Today in High Prairie: May 27, 2021

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – May 27, 2021

No listings!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – May 27, 2021

Emma Delorme

Keisha Sutherland

Zaylee Veniot

Judy Nelson

Roger Moore

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – May 27, 2021

Dezaray Giroux

Beverly Emes

Bryan Heroux

Doreen Hunt

Eddy Dow Jr.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – May 27, 2021

1794 – Cornelius Vanderbilt, B&O Railroad magnate

1837 – Wild Bill Hickok, US cowboy/scout

1879 – Lucile Watson, Let’s Dance actress

1892 – Sara Heyblom, Pygmalion actress

1907 – Rachel Carson, US biologist/ecologist

1911 – Vincent Price, House on Haunted Hill actor

1912 – Sam Snead, US pro golfer

1919 – Kam Fong, Hawaii Five-0 actor

1922 – Christopher Lee, Lord of the Rings actor

1923 – Henry Kissinger, US Secretary of State

1933 – Kenny Price, Hee Haw singer

1933 – Ted Rogers, Rogers Media magnate

1935 – Lee Meriwether, Barnaby Jones actress

1937 – Allan Carr, Grease director

1939 – Don Williams, US country singer

1943 – Bruce Weitz, Hill Street Blues actor

1945 – Bruce Cockburn, Canadian folk rocker

1948 – Pete Sears, Jefferson Starship bassist

1955 – Richard Schiff, The West Wing actor

1955 – Eric Bischoff, US pro wrestling promoter

1956 – Lisa Niemi, Dirty Dancing actress

1961 – Peri Gilpin, Frasier actress [Roz Doyle]

1965 – Pat Cash, Australian tennis pro

1965 – Todd Bridges, Diff’rent Strokes actor

1968 – Frank Thomas, Chicago White Sox

1968 – Jeff Bagwell, Houston Astros

1970 – Joseph Fiennes, Shakespeare in Love

1971 – Paul Bettany, A Beautiful Mind actor

This Day in Local History: May 27, 2021

May 27, 1915: J.E. Cook’s Grouard News editorial calls on the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia railroad to abandon their railway in favour of “someone who can manage it properly” as they can’t handle the immense traffic. Meanwhile, W.R. Smith, manager and chief engineer of the ED&BC railway, goes before the Edmonton Board of Trade with a hard luck story to justify the company maintaining tariffs.

May 27, 1970: A fire destroys the farm home of Billy Masyk northwest of town.

May 27, 1970: Al Weinhandl is hired as High Prairie’s industrial co-ordinator.

May 27, 1974: Fred Abbott, 25, begins his new job as High Prairie’s Information Centre and Community Services director.

May 27, 1981: South Peace News reports MLA Larry Shaben announces members of a committee appointed to investigate administrative practices at HPSD.

May 27, 1983: Slave Lake Roland Michener High School gets one more point than hometown E.W. Pratt at the Divisional track meet and wins the title.

May 27, 1983: Manny Chalifoux wins the first annual 10-kilometre Grouard Fitness Run in a time of 49:57 minutes.

May 27, 1984: The High Prairie Elks give the green light to building a $400,000 hall at the Stampede Grounds.

May 27, 1986: The newly-formed union at Buchanan Lumber loses its negotiating thunder after they lose a strike vote by six votes. By law, a strike nor threat of a strike can take place in future negotiations.

May 27, 1992: East Prairie Settlement chairman Harry Supernault says they are pushing to build a kindergarten to Grade 6 school in the community.

May 27, 1992: Slave Lake defeats High Prairie in the Fitness Challenge.

May 27, 1993: High Prairie is the favoured location for a major forestry project, reports the Edmonton Journal.

May 27, 1998: South Peace News reports Sucker Creek First Nation takes over management of Hilliard’s Bay Provincial Park.

May 27, 1998: High Prairie town council forms a task force to look into problems with Buchanan Lumber’s beehive burner.

