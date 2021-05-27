Today in High Prairie: May 28, 2021

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – May 28, 2021

No listings!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – May 28, 2021

Rhonda Cox

Craig Nichols

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – May 28, 2021

Autumn Dumont

Susan Thompson

Reagan Doerksen

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – May 28, 2021

1660 – King George I, King of England

1738 – Joseph Guillotin, Guillotine inventor

1887 – Jim Thorpe, US all-round athlete great

1907 – Henry Ritz, Ritx Brothers comedian

1908 – Ian Fleming, James Bond novels author

1910 – T-Bone Walker, US blues guitarist

1919 – Frank Middlemass, Oliver Twist actor

1931 – Carroll Baker, Babydoll actress

1931 – John Karlen, Cagney & Lacey actor

1938 – Jerry West, Image of man on NBA logo

1941 – Beth Howland, Alive actress [Vera]

1944 – Gladys Knight, Lead singer of the Pips

1944 – Rudy Giuliani, Mayor of New York at 9/11

1945 – John Fogerty, CCR rocker

1947 – Lynn Johnston, For Better/Worse cartoonist

1959 – John Morgan, British etiquette expert

1961 – Roland Gift, Fine Young Cannibals rocker

1965 – Christa Miller, Drew Carey Show actress

1977 – Elisabeth Hasselbeck, The View panelist

This Day in Local History: May 28, 2021

May 28, 1946: The Dominion Executive Council appoints several ladies to form the High Prairie No. 37 Ladies’ Auxiliary.

May 28, 1969: South Peace News reports that the $35,000 renovation at The Bay store has started. George Barnes is manager of the store.

May 28, 1971: St. Andrew’s School celebrates the grand opening of their new addition with Father Loran from Peace River attending.

May 28, 1975: High Prairie Elementary School student Violet Brule is rescued from the bottom of the High Prairie swimming pool. She is revived after mouth-to-mouth resuscitation is performed.

May 28, 1980: South Peace News reports on building expansions at Peyre Farm Equipment, Carwald Concrete and Gravel and Cox Brothers.

May 28, 1980: Jean Lewis becomes High Prairie’s first female mayor after Phil Rutter resigns.

May 28, 1980: Brian Martinson is elected president of the High Prairie Golf and Country Club.

May 28, 1983: At the High Prairie Friendship Centre’s annual meeting, it is reported $20,000 cannot be accounted for during an audit.

May 28, 1983: Only 15 skaters attend the Enilda Rollerskating rink’s final skate.

May 28, 1989: Dean Haubrich shoots an 83 to win the High Prairie Spring Open Golf Tournament. Deanna Quintal wins the ladies’ title shooting 99.

May 28, 1990: A boy, 13, pleads guilty in High Prairie youth court to careless use of a firearm and possession of a firearm stemming from the shooting of a 13-year-old Enilda girl April 7. He is sentenced to two hours of community service work.

May 28, 1998: Holy Family Catholic School Division agrees to close its sub-office in High Prairie.

May 28, 1999: MLA Pearl Calahasen is appointed to the position of associate minister of Native Affairs.

May 28, 2006: Pastor Pat Duffin conducts his first service at the High Prairie Christian Centre.

May 28, 2007: Plans for an expanded M.D. administration building are presented to council for perusal.

May 28, 2007: Glen Armstrong Construction of Peace River begins construction on H.P. Farm Supply land in the town’s west end. The installation of water and sewer would be completed in the next few weeks.

May 28, 2007: M.D. of Big Lakes councillors are shocked to hear High Prairie firefighters receive more pay than M.D. firefighters and vow to correct the problem.

May 28, 2008: South Peace News publishes a full page story on improvements at the High Prairie Golf Course.

May 28, 2009: Sharon and Linda Cox open Pizza Bistro in Joussard.

May 28-29, 2009: High Prairie hosts the Alberta Food Bank Network Association’s annual general meeting in High Prairie. High Prairie Food Bank manager Kim Dumont receives a certificate of appreciation.

May 28-29, 2010: Jeff and Jessica Lubyk win the Faust Walleye Tournament with a catch of 25.38 pounds. They win $7,200.

May 28, 2011: East Prairie actress Roseanne Supernault, 21, wins her second Rosie Award for Best Alberta actress for her portrayal of Natalie Stoney in Blackstone.

May 28, 2012: On her sixth birthday, Sarah Calahesin sheds her long locks for the Locks to Love charity at Leonarda’s Beauty Salon.

May 28, 2012: Town of High Prairie Councillor Barry Sharkawi announces at an economic development pursuit committee meeting that High Prairie will get its new hospital.

May 28, 2012 Town of High Prairie Councillor Barry Sharkawi leaves an economic development pursuit committee meeting after saying Councillor Michael Smith accused him of bashing local business. The meeting ends as a quorum no longer exists.

May 28, 2014: South Peace News publishes a list of Alberta town’s residential mill rates, proving that High Prairie’s is the highest of towns with populations between 2,000 and 3,200.

May 28, 2014: High Prairie town council passes its tax bylaw. Residential mill rates drop one per cent.

May 28, 2015: Sgt. Ashton Halldorson is awarded the Legion Medal of Excellence at the High Prairie Air Cadet Squadron’s Annual Inspection.

May 28, 2018: Anita Lee Doktor is found not guilty of impaired driving in High Prairie provincial court.

May 28, 2018: Victor Paul Tallman is sent to prison for 165 days after pleading guilty to assaulting his spouse. Court hears Tallman used a machete during the assault.

