Today in High Prairie: May 26, 2021

Today in High Prairie! See what's happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope.

What’s Happening Today – May 26, 2021

10 a.m. – Big Lakes County meets at administration building.

This Day in Local History: May 26, 2021

May 26, 1913: Scheduled boat service begins for the year on Lesser Slave Lake with the Northern Light arriving with 110 passengers and a new coat of paint.

May 26, 1962: Concern is high after reports that the 12-year-old Heart River Dam is overflowing. Gates are opened to let the pressure off.

May 26, 1962: Grade 12 student Helen Zahacy is crowned queen at the High Prairie Pineapple Prom at the Sports Palace.

May 26, 1969: The Faust Panthers ladies fastball team sweeps a doubleheader at Swan Hills 23-11 and 20-4. The Faust bantam boys defeat Swan Hills 13-5 but the men’s team loses two games, 8-7 and 15-13.

May 26, 1971: A fire of undetermined nature at the O’Brien lumber yard causes just over $30,000 in damages. Over 30 men are put out of work.

May 26, 1972: Tom Iannone wins the High Prairie Regals MVP honour at their annual awards banquet.

May 26, 1974: Stanley C. Cardinal, 23, of Kinuso, dies when the car in which he is riding in leaves a district road one mile north of Kinuso.

May 26, 1980: Dr. Phillip Rutter leaves High Prairie to start a practice in Valleyview.

May 26, 1981: Driftpile-Kinuso is awarded the first-ever Indian division within the Order of St. John Ambulance.

May 26, 1984: Enilda Bowl holds its first awards banquet to honour its best bowlers of the season. Following are the major award winners: ladies’ high single and triple, Diane Bittman, 338 and 765; ladies’ high average, Jackie Courtepatte, 195; men’s high single, Doug Rose, 390; men’s high triple, Rick Neidig, 846; men’s high average, Bryan Calahasen, 212.

May 26, 1986: Natives set up about six teepees and tents across from AVC-Grouard to protest a proposed $5 million student housing project for High Prairie, not Grouard. The Alberta government later agrees to put a freeze on the project pending talks with Native leaders.

May 26, 1990: Doug Dupuis wins the annual demolition derby at Triangle.

May 26, 1993: High Prairie town councillors are furious when they learn the Town of Slave Lake included the Golden Walleye Classic in their promotion brochure.

May 26, 1998: Riana Otto, 32, is strangled just east of town during her daily morning jog. Ernest Arthur Halldorson, 32, is eventually convicted of second-degree murder.

May 26, 2001: High Prairie’s Floyd Carpentier wins the high score at the Zone 5 School Bus Roadeo at Fairview.

May 26, 2001: Bob and Cynthia Cox open the 1,303-yard par three Blue Heron Golf Course six kilometres northeast of High Prairie.

May 26, 2001: High Prairie Scropion Jasmin Auger, 9, of Atikameg, wins a gold medal in taekwondo at the Western Canadian Tournament of Champions in Calgary.

May 26, 2006: South Peace News wins its 20th national newspaper award after receiving second place in the Best Sports Section category.

May 26, 2008: Wade and Michelle Zahacy re-open NAPA Auto Parts in their new location in the old Crazy Horse Salon. Retail space doubles in the new location.

May 26, 2008: Long-time High Prairie resident Ruth Stout dies at the age of 89 years. She was married to Sam Stout for 67 years; Sam died exactly six months earlier.

May 26, 2009: Linsay Willier, 22, of Sucker Creek, makes her TV debut on Canada’s Next Top Model.

May 26, 2009: Village of Kinuso residents vote 61-13 to dissolve. The move becomes effective Sept. 1 and the village becomes part of the M.D. of Big Lakes.

May 26, 2009: Trevor Richardson passes away after an accident in the USA at the age of 48 years.

May 26, 2010: South Peace News reports a fire July 11, 2009 at the Swan Hills waste treatment plant released toxic gas into the atmosphere.

May 26, 2010: The M.D. of Big Lakes pays half the costs of Joussard Lakeshore Campground improvements, or $79,680. Included in the project is the expansion of the campground by 36 lots, the inclusion of a fish station and installation of a bathroom.

May 26, 2011: Three local women receive Esquao Awards honouring Aboriginal women achievement. Leona Boyer wins in the Colleen Klein Children’s Future category, Melissa Isaac for Aspiring Young Woman, and Verna Wittigo for Clara Woodbridge Community Involvement.

May 26, 2012: Long-time High Prairie and District Museum volunteer Louisa Rich is honoured at International Museums Day.

May 26, 2016: Bill Landiuk resigns as Big Lakes County treasurer.

May 26, 2018: Kinuso bus driver Kirsten Burger wins the third annual Zone 5 [Northwest] School Bus Roadeo. Burger drives for HPSD.

May 26, 2018: Driftpile hosts a community round dance to support and remember missing, murdered loved ones.

This Day in World History – May 26, 2021

1647 – Massachusetts disallows priest access to colony.

1805 – Lewis & Clark first sight the Rocky Mountains.

1805 – Napoleon Bonaparte is crowned King of Italy.

1824 – Brazil is recognized by the US.

1896 – Last Tsar of Russia, Nicholas II, crowned.

1922 – Vladimir Lenin suffers a stroke.

1927 – Henry Ford produces last [and 15th million] Model T Ford.

1930 – US Supreme Court rules buying liquor does not violate Constitution.

1946 – Patent filed in US for H-Bomb.

1948 – South Africa elects government with an apartheid policy.

1966 – Buddhist sets himself on fire at US consulate in South Vietnam.

1966 – Guyana [formerly British Guiana] declares independence from UK.

1969 – Apollo 10 astronauts returned to Earth.

1974 – Girl, 14, is trampled at a David Cassidy concert in London.

1978 – 1st legal gambling casino opens in Atlantic City.

1993 – Baseball hit off Jose Canseco’s head for a home run.

2003 – Sherpa Lakpa Gelu climbs Mount Everest in record 10:56.00.

2012 – Pope’s butler arrested for allegedly leaking confidential documents.

2014 – World Health Organization confirms Ebola has reached Sierra Leone.

