Today in High Prairie: May 26, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what's happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope.

What’s Happening Today – May 26, 2022

10 a.m. – McLennan Quilters meet at Golden Age Club.

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Story Walk at Cecil Thompson Park.

10:30 a.m. – Dlugosz Dig at MacIntyre Park [Grade 4 HPSA students].

1 p.m. – Dlugosz Dig at MacIntyre Park [Grade 4 HPE students].

1-3 p.m. – Park Pals program at McKinney Hall Playground for children 0-5 years.

3:30 – 5 p.m. – HP Municipal Library CX Energy Lego Program.

3:30 – 5 p.m. – Faust Youth Program [12-17 years]: Homemade Cookbook activity.

4 p.m. – Next Steps Teen at Big Lakes Children’s Centre in HP. Pre-registration required: 780-523-2715.

5 – 7 p.m. – HP E.W. Pratt High School Barbecue and Open House Including Art Show.

5:30 p.m. – Nampa Bike Rodeo at Nampa & District Complex Parking Lot.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – May 26, 2022

1886 – Al Jolson, US jazz singer

1893 – Norma Talmadge, Camille actress

1907 – John Wayne, True Grit actor

1909 – Richard Maibaum, Goldfinger screenwriter

1911 – Ben Alexander, Dragnet actor

1912 – Jay Silverheels, The Lone Ranger actor

1913 – Peter Cushing, Star Wars actor

1914 – Archie Duncan, Sherlock Holmes actor

1915 – Sam Edwards, Twelve O’Clock High actor

1920 – Peggy Lee, US singer

1923 – James Arness, Gunsmoke actor [Matt Dillon]

1925 – Alec McCowen, Never Say Never Again actor

1927 – Jacques Bergerac, Gigi actor

1927 – David Edgerton, Burger King founder

1939 – Brent Musburger, US sportscaster

1945 – Garry Peterson, Guess Who rocker

1948 – Stevie Nicks, Fleetwood Mac singer

1949 – Hank Williams Jr., US country singer

1949 – Philip M. Thomas, Miami Vice actor

1951 – Sally Ride, First US woman in space

1957 – Margaret Colin, Independence Day actress

1964 – Lenny Kravitz, US musician

1966 – Helena Bonham Carter, Harry Potter actress

1969 – John Baird, Canadian politician

1977 – Raina Telgemeier, US cartoonist

This Day in Local History – May 26, 2022

May 26, 1913: Scheduled boat service begins for the year on Lesser Slave Lake with the Northern Light arriving with 110 passengers and a new coat of paint.

May 26, 1962: Concern is high after reports that the 12-year-old Heart River Dam is overflowing. Gates are opened to let the pressure off.

May 26, 1962: Grade 12 student Helen Zahacy is crowned queen at the High Prairie Pineapple Prom at the Sports Palace.

May 26, 1969: The Faust Panthers ladies fastball team sweeps a doubleheader at Swan Hills 23-11 and 20-4. The Faust bantam boys defeat Swan Hills 13-5 but the men’s team loses two games, 8-7 and 15-13.

May 26, 1971: A fire of undetermined nature at the O’Brien lumber yard causes just over $30,000 in damages. Over 30 men are put out of work.

May 26, 1972: Tom Iannone wins the High Prairie Regals MVP honour at their annual awards banquet.

May 26, 1974: Stanley C. Cardinal, 23, of Kinuso, dies when the car in which he is riding in leaves a district road one mile north of Kinuso.

May 26, 1979: E.W. Pratt High School finishes first at the Peace Zone track and field meet in Peace River.

May 26, 1979: Almost $1,500 is raised in a 26-mile walk-a-thon sponsored by the High Prairie Home and School Association.

May 26, 1980: Dr. Phillip Rutter leaves High Prairie to start a practice in Valleyview.

May 26, 1981: Driftpile-Kinuso is awarded the first-ever Indian division within the Order of St. John Ambulance.

May 26, 1984: Enilda Bowl holds its first awards banquet to honour its best bowlers of the season. Following are the major award winners: ladies’ high single and triple, Diane Bittman, 338 and 765; ladies’ high average, Jackie Courtepatte, 195; men’s high single, Doug Rose, 390; men’s high triple, Rick Neidig, 846; men’s high average, Bryan Calahasen, 212.