May 27, 1998: Buchanan Lumber owner Gordon Buchanan tells High Prairie town council they are spending thousands of dollars on replacing their beehive burner.

May 27, 2000: Janet Hondl is crowned Elks Pro Rodeo Queen at the High Prairie Agriplex.

May 27, 2001: Brad Whalen and Cheryl Howells win the High Prairie Golf Club Spring Open.

May 27, 2005: A brawl at East Prairie leaves three people injured and the community divided.

May 27, 2007: The High Prairie Recreation Board’s Mayor/Reeve Walk raises over $12,000 for charity including Prairie Animal Rescue Society, the University of Alberta’s DCA Cancer Drug Research and the High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council.

May 27, 2009: The M.D. of Big Lakes refuses to donate $1,000 to Canada Day festivities in Joussard.

May 27, 2009: M.D. of Big Lakes Councillor Guy L’Heureux reports on $92,500 of upgrades completed at Lakeshore Campground.

May 27-29, 2009: The tanks at the old Turbo property are removed as the location is prepared for possible sale. Earlier in the year, Marigold Enterprises expressed interest in the location.

May 27, 2010: St. Andrew’s School announces its badminton award winners for the 2010 season. Caitlyn Anderson wins Female MVP while Alex Marzotko wins Male MVP.

May 27, 2011: Big Meadow farmer Vic Matula is furious after his cow and bull calf are shot.

May 27, 2012: The High Prairie Air Cadet Squadron team wins two events – Building Snares and Fires – at the Survive Air Competition at Ghost River in Southern Alberta. High Prairie is the only team out of 35 to win two events.

May 27, 2013: After first refusing to rezone land for Predator Midstream to construct a transloader facility east of town, the M.D. of Big Lakes votes 7-2 at a special meeting to approve rezoning.

May 27, 2015: South Peace News reports on St. Andrew’s School topping the 100,000 mark in Campbell’s soup labels collections since the program started in 2005.

May 27, 2015: Big Lakes County decides to delay the installation of 11 lights at the new hospital site after CAO Bill Kostiw recommends delaying a couple years.

May 27, 2015: Big Lakes County agrees to add the names of Ethel Ruecker and Guy L’Heureux to its Wall of Fame.

May 27, 2016: Pamela Mary Bissell passes away at the age of 91 years. She was a long-time nurse who received the President’s Gold Medal in Nursing.

May 27, 2017: Sgt. Sheldon Anderson is awarded the Top Cadet Award at the High Prairie Air Cadet Squadron’s 66th Annual Ceremonial Review.

May 27, 2019: Everett Neil Laboucan passes away at the age of 50 years.

This Day in World History – May 27, 2021

1120 – Richard III of Capua anointed prince 2 weeks before his death.

1703 – St. Petersburg [Leningrad] founded by Russian Tsar Peter the Great.

1796 – James S. McLean patents his piano.

1895 – British inventor Birt Acres patents film camera/projector.

1905 – Japanese fleet destroys Russian fleet in Battle of Tsushima.

1921 – After 84 years of British control, Afghanistan achieves sovereignty.

1930 – Richard Drew invents masking tape.

1931 – 1st full scale wind tunnel for testing airplanes opens in Virginia.

1933 – Walt Disney’s short film “3 Little Pigs” released.

1936 – RMS Queen Mary leaves Southampton for New York on maiden voyage.

1937 – Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco opens to pedestrians.

1940 – British and Allied forces begin the evacuation of Dunkirk.

1941 – German battleship Bismarck sunk by British naval force.

1951 – Chinese Communists force Dalai Lama to surrender army to Beijing.

1960 – Baltimore manager Paul Richards devises oversized catcher’s mitt.

1961 – 1st black light is sold.

1968 – NL awards Montreal & San Diego Major League Baseball franchises.

1969 – Walt Disney World construction begins in Florida.

1970 – British expedition climbs south face of Annapurna I.

1977 – George Willig fined for climbing World Trade Centre: 1 cent/storey.

1977 – Sex Pistols release God Save the Queen; BBC bans song.

