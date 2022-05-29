Today in High Prairie: May 29, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – May 29, 2022

Attend the church of your choice.

1:30 p.m. – Cribbage games at HP Golden Age Centre.

6-8 p.m. – Gospel Sing at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – May 29, 2022

1630 – Charles II, King of England & Scotland

1903 – Bob Hope, British born US entertainer

1906 – T.H. White, Author of King Arthur novels

1914 – Stacy Keach, Sr., Pretty Woman actor

1914 – Tenzing Norgay, First Mount Everest climber

1917 – John F. Kennedy, Assassinated UP president

1920 – Clifton James, Live and Let Die actor

1936 – Arlene McQuade, Goldbergs actress [Rosalie]

1939 – Al Unser, US auto racer

1941 – Roy Crewsdon, Freddie & The Dreamers rocker

1953 – Danny Elfman, Composer of Simpsons Theme

1956 – LaToya Jackson, US singer/model

1958 – Annette Bening, Bugsy actress

1959 – Mel Gaynor, Simple Minds drummer

1960 – Adrian Paul, Highlander actor

1961 – David Palmer, Founding member of ABC

1961 – Melissa Etheridge, US singer/songwriter

1963 – Lisa Whelchel, Facts of Life actress [Blair]

1963 – Blaze Bayley, Iron Maiden singer

1967 – Noel Gallagher, Oasis musician

1975 – Melanie Brown, Spice Girls singer

1983 – Richard Jackson, Saved by the Bell actor

This Day in Local History – May 29, 2022

May 29, 1963: The High Prairie Booster reports the High Prairie Regals win their first game in the Men-s Fastball League 25-10 over the United Church.

May 29, 1968: High Prairie town council hears that health officer Evan Jones inspects the town’s landfill site west of town and finds it unacceptable, and the town guilty of ignoring an order to clean it up.

May 29, 1976: A High Prairie chapter of the Kinsmen and Kinettes celebrate their formation.

May 29, 1977: Henry and Elsbeth Schween reopen the Shell service station.

May 29, 1979: Kenny Cunningham hits two home runs as the Peavine Rangers win their High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League opener 15-0 over the High Prairie Park Hotel Wranglers.

May 29, 1982: Ian Cunningham, Pat Grey, Sandy Halldorson and Paula Monahan win gold medals in track and field at the zone track meet in Grande Prairie.

May 29, 1991: South Peace News reports the installation of shale at the Jaycee Park baseball diamonds in nearing completion.

May 29, 1997: High Prairie is officially awarded the 1998 Northwest Alberta Winter Games.

May 29, 1998: Over 600 attend the funeral of Riana Otto, 32, at St. Paul’s Roman Catholic Church.

May 29, 1999: Five Atikameg children witness a double murder-suicide. Lester George Whitehead, 37, shoots ex-commonlaw wife Andrea Lorraine Grey, 31, and Rhonda Whitehead, 22, with a rifle before shooting himself.

May 29, 2000: Two days of court time for a trial on Oct. 19-20 are set aside on RaiLink’s charge of failure to prevent a fire from spreading Aug. 3, 1999.

May 29, 2005: Sandra Ha and Ed Collins win the low gross titles at the High Prairie Spring Open Golf Tournament.

May 29, 2006: The visiting High Prairie Angels lose their Wheatbelt Baseball League opener 10-7 to the Grimshaw Thunder.

May 29, 2010: High Prairie mourns the death of Christine Reynolds, 77, after her passing at the Lois Hole Hospital for Women in Edmonton.

May 29, 2011: Don Kapeluck and Devin Kapeluck win first place prize money of $5,000 at the Faust Volunteer Fire Department Walleye Tournament.

May 29, 2012: Lorne Napier passes away at the age of 86 years. He was a long-time Royal Canadian Legion and Lions Club member.

May 29, 2012: Kathryn Linda Wright, of Kinuso, passes away in Slave Lake at the age of 61 years. She was a janitor at Kinuso School.

May 29, 2015: A truck owned by Air Energy hits the ditch near Joussard. Police release no details about the incident.

May 29, 2015: Grade 5 students from the region attend a Farm Safety Camp at the High Prairie Agriplex, hosted by the High Prairie Agricultural Society.

May 29, 2015: Grouard Northland School hosts the 28th Northland Games.

May 29, 2019: Talks are renewed of the need for a multiplex in High Prairie after Big Lakes County was urged in its draft inter-municipal development plan to work with the Town of High Prairie toward building such a facility.

May 29, 2019: South Peace News publishes the fourth edition of the St. Andrew’s Times. The four-page mini-newspaper is written by students at the school.

May 29, 2019: Kinuso resident Doris Boisvert passes away at the age of 84 years. She was co-owner and operator of Kinuso Merchantile until her retirement in 1994.

This Day in World History – May 29, 2022

1453 – Constantinople falls ending Byzantine Empire.

1727 – Peter II becomes Tsar of Russia aged 11.

1733 – The right of Canadians to keep Indian slaves upheld in Quebec City.

1874 – Present constitution of Switzerland takes effect.

1886 – American chemist John Pemberton begins to advertise Coca-Cola.