May 26, 1985: The Driftpile Swingers win their own slo-pitch tournament after defeating the Gift Lake Sluggers 11-9 in the final.

May 26, 1986: Natives set up about six teepees and tents across from AVC-Grouard to protest a proposed $5 million student housing project for High Prairie, not Grouard. The Alberta government later agrees to put a freeze on the project pending talks with Native leaders.

May 26, 1990: Doug Dupuis wins the annual demolition derby at Triangle.

May 26, 1990: Dawn Cardinal is named top female athlete while Blaine Cox and Robbie Blaikie share the male’s title at the Prairie River Junior High School track and field meet.

May 26, 1993: South Peace News reports HPSD seeks a 15 per cent requisition increase to operate.

May 26, 1993: High Prairie town councillors are furious when they learn the Town of Slave Lake included the Golden Walleye Classic in their promotion brochure.

May 26, 1998: Riana Otto, 32, is strangled just east of town during her daily morning jog. Ernest Arthur Halldorson, 32, is eventually convicted of second-degree murder.

May 26, 2001: High Prairie’s Floyd Carpentier wins the high score at the Zone 5 School Bus Roadeo at Fairview.

May 26, 2001: Bob and Cynthia Cox open the 1,303-yard par three Blue Heron Golf Course six km north of High Prairie.

May 26, 2001: High Prairie Scorpion Jasmin Auger, 9, of Atikameg, wins a gold medal in taekwondo at the Western Canadian Tournament of Champions in Calgary.

May 26, 2006: South Peace News wins its 20th national newspaper award after receiving second place in the Best Sports Section category.

May 26, 2008: Wade and Michelle Zahacy re-open NAPA Auto Parts in their new location in the old Crazy Horse Salon. Retail space doubles in the new location.

May 26, 2008: Long-time High Prairie resident Ruth Stout dies at the age of 89 years. She was married to Sam Stout for 67 years; Sam died exactly six months earlier.

May 26, 2009: Linsay Willier, 22, of Sucker Creek, makes her TV debut on Canada’s Next Top Model.

May 26, 2009: Village of Kinuso residents vote 61-13 to dissolve. The move becomes effective Sept. 1 and the village becomes part of the M.D. of Big Lakes.

May 26, 2009: The High Prairie 86’ers defeat the Peavine Canadian Boyz 13-7 to open the High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League schedule.

May 26, 2009: Trevor Richardson passes away after an accident in the USA at the age of 48 years.

May 26, 2010: South Peace News reports a fire July 11, 2009 at the Swan Hills waste treatment plant released toxic gas into the atmosphere.

May 26, 2010: South Peace News reports that Monahan Ford Kawasaki wins its 10th President’s Award, presented to dealerships for exceptional customer service and satisfaction.

May 26, 2010: The M.D. of Big Lakes pays half the costs of Joussard Lakeshore Campground improvements, or $79,680. Included in the project is the expansion of the campground by 36 lots, the inclusion of a fish station and installation of a bathroom.

May 26, 2011: Three local women receive Esquao Awards honouring Aboriginal women achievement. Leona Boyer wins in the Colleen Klein Children’s Future category, Melissa Isaac for Aspiring Young Woman, and Verna Wittigo for Clara Woodbridge Community Involvement.

May 26, 2012: Long-time High Prairie and District Museum volunteer Louisa Rich is honoured at International Museums Day.

May 26, 2012: Coyote Acres 4-H Club holds its Horse Project Achievement Day.

May 26, 2015: High Prairie town council creates downtown commercial, secondary commercial, and highway commercial districts. The new districts replace direct control.

May 26, 2016: Bill Landiuk resigns as Big Lakes County treasurer.

May 26, 2018: Kinuso bus driver Kirsten Burger wins the third annual Zone 5 [Northwest] School Bus Roadeo. Burger drives for HPSD.

May 26, 2018: Driftpile hosts a community round dance to support and remember missing, murdered loved ones.

This Day in World History – May 26, 2022

1647 – Massachusetts disallows priest access to colony.

1805 – Lewis & Clark first sight the Rocky Mountains.

1805 – Napoleon Bonaparte is crowned King of Italy.

1824 – Brazil is recognized by the US.

1896 – Last Tsar of Russia, Nicholas II, crowned.

