack in your life should begin to come back into balance. The bad news is it may take a while for the pendulum to return to the optimal point. The good news is this shift is taking place at all. It will be a gradual change, but you are at a pivotal point in which you can set your sights on exactly what you want.