1900 – Trademark “Escalator” registered by Otis Elevator Co.

1912 – 15 young women fired for dancing “Turkey Trot” during lunch break.

1919 – Charles Strite files patent for the pop-up toaster.

1922 – Ecuador becomes independent.

1928 – Fritz von Opel reaches 200 kph in experimental rocket car.

1942 – Bing Crosby records “White Christmas”; estimated 100 million sold.

1949 – Candid Camera, TV comedy show, moves to NBC.

1953 – Edmund Hillary & Tenzing Norgay first to climb of Mount Everest.

1959 – Charles de Gaulle forms French government.

1959 – First practical hovercraft, performs its first engine run.

1967 – Australian Paul McManus water skis barefoot for 1:30:19.

1974 – Northern Ireland is brought under direct rule from Westminster.

1977 – Janet Guthrie becomes first woman to drive in Indianapolis 500.

1977 – Sue Press is first woman golfer to hit consecutive holes-in one.

1985 – Amputee Steve Fonyo completes cross-Canada marathon after 14 months.

1987 – Michael Jackson attempts to buy Elephant Man’s remains.

1989 – Student protesters in China construct replica of Statue of Liberty.

1990 – Boris Yeltsin is elected President of the Russian Republic.

1994 – Great iceball comet seen above North Sea.

2012 – Indonesian police seize over 1 million ecstasy pills.

2017 – Tiger Woods is arrested and charged with DUI.

2018 – ABC-TV cancels Roseanne after Roseanne Barr posts racist tweet.

Today’s Horoscopes – May 29, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Do not twiddle your thumbs today waiting for someone else to make the first move. The burning restlessness inside you is a clear sign that things have to happen. Do not wait any longer to quench this thirst for adventure. There are important things to be accomplished, so get off the couch and move. Delegate tasks to others, whether at home or remotely, to speed up the process. You can work this from many angles!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Keep yourself open to all the possibilities that the day brings. You will be surprised at the incredible opportunities that come your way when you stop judging people and their actions. This is a time to be humorous and social [from an appropriate distance]. Keep things light, and remember to keep a healthy perspective on any situation. Words will go a long way today, so make sure to use them with great care!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Make sure there is an equal amount of give and take in your day. Sometimes when you love someone, you just want to keep giving and giving to demonstrate your incredible love. Be sure you are not draining yourself of valuable energy that you need for yourself, because maintaining your health is absolutely critical now. Also be sure the people on the receiving end are also giving their fair share in return!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You may be at a point where you just want to stop and rest. This is the time to do so. You deserve a break, so take this day and enjoy yourself. While there is often more fun to be had in numbers, the current reality of social distancing translates this into conference calls and online parties, so plan accordingly. The more of yourself you share with others, the more respect you will gain from them!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Do not let things bother you. Have confidence you are on the right track. Your strong will and erratic habits will prove quite effective on a day like today, when things are floundering and indecision abounds. It is your opportunity to grab the reins where other people have dropped them. If this puts you centre stage, you are good with it. You know exactly what to say!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Frolic in a wide-open field today. Pick some wildflowers and put them in a vase on your kitchen table. If you can not leave the house or go beyond the back yard, do something equivalent to frolicking and picking. Small things can bring sunshine and hope to a stagnant situation. Clear your mind of unnecessary clutter and open it to new possibilities. Nature remains your best friend, coronavirus notwithstanding!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Tap into the electrifying energy of a day that encourages safe, appropriate social interactions and activities. You will find plenty of oxygen to keep your internal fire raging. Take the lead and others will follow eagerly. The chords struck within you today will surely resonate with larger plans you have been secretly brewing in the back of your mind for some time now!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Social contact may be limited to Zoom conversations and waving to masked strangers on the street, but the factors of risk and reward are still in play. From the remove of safe social distancing, the “dangerous stranger” myth is more about fear of the unknown than about imminent physical threat. By taking that risk today, you may be rewarded with a wonderful experience. Either way, you will be safe and healthy!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Take off to the stars today, and keep your mind and heart open to all that is possible when you have faith in yourself and the work you do. Mastery of a skill comes when you have the guts to always take it to the next level. Consider different areas of your life that require more of that confidence at this time. Balance courage with common sense as you implement this attitude in as many ways as possible!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – The masculine and feminine sides of your personality should be working together well today. The key is to keep the energy moving. Try not to stagnate on any one issue. Use your words and nurturing abilities to soothe others’ worries. Actively direct your energy outward with the tender sensitivity that you possess within. Your inner strength is one of your most valuable resources!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – There is power in your words today, along with a great deal of emotional self-confidence. Things may be moving rapidly, but you have the strength and swiftness of mind to keep up. You can seize great opportunities when you team up with others. While safely sheltering in place tends to limit your social contact, you can still proudly display your elegant attire by way of video or pics posted to social media!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – This is a good day for getting out of the trenches and into the air for a fresh, new perspective on a situation. Do not dwell on things beneath or behind you. Keep looking up. Pick up the phone and call a close friend you have not spoken with in a while. There may be a great deal of catching up to do. In times of global uncertainty, we need to remember the importance of maintaining contact with old buddies!