Today in High Prairie: May 28, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what's happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope.

What’s Happening Today – May 28, 2024

9:30 a.m. – Northern Sunrise County meets at council chambers.

10 a.m. – Noon – Drop-In Coffee at HP Golden Age Club.

10::30 – 11:30 a.m. – Parents & Tots at Falher Library.11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. – Seniors Bistro at HP

Church of the Nazarene. Free lunch for seniors! Soup & biscuits.

1 p.m. – Kinuso Seniors Coffee Time at Kinuso Seniors Centre. New members welcome.

1 – 3 p.m. – Elders Drop-in at HP Native Friendship Centre. Beading, Cards, Crafts, and more.

2 – 4 p.m. – Dr. J.B.T. Wood Recognition Celebration at HP J.B. Wood Continuing Care.

6 p.m. – Town of High Prairie meets in council chambers.

6:30 – 8:30 p.m. – High Prairie Air Cadets Parade (meetings) at HP Legion Hall.

7 p.m. – Whist games at Big Meadow Hall north of Enilda.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – May 28, 2024

1660 – King George I, King of England

1738 – Joseph Guillotin, Guillotine inventor

1887 – Jim Thorpe, US all-round athlete great

1907 – Henry Ritz, Ritz Brothers comedian

1908 – Ian Fleming, James Bond novels author

1910 – T-Bone Walker, US blues guitarist

1919 – Frank Middlemass, Oliver Twist actor

1931 – Carroll Baker, Babydoll actress

1931 – John Karlen, Cagney & Lacey actor

1938 – Jerry West, Image of man on NBA logo

1941 – Beth Howland, Alive actress [Vera]

1944 – Gladys Knight, Lead singer of the Pips

1944 – Rudy Giuliani, Mayor of New York at 9/11

1945 – John Fogerty, CCR rocker

1947 – Lynn Johnston, For Better/Worse cartoonist

1959 – John Morgan, British etiquette expert

1961 – Roland Gift, Fine Young Cannibals rocker

1965 – Christa Miller, Drew Carey Show actress

1977 – Elisabeth Hasselbeck, The View panelist

This Day in Local History – May 28, 2024

May 28, 1946: The Dominion Executive Council appoints several ladies to form the High Prairie No. 37 Ladies’ Auxiliary.

May 28, 1969: South Peace News reports that the $35,000 renovation at The Bay store has started. George Barnes is manager of the store.

May 28, 1971: St. Andrew’s School celebrates the grand opening of their new addition with Father Loran from Peace River attending.

May 28, 1975: High Prairie Elementary School student Violet Brule is rescued from the bottom of the High Prairie swimming pool. She is revived after mouth-to-mouth resuscitation is performed.

May 28, 1980: Jean Lewis becomes High Prairie’s first female mayor after Phil Rutter resigns.

May 28, 1983: At the High Prairie Friendship Centre’s annual meeting, it is reported $20,000 cannot be accounted for during an audit.

May 28, 1983: Only 15 skaters attend the Enilda Rollerskating rink’s final skate.

May 28, 1989: Dean Haubrich shoots an 83 to win the High Prairie Spring Open Golf Tournament. Deanna Quintal wins the women’s title shooting 99.

May 28, 1990: A boy, 13, pleads guilty in High Prairie youth court to careless use of a firearm and possession of a firearm stemming from the shooting of a 13-year-old Enilda girl April 7. He is sentenced to two hours of community service work.

May 28, 1997: South Peace News reports that Holy Family Catholic School Division is putting their proposed Fine Arts Centre in High Prairie on hold.

May 28, 1998: Holy Family Catholic School Division agrees to close its sub-office in High Prairie.

May 28, 1999: MLA Pearl Calahasen is appointed to the position of Associate Minister of Native Affairs.

May 28, 2006: Pastor Pat Duffin conducts his first service at the High Prairie Christian Centre.

