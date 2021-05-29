Today in High Prairie: May 29, 2021

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – May 29, 2021

9 a.m. – Grouard Cemetery Cleanup, weather permitting.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – May 29, 2021

Angelica Sutherland

Jennifer Ayles

Dean Haubrich

Margaret Cifranic

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – May 29, 2021

Alyssa Abel

Sharon Collins

William Olsen

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – May 29, 2021

1630 – Charles II, King of England & Scotland

1903 – Bob Hope, British born US entertainer

1906 – T.H. White, Author of King Arthur novels

1914 – Stacy Keach, Sr., Pretty Woman actor

1914 – Tenzing Norgay, 1st Mount Everest climber

1917 – John F. Kennedy, Assassinated UP president

1920 – Clifton James, Live and Let Die actor

1927 – Carl Toms, 1 Million BC stage designer

1936 – Arlene McQuade, Goldbergs actress [Rosalie]

1939 – Al Unser, US auto racer

1941 – Roy Crewsdon, Freddie & The Dreamers rocker

1953 – Danny Elfman, Composer of Simpsons Theme

1956 – LaToya Jackson, US singer/model

1958 – Annette Bening, Bugsy actress

1959 – Mel Gaynor, Simple Minds drummer

1960 – Adrian Paul, Highlander actor

1961 – David Palmer, Founding member of ABC

1961 – Melissa Etheridge, US singer/songwriter

1963 – Lisa Whelchel, Facts of Life actress [Blair]

1963 – Blaze Bayley, Iron Maiden singer

1967 – Noel Gallagher, Oasis musician

1975 – Melanie Brown, Spice Girls singer

1983 – Richard Jackson, Saved by the Bell actor

This Day in Local History: May 29, 2021

May 29, 1968: High Prairie town council hears that health officer Evan Jones inspects the Town’s landfill site west of town and finds it unacceptable, and the Town guilty of ignoring an order to clean it up.

May 29, 1976: A High Prairie chapter of the Kinsmen and Kinettes celebrate their formation.

May 29, 1977: Henry and Elsbeth Schween reopen the Shell service station.

May 29, 1979: Kenny Cunningham hits two home runs as the Peavine Rangers win their High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League opener 15-0 over the High Prairie Park Hotel Wranglers.

May 29, 1982: Ian Cunningham, Pat Grey, Sandy Halldorson and Paula Monahan win gold medals in track and field at the zone track meet in Grande Prairie.

May 29, 1991: South Peace News reports that the installation of shale at the Jaycee Park baseball diamonds in nearing completion.

May 29, 1997: High Prairie is officially awarded the 1998 Northwest Alberta Winter Games.

May 29, 1998: Over 600 attend the funeral of Riana Otto, 32, at St. Paul’s Roman Catholic Church.

May 29, 1999: Five Atikameg children witness a double murder-suicide.

May 29, 2000: Two days of court time for a trial on Oct. 19-20 are set aside on RaiLink’s charge of failure to prevent a fire from spreading Aug. 3, 1999.

May 29, 2005: Monahan Ford employees clean the wooded area south of Peyre Chrysler across the highway as part of their community service program.

May 29, 2010: High Prairie mourns the death of Christine Reynolds, 77, after her passing at the Lois Hole Hospital for Women in Edmonton.

May 29, 2011: Don Kapeluck and Devin Kapeluck win first place prize money of $5,000 at the Faust Volunteer Fire Department Walleye Tournament.

May 29, 2012: Lorne Napier passes away at the age of 86 years. He was a long-time Royal Canadian Legion and Lions Club member.

May 29, 2012: High Prairie Elementary School holds Spring Night, where Grades 4-6 students perform different dances and small acts.

May 29, 2012: Kathryn Linda Wright, of Kinuso, passes away in Slave Lake at the age of 61 years. She was a janitor at Kinuso School.

May 29, 2015: Grade 5 students from the region attend a Farm Safety Camp at the High Prairie Agriplex, hosted by the High Prairie Agricultural Society.

May 29, 2019: Talks are renewed of the need for a multiplex in High Prairie after Big Lakes County was urged in its draft inter-municipal development plan to work with the Town of High Prairie toward building such a facility.

May 29, 2019: South Peace News publishes the fourth edition of the St. Andrew’s Times. The four-page mini-newspaper is written by students at the school.

This Day in World History – May 29, 2021

1453 – Constantinople falls ending Byzantine Empire.

1727 – Peter II becomes Tsar of Russia aged 11.

1733 – The right of Canadians to keep Indian slaves upheld in Quebec City.

1874 – Present constitution of Switzerland takes effect.

1886 – American chemist John Pemberton begins to advertise Coca-Cola.

1900 – Trademark “Escalator” registered by Otis Elevator Co.

