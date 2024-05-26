Today in High Prairie: May 27, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – May 27, 2024

10 – 11 a.m. – Movement Mondays at JCA Hall in Joussard. Light exercise, stretching. Free!

1 – 4:30 p.m. – Play Mah Jong at Joussard Homesteaders Hall.

5 p.m. – Town of Peace River meets in council chambers.

6:30 p.m. – Free Chess Club at HP Municipal Library for ages 12+. Board provided.

7 p.m. – Ladies Time Out at Kinuso Seniors Centre.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – May 27, 2024

1794 – Cornelius Vanderbilt, B&O Railroad magnate

1837 – Wild Bill Hickok, US cowboy/scout

1879 – Lucile Watson, Let’s Dance actress

1892 – Sara Heyblom, Pygmalion actress

1907 – Rachel Carson, US biologist/ecologist

1911 – Vincent Price, House on Haunted Hill actor

1912 – Sam Snead, US pro golfer

1919 – Kam Fong, Hawaii Five-0 actor

1922 – Christopher Lee, Lord of the Rings actor

1923 – Henry Kissinger, US Secretary of State

1931 – Kenny Price, Hee Haw singer

1933 – Ted Rogers, Rogers Media magnate

1935 – Lee Meriwether, Barnaby Jones actress

1937 – Allan Carr, Grease director

1939 – Don Williams, US country singer

1943 – Bruce Weitz, Hill Street Blues actor

1945 – Bruce Cockburn, Canadian folk rocker

1948 – Pete Sears, Jefferson Starship bassist

1955 – Richard Schiff, The West Wing actor

1955 – Eric Bischoff, US pro wrestling promoter

1956 – Lisa Niemi, Dirty Dancing actress

1961 – Peri Gilpin, Frasier actress [Roz Doyle]

1965 – Pat Cash, Australian tennis pro

1965 – Todd Bridges, Diff’rent Strokes actor

1968 – Frank Thomas, Chicago White Sox

1968 – Jeff Bagwell, Houston Astros

1970 – Joseph Fiennes, Shakespeare in Love

1971 – Paul Bettany, A Beautiful Mind actor

This Day in Local History – May 27, 2024

May 27, 1915: J.E. Cook’s Grouard News editorial calls on the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia railroad to abandon their railway in favour of “someone who can manage it properly” as they can’t handle the immense traffic. Meanwhile, W.R. Smith, manager and chief engineer of the ED&BC railway, goes before the Edmonton Board of Trade with a hard luck story to justify the company maintaining tariffs.

May 27, 1970: A fire destroys the farm home of Billy Masyk northwest of High Prairie.

May 27, 1970: Al Weinhandl is hired as High Prairie’s industrial co-ordinator.

May 27, 1972: High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School athletes take second place at the Northwestern Zone Alberta Schools Athletic Association meet in Spirit River.

May 27, 1981: South Peace News reports MLA Larry Shaben announces members of a committee appointed to investigate administrative practices at HPSD.

May 27, 1983: Slave Lake Roland Michener High School gets one more point than hometown High Prairie E.W. Pratt at the Divisional track meet and wins the title.

May 27, 1983: Manny Chalifoux wins the first annual 10-kilometre Grouard Fitness Run in a time of 49:57 minutes.

May 27, 1984: The High Prairie Elks give the green light to building a $400,000 hall at the Stampede Grounds.

May 27, 1984: The Driftpile Swingers win a slo-pitch tournament hosted by the Peavine Rangers.

May 27, 1986: The newly-formed union at Buchanan Lumber loses its negotiating thunder after they lose a strike vote by six votes. By law, a strike nor threat of a strike can take place in future negotiations.

May 27, 1992: East Prairie Settlement chairman Harry Supernault says they are pushing to build a kindergarten to Grade 6 school in the community.

May 27, 1993: High Prairie is the favoured location for a major forestry project, reports the Edmonton Journal.

May 27, 1998: South Peace News reports Sucker Creek First Nation takes over management of Hilliard’s Bay Provincial Park.

May 27, 1998: High Prairie town council forms a task force to look into problems with Buchanan Lumber’s beehive burner.

May 27, 1998: Buchanan Lumber owner Gordon Buchanan tells High Prairie town council they are spending thousands of dollars on replacing their beehive burner.

May 27, 2000: Janet Hondl is crowned Elks Pro Rodeo Queen at the High Prairie Agriplex.

May 27, 2007: The High Prairie Recreation Board’s Mayor/Reeve Walk raises over $12,000 for charity including Prairie Animal Rescue Society, the University of Alberta’s DCA Cancer Drug Research and the High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council.

May 27, 2009: The M.D. of Big Lakes refuses to donate $1,000 to Canada Day festivities in Joussard.

May 27, 2009: M.D. of Big Lakes Councillor Guy L’Heureux reports on $92,500 of upgrades completed at Lakeshore Campground at Joussard.

May 27-29, 2009: The tanks at the old Turbo property are removed as the location is prepared for possible sale. Earlier in the year, Marigold Enterprises expressed interest in the location.

May 27, 2012: The High Prairie Air Cadet Squadron team wins two events – Building Snares and Fires – at the Survive Air Competition at Ghost River in Southern Alberta. High Prairie is the only team out of 35 to win two events.

May 27, 2013: After first refusing to rezone land for Predator Midstream to construct a transloader facility east of town, the M.D. of Big Lakes votes 7-2 at a special meeting to approve rezoning.

May 27, 2015: South Peace News reports on St. Andrew’s School topping the 100,000 mark in Campbell’s soup labels collections since the program started in 2005.

May 27, 2015: Big Lakes County decides to delay the installation of 11 lights at the new hospital site after CAO Bill Kostiw recommends delaying a couple years.