1985 – Britain agrees to return Hong Kong to China in 1997.

1987 – Jim and Tammy Bakker appear on Nightline after Praise the Lord scandal.

1994 – Alexander Solzhenitsyn returned to Russia after 20 years in exile.

1994 – Final broadcast of Arsenio Hall talk show.

1994 – Larry King ends his radio show.

1995 – Actor Christopher Reeve paralyzed after falling from his horse.

1997 – 1st all female [20 British women] team reach the North Pole.

2009 – South Africa enters 1st recession in 17 years.

2013 – Largest flag ever made at 5 tons, 44 miles of thread, unveiled.

Today’s Horoscopes – May 27, 2021

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Try not to get too caught up in any potential conflicts brewing around you. Your job lies in calming things down and bringing a more practical perspective to the situation. If you get tangled in the action phase of endeavours without first thinking about what it is you’re doing, you may confuse things more. Step back from the fire instead of throwing yourself into it headfirst.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – This is a great time to move forward on a writing project. Any large, long-term project involving communication, film, or long-distance travel is begging you to take action. Don’t delay. You have a strong force urging you to move forward. Look ahead with a positive attitude instead of thinking of all the reasons why these projects won’t pan out the way you want them to.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – This is an expansive time for you. You can make great progress on your goals. The key is to clear up any miscommunication or dishonesty before you move forward with a clear conscious. Don’t even bother trying to make progress before you’ve cleared up past cobwebs. Keeping everything on a light, flexible track will help you work more efficiently.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Your engine is revved and ready. You have a full tank of gas. Unfortunately, you may feel like there’s a large obstacle in your way. Perhaps this obstacle is your mental attitude and inability to make confident decisions. You may become so scattered at times that you can’t effectively move forward on anything. Don’t beat yourself up over it. The answers will come when you need them.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – No one likes rejection, but no one likes rejection less than you. You may hesitate to take risks in the unknown. Keep in mind that by playing it safe, you deprive yourself of the very adventure that could turn your life around. There’s an energetic, expansive feeling in the air encouraging you to take that leap of faith. This energy may feel foreign to you, but it’s time to embrace it.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Be flexible in your communication, and doors will open to you that you didn’t even know were there. There’s a tremendous amount of physical energy at your disposal. Don’t waste it. By being rigid about your ways and insisting on doing things only according to your philosophy, you deprive yourself of the spontaneous adventures that give life the spice and variety you love.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You may be in a difficult position. You want to explode into a new way of life yet feel stuck. Perhaps you feel chained to your current routine. You may feel like you’re indeed making progress in the world, but you long for a giant release – like a trap door opening – that allows you to make a leap into the great beyond. This door is always open.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You’re getting support for and confidence from one aspect of your life and physical energy from another. Even though the two areas may be in a point of conflict, you have the ability to take the positive aspects from each and fuse them together to create something new or solve a problem. Pool your resources and shift into high gear. The sky is the limit.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Success will come to you when you work with the energies at hand. Go with the flow of the situation instead of trying to undermine or manipulate it. There’s a tremendous force at work. Perhaps all it needs is a bit of direction to align it with your goals. State your intentions openly instead of working behind the scenes. You will receive support from others when you do.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You may end up in some arguments. Your nature is expansive and generous, but if others take advantage of this good nature, your mood quickly turns to anger and detachment. Conflict is often a natural part of a relationship. Use it as a learning experience instead of blowing it out of proportion and turning it into a larger issue than it needs to be.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You may be confused about asking for help. Your usual resources could be occupied with issues and conflicts that have nothing to do with you. You may then offer to help others. By doing this, you’ve put someone else’s needs above your own. Although this may feel good to you on some level, it’s also a way to avoid the problems that you need to deal with.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You’re in the middle of a terrific yearly transition. You have a great deal of physical energy. You have an action-oriented mind ready to tackle anything. The key to making the most of this fortunate period is communication. Right now you have multitasking abilities that you can put to good use once you connect with others and understand exactly what needs to be done.