Today in High Prairie: May 27, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – May 27, 2022

10 a.m. – Coffee Time at Kinuso Senior Centre.

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Story Walk at Cecil Thompson Park.

1:30 p.m. – Cribbage games at HP Golden Age Centre.

3:30 – 5 p.m. – HP Municipal Library CX Energy Movie Time.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meeting at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – May 27, 2022

1794 – Cornelius Vanderbilt, B&O Railroad magnate

1837 – Wild Bill Hickok, US cowboy/scout

1879 – Lucile Watson, Let’s Dance actress

1892 – Sara Heyblom, Pygmalion actress

1907 – Rachel Carson, US biologist/ecologist

1911 – Vincent Price, House on Haunted Hill actor

1912 – Sam Snead, US pro golfer

1919 – Kam Fong, Hawaii Five-0 actor

1922 – Christopher Lee, Lord of the Rings actor

1923 – Henry Kissinger, US Secretary of State

1931 – Kenny Price, Hee Haw singer

1933 – Ted Rogers, Rogers Media magnate

1935 – Lee Meriwether, Barnaby Jones actress

1937 – Allan Carr, Grease director

1939 – Don Williams, US country singer

1943 – Bruce Weitz, Hill Street Blues actor

1945 – Bruce Cockburn, Canadian folk rocker

1948 – Pete Sears, Jefferson Starship bassist

1955 – Richard Schiff, The West Wing actor

1955 – Eric Bischoff, US pro wrestling promoter

1956 – Lisa Niemi, Dirty Dancing actress

1961 – Peri Gilpin, Frasier actress [Roz Doyle]

1965 – Pat Cash, Australian tennis pro

1965 – Todd Bridges, Diff’rent Strokes actor

1968 – Frank Thomas, Chicago White Sox

1968 – Jeff Bagwell, Houston Astros

1970 – Joseph Fiennes, Shakespeare in Love

1971 – Paul Bettany, A Beautiful Mind actor

This Day in Local History – May 27, 2022

May 27, 1915: J.E. Cook’s Groaurd News editorial calls on the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia railroad to abandon their railway in favour of “someone who can manage it properly” as they can’t handle the immense traffic. Meanwhile, W.R. Smith, manager and chief engineer of the ED&BC railway, goes before the Edmonton Board of Trade with a hard luck story to justify the company maintaining tariffs.

May 27, 1970: A fire destroys the farm home of Billy Masyk northwest of town.

May 27, 1970: Al Weinhandl is hired as High Prairie’s industrial co-ordinator.

May 27, 1972: E.W. Pratt High School athletes take second place at the Northwestern Zone Alberta Schools Athletic Association meet in Spirit River.

May 27, 1981: South Peace News reports MLA Larry Shaben announces members of a committee appointed to investigate administrative practices at HPSD.

May 27, 1983: Slave Lake Roland Michener High School gets one more point than hometown E.W. Pratt at the Divisional track meet and wins the title.

May 27, 1983: Manny Chalifoux wins the first annual 10-kilometre Grouard Fitness Run in a time of 49:57 minutes.

May 27, 1984: The High Prairie Elks give the green light to building a $400,000 hall at the Stampede Grounds.

May 27, 1984: The Driftpile Swingers win a slo-pitch tournament hosted by the Peavine Rangers.

May 27, 1986: The newly-formed union at Buchanan Lumber loses its negotiating thunder after they lose a strike vote by six votes. By law, a strike nor threat of a strike can take place in future negotiations.

May 27, 1992: East Prairie Settlement chairman Harry Supernault says they are pushing to build a kindergarten to Grade 6 school in the community.

May 27, 1993: High Prairie is the favoured location for a major forestry project, reports the Edmonton Journal.

May 27, 1998: South Peace News reports Sucker Creek First Nation takes over management of Hilliard’s Bay Provincial Park.