May 27, 2015: Big Lakes County agrees to add the names of Ethel Ruecker and Guy L’Heureux to its Wall of Fame.

May 27, 2017: Sgt. Sheldon Anderson is awarded the Top Cadet Award at the High Prairie Air Cadet Squadron’s 66th Annual Ceremonial Review.

This Day in World History – May 27, 2024

1703 – St. Petersburg [Leningrad] founded by Russian Tsar Peter the Great.

1796 – James S. McLean patents his piano.

1873 – Heinrich Schliemann discovers “Priam’s Treasure” in Hisarlik [Troy].

1895 – British inventor Birt Acres patents film camera/projector.

1905 – Japanese fleet destroys Russian fleet in Battle of Tsushima.

1921 – After 84 years of British control, Afghanistan achieves sovereignty.

1930 – Richard Drew invents masking tape.

1931 – First full scale wind tunnel for testing airplanes open in Virginia.

1933 – Walt Disney’s short film “3 Little Pigs” released.

1936 – RMS Queen Mary leaves Southampton for New York on maiden voyage.

1937 – Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco opens to pedestrians.

1940 – British and Allied forces begin the evacuation of Dunkirk.

1941 – German battleship Bismarck sunk by British naval force.

1951 – Chinese Communists force Dalai Lama to surrender army to Beijing.

1955 – Red Buttons Show, last airs on NBC-TV.

1960 – Baltimore manager Paul Richards devises oversized catcher’s mitt.

1961 – First black light is sold.

1968 – NL awards Montreal & SD major league franchises.

1969 – Walt Disney World construction begins in Florida.

1970 – British expedition climbs south face of Annapurna I.

1977 – George Willig fined for climbing World Trade Centre: 1 cent/storey.

1977 – Sex Pistols release God Save the Queen; BBC bans song.

1985 – Britain agrees to return Hong Kong to China in 1997.

1987 – Jim and Tammy Bakker appear on Nightline after Praise the Lord scandal.

1994 – Alexander Solzhenitsyn returned to Russia after 20 years in exile.

1994 – Final broadcast of Arsenio Hall talk show.

1994 – Flintstones live action movie opens.

1994 – Larry King ends his radio show.

1995 – Actor Christopher Reeve paralyzed after falling from his horse.

1997 – First all female [20 British women] team reach the North Pole.

2009 – South Africa enters first recession in 17 years.

2013 – Largest flag ever made at 5 tons, 44 miles of thread, unveiled.

Today’s Horoscopes – May 27, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You must not expect any enormous changes today. However, the process you began three or four years ago will accelerate slightly. You are changing the moorings of your identity, the ideas that make you sure of who you are. Your family, background, and education no longer count as much as your spiritual foundations. Do not be afraid of this shift. Go with it!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – The day should be fairly positive, and you will begin to feel the faintest hints of a major change beginning. This new phase will last seven months. As it progresses, you will find greater freedom of expression. You can expect to shift into high gear in subjects you used to avoid. Some friction with siblings is likely to arise in the next few months.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – The solar system is shifting gears today and it is liable to trigger a great transformation that will last seven months. The change will centre on the means you use to fulfill yourself in terms of both your career and love life. If you feel somewhat hemmed in by your training or upbringing, you can expect to seek liberation from these inhibitions in the months to come.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – It is an excellent forecast for you! Although no specific events will occur, there is the huge promise of freedom over the next seven months. A fundamental shift is about to occur in your occupation and love life, As the months unfold, you can expect to be more visionary, more creative, and perhaps more rebellious. This time, you will be much more effective than in the past two or three years.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – To understand the major shift that is taking place, you must look at events from a lofty perspective. A slow-acting liberation is gathering momentum. In the next seven months, you will be unable to resist the opportunity to rid yourself of some oppressive part of your past. You will shed your old complexes and emerge renewed. Do not be alarmed if some family relations suffer as a result. The distress is only temporary.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – The gentle winds of change are blowing through your life at the moment. You have a feeling of newness and an open attitude toward the world. Some outside events will be coming up in your life that give you the impression you are advancing in a concrete manner toward a new life. You can expect to have some pleasant surprises.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – The idea of a turning point in one’s destiny often brings a smile to the faces of cynical people, but in your case, it definitely has some meaning. This turning point can take the form of a new person in your life or a key event that changes things forever. Sometimes things that we only hear about actually happen. Something like this may happen to you in the coming months.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – It may be you have returned deeply changed from a long voyage. Of course, we are all changed to some extent by travel, but in your case, the change is truly profound. You are going to have some problems getting back into the life you had before you left. Your old life is likely to feel too limiting to you. So what are you waiting for? Change it!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – If you feel suffocated by your romantic relationships, if you feel they lack some spice or are too traditional, then why not liberate yourself? There is a feeling in the air that life is turning in a positive direction. This will help you set things up to turn even your craziest ideas into reality. Starting today, you are going to be asked to be more concrete.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – During the last few months, it could be you have met some strange people who have greatly influenced your attitude about marriage or partnership. They have been pushing you to get more freedom into your life. If this is indeed the case, you can feel quite sure they have come under a cosmic influence. That is no reason for you to agree. Freedom or lack of freedom is completely subjective.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – The last months have been very challenging and there is a very good chance you no longer feel up to meeting the challenges. If you have been yearning to modify something in your daily life, do it now! The hour has come to make concrete changes. Regardless of whether the change you seek is at home or work, physical or emotional, do not be afraid to seriously upset your life.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – A change has occurred in our solar system, a shift that will probably be imperceptible but nonetheless profound. You have seven months to understand how this change impacts you. It will dawn on you that you feel a strong need for liberation. Perhaps you need to release yourself from the bonds of a group. Innovation is in the air!