May 28, 2007: Plans for an expanded M.D. administration building are presented to council.

May 28, 2007: Glen Armstrong Construction of Peace River begins construction on H.P. Farm Supply land in the town’s west end. The installation of water and sewer would be completed in the next few weeks.

May 28, 2008: South Peace News publishes a full page story on improvements at the High Prairie Golf Course.

May 28, 2009: Sharon and Linda Cox open Pizza Bistro in Joussard.

May 28-29, 2009: High Prairie hosts the Alberta Food Bank Network Association’s annual general meeting in High Prairie. High Prairie food bank manager Kim Dumont receives a certificate of appreciation.

May 28-29, 2010: Jeff and Jessica Lubyk win the Faust Walleye Tournament with a catch of 25.38 pounds. They win $7,200.

May 28, 2011: East Prairie actress Roseanne Supernault, 21, wins her second Rosie Award for Best Alberta actress for her portrayal of Natalie Stoney in Blackstone.

May 28, 2012: On her sixth birthday, Sarah Calahesin sheds her long locks for the Locks to Love charity at Leonarda’s Beauty Salon.

May 28, 2012 High Prairie Councillor Barry Sharkawi leaves an economic development pursuit committee meeting after saying Councillor Michael Smith accused him of bashing local business. The meeting ends as a quorum no longer exists.

May 28, 2014: South Peace News publishes a list of Alberta town’s residential mill rates, proving that High Prairie’s is the highest of towns with populations between 2,000 and 3,200.

May 28, 2014: High Prairie town council passes its tax bylaw. Residential mill rates drop one per cent.

May 28, 2015: Sgt. Ashton Halldorson is awarded the Legion Medal of Excellence at the High Prairie Air Cadet Squadron’s Annual Inspection.

May 28, 2018: RCMP officer Anita Lee Doktor is found not guilty of impaired driving in High Prairie provincial court.

May 28, 2019: A gated community for High Prairie is proposed at a public meeting at the High Prairie Golden Age Club. The meeting is initiated by Diana Oliver.

May 28, 2019: Pile driving starts at the construction site of the new Northern Lakes College Campus site in High Prairie.

May 28, 2019: Vernon Wayne Laboucan’s charges are tossed at his trial in High Prairie provincial court after police do not attend to testify. It is later discovered due to a Crown error the officers were not told to attend.

This Day in World History – May 28, 2024

585BC – Solar eclipse occurrence leads to a truce during war.

1588 – Spanish Armada departs Lisbon to invade England.

1742 – First indoor swimming pool opens in London.

1818 – First steam vessel to sail Great Lakes launched.

1845 – Fire in Quebec, Canada, 1,500 houses destroyed.

1889 – Édouard and André Michelin incorporate the Michelin tire company.

1892 – Sierra Club formed in San Francisco for conservation of nature.

1900 – Total solar eclipse occurs.

1918 – Azerbaijan gains independence, declares itself Democratic Republic.

1919 – Armenia declares its independence.

1928 – Dodge Brothers Inc. and Chrysler Corporation merge.

1929 – First all colour talking picture On With the Show exhibited.

1934 – Birth of the Dionne quintuplets in Canada.

1937 – Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco opens to vehicular traffic.

1952 – Women in Greece are given the right to vote.

1957 – NL approves Brooklyn Dodgers & NY Giants move to the US west coast.

1959 – Monkeys Able & Baker zoom 300 miles into space on Jupiter missile.

1961 – Amnesty International founded.

1961 – Last trip [Paris to Bucharest] on the Orient Express.

1963 – Cyclone hits Chittagong, Bangladesh; 1 million houses destroyed.

1982 – Pope John Paul II is first reigning pope to visit Great Britain.

1987 – Monitor, Civil War warship, is discovered by a deep sea robot.

1987 – Paul Pearman jumps 21 barrels on a skateboard in Augusta.