May 28, 2019: A gated community for High Prairie is proposed at a public meeting at the High Prairie Golden Age Club. The meeting is initiated by Diana Oliver.

May 28, 2019: Pile driving starts at the construction site of the new Northern Lakes College Campus site in High Prairie.

May 28, 2019: Vernon Wayne Laboucan’s charges are tossed at his trial in High Prairie provincial court after police do not attend to testify. It is later discovered due to a Crown error the officers were not told to attend.

This Day in World History – May 28, 2021

585BC – Solar eclipse occurrence leads to a truce during war.

1431 – Joan of Arc is accused of heresy by donning male clothing.

1588 – Spanish Armada departs Lisbon to invade England.

1742 – 1st indoor swimming pool opens in London.

1818 – 1st steam vessel to sail Great Lakes launched.

1845 – Fire in Quebec, Canada, 1,500 houses destroyed.

1889 – Édouard and André Michelin incorporate the Michelin tire company.

1892 – Sierra Club formed in San Francisco for conservation of nature.

1900 – Total solar eclipse occurs.

1918 – Azerbaijan gains independence, declares itself Democratic Republic.

1919 – Armenia declares its independence.

1928 – Dodge Brothers Inc. and Chrysler Corporation merge.

1929 – 1st all colour talking picture On With the Show exhibited.

1934 – Birth of the Dionne quintuplets in Canada.

1937 – Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco opens to vehicular traffic.

1952 – Women in Greece are given the right to vote.

1957 – NL approves Brooklyn Dodgers & NY Giants move to the US west coast.

1959 – Monkeys Able & Baker zoom 300 miles into space on Jupiter missile.

1961 – Amnesty International founded.

1961 – Last trip [Paris to Bucharest] on the Orient Express.

1963 – Cyclone hits Chittagong, Bangladesh; 1 million houses destroyed.

1982 – Pope John Paul II is 1st reigning pope to visit Great Britain.

1987 – Monitor, Civil War warship, is discovered by a deep sea robot.

1987 – Paul Pearman jumps 21 barrels on a skateboard in Augusta.

1997 – Wallace Berg, 42, is 4th American to scale Mt. Everest for 3rd time.

2006 – Barry Bonds hits his 715th career home run, passing Babe Ruth.

2018 -Coco-Cola launches its first alcoholic drink – Lemon-Do – in Japan.

Today’s Horoscopes – May 28, 2021

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You may be called upon to host a gathering in your own home. At first this could throw you into a panic because you don’t think your house is clean enough. Don’t worry. It’s probably impeccable. You’re the only one who will notice any dust, so don’t sweat it.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You feel confident. People can’t help but notice as you radiate a loving, peaceful calm. Eyes will turn your way, and complete strangers may come up to you and tell you how attractive you are. Be confident yet humble and you will inspire people just by your peaceful, glowing presence. Take advantage of this wonderful day by enjoying yourself for the beautiful person you are.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You may be running into obstacles associated with your goals. You may feel you aren’t getting the support and cooperation you deserve. Today you may sense that people are emotionally distant, with shallow views on certain issues. People you expected to be on your side may turn against you, making you feel betrayed. Try not to take things personally.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – This is a great day for you! Unexpected reunions are possible, thanks to the lighthearted aura you radiate. You don’t need to work very hard to bring everything your way. Your sunny personality attracts the fun and good fortune you most certainly deserve. People are extremely lucky to be in your glowing presence on a day like this!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You may wonder why all the attention isn’t focused on you. Perhaps you feel cheated and irritable. The more annoyed you get, the more you will drive others away instead of draw them to you. Rather than get upset or angry because attention isn’t coming your way, join with the prevailing happy-go-lucky mood. You will find your whole day turns around for the better.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – This is a climactic time for you. You may feel like many difficult issues are coming to a head. You may lash out and snap at people who don’t deserve it. Your actions may make the issue even more difficult to deal with. The key today is to bring more balance into your life. By controlling and stabilizing your feelings, you can deal with the difficult issues that arise.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Get into the spotlight where you belong instead of letting someone else take credit for something you did. Don’t be shy about strutting your stuff. You may usually turn away from people who act this way because they seem shallow and self-centered. Realize that you’re more sensitive. Be proud of who you are.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Today can be a wonderfully productive day for you, if you learn how to compromise. If you insist on doing things your way only, you will run into difficult emotional conflicts. Realize this can easily be avoided by joining hands with your partner and working together toward a common goal. There’s a great deal of energy here, so don’t waste it on something insignificant.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You will most likely be hungry for attention today. You will look at others who are on centre stage and adjust your appearance or attitude in order to be more like them. Be careful of getting obsessed with attention. The key is to be yourself and happy, regardless of who’s watching. A flower unseen blooms just as beautifully and smells just as sweet.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – This is a great day to strut your stuff. You’re on top of the world, so enjoy it, your family, and the people around you. You’re at the forefront of the action and you don’t miss a beat, regardless of the conversation buzzing around you. You’re able to whip out facts and dates at the drop of a hat. Don’t let anyone bring you down or talk you out of your good mood.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You may feel tense, perhaps because someone close to you disregards the way you feel. You feel as if this person is more concerned with his or her own issues and not concerned about you. Meanwhile, your sensitive, caring heart is well aware of everyone else. You support others and are thoughtful. It’s time to rearrange your priorities. First care about yourself, then others.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Take extra time to tend to your appearance and show off a bit today. Keep your shoulders back and head high. Be the proud person you are. You should feel validated. Your job today is to simply uplift people with your presence. This is no sweat for you. Happiness is right up your alley, so have fun.