May 27, 1998: High Prairie town council forms a task force to look into problems with Buchanan Lumber’s beehive burner.

May 27, 1998: Buchanan Lumber owner Gordon Buchanan tells High Prairie town council they are spending thousands of dollars on replacing their beehive burner.

May 27, 2000: Janet Hondl is crowned Elks Pro Rodeo Queen at the High Prairie Agriplex.

May 27, 2007: The High Prairie Recreation Board’s Mayor/Reeve Walk raises over $12,000 for charity including Prairie Animal Rescue Society, the University of Alberta’s DCA Cancer Drug Research and the High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council.

May 27, 2009: The M.D. of Big Lakes refuses to donate $1,000 to Canada Day festivities in Joussard.

May 27, 2009: M.D. of Big Lakes Councillor Guy L’Heureux reports on $92,500 of upgrades completed at Lakeshore Campground at Joussard.

May 27-29, 2009: The tanks at the old Turbo property are removed as the location is prepared for possible sale. Earlier in the year, Marigold Enterprises expressed interest in the location.

May 27, 2011: Big Meadow farmer Vic Matula is furious after his cow and bull calf are shot.

May 27, 2012: The High Prairie Air Cadet Squadron team wins two events – Building Snares and Fires – at the Survive Air Competition at Ghost River in Southern Alberta. High Prairie is the only team out of 35 to win two events.

May 27, 2013: After first refusing to rezone land for Predator Midstream to construct a transloader facility east of town, the M.D. of Big Lakes votes 7-2 at a special meeting to approve rezoning.

May 27, 2015: South Peace News reports on St. Andrew’s School topping the 100,000 mark in Campbell’s soup labels collections since the program started in 2005.

May 27, 2015: Big Lakes County decides to delay the installation of 11 lights at the new hospital site after CAO Bill Kostiw recommends delaying a couple years.

May 27, 2015: Big Lakes County agrees to add the names of Ethel Ruecker and Guy L’Heureux to its Wall of Fame.

May 27, 2016: Pamela Mary Bissell passes away at the age of 91 years. She was a long-time nurse who received the President’s Gold Medal in Nursing.

May 27, 2017: Sgt. Sheldon Anderson is awarded the Top Cadet Award at the High Prairie Air Cadet Squadron’s 66th Annual Ceremonial Review.

May 27, 2019: Everett Neil Laboucan passes away at the age of 50 years.

This Day in World History – May 27, 2022

1703 – St. Petersburg [Leningrad] founded by Russian Tsar Peter the Great.

1796 – James S. McLean patents his piano.

1873 – Heinrich Schliemann discovers “Priam’s Treasure” in Hisarlik [Troy].

1895 – British inventor Birt Acres patents film camera/projector.

1905 – Japanese fleet destroys Russian fleet in Battle of Tsushima.

1921 – After 84 years of British control, Afghanistan achieves sovereignty.

1930 – Richard Drew invents masking tape.

1931 – First full scale wind tunnel for testing airplanes open in Virginia.

1933 – Walt Disney’s short film “3 Little Pigs” released.

1936 – RMS Queen Mary leaves Southampton for New York on maiden voyage.

1937 – Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco opens to pedestrians.

1940 – British and Allied forces begin the evacuation of Dunkirk.

1941 – German battleship Bismarck sunk by British naval force.

1951 – Chinese Communists force Dalai Lama to surrender army to Beijing.

1955 – Red Buttons Show, last airs on NBC-TV.

1960 – Baltimore manager Paul Richards devises oversized catcher’s mitt.

1961 – First black light is sold.

1968 – NL awards Montreal & SD major league franchises.

1969 – Walt Disney World construction begins in Florida.

1970 – British expedition climbs south face of Annapurna I.

1977 – George Willig fined for climbing World Trade Centre: 1 cent/storey.

1977 – Sex Pistols release God Save the Queen; BBC bans song.

1985 – Britain agrees to return Hong Kong to China in 1997.