1922 – Vladimir Lenin suffers a stroke.

1927 – Henry Ford produces last [and 15th million] Model T Ford.

1930 – US Supreme Court rules buying liquor does not violate Constitution.

1946 – Patent filed in US for H-Bomb.

1948 – South Africa elects government with an apartheid policy.

1966 – Buddhist sets himself on fire at US consulate in South Vietnam.

1966 – Guyana [formerly British Guiana] declares independence from UK.

1969 – Apollo 10 astronauts returned to Earth.

1974 – Girl, 14, is trampled at a David Cassidy concert in London.

1978 – First legal gambling casino opens in Atlantic City.

1993 – Baseball hit off Jose Canseco’s head for a home run.

2002 – Mars Odyssey finds signs of large ice deposits on planet Mars.

2003 – Sherpa Lakpa Gelu climbs Mount Everest in record 10:56.00.

2012 – Pope’s butler arrested for allegedly leaking confidential documents.

2014 – World Health Organization confirms Ebola has reached Sierra Leone.

Today’s Horoscopes – May 26, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Things that have been out of whack in your life should begin to come back into balance. The bad news is it may take a while for the pendulum to return to the optimal point. The good news is this shift is taking place at all. It will be a gradual change, but you are at a pivotal point in which you can set your sights on exactly what you want!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – The tide will start to ebb today just after it reaches its highest point. There is a pause now, and you will find things are about to pick up considerably again. The shift that is happening within you is profound. Even though you may not notice its effects all at once, you should trust things will be coming your way as the weeks go by!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You may have been engaged in a battle with the facts lately. Perhaps new information has forced you to take a step back as you contemplate the next move in your game plan. Research time is over and now you need to get back into the game with full force. When it comes to delicate issues regarding other people’s property, you should make sure to be respectful at all times!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Goals that may have seemed unreachable in the recent past are finally starting to come into focus. It could be you have been neglecting your dreams because they only seemed to move farther away every time you addressed them. Have faith your luck is starting to change. Be patient and you will find even your wildest fantasies will start to come to fruition!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You may have had a hard time launching long-term personal projects lately. Today marks a critical starting point toward attaining your goals. Perhaps there has been some confusion or delay in this area. You will find things are suddenly becoming much clearer. Move forward with projects you have put off because they were too frustrating to deal with!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Shake off the dust of the past few weeks and put the confusion behind you. Your tremendous imagination and creative ability have been dormant lately because you may have not known how best to channel them. Perhaps they have been used negatively, leading to fallout in certain areas of your life. The good news is things are changing. You should make a conscious effort to refocus this creativity in a positive direction!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Long-term projects you have been working on are apt to shift into forward gear today. This change may be subtle, but it is quite powerful and extremely helpful to whatever it is you have going. Dreams that may have seemed difficult to achieve now have more of a chance to actually manifest. You should take this opportunity to reset your dials and make big plans for your ideal future!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Parts of your life that may have recently taken a backward turn now get back on track. You should find large projects involving electricity, gadgets, or any mechanical parts will finally be favoured now. Be patient, for today’s energy shift may be subtle. You should begin to feel this increase in forward motion even more over the next few weeks!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Issues involving fashion, magazines, and the spoken or written word will all slowly begin to take a turn in a positive direction today. You may find these things have been somewhat obscured lately, or at least their development has been more backward than forward. The good news is the tide is turning. You should notice over the next few weeks that things are getting back on track!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – It could be you have been losing faith in your dreams and fantasies lately. Now is the time to refocus on what you want and move forward with confidence. You have done enough reflecting and reviewing. It is time to implement and create. Dream big and do not let others stand in the way of your progress. Today’s shift may be subtle, but it should indicate smooth sailing for the next few weeks!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Recent opposition standing in the way of long-term goals is apt to ease a bit today. Situations surrounding these issues should become clearer, and you should have a better idea of what exactly it is you are up against. You will find this is a very climactic time for you in a great number of ways. You will now begin to reap the rewards of what you have sown!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – It is time to review your dreams and fantasies! It could be you have been neglecting them lately. Perhaps things you have been working toward have not exactly panned out the way you had hoped. The good news is that things should be turning around in your favour starting today. Take control of your dreams and you will find you can get them moving forward again!