1997 – Wallace Berg, 42, is fourth American to scale Mount Everest for third time.

2006 – Barry Bonds hits his 715th career home run, passing Babe Ruth.

2018 – Coco-Cola launches its first alcoholic drink – Lemon-Do – in Japan.

Today’s Horoscopes – May 28, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Keep yourself open to all the possibilities that the day brings. You will be surprised at the incredible opportunities that come your way when you stop judging people and their actions. This is a time to be humourous and social (from an appropriate distance). Keep things light, and remember to keep a healthy perspective on any situation. Words will go a long way today, so make sure to use them with great care.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Make sure there is an equal amount of give and take in your day. Sometimes when you love someone, you just want to keep giving and giving to demonstrate your incredible love. Be sure you are not draining yourself of valuable energy that you need for yourself, because maintaining your health is absolutely critical now. Also be sure that the people on the receiving end are also giving their fair share in return.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You may be at a point where you just want to stop and rest. This is the time to do so. You deserve a break, so take this day and enjoy yourself. While there is often more fun to be had in numbers, the current reality of social distancing translates this into conference calls and online parties, so plan accordingly. The more of yourself that you share with others, the more respect you will gain from them.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Do not let things bother you. Have confidence you are on the right track. Your strong will and erratic habits will prove quite effective on a day like today, when things are floundering and indecision abounds. It is your opportunity to grab the reins where other people have dropped them. If this puts you centre stage, you are good with it. You know exactly what to say.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Frolic in a wide-open field today. Pick some wildflowers and put them in a vase on your kitchen table. If you can not leave the house or go beyond the back yard, do something equivalent to frolicking and picking. Small things can bring sunshine and hope to a stagnant situation. Clear your mind of unnecessary clutter and open it to new possibilities. Nature remains your best friend, coronavirus notwithstanding.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Tap into the electrifying energy of a day that encourages safe, appropriate social interactions and activities. You will find plenty of oxygen to keep your internal fire raging. Take the lead and others will follow eagerly. The chords struck within you today will surely resonate with larger plans that you have been secretly brewing in the back of your mind for some time now.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Social contact may be limited to Zoom conversations and waving to masked strangers on the street, but the factors of risk and reward are still in play. From the remove of safe social distancing, the “dangerous stranger” myth is more about fear of the unknown than about imminent physical threat. By taking that risk today, you may be rewarded with a wonderful experience. Either way, you will be safe and healthy.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Take off to the stars today, and keep your mind and heart open to all that is possible when you have faith in yourself and the work you do. Mastery of a skill comes when you have the guts to always take it to the next level. Consider different areas of your life that require more of that confidence at this time. Balance courage with common sense as you implement this attitude in as many ways as possible.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – The masculine and feminine sides of your personality should be working together well today. The key is to keep the energy moving. Try not to stagnate on any one issue. Use your words and nurturing abilities to soothe others’ worries. Actively direct your energy outward with the tender sensitivity that you possess within. Your inner strength is one of your most valuable resources.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – There is power in your words today, along with a great deal of emotional self-confidence. Things may be moving rapidly, but you have the strength and swiftness of mind to keep up. You can seize great opportunities when you team up with others. While safely sheltering in place tends to limit your social contact, you can still proudly display your elegant attire by way of video or pics posted to social media.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – This is a good day for getting out of the trenches and into the air for a fresh, new perspective on a situation. Do not dwell on things beneath or behind you. Keep looking up. Pick up the phone and call a close friend you have not spoken with in a while. There may be a great deal of catching up to do. In times of global uncertainty, we need to remember the importance of maintaining contact with old buddies.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Do not twiddle your thumbs today waiting for someone else to make the first move. The burning restlessness inside you is a clear sign that things have to happen. Do not wait any longer to quench this thirst for adventure. There are important things to be accomplished, so get off the couch and move. Delegate tasks to others, whether at home or remotely, to speed up the process. You can work this from many angles.