1987 – Jim and Tammy Bakker appear on Nightline after Praise the Lord scandal.

1994 – Alexander Solzhenitsyn returned to Russia after 20 years in exile.

1994 – Final broadcast of Arsenio Hall talk show.

1994 – Flintstones live action movie opens.

1994 – Larry King ends his radio show.

1995 – Actor Christopher Reeve paralyzed after falling from his horse.

1997 – First all female [20 British women] team reach the North Pole.

2009 – South Africa enters first recession in 17 years.

2013 – Largest flag ever made at 5 tons, 44 miles of thread, unveiled.

Today’s Horoscopes – May 27, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You may feel as if you are sinking into an emotional vortex. Be careful about assuming things are yours when they are not really. It is important you not accuse someone of being a thief when you have no facts to back up this claim. Keeping things in balance may be difficult with the great amount of emotional sensitivity in the air at this time!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Your thinking is quite clear, and you will find your emotions support your mental processes. Your psychic nature is also strong, so you should trust any hunch you have. The masculine and feminine sides of your being are working together harmoniously to balance out the degree of give versus take in your world. The key at the moment is to not take on as your own other people’s problems!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You may need to keep your spaceship idle today and perform a safety check for your crew. Make sure everyone on board is informed of the destination. It could be you just picked them off the street without really telling them where they would end up. It is important you not drag people unwittingly into your world. If they voluntarily give the controls to you, however, that is a different story!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Things may not be as obvious as they first seem today. Do not get started on a project until you understand the full scope of what you are getting into. Otherwise, you may find yourself caught in the middle of an emotional drama that leaves you little room for escape. Do not be surprised if your motivation suddenly dissipates and you are left with no incentive to get your work done!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Do not try to force your ideas on anyone. It is important to maintain neutrality so you can act from a stable state of mind when someone brings you an issue that needs to be dealt with right away. The key is to act rather than react to a situation. If you know you are right about something, keep it to yourself. There is no need to rub it in anyone’s face and tell them they are wrong!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Your intuitive nature is especially strong. You will not have to think about things because you will have the ability to just know the answers. If any penetrating detective work needs to be done, this would be an excellent time to do it. Your caring, sensitive nature will get you through any door you want to walk through today. Keep that smile on your face at all times!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Any argument you start today is likely to erupt into a brutal emotional battle, so beware. Try not to tread on anyone else’s turf, because you will find he or she is likely to be possessive and rather belligerent about defending what is rightfully theirs. Avoid volcanic eruptions of energy. Do not pick fights where they are not needed. You can civilly resolve issues without doing harm to others!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You may find people are likely to challenge your mental process today. Do not be surprised if they seem to argue with your ideas left and right. Your heart may be especially tender, and any sort of belligerent dispute could affect you deeply. On the other hand, you can use your sensitivity to calm a situation that needs to be remedied!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – The key for you today is to use your heart more than your head. Base your actions on your feelings and your inner knowing of the situation. Facts may deceive you. It could be you have come to rely so much on a linear, logical way of thinking that you can not see any other way. It is important you see the interconnectedness of many of the different areas in your life!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Things should go especially well for you today, so do not worry about a thing. Life does not necessarily get easier as you get older. You just learn how to deal with things. You will find this to be true right now as your incredible sensitivity and wisdom are making it possible for you to attain a clearer perspective. You realize things are much better than you may have thought!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – The more attention you try to get from other people today, the more people are going to ignore your fancy displays and grandiose ideas. Take a much more sensitive approach. You will be able to lead people better when you walk behind them. Earn the respect of others by understanding and relating to their emotions. Your heart is big and bold, and you have a great deal of love to give!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Take care of the people around you! Service to others is an important part of the day, as compassion and caring are at the forefront of your mind. Take this opportunity to become a reassuring caregiver for someone close who needs a nurturing shoulder. You will win a great number of loyal friends to your side as you share your passionate nature with others!