1912 – 15 young women fired for dancing “Turkey Trot” during lunch break.

1919 – Charles Strite files patent for the pop-up toaster.

1922 – Ecuador becomes independent.

1928 – Fritz von Opel reaches 200 kph in experimental rocket car.

1942 – Bing Crosby records “White Christmas”; estimated 100 million sold.

1949 – Candid Camera, TV comedy show, moves to NBC.

1953 – Edmund Hillary & Tenzing Norgay 1st to climb of Mount Everest.

1959 – Charles de Gaulle forms French government.

1959 – 1st practical hovercraft, performs its first engine run.

1967 – Australian Paul McManus water skis barefoot for 1:30:19.

1974 – Northern Ireland is brought under direct rule from Westminster.

1977 – Janet Guthrie becomes 1st woman to drive in Indianapolis 500.

1977 – Sue Press is 1st woman golfer to hit consecutive holes-in one.

1985 – Amputee Steve Fonyo completes cross-Canada marathon after 14 months.

1987 – Michael Jackson attempts to buy Elephant Man’s remains.

1989 – Student protesters in China construct replica of Statue of Liberty.

1990 – Boris Yeltsin is elected President of the Russian Republic.

1994 – Great iceball comet seen above North Sea.

2012 – Indonesian police seize over 1 million ecstasy pills.

2017 – Tiger Woods is arrested and charged with DUI.

2018 – ABC-TV cancels Roseanne after Roseanne Barr posts racist tweet.

Today’s Horoscopes – May 29, 2021

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Excessive food and drink could have you feeling rather sluggish and indifferent to everything. This can get in the way of your usual kindness and affection, but it shouldn’t. Get some rest, take a stomach remedy, and get back to your old self! You might also be tempted to overspend at some point. Think about it first!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Today a number of chores around the home could have you feeling overwhelmed. Family members might abandon you, leaving you disgruntled. Do the most pressing and leave the rest for when they’re home! There might be a difference of opinion between you and your mate. Try to see both sides of the issue and circumvent any serious disagreements.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Some minor but annoying communications could interrupt your routine today. You won’t appreciate the distraction, but it’s best to take care of whatever it is and then go back to your tasks. You might have to spend part of the day running errands. Traffic might have you frazzled. Spend the evening relaxing at home. You’ve worked hard and you deserve it!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Boredom and apathy could tempt you to run to the mall and spend a lot of money on luxuries. You might overindulge in food and drink. This can make you feel better temporarily, but in the end all you will have is an empty wallet and a stomach ache. Treat yourself, but don’t throw caution to the wind. This feeling will pass by tomorrow, and you don’t want to regret your day!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – A lot of activity could take place around home today. It could involve a number of visitors, or it could simply be a lot of work that needs doing. Either way, you might feel a bit frazzled, and the temptation to run away from it all might be almost irresistible. Relax! There’s no need to stress out. Just do what needs to be done and enjoy the rest of the day.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – News of unforeseen success could come your way today, leaving you reeling and breathless. You might feel a bit dazed, like you don’t know what to do with yourself. It might take a while to gather yourself. A lot of letters and phone calls may come your way, some routine, some congratulatory. You could write or call a number of your friends. Some errands may be necessary.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Social events or group activities may prove draining today, as a lot of people might want to take advantage of your talents. Your kind, accommodating nature might cause you to try to make everyone happy, but this isn’t realistic. You might stress yourself to the point of not caring what gets done. Be discriminating about what you commit to doing.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Excess is the word for today. You may feel overly optimistic and enthusiastic about everything, and you could throw yourself into it all a bit too eagerly. You could take on more than you can handle. There is the danger of tiring yourself out physically. You could also go the other way and become very lazy, not wanting to do much of anything. Remember, moderation is the best approach.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Today you might feel a little depressed and apathetic, like you don’t care what happens right now. You might try to get your mind off those feelings by spending money. This works, but don’t spend any more than you have to. These feelings really have more to do with the past than the present. If old pain wells up, let it go. Tomorrow all will seem a lot better!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Today you might be with friends who want to go out on the town and spend money. Shopping, eating in fancy restaurants, or going to dance clubs could be in their plans. This is fine, as long as you don’t get caught up in the excess. Find a happy medium between spending too much and acting like a party pooper.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Pressure and worries involving home and family could get in the way of your concentration today. There may have been a quarrel with a household member that weighs on your mind. The best way to deal with this is to give yourself and everyone else time to cool down. Later you’re likely to find that it has all blown over.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Organizing your office and paying bills are likely to be on your agenda today. You could feel overwhelmed by the tasks, and you might be tempted to put them off. It’s better to take it slowly until you get everything done. You don’t have to do them all at once. This should lessen the stress. Spend a quiet evening at home.